On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:24:48 am
On This Day In 1957
1957 West Ham United(Division Two)Anfield 1-0
Match: Football League, Second Division, at Anfield, kick-off: 15:15.
Liverpool  West Ham United 1-0 (0-0).
Attendance: 36,236.
Referee: Mr. F.L. Overton; linesmen: Messrs.: D.G. Swinton and J. Tatlock.
LIVERPOOL LINE UP (2-3-5):
Tommy Younger, John Molyneux, Ronnie Moran, Don Campbell, Laurie Hughes, Geoff Twentyman, Louis Bimpson, Alan Arnell, Billy Liddell, Tony Rowley, Alan ACourt.
WEST HAM UNITED LINE UP (2-3-5):
Ted Gregory, John Bond, Noel Cantwell, Malcolm Pyke, Ken Brown, Malcolm Allison, Billy Dare, John Smith, Eddie Lewis, John ****, Malcolm Musgrove.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Billy Liddell (penalty, 89 min.).
Liverpool Manager: Phil Taylor
West Ham United manager: Edward Fenton
Game number: 2270
League game number: 2067
LFC played towards Kop: Second half


https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2792
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:27:43 am
On This Day In 1974

1974 West Ham United(Division One)Upton Park 2-2
WEST HAM UNITED LINE UP
Mervyn Day, Keith Coleman, Frank Lampard, Billy Bonds, Tommy Taylor, John McDowell, Pat Holland, Graham Paddon, Bobby Gould, Trevor Brooking, Clyde Best
WEST HAM UNITED GOALS
Frank Lampard 31' , Trevor Brooking 67'
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Tommy Smith , Alec Lindsay , Phil Thompson , Peter Cormack , Emlyn Hughes (c) , Kevin Keegan , Brian Hall , Steve Heighway , John Toshack , Ian Callaghan
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
John Toshack 58', Kevin Keegan 90' (Peter Cormack)
# - Alec Lindsay missed a penalty on 37'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
West Ham United manager: Ron Greenwood
Referee: Reynolds THC
Attendance: 36,160
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 3163
League game number: 2781

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/803



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zloU6KGLGVk






Liverpool ended up in 2nd place in the league in the 1973-74 season. The Reds drew West Ham 2-2 in the penultimate league game of the season at Upton Park. Phil Thompson recalls a funny incident after the final whistle with Bill Shankly who clearly was oblivious to the result.

We were getting beat 2-1 and laying siege to the Hammers' goal in the closing minutes. Bill Shankly clearly thought we were not going to score and headed from the stand down towards the dressing room, anticipating the final whistle. Then Kevin Keegan scored, literally with the last kick of the match. The boss heard the roar, but assumed it was the referee calling a halt to the proceedings. We all trooped into the dressing room, delighted to have secured a last-gap point. Shanks was already in there and looking exeedingly annoyed. He looked at the bubbly mood of the lads and started to have a go. He must have thought: "Bastards! They've lost and they're all smiling."

He started to say: "You should never lose to a team like this." Bob started to interrupt him and he looked even angrier. Then he heard Bob say: "Bill, we've equalized in the last second. It was a draw." Shanks' face went as red as the colour of the red tie he was wearing. He immediately said: "Great result, lads. Fantastic. You deserved it."

We all started laughing but he couldn't see the funny side. He had wanted us to show our mettle as the season drew to a close and had clearly been frustrated by what he thought was our flippant approach to a defeat, when in fact we had secured a point. It was one of the great Shankly stories that everyone remembered for years to come.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 08:57:25 am
April 28th

1976 - Jimmy Case became our first substitute to score in a cup final as we beat Club Brugge 3-2 at Anfield in the first leg of the UEFA Cup Final, despite being 2-0 down inside the first quarter of an hour thanks to strikes from Raoul Lambert and Julien Cools. Ray Kennedy also scored, with Kevin Keegan netting a penalty, and we drew the return match 1-1 to clinch our second UEFA Cup.

1979  We drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest as we edged towards our eleventh League title.

1980 - Ian Rush arrived from Chester for a fee of £300,000, which remains their record sale. His club record 346 strikes in 660 games across two spells with the reds helped us to five League titles, the European Cup, three FA Cups, five League Cups, two FA Charity Shields and the Screen Sport Super Cup. He moved on to Leeds United in May 1996.

1980 - Our third FA Cup Semi-final match of the season with Arsenal still could not separate the sides, as the game at Villa Park ended 1-1 after extra time, with Kenny Dalglish bagging our goal in the final minute of normal time after Alan Sunderland had opened the scoring with one of his six goals past us after just sixteen seconds. Ray Clemence made his 600th reds outing in this game, while David Johnson had to leave the pitch for a while having been knocked unconscious. Unfortunately, we lost the fourth game three days later.

1984 - Alan Kennedy netted while playing his 150th consecutive reds game as we were held 2-2 at Anfield by relegation-threatened Ipswich Town. Ian Rush grabbed the other, his 42nd of the season, and 27th in the League. Eric Gates bagged the last two of his five strikes past us.

