« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 952203 times)

Offline dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • This is Anfield
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8520 on: July 11, 2023, 01:36:07 am »
ADO Den Haag Away


Ruined by the sponsor


Logged
🔥97🔥

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8521 on: July 11, 2023, 09:39:28 am »
Looks very Championship to me ...

Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8522 on: July 11, 2023, 10:12:13 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 11, 2023, 09:39:28 am
Looks very Championship to me ...



Looks like Pennys/Primark training gear.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8523 on: July 11, 2023, 10:19:40 am »
Its just further evidence of Nike being a diabolical kit producer these days. Adidas are so far ahead of them now its not even a contest.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8524 on: July 11, 2023, 10:28:31 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 11, 2023, 10:19:40 am
Its just further evidence of Nike being a diabolical kit producer these days. Adidas are so far ahead of them now its not even a contest.
This year's Juve and Arsenal away are some of the worst kits I've ever seen, Adidas are every bit as hit and miss as Nike. Personally I think Macron have been head and shoulders above everyone else for years.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8525 on: July 11, 2023, 10:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 11, 2023, 10:19:40 am
Its just further evidence of Nike being a diabolical kit producer these days. Adidas are so far ahead of them now its not even a contest.

Not really. Man Utd's kit looks very ordinary ...

Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8526 on: July 11, 2023, 10:27:41 pm »
Look at Celtic's new kit from Adidas. Be careful what you wish for.
Logged

Offline dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • This is Anfield
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8527 on: July 12, 2023, 03:04:54 am »
Saints 23/24 Away kit


Logged
🔥97🔥

Offline dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • This is Anfield
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8528 on: July 12, 2023, 03:11:46 am »
Quote from: dosx on June 21, 2023, 01:10:54 am
SOUTHAMPTON 23/24 Home kit








Werder Bremen 23/24 home



Logged
🔥97🔥

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,449
    • @hartejack
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8529 on: July 12, 2023, 11:49:29 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 11, 2023, 10:27:41 pm
Look at Celtic's new kit from Adidas. Be careful what you wish for.

Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8530 on: July 12, 2023, 01:09:04 pm »
That is repulsive. Crocodile/snake skin always gives me the creeps.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8531 on: July 12, 2023, 01:20:14 pm »
They seem to be going with an animal theme for a few clubs, creating a decent Juve shirt shouldn't be difficult but Adidas haven't managed to make a good one yet

Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,584
  • Epic Swindler
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8532 on: July 12, 2023, 03:04:25 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 11, 2023, 10:28:31 am
This year's Juve and Arsenal away are some of the worst kits I've ever seen, Adidas are every bit as hit and miss as Nike. Personally I think Macron have been head and shoulders above everyone else for years.

Macron might make better designs but the quality of their fabric and whatnot is light years apart from Nika and Adidas, it is so so so bad.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,265
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8533 on: July 12, 2023, 07:05:50 pm »
Wow! Those Celtic and Juventus tops are horrific.  :o
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8534 on: July 12, 2023, 07:38:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 11, 2023, 09:39:28 am
Looks very Championship to me ...



Did they nick our 70s-style kit-reveal/photo shoot?
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8535 on: July 13, 2023, 10:06:22 am »
I don't actually hate that Chelsea shirt, no doubt it'll look wank when they finally stick a shite sponsor on it though.

Anyone for an Austin FC pre-match top btw?

Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8536 on: July 13, 2023, 02:32:00 pm »
They sponsored by Captain America? :D
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,188
  • Seis Veces
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8537 on: July 13, 2023, 11:42:10 pm »
https://twitter.com/1ndy_B/status/1679544383383674880

Not just saying it because it's them but ... what the FUCK
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,446
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8538 on: July 13, 2023, 11:43:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 13, 2023, 11:42:10 pm
https://twitter.com/1ndy_B/status/1679544383383674880

Not just saying it because it's them but ... what the FUCK

Anyone remember Pacers mints?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8539 on: July 14, 2023, 02:37:35 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 13, 2023, 11:42:10 pm
https://twitter.com/1ndy_B/status/1679544383383674880

Not just saying it because it's them but ... what the FUCK

That's curtains for Man United.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,983
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8540 on: July 14, 2023, 07:20:44 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 13, 2023, 11:42:10 pm
https://twitter.com/1ndy_B/status/1679544383383674880

Not just saying it because it's them but ... what the FUCK

WTF, that looks more like a Fluminense kit.

Another note, adidas still making long sleeve shirts, whilst nike have stopped making long sleeve shirts.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,826
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8541 on: July 14, 2023, 07:27:50 am »
The stripes on them sleeves are offending my eyes
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8542 on: July 14, 2023, 08:01:19 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 11, 2023, 10:19:40 am
Its just further evidence of Nike being a diabolical kit producer these days. Adidas are so far ahead of them now its not even a contest.

You simply cannot have seen Hummel Adidas latest range of kits and be saying this :lmao
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8543 on: July 14, 2023, 08:09:51 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 13, 2023, 11:42:10 pm
https://twitter.com/1ndy_B/status/1679544383383674880

Not just saying it because it's them but ... what the FUCK
Vertical stripes are slimming

Luke Shaw: Hold my beer.   And kebab.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,465
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8544 on: July 14, 2023, 09:04:10 am »
Haha deary me. Youll also get a situation where some players have long sleeves and some will have short sleev and skins leading to inconsistent looking arms. A weird pet hate of mine. Makes it feel very Sunday League!
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8545 on: July 14, 2023, 09:55:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 14, 2023, 09:04:10 am
Haha deary me. Youll also get a situation where some players have long sleeves and some will have short sleev and skins leading to inconsistent looking arms. A weird pet hate of mine. Makes it feel very Sunday League!
Purple Aki over here spending too much time looking at mens arms  ;D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,465
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8546 on: July 14, 2023, 09:57:46 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 14, 2023, 09:55:34 am
Purple Aki over here spending too much time looking at mens arms  ;D

Purely forearms. More of a Popeye man. :D
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8547 on: July 14, 2023, 09:59:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 14, 2023, 09:57:46 am
Purely forearms. More of a Popeye man. :D

You must really love the guy at Wolves who seems to grease up his forearms before every half starts... I keep forgetting his name. The guy who looks more like bodybuilder than a footballer...
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8548 on: July 14, 2023, 10:00:37 am »
Quote from: stoa on July 14, 2023, 09:59:27 am
You must really love the guy at Wolves who seems to grease up his forearms before every half starts... I keep forgetting his name. The guy who looks more like bodybuilder than a footballer...
Adama's currently a free agent, get him signed.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,446
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8549 on: July 14, 2023, 02:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on July 14, 2023, 07:27:50 am
The stripes on them sleeves are offending my eyes

They weirdly make them not look like Adidas stripes as it looks like about 5 instead of 3.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,624
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8550 on: Today at 07:54:20 am »
I quite like the Everton Kit. There I said it....
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Up
« previous next »
 