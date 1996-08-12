« previous next »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5400 on: April 27, 2024, 09:24:48 am »
On This Day In 1957
1957 West Ham United(Division Two)Anfield 1-0
Match: Football League, Second Division, at Anfield, kick-off: 15:15.
Liverpool  West Ham United 1-0 (0-0).
Attendance: 36,236.
Referee: Mr. F.L. Overton; linesmen: Messrs.: D.G. Swinton and J. Tatlock.
LIVERPOOL LINE UP (2-3-5):
Tommy Younger, John Molyneux, Ronnie Moran, Don Campbell, Laurie Hughes, Geoff Twentyman, Louis Bimpson, Alan Arnell, Billy Liddell, Tony Rowley, Alan ACourt.
WEST HAM UNITED LINE UP (2-3-5):
Ted Gregory, John Bond, Noel Cantwell, Malcolm Pyke, Ken Brown, Malcolm Allison, Billy Dare, John Smith, Eddie Lewis, John ****, Malcolm Musgrove.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Billy Liddell (penalty, 89 min.).
Liverpool Manager: Phil Taylor
West Ham United manager: Edward Fenton
Game number: 2270
League game number: 2067
LFC played towards Kop: Second half


https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2792
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5401 on: April 27, 2024, 09:27:43 am »
On This Day In 1974

1974 West Ham United(Division One)Upton Park 2-2
WEST HAM UNITED LINE UP
Mervyn Day, Keith Coleman, Frank Lampard, Billy Bonds, Tommy Taylor, John McDowell, Pat Holland, Graham Paddon, Bobby Gould, Trevor Brooking, Clyde Best
WEST HAM UNITED GOALS
Frank Lampard 31' , Trevor Brooking 67'
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Tommy Smith , Alec Lindsay , Phil Thompson , Peter Cormack , Emlyn Hughes (c) , Kevin Keegan , Brian Hall , Steve Heighway , John Toshack , Ian Callaghan
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
John Toshack 58', Kevin Keegan 90' (Peter Cormack)
# - Alec Lindsay missed a penalty on 37'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
West Ham United manager: Ron Greenwood
Referee: Reynolds THC
Attendance: 36,160
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 3163
League game number: 2781

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/803



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zloU6KGLGVk






Liverpool ended up in 2nd place in the league in the 1973-74 season. The Reds drew West Ham 2-2 in the penultimate league game of the season at Upton Park. Phil Thompson recalls a funny incident after the final whistle with Bill Shankly who clearly was oblivious to the result.

We were getting beat 2-1 and laying siege to the Hammers' goal in the closing minutes. Bill Shankly clearly thought we were not going to score and headed from the stand down towards the dressing room, anticipating the final whistle. Then Kevin Keegan scored, literally with the last kick of the match. The boss heard the roar, but assumed it was the referee calling a halt to the proceedings. We all trooped into the dressing room, delighted to have secured a last-gap point. Shanks was already in there and looking exeedingly annoyed. He looked at the bubbly mood of the lads and started to have a go. He must have thought: "Bastards! They've lost and they're all smiling."

He started to say: "You should never lose to a team like this." Bob started to interrupt him and he looked even angrier. Then he heard Bob say: "Bill, we've equalized in the last second. It was a draw." Shanks' face went as red as the colour of the red tie he was wearing. He immediately said: "Great result, lads. Fantastic. You deserved it."

We all started laughing but he couldn't see the funny side. He had wanted us to show our mettle as the season drew to a close and had clearly been frustrated by what he thought was our flippant approach to a defeat, when in fact we had secured a point. It was one of the great Shankly stories that everyone remembered for years to come.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5402 on: April 28, 2024, 08:57:25 am »
April 28th

1976 - Jimmy Case became our first substitute to score in a cup final as we beat Club Brugge 3-2 at Anfield in the first leg of the UEFA Cup Final, despite being 2-0 down inside the first quarter of an hour thanks to strikes from Raoul Lambert and Julien Cools. Ray Kennedy also scored, with Kevin Keegan netting a penalty, and we drew the return match 1-1 to clinch our second UEFA Cup.

1979  We drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest as we edged towards our eleventh League title.

1980 - Ian Rush arrived from Chester for a fee of £300,000, which remains their record sale. His club record 346 strikes in 660 games across two spells with the reds helped us to five League titles, the European Cup, three FA Cups, five League Cups, two FA Charity Shields and the Screen Sport Super Cup. He moved on to Leeds United in May 1996.

1980 - Our third FA Cup Semi-final match of the season with Arsenal still could not separate the sides, as the game at Villa Park ended 1-1 after extra time, with Kenny Dalglish bagging our goal in the final minute of normal time after Alan Sunderland had opened the scoring with one of his six goals past us after just sixteen seconds. Ray Clemence made his 600th reds outing in this game, while David Johnson had to leave the pitch for a while having been knocked unconscious. Unfortunately, we lost the fourth game three days later.

1984 - Alan Kennedy netted while playing his 150th consecutive reds game as we were held 2-2 at Anfield by relegation-threatened Ipswich Town. Ian Rush grabbed the other, his 42nd of the season, and 27th in the League. Eric Gates bagged the last two of his five strikes past us.

1990 - We secured our eighteenth title beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Anfield thanks to an Ian Rush strike and a John Barnes penalty, after Roy Wegerle had put the visitors in front. Future reserves keeper Paul Harrison was our mascot that day!

2001 - Christian Ziege played his 32nd and final reds game, coming on as a second-half substitute in our 2-0 win at Coventry City. Sami Hyypiä and Gary McAllister struck the goals inside the final ten minutes, to help send the Sky Blues down.

2007 - Left-back Emiliano Insúa made his reds debut as we lost 2-1 at Portsmouth, with Robbie Fowler having a goal ruled out for offside. Sami Hyypiä scored in his 400th reds game, our 7,000th in League football, while Jerzy Dudek made his 186th and final appearance for the club. Benjani netted the first of his four goals against the reds with Niko Kranjcar also scoring for Pompey.

2012 - Luis Suárez scored a stunning hat-trick as we won 3-0 at Norwich City, the first of his six trebles for the club. He struck twice before the break, rounding the scoring out with a sublime lob over the keeper from just inside the opposition half.

2015 - We lost at Hull City, with Michael Dawson heading in the only goal. Forward Mario Balotelli played his 28th and last reds game.

2016  We lost the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Semi-final 1-0 at Villarreal thanks to a stoppage-time Adrián López strike. However, we won the Anfield return 3-0 to reach the Final in Basel.

2018  Soon-to-be relegated Stoke City held us to a goalless draw at Anfield, with the reds denied a strong late penalty claim for handball.

2020  Forward Michael Robinson died in Madrid. Joe Fagan brought the Irish international to Anfield in August 1983 from Brighton & Hove Albion for £250,000. In his first season at the club he won the League title and European Cup, bagging a total of thirteen goals in 52 games before moving to Queens Park Rangers for £100,000 in December 1984. He later carved out a highly successful media career in Spain..
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5403 on: April 28, 2024, 09:42:12 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on April 28, 2024, 08:57:25 am
2016  We lost the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Semi-final 1-0 at Villarreal thanks to a stoppage-time Adrián López strike. However, we won the Anfield return 3-0 to reach the Final in Basel.
Fond memories of this tie as got to see both legs. Love a European semi-final and this was a belter. High up in their stadium, the travelling Reds were in good spirits despite the 1-0 defeat. RelaxWell turn things around at Anfield was the general mood, epitomised by a long and VERY loud rendition of Three Little Birds as we were waiting to be let out. Great little town as well, very friendly locals.

