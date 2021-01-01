« previous next »
Re: Non-League football
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:49:02 pm
City of Liverpool will face them in the final at Prescot. Should be a cracker that on Saturday.

Can't Wait
Re: Non-League football
Quote from: slowtyper on Yesterday at 10:54:01 pm
And Marine fc. Beat Warrington Rylands 1-0 to reach the Northern Premier League play-off final vs Macclesfield. The winner is promoted into the National League North. Which is the 6th tier of English football.
:champ
Re: Non-League football
Up the Pesky Bulls.

Bit of a scrappy game like. Biggest attendance this century as well!
Re: Non-League football
My local side to growing up, Droylsden, withdrew during covid because all of their revenue came from the function room. We came back this season and finished in the playoffs, getting to a cup semi, playoff semi and league cup final*, so all round a bloody good year, still managed by chairman and owner Dave Pace after around 30 years.

Lost the playoffs at Stockport Town to a 95th-minute goal, shoddy goalkeeping from a low free kick, and *got kicked out of the league cup final for accidentally fielding a suspended player in the semi :duh

Some may remember that Droylsden were kicked out of the FA Cup third round in about 2009 for fielding an ineligible player when we beat Chesterfield in the second round.

Anyway, we'll win it all next year - largest attendance in the NW Counties Div 1 South by double. We never really had a 'following' before covid, it was your typical couple of hundred at that level, even in the Conference in 2008. Now, however, there's real appetite and loads of youngsters turning up with flags and stickers and following Droylsden away, drinking unsuspecting clubhouses dry. It's brought a bit of buzz to the town.

Elsewhere, I went to Prescot on New Years Day for the Bootle game, great little club, place was packed.

Chorley can fuck off - went last year and they started singing 'always the victims' at Southport. Southport.
Re: Non-League football
Quote from: slowtyper on Yesterday at 10:54:01 pm
And Marine fc. Beat Warrington Rylands 1-0 to reach the Northern Premier League play-off final vs Macclesfield. The winner is promoted into the National League North. Which is the 6th tier of English football.

Gonna be a nervy game. I was at Macclesfield last night. Amazing atmosphere behind the goal. I see Marine are in great form. 8 wins from 9 or something. Hope Marine bring more than Worksop did last night. Tickets just gone on sale in the last hour on ticketco by the way for anyone making the trip over.
Re: Non-League football
My cousin's lad plays for Radcliffe, they won the Northern Premier League. Just signed for another year with a further years extension.
Re: Non-League football
Just posted about this on the Liverpool board before. Best of luck to Marine against Macclesfield, could be a very famous victory to take them up the National League North which would be a great achievement. One of City of Liverpool/Prescot guaranteed to join Marine's current division this weekend too.

South Liverpool have already been promoted to division 9 (I think) with a win on penalties the other day against Ashton Town. St Helens won that league outright, not arsed about them though  ;D
Re: Non-League football
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:06:33 pm
Just posted about this on the Liverpool board before. Best of luck to Marine against Macclesfield, could be a very famous victory to take them up the National League North which would be a great achievement. One of City of Liverpool/Prescot guaranteed to join Marine's current division this weekend too.

South Liverpool have already been promoted to division 9 (I think) with a win on penalties the other day against Ashton Town. St Helens won that league outright, not arsed about them though  ;D
Can Marine go up to the NLN? Thought their three-sided ground didnt meet the criteria?
Re: Non-League football
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 12:13:02 pm
Can Marine go up to the NLN? Thought their three-sided ground didn’t meet the criteria?

As long as they have handstanding on all 4 sides they are OK.

To go into Step 2 (National League North/South) you need 3000 capacity, 11 seater dugouts, a PA system, 6 turnstiles, minimum of 500 covered area (250 seats at least), area for press and a certain floodlight system.
Re: Non-League football
Managed to get a few tickets for Cables Saturday. There was a queuing system from after 5, even though they went on sale at 6. Got ours right away which I didn't think would happen. Sold out by 6:15.

Think there is only 1400, possibly a few on the gate.
