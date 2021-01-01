« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Non-League football  (Read 8685 times)

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:55:22 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:49:02 pm
City of Liverpool will face them in the final at Prescot. Should be a cracker that on Saturday.

Can't Wait
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:56:03 am »
Quote from: slowtyper on Yesterday at 10:54:01 pm
And Marine fc. Beat Warrington Rylands 1-0 to reach the Northern Premier League play-off final vs Macclesfield. The winner is promoted into the National League North. Which is the 6th tier of English football.
:champ
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:26:25 am »
Up the Pesky Bulls.

Bit of a scrappy game like. Biggest attendance this century as well!
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,923
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:35:50 am »
My local side to growing up, Droylsden, withdrew during covid because all of their revenue came from the function room. We came back this season and finished in the playoffs, getting to a cup semi, playoff semi and league cup final*, so all round a bloody good year, still managed by chairman and owner Dave Pace after around 30 years.

Lost the playoffs at Stockport Town to a 95th-minute goal, shoddy goalkeeping from a low free kick, and *got kicked out of the league cup final for accidentally fielding a suspended player in the semi :duh

Some may remember that Droylsden were kicked out of the FA Cup third round in about 2009 for fielding an ineligible player when we beat Chesterfield in the second round.

Anyway, we'll win it all next year - largest attendance in the NW Counties Div 1 South by double. We never really had a 'following' before covid, it was your typical couple of hundred at that level, even in the Conference in 2008. Now, however, there's real appetite and loads of youngsters turning up with flags and stickers and following Droylsden away, drinking unsuspecting clubhouses dry. It's brought a bit of buzz to the town.

Elsewhere, I went to Prescot on New Years Day for the Bootle game, great little club, place was packed.

Chorley can fuck off - went last year and they started singing 'always the victims' at Southport. Southport.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,877
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:56:38 am »
Quote from: slowtyper on Yesterday at 10:54:01 pm
And Marine fc. Beat Warrington Rylands 1-0 to reach the Northern Premier League play-off final vs Macclesfield. The winner is promoted into the National League North. Which is the 6th tier of English football.

Gonna be a nervy game. I was at Macclesfield last night. Amazing atmosphere behind the goal. I see Marine are in great form. 8 wins from 9 or something. Hope Marine bring more than Worksop did last night. Tickets just gone on sale in the last hour on ticketco by the way for anyone making the trip over.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,436
  • Scrubbers
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:26:22 am »
My cousin's lad plays for Radcliffe, they won the Northern Premier League. Just signed for another year with a further years extension.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,784
  • Seis Veces
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:06:33 pm »
Just posted about this on the Liverpool board before. Best of luck to Marine against Macclesfield, could be a very famous victory to take them up the National League North which would be a great achievement. One of City of Liverpool/Prescot guaranteed to join Marine's current division this weekend too.

South Liverpool have already been promoted to division 9 (I think) with a win on penalties the other day against Ashton Town. St Helens won that league outright, not arsed about them though  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:35 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:13:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:06:33 pm
Just posted about this on the Liverpool board before. Best of luck to Marine against Macclesfield, could be a very famous victory to take them up the National League North which would be a great achievement. One of City of Liverpool/Prescot guaranteed to join Marine's current division this weekend too.

South Liverpool have already been promoted to division 9 (I think) with a win on penalties the other day against Ashton Town. St Helens won that league outright, not arsed about them though  ;D
Can Marine go up to the NLN? Thought their three-sided ground didnt meet the criteria?
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,877
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 12:13:02 pm
Can Marine go up to the NLN? Thought their three-sided ground didn’t meet the criteria?

As long as they have handstanding on all 4 sides they are OK.

To go into Step 2 (National League North/South) you need 3000 capacity, 11 seater dugouts, a PA system, 6 turnstiles, minimum of 500 covered area (250 seats at least), area for press and a certain floodlight system.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:46 pm by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:07:22 pm »
Managed to get a few tickets for Cables Saturday. There was a queuing system from after 5, even though they went on sale at 6. Got ours right away which I didn't think would happen. Sold out by 6:15.

Think there is only 1400, possibly a few on the gate.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:32:49 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 12:21:03 pm
As long as they have handstanding on all 4 sides they are OK.

To go into Step 2 (National League North/South) you need 3000 capacity, 11 seater dugouts, a PA system, 6 turnstiles, minimum of 500 covered area (250 seats at least), area for press and a certain floodlight system.
 
That can't be an easy way to watch?
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:04:34 pm »
One for the history books 📚
A record attendance in the modern era of 2,035 at this famous old ground.
Thank you to every single person that attended last night.

Wow!! We have sold 1400 tickets in 17 minutes for Saturdays game against @CityofLpoolFC. As a result....there will be no more online sales. If we do open up sales again between now and Saturday we will make a further announcement at the time.


Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:48:29 pm »
There's 600 on the gate?

How many did COL get allocated?
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,877
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 07:32:49 pm
 
That can't be an easy way to watch?

Haha ooops
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,376
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:01:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:06:33 pm
Just posted about this on the Liverpool board before. Best of luck to Marine against Macclesfield, could be a very famous victory to take them up the National League North which would be a great achievement. One of City of Liverpool/Prescot guaranteed to join Marine's current division this weekend too.

South Liverpool have already been promoted to division 9 (I think) with a win on penalties the other day against Ashton Town. St Helens won that league outright, not arsed about them though  ;D

Good buzz with non league in the region at the moment, lot of teams doing well. Just need better facilities at these grounds. It does hold clubs back.

City of Liverpool desperate for their own ground. Marine hamstrung by how hemmed in the ground is with housing.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 08:48:29 pm
There's 600 on the gate?

How many did COL get allocated?


Doesn't say


600 Tickets available to purchase at the Turnstiles on a first come first serve basis. Gates will close if/when we reach capacity of 2,100.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,872
  • JFT96
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #96 on: Today at 10:00:56 pm »
Its a shame only one club goes up automatically in the national north/south

My local side Chelmsford city have been in 10 of the 16 play offs since being promoted to the south from the division below 16 seasons previous

Finished 2nd this year to Yeovil, favourable draw at home to rivals Braintree and bottle it and lose 3-2. Destined to stay in this division forever by the looks of things
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,376
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Non-League football
« Reply #97 on: Today at 10:12:30 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 10:00:56 pm
Its a shame only one club goes up automatically in the national north/south

My local side Chelmsford city have been in 10 of the 16 play offs since being promoted to the south from the division below 16 seasons previous

Finished 2nd this year to Yeovil, favourable draw at home to rivals Braintree and bottle it and lose 3-2. Destined to stay in this division forever by the looks of things

Will have to win the league!

To be fair pre-play offs (and pre current north/south structure) only the champions went up from the Conference and from the feeder leagues below it, to go into it. A few clubs in the pyramid just have a rotten play off record.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 