Spoiler

I am going to vomit my thoughts right now as to what could happen



Sully getting finished off by jamie's brother looks like what the show wants us to believe is going to happen...feels too obvious.

That Irish killing must come back to bite someone, maybe Sully? maybe Dushane?

Dushane must be going to prison- or will die.



It's over for those two Top Boys one way or another....made peace with it



Jaq has surprised me with her move - have really liked this character from last season.

Emotional story this time for her but I guess her plan is to use the money from that to escape with her lady/kid? mad way of going about it...I'm sure there would have been other opportunities without starting a war and causing more bloodshed



The underlying story of protests etc. and what Dushane said about it drawing attention of Feds sticks out in my mind right now. Something there

And that woman that ran off with Dushane's money, name escapes me right now has made a deal with someone - feds or Irish gangsters or something. Maybe the the fellas that got wiped out by Sully abroad