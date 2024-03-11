« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Chelsea - 01/05 - 19:00 ko) (*)  (Read 599921 times)

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Leicester - 09/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5160 on: March 11, 2024, 02:35:59 pm »
Seems like we might be on the move again: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-women-could-new-home-28795223

Quote
Liverpool are considering a new home for their women's team next season - with a move to St Helens among a number of options on the table.

The Reds have played their home games at Prenton Park, the stadium of League Two side Tranmere Rovers, since 2018. However, with the current deal between the two clubs set to expire this summer, the ECHO understands a move away from Birkenhead is a possibility.

While talks have taken place over continuing at Tranmere, Liverpool have visited several other sites with St Helens Rugby Football Club's Totally Wicked Stadium believed to be a strong alternative.

This will be our fourth home since the WSL era began. Fifth if we count that brief stint at Walton Hall Park after being kicked out of Widnes. It really isn't helping us grow attendances. Every time we move, we essentially have to start over. And every time we move, it gets us no closer to actually being in Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,733
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 07/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5161 on: March 13, 2024, 12:51:39 am »
Michael Edwards power covers our Women's teams too apprently.  :D
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 07/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5162 on: March 13, 2024, 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 13, 2024, 12:51:39 am
Michael Edwards power covers our Women's teams too apprently.  :D
I would say the off-field restructuring/development of the women's team of late hasn't been too shabby at all. We've already got the club's CEO having direct input, the club's director of comms is doing the day-to-day. I'm sure Mike Gordon is also on the board for the women's team in addition Hogan and Black. I can't imagine adding Edwards to whatever extent will do any harm at all.

It will be interesting to see if the multi-club model extends to the women's team as well. That's starting to creep in now. I read somewhere that Linda Henry is an investor in the new Boston team that's going into the NWSL for 2026 (as well as the WNBA). I also read that some branch of FSG has ties to the LPGA.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Leicester - 09/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5163 on: March 13, 2024, 05:18:56 pm »
Quote from: kellan on March 11, 2024, 02:35:59 pm
Seems like we might be on the move again: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-women-could-new-home-28795223

This will be our fourth home since the WSL era began. Fifth if we count that brief stint at Walton Hall Park after being kicked out of Widnes. It really isn't helping us grow attendances. Every time we move, we essentially have to start over. And every time we move, it gets us no closer to actually being in Liverpool.

Is there not any derelict bit of land in/close to the city.looks like there are on google maps, they can slap up a little 5,000 seat stadium.
Quote from: kellan on March 13, 2024, 04:06:22 pm
                                                                                         
I would say the off-field restructuring/development of the women's team of late hasn't been too shabby at all. We've already got the club's CEO having direct input, the club's director of comms is doing the day-to-day. I'm sure Mike Gordon is also on the board for the women's team in addition Hogan and Black. I can't imagine adding Edwards to whatever extent will do any harm at all.

It will be interesting to see if the multi-club model extends to the women's team as well. That's starting to creep in now. I read somewhere that Linda Henry is an investor in the new Boston team that's going into the NWSL for 2026 (as well as the WNBA). I also read that some branch of FSG has ties to the LPGA.
 
Yep she's an investor in the Boston NWSL team,but not one of the 4 originals.They're being sued to stop the stadium redevelopment.Two teams no home then!
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 17/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5164 on: March 17, 2024, 08:02:09 am »
Liverpool vs West Ham - WSL - GW16 - 12:00 UK - Prenton Park - [FA Player]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal
Everton 1-2 Aston Villa
Manchester United vs Bristol City - 12:00 [FA Player]
Brighton vs Manchester City - 12:30 [BBC Two]
Spurs vs Leicester - 14:00 [FA Player]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,973
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 17/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5165 on: March 17, 2024, 01:34:32 pm »

Liverpool [1] - 0 West Ham; Kiernan on 41' - ? (seems the Barclays WSL twitter account aren't showing all the goals anymore? :( )

Liverpool [2] - 0 West Ham; Kearns on 50' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1769353710675578950

Liverpool [3] - 0 West Ham; Haug on 73' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1769359998407090596

Liverpool 3 - [1] West Ham; Ueki on 87' - ?


3-1; full-time.

Match Reports: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68526413 & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/kiernan-kearns-and-roman-haug-strike-wsl-victory-over-west-ham

« Last Edit: March 17, 2024, 07:27:14 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 17/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5166 on: March 17, 2024, 01:43:28 pm »
SRH makes it three. And it wasn't with her head  ;D
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,973
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 17/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5167 on: March 18, 2024, 03:42:45 pm »

'Liverpool score three to DISMANTLE West Ham 🔥 | Liverpool 3-1 West Ham | WSL Highlights' - 3 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xufx_mTzEos" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xufx_mTzEos</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xufx_mTzEos
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 17/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5168 on: March 18, 2024, 04:37:34 pm »
I was going to make this post about just us and United but then I saw the table and thought bugger it, add Arsenal as well because them dropping points this weekend means we're six off a CL spot.

