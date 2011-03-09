Its all about winning shiny things.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Connections Puzzle #305🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟦🟦🟦🟦Spoiler[got very lucky today with pure guess on food mascots , knew 3 of the haircuts & took a punt on pixie ][close]
Connections Puzzle #305🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟦🟩🟩🟦🟩🟩🟩🟪🟪🟪🟪🟩🟦🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟩🟩🟩🟩Spoiler Made a meal of it but got there in the end. The haircuts one was the only one o got easily for some reason. Just saw bowl and buzz and realised pixie fitted that rather than trying to group it with mermaid somehow. Was Mermaid the Starbucks one then?[close]
Connections Puzzle #307🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨Spoilerone for the Steve Miller fans
[close]
Normal service resumed.Connections Puzzle #308🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟦🟪🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟦🟪🟦
