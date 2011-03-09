« previous next »
Author Topic: Only connect...

Re: Only connect...
Reply #2480 on: April 10, 2024, 05:54:23 am
Connections
Puzzle #304
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2481 on: April 10, 2024, 07:43:06 am
Connections
Puzzle #304
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨��🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2482 on: April 10, 2024, 07:54:45 am
Connections
Puzzle #304
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2483 on: April 10, 2024, 08:05:38 am
Connections
Puzzle #304
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2484 on: April 10, 2024, 11:25:42 am
Connections
Puzzle #304
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Re: Only connect...
Reply #2485 on: April 10, 2024, 01:27:01 pm
Connections
Puzzle #304
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2486 on: April 10, 2024, 08:49:34 pm
Connections
Puzzle #304
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2487 on: April 11, 2024, 05:21:54 am
Connections
Puzzle #305
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Spoiler
[got very lucky today with pure guess on food mascots , knew 3 of the haircuts & took a punt on pixie ]
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2488 on: April 11, 2024, 06:59:26 am
Connections
Puzzle #305
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Re: Only connect...
Reply #2489 on: April 11, 2024, 07:06:19 am
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on April 11, 2024, 05:21:54 am
Connections
Puzzle #305
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Spoiler
[got very lucky today with pure guess on food mascots , knew 3 of the haircuts & took a punt on pixie ]
[close]

Spoiler
similar - took ages to work todays. And Ive just realised the mermaid is Starbucks
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2490 on: April 11, 2024, 08:23:32 am
Connections
Puzzle #305
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2491 on: April 11, 2024, 08:28:00 am
Pure guesswork for the 3rd which gave me the 4th , lucky
Connections
Puzzle #305
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2492 on: April 11, 2024, 11:21:30 am
Connections
Puzzle #305
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟦🟩🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Spoiler
Made a meal of it but got there in the end. The haircuts one was the only one o got easily for some reason. Just saw bowl and buzz and realised pixie fitted that rather than trying to group it with mermaid somehow. Was Mermaid the Starbucks one then?
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2493 on: April 11, 2024, 11:46:30 am
Connections
Puzzle #305
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟦
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Spoiler
Got first two easy and then struggled - spotted bowl and crew cuts and had to guess the others . Just in the nick of time
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2494 on: April 11, 2024, 12:15:49 pm
Connections
Puzzle #305
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2495 on: April 11, 2024, 02:59:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 11, 2024, 11:21:30 am
Connections
Puzzle #305
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟦🟩🟩
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟦🟩🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Spoiler
Made a meal of it but got there in the end. The haircuts one was the only one o got easily for some reason. Just saw bowl and buzz and realised pixie fitted that rather than trying to group it with mermaid somehow. Was Mermaid the Starbucks one then?
[close]

Spoiler
yes - I only realised after I finished. I wouldn't class Starbucks as fast food though.
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2496 on: Yesterday at 06:05:22 am
Connections
Puzzle #306
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2497 on: Yesterday at 06:30:36 am
Connections
Puzzle #306
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2498 on: Yesterday at 08:16:05 am
Connections
Puzzle #306
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2499 on: Yesterday at 08:39:26 am
Connections
Puzzle #306
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2500 on: Yesterday at 09:42:25 am
Connections
Puzzle #306
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2501 on: Yesterday at 08:41:45 pm
Connections
Puzzle #306
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2502 on: Today at 09:29:00 am
Connections
Puzzle #307
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
one for the Steve Miller fans
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2503 on: Today at 10:09:00 am
Connections
Puzzle #307
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩��🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2504 on: Today at 10:24:35 am
Connections
Puzzle #307
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
Reply #2505 on: Today at 10:24:53 am
Connections
Connections
Puzzle #307
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
one for the Steve Miller fans
[close]

Deffo
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 12:00:05 pm »
Very easy today (even for me)

Connections
Puzzle #307
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #307
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Spoiler
Silly mistake with the Circus, but an easy one
[close]
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 09:07:29 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #307
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