Remaining fixtures:

Arsenal - 34pts +17 - Villa (A), Bristol (H), Leicester (H), Everton (A), City (A), Brighton (H)
United  - 28pts +15 - City (A), Everton (H), Spurs (H), Leicester (A), Liverpool (A), Chelsea (H)
Lpool    - 28pts +4 -  Everton (A), City (H), Bristol (A), Chelsea (H), United (H), Leicester (A)

Not saying I think we will actually get 3rd (Arsenal's fixtures are considerably easier, on paper), but it's quite something that we can even theorise it after just three transfer windows of being back in the WSL.

I do think we can get 4th, however. It's about as straightforward a shootout as you're ever likely to see - of the six remaining fixtures for us and United, four of them are against the same teams and one of them is us playing each other. The only difference is they will play Spurs while we play an already doomed Bristol. I think that difference is in our favour. And if home/away is a real factor in things, I would say we maybe edge that too because all three of our matches against City, United and Chelsea are at home.

But first up... Goodison.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5169 on: March 24, 2024, 08:42:56 am »
Everton vs Liverpool - WSL - GW17 - 13:00 UK - Goodison Park - [FA Player]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United
Bristol City vs Tottenham - 14:00 [FA Player]
Leicester vs Brighton - 15:00 [FA Player]
West Ham vs Chelsea - 16:30 [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]
Aston Villa vs Arsenal - 18:45 [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,973
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5170 on: March 24, 2024, 01:02:47 pm »

Big test today - and should be a decent game too...


0-0; full-time. That was a tough watch (probably the international break hasn't helped my enjoyment of live footy of late, and the pitch was dry & slow :)).

match report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-women-move-fourth-wsl-after-goalless-merseyside-derby & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68650210

« Last Edit: March 24, 2024, 06:33:16 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5171 on: March 24, 2024, 04:38:05 pm »
Shocking performance, none of our players played well.

Had a chance to go 3 points above ManU with some tough games ahead of us, but every single player lost their head with the occasion and bottled it.

Good thing I didn't travel all the way from London to watch that. Would have been even more furious.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5172 on: March 24, 2024, 05:23:46 pm »
United's loss yesterday and our draw today now puts us above them in 4th.

I don't say this as a jokey laugh, but as a serious statement on our season: I have absolutely no clue how we have managed this table position. I haven't counted, but I reckon I've come away from watching our games perplexed that we're sitting where we are more times than I've come away thinking "I've just seen a performance that confirms we are the team that our table position says". It's such a strange feeling. I can only conclude it's all the result of our defence being solid enough and seven other teams in the league being as equally toothless as we are.

We have a great foundation to build on in the summer. But I do think the table is lying a little bit and there is more work needs to be done than appears.
Logged

Offline The WASP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5173 on: March 24, 2024, 07:04:41 pm »
Has there ever been a good Women's Merseyside Derby? Absolute dross games doesn't matter home or away.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5174 on: March 24, 2024, 08:43:53 pm »
Quote from: The WASP on March 24, 2024, 07:04:41 pm
Has there ever been a good Women's Merseyside Derby? Absolute dross games doesn't matter home or away.
Not for many years. The ones prior to our respective relegations were a lot of fun. Felt like real derbies, too. Something just isn't the same now and I can't put my finger on why.
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 941
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5175 on: March 26, 2024, 09:54:32 am »
Quote from: kellan on March 24, 2024, 05:23:46 pm
I don't say this as a jokey laugh, but as a serious statement on our season: I have absolutely no clue how we have managed this table position. I haven't counted, but I reckon I've come away from watching our games perplexed that we're sitting where we are more times than I've come away thinking "I've just seen a performance that confirms we are the team that our table position says". It's such a strange feeling. I can only conclude it's all the result of our defence being solid enough and seven other teams in the league being as equally toothless as we are.

We have a great foundation to build on in the summer. But I do think the table is lying a little bit and there is more work needs to be done than appears.

The stats back that up - LFCW have scored 25 goals from 18.9 xG. That's not unusual in women's football, nine of the 12 teams have scored more than expected (poor goalkeepers?) but it does mean results are more likely to deviate from performance.

Expected points suggests LFCW have won nine points more than they've deserved, though applying the same logic across the WSL would only move them down from fourth to fifth. They're probably best of the rest behind the big three and United, and the margins have gone in their favour to take them above the latter.
Logged

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5176 on: March 26, 2024, 02:01:40 pm »
I do wonder also sometimes how we're 4th. The football we play isn't great and often struggle to break down teams. Think if Holland doesn't play we really miss her.

