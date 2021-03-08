Just saw on the official LFC site that today, Joe Fagan would have been 100.



He was a boot room founder, some suggest THE boot room founder. After serving as a coach under Shanks, he was no.2 to Bob Paisley and was then manager from 83-85. He won the treble of League Cup (v Everton), League title, and the European Cup v Roma in 1984 - the final was a poor game, but once again Alan Kennedy scored the winner in the penalty shoot out. The famous Bruce Grobbelaar wobbly knees episode.



He was a born and bred scouser, and a great club servant.