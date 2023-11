Has anyone else experienced this with Virgin:



I was on the 'oomph' package for broadband and TV which was 117 quid a month and included a free sim (which I've never used).



Virgin emailed 2 months ago to say they are now merging with 02 and that 25 quid of the total cost now goes to 02 but that I didn't need to do anything and they take care of it.



Last month I got an email from 02 saying I owed them 25 quid. I thought it was a scam email as it looked very unprofessional so I ignored. My usual payments to Virgin were going through via DD so thought nothing of it.



Another email yesterday from 02 saying I now owe 50 quid and they would disconnect my SIM.



Rang 02 who said I had not paid. I said I'd never had any email or letter or anything from them, had not set up any DD with them or anything as Virgin claimed to take care of all that.



Rang Virgin and they said they couldn't do anything as they can't get access to 02 accounts.



Absolute shit show.



After a lot of ringing I managed to cancel the 02 Sim deal which I never signed up for in the first place and pay the 50 quid that Virgin should have taken from me and given to 02 anyway.



Apparently this has happened to loads of people and credit scores gave been affected. Absolutey pathetic from Virgin as they've obviously fucked up the transaction and not set up DD to 02 for many so it's automatically defaulted to 'pay by check' to 02.



02 did not send any warning emails or anything so they assume you'll pay by cheque and if they don't get it they email for the outstanding money.