Looks very Championship to me ...
Its just further evidence of Nike being a diabolical kit producer these days. Adidas are so far ahead of them now its not even a contest.
Its just further evidence of Nike being a diabolical kit producer these days. Adidas are so far ahead of them now its not even a contest.
SOUTHAMPTON 23/24 Home kit
Look at Celtic's new kit from Adidas. Be careful what you wish for.
This year's Juve and Arsenal away are some of the worst kits I've ever seen, Adidas are every bit as hit and miss as Nike. Personally I think Macron have been head and shoulders above everyone else for years.
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.
https://twitter.com/1ndy_B/status/1679544383383674880Not just saying it because it's them but ... what the FUCK
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]