The return leg I ended up in a cracking seat in the main stand, low down, half way line. Really good atmosphere too, in fact that campaign had fantastic atmospheres in general due to the teams we played and the results we got. Shame about the final, but still really fond memories of that Europa League campaign. The excitement of having Jürgen, unbelievable bus welcomes. The place was buzzing. Cheered me up no end thinking back to that, cheers! :)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5404 on: April 28, 2024, 10:10:46 am »
1990 - I was fortunate enough to be there to see us win it, taking it all for granted as an 12 year old.

2001 - I think a young Kirkland had a stormer for them. Far Mac confirmed their relegation with his late free kick.2007 was one of those line ups Rafa picked between big European games.Think he did the same at Fulham which helped them stay up ahead of Warnocks Sheffield United.

2012 - Suarez and Norwich, what a combination!

2015 - no recollection!

2016 - this k their mad celebrations woukd us up a bit. Blew them away in the second leg.

2018 - think we had a k in it wobble that meant taking CL qualification to the final day..
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5405 on: April 28, 2024, 10:21:06 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on April 28, 2024, 09:42:12 am
Fond memories of this tie as got to see both legs. Love a European semi-final and this was a belter. High up in their stadium, the travelling Reds were in good spirits despite the 1-0 defeat. RelaxWell turn things around at Anfield was the general mood, epitomised by a long and VERY loud rendition of Three Little Birds as we were waiting to be let out. Great little town as well, very friendly locals.

The return leg I ended up in a cracking seat in the main stand, low down, half way line. Really good atmosphere too, in fact that campaign had fantastic atmospheres in general due to the teams we played and the results we got. Shame about the final, but still really fond memories of that Europa League campaign. The excitement of having Jürgen, unbelievable bus welcomes. The place was buzzing. Cheered me up no end thinking back to that, cheers! :)

Cheers for the Video   :champ
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5406 on: April 28, 2024, 10:24:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 28, 2024, 10:10:46 am
1990 - I was fortunate enough to be there to see us win it, taking it all for granted as an 12 year old.

2001 - I think a young Kirkland had a stormer for them. Far Mac confirmed their relegation with his late free kick.2007 was one of those line ups Rafa picked between big European games.Think he did the same at Fulham which helped them stay up ahead of Warnocks Sheffield United.

2012 - Suarez and Norwich, what a combination!

2015 - no recollection!

2016 - this k their mad celebrations woukd us up a bit. Blew them away in the second leg.

2018 - think we had a k in it wobble that meant taking CL qualification to the final day..



Thanks For Your Memories
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5407 on: April 29, 2024, 08:38:34 am »
April 29th

1950 - We lost our second FA Cup Final, this time 2-0 to Arsenal with Reg Lewis scoring in each half, the last of his five strikes against us, despite the reds having beaten the Gunners twice in the League that season. It was to be another fifteen years before we finally won the famous trophy. We had to wear blue socks in this match, due to a mix-up over changing from the usual red ones to white, with neither side playing in their regular home strips.


1972  We lost the second leg of the FA Youth Cup Final at Anfield 4-2 to Aston Villa, having already been beaten 1-0 in the first game. The reds included Brian Kettle and Phil Thompson.

1975 - A testimonial match for Bill Shankly was played at Anfield. Emlyn Hughes and Jimmy Case both bagged braces, with Alan Waddle and Tommy Smith also on target as the reds beat a Don Revie Select side 6-2.

1978  Terry McDermott and David Fairclough struck as we won 2-0 at West Ham United.

1992 - We took part in a testimonial, drawing a benefit game for our former reserves forward Wayne Harrison 2-2 at Oldham Athletic. Don Hutchinson and Ronnie Rosenthal were on the scoresheet. Harrison had signed from Oldham for £250,000 in January 1985 but never made a senior reds appearance before he retired due to injury in the summer of 1991, aged just 23.

1995  Steve Harkness struck the first of his three reds goals early on at Norwich City, with Robert Ullathorne equalising soon after. Ian Rush grabbed the winner as we won 2-1, with City on their way down to the Endsleigh League.

2000  We lost 2-0 at Chelsea with George Weah and Roberto Di Matteo both on target inside the opening quarter of an hour.

2006 - Fernando Morientes scored his twelfth and final reds goal, which was our 300th against Aston Villa in all competitions. Gareth Barry equalised with one of his four goals past us to date before Steven Gerrard struck his twentieth and 21st goals of the season to hand us a 3-1 victory in our last home game of the season. This brought us to 48 points from home League games that campaign, our highest ever tally in a 38-game season. Djimi Traoré made his 141st and last reds appearance in this game.

2010  We were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League at the Semi-final stage on away goals by Club Atlético de Madrid, the third time in our history we had fallen foul of this rule in Europe. Alberto Aquilani opened the scoring just before the break with his second and final goal for the club, with the tie having to go into extra time. Yossi Benayoun scored his 29th and last reds goal early in the additional half hour, but Diego Forlán then bagged a crucial away goal, the last of his four past us. Philipp Degen played his thirteenth and final reds game.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5408 on: April 29, 2024, 09:32:55 am »
1995 - could be getting mixed up but I have a feeling this was the same day as the Rugby League Challenge Cup which would have been on Grandstand and Martin Offiah scored a length of the pitch try for Wigan. And a bit later I saw Hsrkness had scored with their little score pop ups they used to do!

2000- felt at the time this wouldnt matter too much but it was part of a late season collapse where we didnt even score in our last 4 or 5 games to blow Champions League qualification. Maybe worked out for the best with what followed the next season.

2006 - Gerrard scored a trademark thunder bastard at the Kop end in this one.

2010 - Wed been struggling but played well in this game. 1-0 after 90, scored a second in extra time but then one away game fucked us. Always a bit harsh when that counted double in extra time.Remwmber feeling really flat after this one. So many wanted Rafa gone and the Europa was our last chance to salvage something from the season and as it turns out wed have played Hodgsons Fulham in the final.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5409 on: April 30, 2024, 08:32:15 am »
April 30th

1962 - Roger Hunt and Alan ACourt both struck in our 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic, bringing us to 68 League goals at Anfield for the season, a club record. We were presented with the Second Division title that day.

1966 - We clinched our seventh League title as Roger Hunt bagged a brace in our 2-1 defeat of Chelsea at Anfield despite a Bert Murray equaliser after an hour.

1973 - A testimonial match for Ian St. John was staged as the reds beat Chelsea 4-2 at Anfield, with the Saint grabbing a brace and Brian Hall and Roger Hunt also netting.

1977  We beat Ipswich Town 2-1 at Anfield. Ray Kennedy and Kevin Keegan scored after the break, before future red John Wark netted the first of his four goals against the reds from the spot.

1983 - We claimed our fourteenth championship with three games to play, despite Steve Archibald bagging two of his six goals past us in our 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, as our closest rivals Manchester United dropped points at Norwich City meaning that no team could catch us.

1986 - We had a 2-0 League win at Leicester City. Goals from Ian Rush and Ronnie Whelan kept us on course for the double.

1988 - We played Chelsea , with John Barnes equalising with a 30-yard free-kick after Gordon Duries penalty at Stamford Bridge, one of his five strikes against the reds, in our first game since we clinched our seventeenth League title. Peter Beardsley had a late spot-kick saved that would have handed us victory.

1989 - We played our first game since Hillsborough, at Celtic in aid of the Hillsborough Disaster Appeal. John Aldridge came off the bench to net a brace, to add to goals from Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush on an emotional day as the reds won 4-0.

1994 - Norwich Citys Jeremy Goss became the last player to score in front of the standing Kop as the Canaries won 1-0. Goss said: Ive put that day down as the proudest moment of my footballing career. The very last person to score was actually Kopite John Garner who took to the field in an odd outfit that incorporated a fez, dodging stewards and coppers to net in front of those left long after the match had ended.

