May 1st



1965  This day finally brought the FA Cup to Anfield for the first time in our history. The game against Leeds United was goalless after ninety minutes, with full-back Gerry Byrne playing most of the match with a broken collar-bone. Roger Hunt opened the scoring in extra time, before Billy Bremner equalised for the Yorkshire side with one of his five goals past us. With five minutes remaining, up popped the head of Ian St. John to win the cup.



1971  Peter Thompson played his 400th game for the club as we beat Southampton 1-0 at Anfield, thanks to an Emlyn Hughes goal as we finished the League season in fourth, ahead of the FA Cup Final.



1972 - We faced Derby County , losing a First Division fixture 1-0 at the Baseball Ground thanks to a goal from John McGovern.



1973 - Jimmy Case signed from South Liverpool for £500. He went on to net 46 times in 269 reds games, helping us to three European Cups, four League titles, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and three FA Charity Shields.



1978 - King Kenny grabbed a hat-trick in our 4-0 defeat of Manchester City at Anfield, with Phil Neal adding a penalty.



1979 - We faced Bolton Wanderers in a game originally postponed from three months earlier, when Ray Kennedy netted twice and David Johnson and Kenny Dalglish were also on the scoresheet in a 4-1 win in wintry conditions at Burnden Park, with the home sides score coming from a Graeme Souness own goal. Bolton keeper Jim McDonagh said afterwards, Liverpool are perfection. This team would have been good enough to win the 1978 World Cup!



1980 - We played in the only FA Cup Semi-final to go to a third replay, which we unfortunately lost to Arsenal courtesy of a Brian Talbot goal at Highfield Road, one of his six strikes against the reds, who went on to lose the Final to Second Division West Ham United.



1980 - Ian Rush arrived from Chester for a fee of £300,000, which remains their record sale.



1982 - We won 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, our eleventh successive League win - a joint club record with 2013/14, and tenth straight win in all competitions, a then club record. Craig Johnston bagged both goals.



1990 - Kenny Dalglish made his 515th and final appearance in our 1-0 home defeat of Derby County, thanks to a goal from Gary Gillespie, as we were awarded our eighteenth League title. He was aged 39 years 58 days, a post-war club record. This game had been postponed from February.



1993 - David James was dismissed at Norwich City on the hour mark with David Phillips netting the only goal of the game past Mike Hooper from the subsequent spot-kick, as he became the first substitute keeper to take the field for the reds in the Premier League, in his 73rd and final senior reds appearance. This was a vital result as we finished in sixth, three places and three points behind City who reached the UEFA Cup, which we failed to do.



1996 - We faced Arsenal , holding them to a goalless Premiership draw at Highbury. This was the first time since three substitutes were permitted for League games four years previously that we did not name a keeper on the bench, with Mark Kennedy, Ian Rush and Michael Thomas getting the nod.



1999 - Jamie Carragher scored an own goal as we came from 2-0 behind at half time to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Anfield in the League, having already scored an own goal in the reverse fixture that season! Paul Ince and Steve McManaman netted after Jamie Redknapps spot-kick. Spurs Mauricio Taricco was sent off just before the break while Stig Inge Bjørnebye and Bjørn Tore Kvarme both played their final reds games, with the young Steven Gerrard instrumental in our comeback after coming off the bench at half time. Steffen Iversen had netted the other goal for the visitors.



2001 - Gary McAllister scored for the fifth straight game in our 2-0 win at Bradford City as we headed towards the Champions League. Michael Owen nabbed the other goal in a game that was originally postponed the previous December.



2007 - Jamie Carragher played his ninetieth European game in our Champions League Semi-final second leg with Chelsea at Anfield, breaking Ian Callaghans club record. Daniel Agger converted a cleverly-worked free-kick to take the tie into extra time, following our single goal defeat in the first meeting. Dirk Kuyt had an effort ruled out for offside, and also hit the woodwork before Pepe Reina was the hero in a penalty shoot-out that we won 4-1, saving from both Geremi and Arjen Robben. Kuyt struck our decisive fourth spot-kick.

This was the first time we had faced the same team in European competition in three consecutive seasons, as well as being the third round in a row in which Bolo Zenden had come up against a former employer, following ties with Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.



2006 - Liverpool & Everton Legends Replayed the 1986 FA Cup Final was played at Anfield in front of 32,947 in aid of the Marina Dalglish Appeal. The two sides were representing the 1986 FA Cup Final teams, and the only goal came in the final minute, through former reds reserves striker John Durnin



2007 - Jamie Carragher played his ninetieth European game in our Champions League Semi-final second leg with Chelsea at Anfield, breaking Ian Callaghans club record. Daniel Agger converted a cleverly-worked free-kick to take the tie into extra time, following our single goal defeat in the first meeting. Dirk Kuyt had an effort ruled out for offside, and also hit the woodwork before Pepe Reina was the hero in a penalty shoot-out that we won 4-1, saving from both Geremi and Arjen Robben. Kuyt struck our decisive fourth spot-kick.

This was the first time we had faced the same team in European competition in three consecutive seasons, as well as being the third round in a row in which Bolo Zenden had come up against a former employer, following ties with Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.



2011 - We beat Newcastle United 3-0 at Anfield. Maxi Rodríguez opened the scoring before Dirk Kuyt converted a penalty and Luis Suárez struck, with ex-Toon star Andy Carroll making a late cameo from the bench.



2012  Brazilian left-back Fábio Aurélio played his 134th and last reds game as Fulham won for the first time at Anfield, so completing their first ever League double over us. A presentation was made to Brian Hall before the game, marking his retirement as Public Relations Manager, a post he had held since 1991. Martin krtel put through his own net as ex-reds reserve Alex Kačaniklić attempted to convert John Arne Riises cross for the only goal.



2016 - We lost 3-1 at Swansea City, with left-back Brad Smith seeing red. André Ayew struck twice for the home side, with Jack Cork also on target, as Christian Benteke scored for the reds.



2017  Emre Can struck a spectacular goal, the only one of our trip to Watford.



2019  We lost 3-0 at Barcelona in the first leg of our UEFA Champions League Semi-final to leave our chances of reaching the Final in Madrid hanging by a thread, despite a decent performance. Ex-red Luis Suárez opened the scoring before Lionel Messi added a late brace



