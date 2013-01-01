Who was that speaking?
It's interesting. But he's not exactly a paragon of virtue when it comes to dealing with building developments. He's purely a 'borrow from Peter to pay Paul' developer.
But isn't that the nature of the beast. They all do , to greater or lesser margins. Nobody uses soley their own money.
They do, but then Signature Livings has fucked over plenty of people. He's far from squeaky clean.
cI don't recall the detail but I do recall some allegations of financial shenanigans involving Signature.
Much worse than that. His last place in Belfast went up in flames
Aah yes, Crumlin Road Court House - although there'll be plenty of those on both sides of the sectarian divide who would have willingly supplied the matches, accelerant and firelighters.
