Todays the day. This is getting binged after work
I didnt realise it was today. I love the fact Kano only seems to do acting work for Top Boy. I met him once when we were working at a festival where he was performing. He loved his weed back then. I was fucked.
Only slight annoyance is theres only 6 episodes. Hope they dont rush it, reviews have been good though.That sounds like a very cool night
Crosby Nick never fails.
Feel like I need to refresh myself on the end of the last series. Just been reading this thread back and cant remember half of it!Got three episodes left of the final series of Breaking Bad before I can start on this though. No rush!
Can I get away with saying the last series ended with a bang?
Lets goooo I hope my man Sully wins.
Binged in a oner. Fantastic TV as ever but this season didn't hit the high notes the show has produced in the past.SpoilerAppreciate they wanted to bring the show to an end but the Dushane story especially felt forced and contrived.[close]
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]