1996 - We took a step towards winning the FA Youth Cup for the first of three times to date. We won 2-0 at West Ham United, going on to win the return leg 2-1 at Anfield. Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen were both in the victorious side.

2005 - John Arne Riise played his 200th reds game as Steven Gerrard equalised with a 35-yard thunderbolt past future reds stopper Brad Jones in a 1-1 League draw with Middlesbrough at Anfield. Szilárd Németh had given the visitors an early lead.

2008 - We eventually lost 3-2 after extra time to Chelsea in the second leg of our Champions League Semi-final, having been held to a 1-1 draw in the Anfield meeting. Martin krtel had to be taken off injured early on, before Didier Drogba opened the scoring. Fernando Torres equalised to take the tie beyond the allotted three hours, but Frank Lampard then converted a spot-kick, one of his eight strikes past us, after substitute Sami Hyypiä had tripped Michael Ballack. Drogba added another of his eleven goals against the reds before Ryan Babel struck a late 35-yard consolation as we ended the Champions League campaign on 28 goals, the most of any club. This was his seventh goal from off the bench that season, equalling a club record, while John Arne Riise played his 348th and last reds game.

2022  Naby Keïta struck the only goal of our League visit to Newcastle United.

2023  Mohamed Salah reached 300 reds appearances as we beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield by the odd goal in seven. We raced into a three-goal lead through Curtis Jones, Luis Díaz and a Salah spot-kick. Harry Kane bagged the most recent of his nine goals past us before the break, with Son Heung-min netting one of his six against the reds in the second half. Ex-Toffee Richarlison nodded in a stoppage-time leveller, but Diogo Jota had the late, late final say.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5410 on: April 30, 2024, 04:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on April 27, 2024, 08:10:12 am
April 27th

1977 - We beat Everton 3-0 at Maine Road in a F A Cup Semi Final replay, to keep on course for the treble. Our goals came from a Phil Neal penalty, Jimmy Case and Ray Kennedy that day. Both sides also had strong penalty claims turned down.

1985  Alan Hansen played his 400th reds game as we drew 0-0 at Ipswich Town.

1991 - A testimonial match for Ray Kennedy was staged at Highbury. A reds team beat Arsenal 3-1, with Jan Mølby, David Speedie and Peter Beardsley on the scoresheet.

1996 - Ian Rush played his final reds game at Anfield, with Stan Collymore scoring the only goal of the game against Middlesbrough. He was applauded onto the pitch by a guard of honour from both teams.

2002 - Michael Owen made his 150th League appearance as we lost 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to a Gus Poyet goal. It was our first defeat in fifteen League games and made winning the title a near impossibility. This was also Jari Litmanens 43rd and final game in a reds shirt.

2002 A Neil Mellor brace sent the Under-19s into the Final of the National Play-offs, as we overcame Nottingham Forest 2-1, to set up a two-legged tie with Arsenal. These goals took the boy Mellor to 44 goals for the season.

2005 - We held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of our Champions League Semi-final. The evening was only slightly spoiled by Xabi Alonsos unwarranted booking that would rule him out of the Anfield return. Steven Gerrard had an emergency dental operation on the morning of the game.

2013 - Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson struck twice each, with Daniel Agger and Fabio Borini also on target as we won 6-0 at Newcastle United, with Mathieu Debuchy sent off for the home side late on.

2014  We lost 2-0 to Chelsea at Anfield to deal our title chances a major blow. The visitors were time-wasting from the first minute as we felt the absence of the suspended Jordan Henderson. Steven Gerrard slipped at the end of the first half to allow Demba Ba a clear run on goal, and he slipped the ball past Simon Mignolet. We failed to break down the Blues blanket defence, with Willian nabbing a stoppage time second. Iago Aspas made his fifteenth and final reds appearance, with future red Mohamed Salah and ex-red Fernando Torres both featuring for the visitors.

2022  Jordan Henderson featured in the UEFA Champions League for the fiftieth time as we beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of our Semi-final at Anfield, on our way to reach the Final for the xth time. The score was level at the break, with Pervis Estupiñán deflected a Henderson cross into his own goal before Sadio Mané double our lead.

1977- Kennedy and Case took their goals well

1991- Sort of remember a fair bit of coverage for that, Graeme Souness played, think Dalglish may have?

2002- Was win or bust, we had a great run but Arsenal just kept winning, I remember Riise hit the post early on and the look on his face you just knew it wasnt our day. The win meant we pretty much had no chance of winning the league.

2005- Not a great game but it left leg 2 on a knife edge

2013- That was a really enjoyable game, few beers with the Mrs, we had got engaged earlier that month and one of those games you didnt want to end

2014- That was a sickener, and very hard to take, we didnt play again for 8 days and I remember just wishing I could just a football manager reset with my life, was sure we would win the league, I thought when I saw Chelsea's team that day we would stick 5 in. Felt sick to the pit of my stomach for a week after this.

2022- One foot in the final, but the second leg got the nerves jangling again
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5411 on: April 30, 2024, 04:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on April 28, 2024, 08:57:25 am
April 28th

1976 - Jimmy Case became our first substitute to score in a cup final as we beat Club Brugge 3-2 at Anfield in the first leg of the UEFA Cup Final, despite being 2-0 down inside the first quarter of an hour thanks to strikes from Raoul Lambert and Julien Cools. Ray Kennedy also scored, with Kevin Keegan netting a penalty, and we drew the return match 1-1 to clinch our second UEFA Cup.

1979  We drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest as we edged towards our eleventh League title.

1980 - Ian Rush arrived from Chester for a fee of £300,000, which remains their record sale. His club record 346 strikes in 660 games across two spells with the reds helped us to five League titles, the European Cup, three FA Cups, five League Cups, two FA Charity Shields and the Screen Sport Super Cup. He moved on to Leeds United in May 1996.

1980 - Our third FA Cup Semi-final match of the season with Arsenal still could not separate the sides, as the game at Villa Park ended 1-1 after extra time, with Kenny Dalglish bagging our goal in the final minute of normal time after Alan Sunderland had opened the scoring with one of his six goals past us after just sixteen seconds. Ray Clemence made his 600th reds outing in this game, while David Johnson had to leave the pitch for a while having been knocked unconscious. Unfortunately, we lost the fourth game three days later.

1984 - Alan Kennedy netted while playing his 150th consecutive reds game as we were held 2-2 at Anfield by relegation-threatened Ipswich Town. Ian Rush grabbed the other, his 42nd of the season, and 27th in the League. Eric Gates bagged the last two of his five strikes past us.

1990 - We secured our eighteenth title beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Anfield thanks to an Ian Rush strike and a John Barnes penalty, after Roy Wegerle had put the visitors in front. Future reserves keeper Paul Harrison was our mascot that day!

2001 - Christian Ziege played his 32nd and final reds game, coming on as a second-half substitute in our 2-0 win at Coventry City. Sami Hyypiä and Gary McAllister struck the goals inside the final ten minutes, to help send the Sky Blues down.

2007 - Left-back Emiliano Insúa made his reds debut as we lost 2-1 at Portsmouth, with Robbie Fowler having a goal ruled out for offside. Sami Hyypiä scored in his 400th reds game, our 7,000th in League football, while Jerzy Dudek made his 186th and final appearance for the club. Benjani netted the first of his four goals against the reds with Niko Kranjcar also scoring for Pompey.

2012 - Luis Suárez scored a stunning hat-trick as we won 3-0 at Norwich City, the first of his six trebles for the club. He struck twice before the break, rounding the scoring out with a sublime lob over the keeper from just inside the opposition half.

2015 - We lost at Hull City, with Michael Dawson heading in the only goal. Forward Mario Balotelli played his 28th and last reds game.