1990 - We secured our eighteenth title beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Anfield thanks to an Ian Rush strike and a John Barnes penalty, after Roy Wegerle had put the visitors in front. Future reserves keeper Paul Harrison was our mascot that day!

2001 - Christian Ziege played his 32nd and final reds game, coming on as a second-half substitute in our 2-0 win at Coventry City. Sami Hyypiä and Gary McAllister struck the goals inside the final ten minutes, to help send the Sky Blues down.

2007 - Left-back Emiliano Insúa made his reds debut as we lost 2-1 at Portsmouth, with Robbie Fowler having a goal ruled out for offside. Sami Hyypiä scored in his 400th reds game, our 7,000th in League football, while Jerzy Dudek made his 186th and final appearance for the club. Benjani netted the first of his four goals against the reds with Niko Kranjcar also scoring for Pompey.

2012 - Luis Suárez scored a stunning hat-trick as we won 3-0 at Norwich City, the first of his six trebles for the club. He struck twice before the break, rounding the scoring out with a sublime lob over the keeper from just inside the opposition half.

2015 - We lost at Hull City, with Michael Dawson heading in the only goal. Forward Mario Balotelli played his 28th and last reds game.

2016  We lost the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Semi-final 1-0 at Villarreal thanks to a stoppage-time Adrián López strike. However, we won the Anfield return 3-0 to reach the Final in Basel.

2018  Soon-to-be relegated Stoke City held us to a goalless draw at Anfield, with the reds denied a strong late penalty claim for handball.

2020  Forward Michael Robinson died in Madrid. Joe Fagan brought the Irish international to Anfield in August 1983 from Brighton & Hove Albion for £250,000. In his first season at the club he won the League title and European Cup, bagging a total of thirteen goals in 52 games before moving to Queens Park Rangers for £100,000 in December 1984. He later carved out a highly successful media career in Spain..
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 09:42:12 am
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:57:25 am
2016  We lost the first leg of our UEFA Europa League Semi-final 1-0 at Villarreal thanks to a stoppage-time Adrián López strike. However, we won the Anfield return 3-0 to reach the Final in Basel.
Fond memories of this tie as got to see both legs. Love a European semi-final and this was a belter. High up in their stadium, the travelling Reds were in good spirits despite the 1-0 defeat. RelaxWell turn things around at Anfield was the general mood, epitomised by a long and VERY loud rendition of Three Little Birds as we were waiting to be let out. Great little town as well, very friendly locals.

The return leg I ended up in a cracking seat in the main stand, low down, half way line. Really good atmosphere too, in fact that campaign had fantastic atmospheres in general due to the teams we played and the results we got. Shame about the final, but still really fond memories of that Europa League campaign. The excitement of having Jürgen, unbelievable bus welcomes. The place was buzzing. Cheered me up no end thinking back to that, cheers! :)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 10:10:46 am
1990 - I was fortunate enough to be there to see us win it, taking it all for granted as an 12 year old.

2001 - I think a young Kirkland had a stormer for them. Far Mac confirmed their relegation with his late free kick.2007 was one of those line ups Rafa picked between big European games.Think he did the same at Fulham which helped them stay up ahead of Warnocks Sheffield United.

2012 - Suarez and Norwich, what a combination!

2015 - no recollection!

2016 - this k their mad celebrations woukd us up a bit. Blew them away in the second leg.

2018 - think we had a k in it wobble that meant taking CL qualification to the final day..
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 10:21:06 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:42:12 am
Fond memories of this tie as got to see both legs. Love a European semi-final and this was a belter. High up in their stadium, the travelling Reds were in good spirits despite the 1-0 defeat. RelaxWell turn things around at Anfield was the general mood, epitomised by a long and VERY loud rendition of Three Little Birds as we were waiting to be let out. Great little town as well, very friendly locals.

The return leg I ended up in a cracking seat in the main stand, low down, half way line. Really good atmosphere too, in fact that campaign had fantastic atmospheres in general due to the teams we played and the results we got. Shame about the final, but still really fond memories of that Europa League campaign. The excitement of having Jürgen, unbelievable bus welcomes. The place was buzzing. Cheered me up no end thinking back to that, cheers! :)

Cheers for the Video   :champ
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 10:24:30 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:10:46 am
1990 - I was fortunate enough to be there to see us win it, taking it all for granted as an 12 year old.

2001 - I think a young Kirkland had a stormer for them. Far Mac confirmed their relegation with his late free kick.2007 was one of those line ups Rafa picked between big European games.Think he did the same at Fulham which helped them stay up ahead of Warnocks Sheffield United.

2012 - Suarez and Norwich, what a combination!

2015 - no recollection!

2016 - this k their mad celebrations woukd us up a bit. Blew them away in the second leg.

2018 - think we had a k in it wobble that meant taking CL qualification to the final day..



Thanks For Your Memories