We also seem to go missing in a bigger pressure game. Derby games, Leicester in the cup as prime examples. Then sometimes we manage to get a big win, Arsenal and Utd away this season. Utd game 2nd half was one of our best 45 mins this season.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5177 on: March 27, 2024, 05:09:37 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on March 26, 2024, 02:01:40 pm
I do wonder also sometimes how we're 4th. The football we play isn't great and often struggle to break down teams. Think if Holland doesn't play we really miss her.

We also seem to go missing in a bigger pressure game. Derby games, Leicester in the cup as prime examples. Then sometimes we manage to get a big win, Arsenal and Utd away this season. Utd game 2nd half was one of our best 45 mins this season.
Contrast the Arsenal and United performances with the ones against City and Chelsea. Then compare our matches against United and Chelsea and City this season vs last. You're spot on that we do have it in us to scalp these big team. But we also sometimes go home with our tales between our legs. We're very evidently not there yet, otherwise we would be beating them all in the same season. And neither can we claim to have sussed out any particular team, beating them consistently. But overall, we're in a positive position.

We just need to continue increasing the quality level of the squad, to better equip us for being able to go toe-to-toe on very meeting with the top sides. Set our future recruitment strategy around wanting to match the squads of those above us, and you would think that addressing our issues with performances in the big pressure games should really take care of itself as a natural knock-on. Quality players are big game players, after all.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5178 on: March 30, 2024, 09:04:06 am »
Liverpool vs Manchester City - WSL - GW18 - 12:30 UK - Prenton Park - [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
30/03 - Aston Villa vs Leicester - 12:30 [FA Player]
31/03 - Manchester United vs Everton - 12:00 [FA Player]
31/03 - West Ham vs Brighton - 15:00 [FA Player]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Leicester - 09/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5179 on: March 30, 2024, 10:09:29 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 13, 2024, 05:18:56 pm

Is there not any derelict bit of land in/close to the city.looks like there are on google maps, they can slap up a little 5,000 seat stadium.   
Yep she's an investor in the Boston NWSL team,but not one of the 4 originals.They're being sued to stop the stadium redevelopment.Two teams no home then!

Perhaps this is the time for Liverpool and Everton to work together and have a joint Merseyside women's stadium to give girls football a chance to really launch in this city.

The old Goodison site would have been ideal but I understand there are plans for housing. Is the EFC ground at Walton park capable of development if invested in?  A womens stadium in the Walton/Anfield area would help fill the gap in revenue for business with EFC gone, and reds might visit Anfield shop etc when in the area. I dont know if that might be a problem /clash with reds home games though in terms of traffic etc.

Look at the crowds Arsenal are getting and this city is football mad. With the price and availability of the mens game I could see a local stadium attracting big numbers for both reds and blues.

Anyone got any thoughts?  we cant be playing in St Helens and Tranmere etc.
« Last Edit: March 30, 2024, 10:12:52 am by Redbonnie »
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5180 on: March 30, 2024, 11:06:51 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on March 30, 2024, 10:09:29 am
Perhaps this is the time for Liverpool and Everton to work together and have a joint Merseyside women's stadium to give girls football a chance to really launch in this city.

We have shared a ground before, again out of necessity. Personally, I didn't have a problem with it. Felt a bit weird to say we both had the same stadium at the beginning, and it never quite stopped feeling weird when turning up to what was technically an 'away' game and my season ticket didn't grant me entry despite it doing so on 24 other weekends. But I think the arrangement played out perfectly fine.

Only the one stand was really used. This stand was, by design, split in half by the tunnel and the dressing rooms and the posh seats etc. There was no joint concourse. We took one side, Everton had the other. With the exception of  the 'Home of..." signs on the front of the stadium, I'd have never really known Everton were also there. I don't see why that sense of split and invisible presence couldn't be replicated in a purpose built stadium. Though the neutral seat colours did help. I'm not sure Everton would feel quite so invisible if some of the seats were blue. And I don't think purple would make it feel like home, either.

As for fixture clashes: of the 17 league games played so far, ourselves and Everton have only been at home in the same game week twice - the first was on the same day, but kick offs were enough apart to have played two games back-to-back had they been at the same stadium (and when sharing Halton stadium, we did actually do a double-header of fixtures (we played first, everyone fucked off home right after  ;D)), the second was on a Sat & Sun. So already it appears very possible for the WSL fixture list to not put us both at home in the same game week.