2016  We lost the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Semi-final 1-0 at Villarreal thanks to a stoppage-time Adrián López strike. However, we won the Anfield return 3-0 to reach the Final in Basel.

2018  Soon-to-be relegated Stoke City held us to a goalless draw at Anfield, with the reds denied a strong late penalty claim for handball.

2020  Forward Michael Robinson died in Madrid. Joe Fagan brought the Irish international to Anfield in August 1983 from Brighton & Hove Albion for £250,000. In his first season at the club he won the League title and European Cup, bagging a total of thirteen goals in 52 games before moving to Queens Park Rangers for £100,000 in December 1984. He later carved out a highly successful media career in Spain..

1976- 5 min spell in the second half turned this on its head

1984- Think Eric Gates scored a lovely volley at the Kop end, was among the goal of the season contenders on BBC. Ipswich had that lovely home kit sponsored by Pioneer.

1990- Harrisons Dad was one of the 97 who died at Hillsborough, Villa drew 3-3 at Norwich having been 3-1 up and that was that. Great footage of this on the season review of that season.

2001- Was very doubtful we would get top 3 as we had a long season and a ridiculous amount of games with Ipswich and Leeds providing stiff competiton, this game I really felt we would do it though.

2016- I hardly saw any of it as I was trying to watch on line and had a dreadful connection, think Alberto Moreno missed a sitter then had a defensive brain fart and we lost, typical Moreno
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5412 on: April 30, 2024, 04:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on April 29, 2024, 08:38:34 am
April 29th

1950 - We lost our second FA Cup Final, this time 2-0 to Arsenal with Reg Lewis scoring in each half, the last of his five strikes against us, despite the reds having beaten the Gunners twice in the League that season. It was to be another fifteen years before we finally won the famous trophy. We had to wear blue socks in this match, due to a mix-up over changing from the usual red ones to white, with neither side playing in their regular home strips.


1972  We lost the second leg of the FA Youth Cup Final at Anfield 4-2 to Aston Villa, having already been beaten 1-0 in the first game. The reds included Brian Kettle and Phil Thompson.

1975 - A testimonial match for Bill Shankly was played at Anfield. Emlyn Hughes and Jimmy Case both bagged braces, with Alan Waddle and Tommy Smith also on target as the reds beat a Don Revie Select side 6-2.

1978  Terry McDermott and David Fairclough struck as we won 2-0 at West Ham United.

1992 - We took part in a testimonial, drawing a benefit game for our former reserves forward Wayne Harrison 2-2 at Oldham Athletic. Don Hutchinson and Ronnie Rosenthal were on the scoresheet. Harrison had signed from Oldham for £250,000 in January 1985 but never made a senior reds appearance before he retired due to injury in the summer of 1991, aged just 23.

1995  Steve Harkness struck the first of his three reds goals early on at Norwich City, with Robert Ullathorne equalising soon after. Ian Rush grabbed the winner as we won 2-1, with City on their way down to the Endsleigh League.

2000  We lost 2-0 at Chelsea with George Weah and Roberto Di Matteo both on target inside the opening quarter of an hour.

2006 - Fernando Morientes scored his twelfth and final reds goal, which was our 300th against Aston Villa in all competitions. Gareth Barry equalised with one of his four goals past us to date before Steven Gerrard struck his twentieth and 21st goals of the season to hand us a 3-1 victory in our last home game of the season. This brought us to 48 points from home League games that campaign, our highest ever tally in a 38-game season. Djimi Traoré made his 141st and last reds appearance in this game.

2010  We were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League at the Semi-final stage on away goals by Club Atlético de Madrid, the third time in our history we had fallen foul of this rule in Europe. Alberto Aquilani opened the scoring just before the break with his second and final goal for the club, with the tie having to go into extra time. Yossi Benayoun scored his 29th and last reds goal early in the additional half hour, but Diego Forlán then bagged a crucial away goal, the last of his four past us. Philipp Degen played his thirteenth and final reds game.

1950- Think Bob Paisley was dropped? Imagine if he had taken the hump and left?

1992- Wayne didnt have it easy in life, think he had over 20 knee operations while here, he suffered near fatal injuries when he fell through a greenhouse one day, unfortunately Wayne died on xmas day 2013. He was at one point the most expensive teenager in the world. He wasnt even fit enough to play a few minutes in his own testimonial. #

2000- Felt luck was on our side in the run in after the fiasco against Everton but we would fail to score here, the second of 5 end of season games we would fail to score, it would cost us Champions league football, mind you it worked out ok in 2001.

2010- Probably ruined any last chance we had to keep Rafa at the club, such a shame, you would imagine we would have beat Fulham in the final but it was a horrible season.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5413 on: April 30, 2024, 04:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on April 30, 2024, 08:32:15 am
April 30th

1983 - We claimed our fourteenth championship with three games to play, despite Steve Archibald bagging two of his six goals past us in our 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, as our closest rivals Manchester United dropped points at Norwich City meaning that no team could catch us.

1986 - We had a 2-0 League win at Leicester City. Goals from Ian Rush and Ronnie Whelan kept us on course for the double.

1988 - We played Chelsea , with John Barnes equalising with a 30-yard free-kick after Gordon Duries penalty at Stamford Bridge, one of his five strikes against the reds, in our first game since we clinched our seventeenth League title. Peter Beardsley had a late spot-kick saved that would have handed us victory.

1989 - We played our first game since Hillsborough, at Celtic in aid of the Hillsborough Disaster Appeal. John Aldridge came off the bench to net a brace, to add to goals from Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush on an emotional day as the reds won 4-0.

1994 - Norwich Citys Jeremy Goss became the last player to score in front of the standing Kop as the Canaries won 1-0. Goss said: Ive put that day down as the proudest moment of my footballing career. The very last person to score was actually Kopite John Garner who took to the field in an odd outfit that incorporated a fez, dodging stewards and coppers to net in front of those left long after the match had ended.

1996 - We took a step towards winning the FA Youth Cup for the first of three times to date. We won 2-0 at West Ham United, going on to win the return leg 2-1 at Anfield. Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen were both in the victorious side.

2005 - John Arne Riise played his 200th reds game as Steven Gerrard equalised with a 35-yard thunderbolt past future reds stopper Brad Jones in a 1-1 League draw with Middlesbrough at Anfield. Szilárd Németh had given the visitors an early lead.

2008 - We eventually lost 3-2 after extra time to Chelsea in the second leg of our Champions League Semi-final, having been held to a 1-1 draw in the Anfield meeting. Martin krtel had to be taken off injured early on, before Didier Drogba opened the scoring. Fernando Torres equalised to take the tie beyond the allotted three hours, but Frank Lampard then converted a spot-kick, one of his eight strikes past us, after substitute Sami Hyypiä had tripped Michael Ballack. Drogba added another of his eleven goals against the reds before Ryan Babel struck a late 35-yard consolation as we ended the Champions League campaign on 28 goals, the most of any club. This was his seventh goal from off the bench that season, equalling a club record, while John Arne Riise played his 348th and last reds game.

2022  Naby Keïta struck the only goal of our League visit to Newcastle United.

2023  Mohamed Salah reached 300 reds appearances as we beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield by the odd goal in seven. We raced into a three-goal lead through Curtis Jones, Luis Díaz and a Salah spot-kick. Harry Kane bagged the most recent of his nine goals past us before the break, with Son Heung-min netting one of his six against the reds in the second half. Ex-Toffee Richarlison nodded in a stoppage-time leveller, but Diogo Jota had the late, late final say.


1983- Was only born, we definitely stumbled over the line that season

1986- My brother told me a lot about this game, the excitement and the possibility of a double was now well on, because elsewhere relegation threatened Oxford somehow withstood all thrown at them to beat Everton 1-0, a crucial crucial win

1988- Lovely free kick by Barnes, Chelsea ended the season relegated.

