Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 8, 2021, 05:35:46 pm
41 years ago today - Spurs 0 - LFC 1 .....goal of the season followed by the battle of The Seven Sisters!....Im sure anyone who was there will still have vivid memories of the aftermath of Terry Mac's magnificent winner....the most on-top game ive ever been to...the concourse at Euston Station looked like Rourke's Drift  8)...worth it though to witness this...

https://twitter.com/i/status/1368906038024544263


They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 8, 2021, 09:49:56 pm
Pistolero on March 8, 2021, 05:35:46 pm
41 years ago today - Spurs 0 - LFC 1 .....goal of the season followed by the battle of The Seven Sisters!....Im sure anyone who was there will still have vivid memories of the aftermath of Terry Mac's magnificent winner....the most on-top game ive ever been to...the concourse at Euston Station looked like Rourke's Drift  8)...worth it though to witness this...

https://twitter.com/i/status/1368906038024544263

Love that goal. The goal and the way the away end reacts to it :)

Wasnt there but done Spurs away quite a few times and its always one to have your 360 degree eyes in.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 9, 2021, 07:34:58 am
Some of the stories I've heard about that day are shocking.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 12, 2021, 05:05:14 pm
Just saw on the official LFC site that today, Joe Fagan would have been 100.

He was a boot room founder, some suggest THE boot room founder. After serving as a coach under Shanks, he was no.2 to Bob Paisley and was then manager from 83-85. He won the treble of League Cup (v Everton), League title, and the European Cup v Roma in 1984 - the final was a poor game, but once again Alan Kennedy scored the winner in the penalty shoot out. The famous Bruce Grobbelaar wobbly knees episode.

He was a born and bred scouser, and a great club servant.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 8, 2021, 11:21:48 am
Anniversary of the 4-2 Arsenal CL game. What a night that was.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 8, 2021, 11:32:35 am
sinnermichael on April 8, 2021, 11:21:48 am
Anniversary of the 4-2 Arsenal CL game. What a night that was.

I watched that in the middle of the afternoon in a beach bar in Barbados. Ive had worse days. :D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 13, 2021, 11:30:01 am
The 5-0 against Forest.

Sheer poetry.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 13, 2021, 11:31:02 am
sinnermichael on April 13, 2021, 11:30:01 am
The 5-0 against Forest.

Sheer poetry.

Wow. I was at that (I bang in about it at every opportunity). 33 years ago!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
April 16, 2021, 06:34:43 pm
20 years ago today Gary Mc sent that free kick in at the near post at the pit. Was on a family holiday in Italy relying on text updates on my Nokia 32/10. Can still remember the exact moment the update came through:
GOAL: Everton 2-3 Liverpool (McAllister 90+4)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 25, 2021, 11:11:44 am
Happy Istanbul day.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
February 9, 2022, 12:34:49 am
Barnes Beardsley Machmon sorry having flash backs 4-0
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
February 9, 2022, 12:36:54 am
Had to write it down no way we deserved to win that game but we were in our pomp
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
February 9, 2022, 12:50:44 am
Do the best I can sorry
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
February 9, 2022, 08:17:56 am
JohnSullie on February 9, 2022, 12:34:49 am
Barnes Beardsley Machmon sorry having flash backs 4-0
JohnSullie on February 9, 2022, 12:36:54 am
Had to write it down no way we deserved to win that game but we were in our pomp
JohnSullie on February 9, 2022, 12:50:44 am
Do the best I can sorry
someones on the sauce
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:47:02 pm
Apologies
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 11:02:22 am
:lmao
