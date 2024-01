We don’t just sell 3 kits a season, we have about 3/4 different training ranges each season too.



Plus all the walk out jackets and ever changing leisure wear. Whatever you buy is out of date within 2 weeks.



I find it odd how the club try to champion themselves as being sustainable and green yet we’re promoting fast fashion and the throw away culture that comes with it.



They bring out so much stuff that it actually loses its appeal - I’m sure that must even be the case for the kids who are the main market for most of the merchandise, nevermind older heads who’ve seen it all too much already.