1994- Crowd were fantastic that day, shame about the team. The roar when Kenny Dalglish came out before the game was unreal.

1996- Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Joe cole were playing for a highly rated West Ham team

2008- I was in absolute fucking bits watching this game, the most nervous I think I ever was watching us, it was just horrendous

2023- Brilliant end to this, unfortunately I was due to go up the North coast the previous day and stay over with my family, got a flu or bug of some sort the night before so I couldnt go, recovered in time to watch this, hilariously Jurgen Klopp ran to the 4th official to celebrate our goal and shout in his face before suddenly realizing he had tweaked his hamstring

Hilarious that pigeon head Richarlison took his shirt off and went nuts for a goal that mattered fuck all in the end
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5414 on: April 30, 2024, 04:30:35 pm »
Great Memories Guys   :)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5415 on: May 1, 2024, 08:44:52 am »
May 1st

1965  This day finally brought the FA Cup to Anfield for the first time in our history. The game against Leeds United was goalless after ninety minutes, with full-back Gerry Byrne playing most of the match with a broken collar-bone. Roger Hunt opened the scoring in extra time, before Billy Bremner equalised for the Yorkshire side with one of his five goals past us. With five minutes remaining, up popped the head of Ian St. John to win the cup.

1971  Peter Thompson played his 400th game for the club as we beat Southampton 1-0 at Anfield, thanks to an Emlyn Hughes goal as we finished the League season in fourth, ahead of the FA Cup Final.

1972 - We faced Derby County , losing a First Division fixture 1-0 at the Baseball Ground thanks to a goal from John McGovern.

1973 - Jimmy Case signed from South Liverpool for £500. He went on to net 46 times in 269 reds games, helping us to three European Cups, four League titles, UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and three FA Charity Shields.

1978 - King Kenny grabbed a hat-trick in our 4-0 defeat of Manchester City at Anfield, with Phil Neal adding a penalty.

1979 - We faced Bolton Wanderers in a game originally postponed from three months earlier, when Ray Kennedy netted twice and David Johnson and Kenny Dalglish were also on the scoresheet in a 4-1 win in wintry conditions at Burnden Park, with the home sides score coming from a Graeme Souness own goal. Bolton keeper Jim McDonagh said afterwards, Liverpool are perfection. This team would have been good enough to win the 1978 World Cup!

1980 - We played in the only FA Cup Semi-final to go to a third replay, which we unfortunately lost to Arsenal courtesy of a Brian Talbot goal at Highfield Road, one of his six strikes against the reds, who went on to lose the Final to Second Division West Ham United.

1980 - Ian Rush arrived from Chester for a fee of £300,000, which remains their record sale.

1982 - We won 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, our eleventh successive League win - a joint club record with 2013/14, and tenth straight win in all competitions, a then club record. Craig Johnston bagged both goals.

1990 - Kenny Dalglish made his 515th and final appearance in our 1-0 home defeat of Derby County, thanks to a goal from Gary Gillespie, as we were awarded our eighteenth League title. He was aged 39 years 58 days, a post-war club record. This game had been postponed from February.

1993 - David James was dismissed at Norwich City on the hour mark with David Phillips netting the only goal of the game past Mike Hooper from the subsequent spot-kick, as he became the first substitute keeper to take the field for the reds in the Premier League, in his 73rd and final senior reds appearance. This was a vital result as we finished in sixth, three places and three points behind City who reached the UEFA Cup, which we failed to do.

1996 - We faced Arsenal , holding them to a goalless Premiership draw at Highbury. This was the first time since three substitutes were permitted for League games four years previously that we did not name a keeper on the bench, with Mark Kennedy, Ian Rush and Michael Thomas getting the nod.

1999 - Jamie Carragher scored an own goal as we came from 2-0 behind at half time to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Anfield in the League, having already scored an own goal in the reverse fixture that season! Paul Ince and Steve McManaman netted after Jamie Redknapps spot-kick. Spurs Mauricio Taricco was sent off just before the break while Stig Inge Bjørnebye and Bjørn Tore Kvarme both played their final reds games, with the young Steven Gerrard instrumental in our comeback after coming off the bench at half time. Steffen Iversen had netted the other goal for the visitors.

2001 - Gary McAllister scored for the fifth straight game in our 2-0 win at Bradford City as we headed towards the Champions League. Michael Owen nabbed the other goal in a game that was originally postponed the previous December.

2007 - Jamie Carragher played his ninetieth European game in our Champions League Semi-final second leg with Chelsea at Anfield, breaking Ian Callaghans club record. Daniel Agger converted a cleverly-worked free-kick to take the tie into extra time, following our single goal defeat in the first meeting. Dirk Kuyt had an effort ruled out for offside, and also hit the woodwork before Pepe Reina was the hero in a penalty shoot-out that we won 4-1, saving from both Geremi and Arjen Robben. Kuyt struck our decisive fourth spot-kick.
This was the first time we had faced the same team in European competition in three consecutive seasons, as well as being the third round in a row in which Bolo Zenden had come up against a former employer, following ties with Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.

2006 - Liverpool & Everton Legends Replayed the 1986 FA Cup Final was played at Anfield in front of 32,947 in aid of the Marina Dalglish Appeal. The two sides were representing the 1986 FA Cup Final teams, and the only goal came in the final minute, through former reds reserves striker John Durnin

2007 - Jamie Carragher played his ninetieth European game in our Champions League Semi-final second leg with Chelsea at Anfield, breaking Ian Callaghans club record. Daniel Agger converted a cleverly-worked free-kick to take the tie into extra time, following our single goal defeat in the first meeting. Dirk Kuyt had an effort ruled out for offside, and also hit the woodwork before Pepe Reina was the hero in a penalty shoot-out that we won 4-1, saving from both Geremi and Arjen Robben. Kuyt struck our decisive fourth spot-kick.
This was the first time we had faced the same team in European competition in three consecutive seasons, as well as being the third round in a row in which Bolo Zenden had come up against a former employer, following ties with Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.

2011 - We beat Newcastle United 3-0 at Anfield. Maxi Rodríguez opened the scoring before Dirk Kuyt converted a penalty and Luis Suárez struck, with ex-Toon star Andy Carroll making a late cameo from the bench.

2012  Brazilian left-back Fábio Aurélio played his 134th and last reds game as Fulham won for the first time at Anfield, so completing their first ever League double over us. A presentation was made to Brian Hall before the game, marking his retirement as Public Relations Manager, a post he had held since 1991. Martin krtel put through his own net as ex-reds reserve Alex Kačaniklić attempted to convert John Arne Riises cross for the only goal.

2016 - We lost 3-1 at Swansea City, with left-back Brad Smith seeing red. André Ayew struck twice for the home side, with Jack Cork also on target, as Christian Benteke scored for the reds.

2017  Emre Can struck a spectacular goal, the only one of our trip to Watford.

2019  We lost 3-0 at Barcelona in the first leg of our UEFA Champions League Semi-final to leave our chances of reaching the Final in Madrid hanging by a thread, despite a decent performance. Ex-red Luis Suárez opened the scoring before Lionel Messi added a late brace

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5416 on: May 1, 2024, 10:57:59 am »
1965- A historic day, Gerry Byrne also had a hand in a goal following good work by Billy Stevenson, how he played on with that injury I dont know

1980- There is brief footage of Talbot's goal here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvYLKiZm40U 9.00 in

1982- Our form was really taking off at this point, Craig Johnston was really settling in to the team nicely too.

the goals are shown here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvYLKiZm40U  22:43 in

1990- The league title was already won, tonight Liverpool got their hands on the league trophy, fittingly with a 1-0 win over Derby thanks to a late Gary Gillespie goal, as mention by boston this was Kenny Dalglish's last game for the club, his first appearance as a player for almost 2 years. There is some great footage of the night here, I would love to see what happened the photos that Brucie took.

