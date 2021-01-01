April 28th



1976 - Jimmy Case became our first substitute to score in a cup final as we beat Club Brugge 3-2 at Anfield in the first leg of the UEFA Cup Final, despite being 2-0 down inside the first quarter of an hour thanks to strikes from Raoul Lambert and Julien Cools. Ray Kennedy also scored, with Kevin Keegan netting a penalty, and we drew the return match 1-1 to clinch our second UEFA Cup.



1979  We drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest as we edged towards our eleventh League title.



1980 - Ian Rush arrived from Chester for a fee of £300,000, which remains their record sale. His club record 346 strikes in 660 games across two spells with the reds helped us to five League titles, the European Cup, three FA Cups, five League Cups, two FA Charity Shields and the Screen Sport Super Cup. He moved on to Leeds United in May 1996.



1980 - Our third FA Cup Semi-final match of the season with Arsenal still could not separate the sides, as the game at Villa Park ended 1-1 after extra time, with Kenny Dalglish bagging our goal in the final minute of normal time after Alan Sunderland had opened the scoring with one of his six goals past us after just sixteen seconds. Ray Clemence made his 600th reds outing in this game, while David Johnson had to leave the pitch for a while having been knocked unconscious. Unfortunately, we lost the fourth game three days later.



1984 - Alan Kennedy netted while playing his 150th consecutive reds game as we were held 2-2 at Anfield by relegation-threatened Ipswich Town. Ian Rush grabbed the other, his 42nd of the season, and 27th in the League. Eric Gates bagged the last two of his five strikes past us.



1990 - We secured our eighteenth title beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Anfield thanks to an Ian Rush strike and a John Barnes penalty, after Roy Wegerle had put the visitors in front. Future reserves keeper Paul Harrison was our mascot that day!



2001 - Christian Ziege played his 32nd and final reds game, coming on as a second-half substitute in our 2-0 win at Coventry City. Sami Hyypiä and Gary McAllister struck the goals inside the final ten minutes, to help send the Sky Blues down.



2007 - Left-back Emiliano Insúa made his reds debut as we lost 2-1 at Portsmouth, with Robbie Fowler having a goal ruled out for offside. Sami Hyypiä scored in his 400th reds game, our 7,000th in League football, while Jerzy Dudek made his 186th and final appearance for the club. Benjani netted the first of his four goals against the reds with Niko Kranjcar also scoring for Pompey.



2012 - Luis Suárez scored a stunning hat-trick as we won 3-0 at Norwich City, the first of his six trebles for the club. He struck twice before the break, rounding the scoring out with a sublime lob over the keeper from just inside the opposition half.



2015 - We lost at Hull City, with Michael Dawson heading in the only goal. Forward Mario Balotelli played his 28th and last reds game.



2016  We lost the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Semi-final 1-0 at Villarreal thanks to a stoppage-time Adrián López strike. However, we won the Anfield return 3-0 to reach the Final in Basel.



2018  Soon-to-be relegated Stoke City held us to a goalless draw at Anfield, with the reds denied a strong late penalty claim for handball.



2020  Forward Michael Robinson died in Madrid. Joe Fagan brought the Irish international to Anfield in August 1983 from Brighton & Hove Albion for £250,000. In his first season at the club he won the League title and European Cup, bagging a total of thirteen goals in 52 games before moving to Queens Park Rangers for £100,000 in December 1984. He later carved out a highly successful media career in Spain..

