Author Topic: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool  (Read 56025 times)

Offline Medellin

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #360 on: Today at 03:22:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:13:24 pm
Who was that speaking?

Laurence Kenwright, chairman of Signature Living.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #361 on: Today at 03:53:32 pm »
It's interesting. But he's not exactly a paragon of virtue when it comes to dealing with building developments. He's purely a 'borrow from Peter to pay Paul' developer.
Offline Big Red Richie

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #362 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:53:32 pm
It's interesting. But he's not exactly a paragon of virtue when it comes to dealing with building developments. He's purely a 'borrow from Peter to pay Paul' developer.
But isn't that the nature of the beast. They all do , to greater or lesser margins.  Nobody uses soley their own money.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #363 on: Today at 06:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Today at 05:53:21 pm
But isn't that the nature of the beast. They all do , to greater or lesser margins.  Nobody uses soley their own money.

They do, but then Signature Livings has fucked over plenty of people. He's far from squeaky clean.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #364 on: Today at 07:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:04:35 pm
They do, but then Signature Livings has fucked over plenty of people. He's far from squeaky clean.
I don't recall the detail but I do recall some allegations of financial shenanigans involving Signature.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #365 on: Today at 07:31:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:22:50 pm
c

I don't recall the detail but I do recall some allegations of financial shenanigans involving Signature.

Much worse than that. His last place in Belfast went up in flames

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/signature-living-building-goes-up-18341647

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:35:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:31:45 pm
Much worse than that. His last place in Belfast went up in flames

Aah yes, Crumlin Road Court House - although there'll be plenty of those on both sides of the sectarian divide who would have willingly supplied the matches, accelerant and firelighters.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #367 on: Today at 07:40:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:35:28 pm
Aah yes, Crumlin Road Court House - although there'll be plenty of those on both sides of the sectarian divide who would have willingly supplied the matches, accelerant and firelighters.

Once his insurance was in place and when he was suddenly needing to pay the costs of his Liverpool (and Cardiff) premises.

(allegedly)
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #368 on: Today at 08:48:11 pm »
Online GoldenGloves25

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #369 on: Today at 08:52:16 pm »
Kenwright and Anderson are just as crooked as each other. If Anderson is throwing council money at that c*nt then he deserves all the prison shower bummings under the sun.
Online Red Berry

Re: Joe Anderson Mayor of Liverpool
« Reply #370 on: Today at 09:07:44 pm »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Today at 08:52:16 pm
Kenwright and Anderson are just as crooked as each other. If Anderson is throwing council money at that c*nt then he deserves all the prison shower bummings under the sun.

Thanks for the mental image of Joe Anderson naked in the shower.