Liverpools last league title for 30 years. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3pR0zz2wSo 1 hour 44 mins and 9 seconds in


1993- I hate to argue with boston botox or to correct him as I appreciate his reviving of this thread but we ended up 13 points behind Norwich not 3, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnnFfvlGIrI   A typical David James brain fart here

2001- Again another big win as we closed in on a top 3 place, it was looking good. 1 hour 30 mins and 12 seconds in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNPiOC5wD4k

2007- That game took a lot out of me, was up to my eyes in work. There was a fatal accident on the way home so it took me nearly 3 hours to get home instead of 45 minutes, only barely made kick off and had to work 30 hours in the next two days, I honestly had some serious bad thoughts, took me 10 days to get over I was so busy, took way too much out of me.

Pepe Reina was the hero, unfortunately he came home to discover his car was stolen and torched

2017- Ill skip some very end of season shittyness, but what a fantastic goal from Can.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WHBKQExJmg

2019- I dont think we played that bad that night, we were all over them in the second half when Messi fluked their second, his third was outstanding. We couldnt force a goal and were left a mountain to climb, Barca's Ousmene Dembele missed an absolute sitter in injury time
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5417 on: May 1, 2024, 02:52:14 pm »
This time of year always brings back memories of European semi finals. How can you not think of Rafa sat on the floor during the penalty shoot out. I remember laughing when I saw him do it which really cut the tension a bit. Kuyt unlucky not to send us through in extra time but slotted the winning penalty, if you watch the footage back you can see the definition of what they would call 'scenes' in the Kop end after that!

2019 was a bitter blow before the famous comeback the following Tuesday. Keita and Milner started in midfield with Gini playing in place of Bobby, Trent also came out of the side for what must have been an early Joe Gomez right back performance. Dembele might have killed it late on, Arthur Melo (remember him!) was on the bench for Barca. The Messi free kick was out of this world though not taking a draw back felt a blow, nevermind losing 3-0.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5418 on: May 1, 2024, 03:11:33 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May  1, 2024, 10:57:59 am
1965- A historic day, Gerry Byrne also had a hand in a goal following good work by Billy Stevenson, how he played on with that injury I dont know

1980- There is brief footage of Talbot's goal here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvYLKiZm40U 9.00 in

1982- Our form was really taking off at this point, Craig Johnston was really settling in to the team nicely too.

the goals are shown here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvYLKiZm40U  22:43 in

1990- The league title was already won, tonight Liverpool got their hands on the league trophy, fittingly with a 1-0 win over Derby thanks to a late Gary Gillespie goal, as mention by boston this was Kenny Dalglish's last game for the club, his first appearance as a player for almost 2 years. There is some great footage of the night here, I would love to see what happened the photos that Brucie took.

Liverpools last league title for 30 years. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3pR0zz2wSo 1 hour 44 mins and 9 seconds in


1993- I hate to argue with boston botox or to correct him as I appreciate his reviving of this thread but we ended up 13 points behind Norwich not 3, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnnFfvlGIrI   A typical David James brain fart here

2001- Again another big win as we closed in on a top 3 place, it was looking good. 1 hour 30 mins and 12 seconds in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNPiOC5wD4k

2007- That game took a lot out of me, was up to my eyes in work. There was a fatal accident on the way home so it took me nearly 3 hours to get home instead of 45 minutes, only barely made kick off and had to work 30 hours in the next two days, I honestly had some serious bad thoughts, took me 10 days to get over I was so busy, took way too much out of me.

Pepe Reina was the hero, unfortunately he came home to discover his car was stolen and torched

2017- Ill skip some very end of season shittyness, but what a fantastic goal from Can.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WHBKQExJmg

2019- I dont think we played that bad that night, we were all over them in the second half when Messi fluked their second, his third was outstanding. We couldnt force a goal and were left a mountain to climb, Barca's Ousmene Dembele missed an absolute sitter in injury time



Cheers

Thank You For The Links

Really Enjoyed Watching Them

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5419 on: May 1, 2024, 03:12:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  1, 2024, 02:52:14 pm
This time of year always brings back memories of European semi finals. How can you not think of Rafa sat on the floor during the penalty shoot out. I remember laughing when I saw him do it which really cut the tension a bit. Kuyt unlucky not to send us through in extra time but slotted the winning penalty, if you watch the footage back you can see the definition of what they would call 'scenes' in the Kop end after that!

2019 was a bitter blow before the famous comeback the following Tuesday. Keita and Milner started in midfield with Gini playing in place of Bobby, Trent also came out of the side for what must have been an early Joe Gomez right back performance. Dembele might have killed it late on, Arthur Melo (remember him!) was on the bench for Barca. The Messi free kick was out of this world though not taking a draw back felt a blow, nevermind losing 3-0.

Arthur ' 13 Minutes ' Melo 

 ;D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5420 on: May 1, 2024, 03:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May  1, 2024, 03:12:54 pm
Arthur ' 13 Minutes ' Melo 

 ;D

It appears he came on at Anfield in the 2nd leg a couple of minutes before Divock completed the turnaround. Remarkably playing more football that night than he did in a full season as a Liverpool player  ;D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5421 on: May 1, 2024, 03:29:49 pm »

My best ever night in the old Upper Anfield Road End - probably a fair few others too - 17 years ago today... ;D

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg3625035#msg3625035

« Last Edit: May 1, 2024, 03:41:55 pm by oojason »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5422 on: May 1, 2024, 03:30:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  1, 2024, 03:27:31 pm
It appears he came on at Anfield in the 2nd leg a couple of minutes before Divock completed the turnaround. Remarkably playing more football that night than he did in a full season as a Liverpool player  ;D

Yep

Birthdate: 12 August 1996
Birthplace: Golania, Brazil
Other clubs: Gremio (2015-18), Barcelona (2018-20), Juventus (2020-), Fiorentina (loan 2023-)
Signed from: Juventus (on loan)
Signed for LFC: 01.09.2022
International debut: 08.09.2018 vs USA
International caps: 22/1
Liverpool debut: 07.09.2022
Last appearance: 07.09.2022
Contract expiry: 30.06.2023
Win ratio: 0% W:0 D:0 L:1
League games / goals / assists: 0 / 0 / 0
Total games / goals / assists: 1 / 0 / 0
Player Profile
Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo arrived in Europe  in 2018, moving from Gremio to Barcelona where he spent two years before joining Juventus. Noted for his passing accuracy and breaking defensive lines, he arrived as a loan signing at the end of the summer 2022 transfer window, with an option to buy.

Melo came off the bench to play the last thirteen minutes of a 4-1 defeat at Napoli in the Champions League on 7th September 2022. That turned out to be his only first team appearance of a loan spell that was interrupted at the beginning of the following month by the need for surgery on a thigh injury. He remained on the sidelines for four months and when he returned to fitness was included in five matchday squads but never made it off the bench.

With Liverpool certain of finishing no higher or lower than fifth, there was speculation that Melo may be given an outing in the final game of the season at already relegated Southampton. However he was not included in the starting lineup, writing in response on Instagram "Never complain, just thank for all that God has given me". Juventus loaned him to Fiorentina for 2023/24.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5423 on: May 1, 2024, 03:40:13 pm »
Loads of games today!

1990 - I was there. Still the last time weve been able to celebrate a title in a packed Anfield. :( Kenny brought himself on as a sub late on and his every touch was booed. :D

2001 - found out the score whilst staying in a place called Magnetic Island, just off the coast of Queensland. Cant be 23 years ago!

