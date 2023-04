Had a letter through the other day saying the bill was going up £15 next month (on top of reverting to a full price deal because of my contract being up). Would have gone from £55 for bigger TV package (most channels and BT Sport) and 250mb internet up to £105



Rang them last night, straight through to cancellations. Kept me at £55 for the next 18 months with no changes to my package and that's locked in for 18 months as well and won't get next years price increase. Definitely worth the 20 minutes on the phone, there isn't anyone out there who does internet better IMO



Might need to be 20 minutes x2, or even more. I find it really does come down to who you speak to on any given call. We usually end up having three or four when renewal comes around.We called twice yesterday. The first to price up some alternative packages, just to see what they were offering. The second to commit to dropping our TV package entirely as we're already on the lowest one and just having the broadband off them. We were happy to come away with TV staying, the price increase being waived, and a free upgrade of our outdated TV box. Not paying any less, not really getting anything more, but staying as we already were will do until the summer when we're due for proper renewal.