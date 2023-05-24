« previous next »
Made up this is coming back.
Todays the day. This is getting binged after work
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  7, 2023, 12:56:01 am
Todays the day. This is getting binged after work

I didnt realise it was today.

I love the fact Kano only seems to do acting work for Top Boy.

I met him once when we were working at a festival where he was performing. He loved his weed back then. I was fucked.  ;D
Quote from: Peabee on September  7, 2023, 01:23:03 am
I didnt realise it was today.

I love the fact Kano only seems to do acting work for Top Boy.

I met him once when we were working at a festival where he was performing. He loved his weed back then. I was fucked.  ;D
Only slight annoyance is theres only 6 episodes. Hope they dont rush it, reviews have been good though.

That sounds like a very cool night
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  7, 2023, 01:25:01 am
Only slight annoyance is theres only 6 episodes. Hope they dont rush it, reviews have been good though.

That sounds like a very cool night

Are they long episodes? I agree, hope they dont rush it.

He wasnt famous back then. It was about 20 years ago just before his album I think. Nice guy though as were his mates.
Happy Top Boy day everyone!!
Love that its back, cant wait to watch it.
Lets goooo I hope my man Sully wins.
Feel like I need to refresh myself on the end of the last series. Just been reading this thread back and cant remember half of it!

Got three episodes left of the final series of Breaking Bad before I can start on this though. No rush!
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  7, 2023, 11:07:11 am
Feel like I need to refresh myself on the end of the last series. Just been reading this thread back and cant remember half of it!

Got three episodes left of the final series of Breaking Bad before I can start on this though. No rush!
Can I get away with saying the last series ended with a bang?
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  7, 2023, 11:34:58 am
Can I get away with saying the last series ended with a bang?

You can. :D

Think Ill just read the wiki plot summaries to remind myself!
Quote from: AndyMuller on September  7, 2023, 10:58:48 am
Lets goooo I hope my man Sully wins.

I think its safe to assume nobody wins at the end of this series.
Going in
Spoiler
half way, its getting dark and the body count is rising
[close]
Got through first 4 episodes...

Liking it so far, pieces are moving in place - looking forward to seeing how it ends. Quality has not dropped yet.

Team Sully still

Spoiler
I am going to vomit my thoughts right now as to what could happen

Sully getting finished off by jamie's brother looks like what the show wants us to believe is going to happen...feels too obvious.
That Irish killing must come back to bite someone, maybe Sully? maybe Dushane?
Dushane must be going to prison- or will die.

It's over for those two Top Boys one way or another....made peace with it

Jaq has surprised me with her move -  have really liked this character from last season.
Emotional story this time for her but I guess her plan is to use the money from that to escape with her lady/kid? mad way of going about it...I'm sure there would have been other opportunities without starting a war and causing more bloodshed

The underlying story of protests etc. and what Dushane said about it drawing attention of Feds sticks out in my mind right now. Something there
And that woman that ran off with Dushane's money, name escapes me right now has made a deal with someone - feds or Irish gangsters or something. Maybe the the fellas that got wiped out by Sully abroad
[close]
Yeah so that didn't finish brilliantly imo. Still decent, but a few dumb things this season
Binged in a oner. Fantastic TV as ever but this season didn't hit the high notes the show has produced in the past.

Spoiler
Appreciate they wanted to bring the show to an end but the Dushane story especially felt forced and contrived.
[close]
Spoiler
Agree with others. Its was good but not great. Started well. They seemed to open up a few new threads but then these either ended quickly (the Irish) or went nowhere. Just a little disappointing for me
[close]
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 11:20:38 am
Binged in a oner. Fantastic TV as ever but this season didn't hit the high notes the show has produced in the past.

Spoiler
Appreciate they wanted to bring the show to an end but the Dushane story especially felt forced and contrived.
[close]

I think it was too short with 6 episodes.

Spoiler
If they had just concentrated on Sully and Dushane, instead of the additional storylines involving Stef, Jaq, and including the weirdly brief role for Barry Keoghan (who I feel could have been a good addition, he has a good presence on screen), then maybe 6 episodes was enough. I agree, it felt contrived and also rushed.
[close]