2007 - so stressful! Think we hit the bar and maybe had a goal disallowed in extra time? What a routine for the Agger goal, really clever and given how hard it was to score against that Chelsea side, a real stroke of genius.

2019 - felt like we were going to be so near her so far in all competitions. At that point, looked like the league might be out better chance of a trophy.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5424 on: May 1, 2024, 03:57:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  1, 2024, 03:27:31 pm
It appears he came on at Anfield in the 2nd leg a couple of minutes before Divock completed the turnaround. Remarkably playing more football that night than he did in a full season as a Liverpool player  ;D
played more at anfield for Barca than for us
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5425 on: May 1, 2024, 03:58:30 pm »
Yes nick. Kuyt hit the bar at the kop end

He had a goal disallowed in extra time too following up a rebound.

I remember now he ran himself ragged that night. He always did but he was incredible that night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5426 on: May 1, 2024, 04:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  1, 2024, 03:40:13 pm
Loads of games today!

1990 - I was there. Still the last time weve been able to celebrate a title in a packed Anfield. :( Kenny brought himself on as a sub late on and his every touch was booed. :D

2001 - found out the score whilst staying in a place called Magnetic Island, just off the coast of Queensland. Cant be 23 years ago!

2007 - so stressful! Think we hit the bar and maybe had a goal disallowed in extra time? What a routine for the Agger goal, really clever and given how hard it was to score against that Chelsea side, a real stroke of genius.

2019 - felt like we were going to be so near her so far in all competitions. At that point, looked like the league might be out better chance of a trophy.



Cheers  :)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5427 on: Yesterday at 07:06:20 am »
May 2nd

1981 - Forward Colin Russell played his only reds game as Sunderland won 1-0 at Anfield, thanks to a Stan Cummins goal. Future Bolton Wanderers boss Sam Allardyce played his final game for the visitors.

1983  Peter Davenport bagged the only goal of our trip to Nottingham Forest as we fell to our fourth consecutive defeat, with the League title already in the bag.

1987  We lost 1-0 at Coventry City, with Nick Pickering scoring shortly after the break.

1988 - We were presented with the League Championship trophy, along with the new Barclays trophy, before our 1-1 Bank Holiday Monday home draw with Southampton. John Aldridge put us in front just before half-time, with Rod Wallace equalising with the first of his five strikes against the reds.

1992  John Barnes had to limp off during our goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday with an injury that ruled him out of the FA Cup Final the following weekend.

1995  We shared a goalless draw with Wimbledon at Selhurst Park.

1998 - We thumped West Ham United 5-0 at home in the Premiership. Michael Owen, Jason McAteer, with a brace that included his final reds goal, and Øyvind Leonhardsen all scored before the break, with ex-Hammer Paul Ince wrapping up the scoring in the second half to ensure our place in the UEFA Cup for the next season.

2004 - Danny Murphy scored his 44th and last reds goal, converting a spot-kick in a 2-0 defeat of Middlesbrough at Anfield, to continue his hundred per cent record at penalties for us, with his eighth successful conversion. Emile Heskey grabbed the other goal.

2010  Yossi Benayoun played his 134th and final reds game prior to joining the visitors as we meekly surrendered 2-0 to Chelsea at Anfield, thus helping to ensure they won the League title ahead of Manchester United and that we could not qualify for the following seasons Champions League. Didier Drogba pounced on a stray Steven Gerrard back-pass to open the scoring with one of his eleven goals past us, with Frank Lampard also on target with last of his eight. Daniel Ayala also made his final senior appearance, his fifth.

2015 - Philippe Coutinho gave us a first-half lead over Queens Park Rangers before Leroy Fer equalised after the break. Nedum Onuoha was sent off for the visitors and Steven Gerrard had a penalty saved by Robert Green, although he went on to head in a late goal as we won 2-1 with Lazar Marković making his 34th and last reds appearance.

2018  Ragnar Klavan featured in his 53rd and last reds game as we lost the second leg of our UEFA Champions League Semi-final 4-2 at Roma, our first defeat in the competition that season, to progress 7-6 on aggregate. Sadio Mané and Gini Wijnaldum both scored inside the first half hour, either side of an unfortunate James Milner own goal. Edin Deko gave the home side hope with the latest of his five goals past us before Radja Nainggolan added two late strikes, including a stoppage-time penalty.

2021  Our League visit to Manchester United, due to be played behind closed doors due to COVID restrictions, was called off before kick-off due to protests by the home fans against their owners.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5428 on: Yesterday at 10:00:01 am »
1983- Players must have been on the piss for weeks

1987- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHHVDPl9ALI some footage of this here, I havent watched it myself yet. The win meant Everton just needed one win from their last 3 games to win the title. They had drawn 0-0 with relegation bound Man City that day so a missed opportunity, two days later a 1-0 win at Norwich meant the title stayed on Merseyside for the 6th time in a row, but it was going to Everton

1988- Somewhat anti climactic that the trophy was presented before the game, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-K4ekUjQBdw
A lovely goal by Rod wallace

1992- A 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday meant we ended the season 6th in the league, we did have an FA cup final the following week, As Boston mentioned John Barnes went off injured and so too did Ronnie Whelan, neither would play the final

1995- Rather non descript forgettable game, Neil ruddock injured his hamstring

1998- After being thumped 4-1 at chelsea the previous week this was a perfect response, Jason McAteer scored twice on his return from a broken leg, Paul Ince scored against his former club and Liverpool were 4-0 by half time, we won 5-0.

Now for me, this is an interesting tidbit, one of the hammers subs was a player called Scott Mean. A few years later Mean was actually cast in the sky one series "Dream team" featuring for the fictional "Harchester United". Mean initially appeared under his real name including the famous episode where they defeated Shelbourne of Ireland on penalties. Later in the same series he began using a different name "Robbie Walsh".

Mean didnt have much of a real career as he retired early through injury, described as an average player, howeve to get to that standard he had to have something about him, ironically his character in dream team, Robbie Walsh, was depicted as a bang average player not good enough for the Premier League and a little out of his depth despite one or two flashes. Mean/Walsh left the series after moving to Brighton.

Ironically his biggest storyline was an affair he had with Natasha Parker, the wife of goalkeeper and team mate Jamie Parker. Natasha was played by Angela saunders who was at the time the daughter in law of Liverpool legend, Ray Clemence, Angela was at the time married to Stephen Clemence (formerly of Spurs and Birmingham).

2004- I was at this game, great atmosphere but ruined by stewards constantly pestering us to sit down even though I was in the very back row of the Kop. Was a great weekend.

2015- Was at a wedding, missed the whole game, it absolutely pissed down all day at the wedding, the bride and groom had to go back a few weeks later all suited and booted to get better pics, great day though.

2018- the relief at the final whistle was something else, we nearly chucked it away. Away fans were advised not to travel due to trouble at the home leg (which sadly included the devastating assault of Sean Cox). There was a near military operation in place to get fans in and out in one piece.

2021- Was up the north coast, when I saw it was off I cant say I was too sorry, but it was scummy behaviour. It worked against United as the rearranged game meant they had 3 games in 5 days, they would lose 2 including this.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5429 on: Yesterday at 03:10:04 pm »
That's A Excellent post
 :champ
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5430 on: Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:10:04 pm
That's A Excellent post
 :champ
Glad you liked it, hope you liked the dream team bit

I got back into it over lockdown having not watched it in 20 years.

Mean/walsh depicted as an average player, belittled even by his own chairman and manager.

As I said to get to the level he got he had to have something so you would think they would have pushed him as a good player. Ironically I believe some of the characters in it depicted as world class like Scott Lucas, Monday Bandele and Luke Davenport couldnt kick snow off a rope in real life.

One goal walsh scored in that series was actually footage of Danny Murphys goal against Newcastle in 2002 when we beat them 3-0.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5431 on: Today at 08:00:10 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm
Glad you liked it, hope you liked the dream team bit

I got back into it over lockdown having not watched it in 20 years.

Mean/walsh depicted as an average player, belittled even by his own chairman and manager.

As I said to get to the level he got he had to have something so you would think they would have pushed him as a good player. Ironically I believe some of the characters in it depicted as world class like Scott Lucas, Monday Bandele and Luke Davenport couldnt kick snow off a rope in real life.

One goal walsh scored in that series was actually footage of Danny Murphys goal against Newcastle in 2002 when we beat them 3-0.


Loved The Dream Team Part  :)

Lock Down Was a Horrible time for everyone , thank God for the Internet
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5432 on: Today at 08:02:27 am »
May 3rd

1971 - Kevin Keegan signed for £33,000 from Scunthorpe United. He went on to score exactly a century of goals in 323 reds games, helping to fire us to the European Cup, three League titles, two UEFA
Cups and an FA Cup before moving to Hamburger SV for £500,000 in June 1977.

1977 - Kevin Keegan scored his hundredth and final reds goal as we beat Manchester United 1-0 at Anfield.

1979  Striker Frank McGarvey signed from Celtic for £300,000 after bagging 113 goals in 245 League games for the Hoops. However, he never broke into the first team at Anfield.

1980 - We claimed our twelfth League title, and fourth in five years, beating Aston Villa 4-1 at Anfield, who we had beaten to win the title the season before. Israeli defender Avi Cohen put through his own net, and then scored his only reds goal. David Johnson bagged a brace, to add to a Noel Blake own goal.

1982 - Kenny Dalglish netted twice as we drew 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur at Whit Hart Lane in 1982, despite going in at the break two goals down, thanks to goals from Steves Perryman and Archibald, with this being one of Archibalds six goals against us.

1986 - Kenny Dalglish completed the first leg of the double by scoring the only goal at Chelsea to win our sixteenth League title, in his first season as Player/Manager. Bruce Grobbelaar played his 210th consecutive League game  a run he could not continue as he was injured at the start of the following season. Future reds Nigel Spackman and David Speedie were both in the Chelsea side that afternoon, with their Chairman stating in his programme notes that Liverpool will win the Championship over my dead body.

1989 - Our first competitive fixture after the Hillsborough disaster was fittingly played across Stanley Park as Everton held us to a goalless League draw.

1997 - Stan Collymore struck his 35th and final reds goal with Patrik Berger also netting in the first half as we beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in our last game of the campaign at Anfield. Darren Anderton had opened the scoring for the visitors.

2000 - Leicester City won at Anfield for the third season in a row, this time 2-0, as we just missed out on Champions League qualification that year. Tony Cottee nabbed the last of his eight strikes against the reds with Phil Gilchrist also on target while Pegguy Arphexad impressed Gérard Houllier in goal.

2003 - Ex-red Nicolas Anelka struck twice as we lost 2-1 to Manchester City in our final home game of the season, after Milan Baro had given us the lead. These were the first of the Frenchmans five goals past us.

2005 - We headed towards our sixth European Cup Final after seeing Chelsea off in the Semi-final. Luis García converted the only goal of the tie four minutes into the second leg, with the referee clearly indicating that the ball had indeed crossed the line, despite Chelsea protests. The Anfield atmosphere remained white hot, with many supporters considering this to be the famous old grounds greatest ever night as the reds held out for victory. Hearts were in mouths when six minutes of injury time were conjured up, especially when Eidur Gudjohnsen shot past the post deep into added-on time.

2009  Yossi Benayoun opened the scoring against Newcastle United at Anfield, netting the 300th Premier League goal under Rafael Benítez. Dirk Kuyt netted before Lucas rounded off the scoring with the 200th reds goal by a substitute as we won 3-0. Joey Barton was sent off for a late challenge on Xabi Alonso, becoming the only visiting player to date to be sent off at Anfield with two different clubs in the Premier League.

2017  It was announced that the Centenary Stand would be renamed the Kenny Dalglish Stand from the following season.

2022  We won 3-2 at Villarreal to reach our third UEFA Champions League Final in five seasons, having already won the home leg 2-0. The tie was level at the break thanks to an early Boulaye Dia goal and a header from Francis Coquelin. However, Fabinho netted after an hour, before Luis Díaz nodded in. Sadio Mané also scored, with the home side having Étienne Capoue dismissed late on.

2023  Mohamed Salah bagged the only goal of Fulhams visit to Anfield from the spot.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5433 on: Today at 02:42:55 pm »
Quote from: phoebeford on May  1, 2024, 03:47:32 pm
Hello. My name is Phoebe and I'm working on a documentary about Kenny Dalglish and LFC during the 70s and 80s. The film is being directed by an award-winning director and will be broadcast on a major global platform. I am looking to gather as much footage as possible for the film. If anyone has any personal footage we might be able to license or just a collection of footage / any clips, please do get in touch with me! My email address: phoebe@jettyfilms.co.uk

Many thanks,

Phoebe

Just reposting this in here too (for us 'distinguished' / old gits!) - hopefully someone may be able to help - or knows someone with some personal footage etc...

« Last Edit: Today at 02:46:25 pm by oojason »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5434 on: Today at 04:53:09 pm »
Few memories there of Kevin Keegan, a wonderful player, I did an audience with Kevin Keegan in Dublin in January and it was a great night.

1980- Avi Cohen's day of days, after David Johnson gave Liverpool the lead, Avi scored an unfortunate own goal but redeemed himself with a fine second half goal. David Johnson scored a superb third and an own goal accounted for a 4-1 win and the 80s were off an running. The goals can be seen here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvYLKiZm40U at 9:05

1982- Bit strange we played them so close together in the league, we would seal the league in the home game not long after this.

1986- Truly one of the most iconic King Goals following good work by Ronnie Whelan and Jim Beglin

1989- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezzz7k8KCkI fantastic footage here, Everton were brilliant to us at the time. However they didnt hold back once the whistle went, no goals, but it looked an excellent game from the short clips

2000- We really made a balls of the end of that season

2003- This gave us a great chance to finish top 4 and we blew it, West Ham won 1-0 vs Chelsea, so even a draw would have meant we went into the last game needing just a draw with Chelsea to finish top 4. The loss meant we needed a win, it also stuck in our craw that former United keeper Peter Schmeichel had a blinder, all the more annoying too we turned down Anelka the previous summer to sign a spitting camel.

2005- Christ what a night, I remember all weekend from friday my Mam was doing my head in, Friday, Saturday, sunday, Monday and this day she wouldnt stop belching, I am not talking once or twice here and there, it was every 30 seconds, belching is disgusting anyway but hers is worse, loud, long, deep and she knew it was doing my head in. Read about it here.

That game was unreal, went nuts in the first few minutes and how special it felt, I remember that Gudjohnsen chance, I looked up at the clock to see if there was time for us to score again, thankfully we didnt need too.

2009- Was at this, played them off the park, Joey Barton's tackle was bad. Alan Shearer was their caretaker manager, we chanted
"you should have stayed on the telly".  to be fair he laughed his head off

2022- Overwhelming relief at this more than anything, although we were able to enjoy the last few minutes. Villareal came out all guns blazing but then we fought back, it was as if they had punched themselves out. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7ECvUA4Raw the goals are here, I forgot how bad their keeper was that night, he was arguably at fault for all 3 of our goals.

2023- Forgot about this game, family member went over, good work by Nunez to win a penalty, converted  by Salah and that was that.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5435 on: Today at 05:00:48 pm »
Will Look Forward To Watching Those 

Cheers