The bigger potential clash would be with the men's games, as you say. But the WSL (as of right now) has a very set way of deciding who plays when. Sunday is as 'norm' as it gets. The home team picks their kick off time. We like 2pm. Everton like 1pm. Fixtures moved for TV (under the current deals) go to midday Saturday (BBC), or Sunday in either the 4:30 or 18:45 slots (SKY). Since these slots are largely designed to not clash with the TV picks of the PL and since neither women's team uses the more traditional 3pm Sat k/o, there should be plenty of scope for not having anyone's men's and women's teams clashing. There are maybe only a handful of times a season when any kind of clash prevents me from separately watching both matches of ours teams regardless of who is home or away.

So all in all...

Would it be unthinkable from an us/them perspective? I'm saying no. And we've done it already so who cares now.

Would it be impractical in regard to the fixture list? I wouldn't think so, not for the majority of the season.

Is Walton Hall the best place? Honestly, I don't know. It's hard to tell if the minimal work Everton have done there is because the scope for expansion is so limited on this site or if it's because they haven't got a pot to piss in.

Which brings me onto what will likely be the biggest obstacle - expense and who foots the bill. Whatever 'shared stadium' might be settled on, it's hard to imagine Everton will financially contribute to its building.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,743
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5181 on: March 30, 2024, 01:24:49 pm »
We need to look at a better GK. Laws is a club legend but she makes too many mistakes. She simply isn't good enough anymore if we want to compete in the top 3.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5182 on: March 30, 2024, 01:25:41 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 30, 2024, 01:24:49 pm
We need to look at a better GK. Laws is a club legend but she makes too many mistakes. She simply isn't good enough anymore if we want to compete in the top 3.
There is one sitting on the bench. You'll have to ask Beard why.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,798
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5183 on: March 30, 2024, 01:26:42 pm »
Can't blame the keeper for any of the goals. City are miles ahead of us especially going forward.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,798
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5184 on: March 30, 2024, 03:09:06 pm »
The gap is what it is. The club are safely a women's Super League club now. They have the facilities and the base to be a safe womens super League club for the foreseeable future which is a great thing considering where we were 2-3 years ago.

But the idea of challenging that top 4 is going to take major investment and a change in the sustainability aspect. I don't think anyone sees that coming and I don't think it's a bad thing.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5185 on: March 30, 2024, 05:12:26 pm »
Quote from: kellan on March 30, 2024, 11:06:51 am
We have shared a ground before, again out of necessity. Personally, I didn't have a problem with it. Felt a bit weird to say we both had the same stadium at the beginning, and it never quite stopped feeling weird when turning up to what was technically an 'away' game and my season ticket didn't grant me entry despite it doing so on 24 other weekends. But I think the arrangement played out perfectly fine.

Only the one stand was really used. This stand was, by design, split in half by the tunnel and the dressing rooms and the posh seats etc. There was no joint concourse. We took one side, Everton had the other. With the exception of  the 'Home of..." signs on the front of the stadium, I'd have never really known Everton were also there. I don't see why that sense of split and invisible presence couldn't be replicated in a purpose built stadium. Though the neutral seat colours did help. I'm not sure Everton would feel quite so invisible if some of the seats were blue. And I don't think purple would make it feel like home, either.

As for fixture clashes: of the 17 league games played so far, ourselves and Everton have only been at home in the same game week twice - the first was on the same day, but kick offs were enough apart to have played two games back-to-back had they been at the same stadium (and when sharing Halton stadium, we did actually do a double-header of fixtures (we played first, everyone fucked off home right after  ;D)), the second was on a Sat & Sun. So already it appears very possible for the WSL fixture list to not put us both at home in the same game week.

The bigger potential clash would be with the men's games, as you say. But the WSL (as of right now) has a very set way of deciding who plays when. Sunday is as 'norm' as it gets. The home team picks their kick off time. We like 2pm. Everton like 1pm. Fixtures moved for TV (under the current deals) go to midday Saturday (BBC), or Sunday in either the 4:30 or 18:45 slots (SKY). Since these slots are largely designed to not clash with the TV picks of the PL and since neither women's team uses the more traditional 3pm Sat k/o, there should be plenty of scope for not having anyone's men's and women's teams clashing. There are maybe only a handful of times a season when any kind of clash prevents me from separately watching both matches of ours teams regardless of who is home or away.

So all in all...

Would it be unthinkable from an us/them perspective? I'm saying no. And we've done it already so who cares now.

Would it be impractical in regard to the fixture list? I wouldn't think so, not for the majority of the season.

Is Walton Hall the best place? Honestly, I don't know. It's hard to tell if the minimal work Everton have done there is because the scope for expansion is so limited on this site or if it's because they haven't got a pot to piss in.

Which brings me onto what will likely be the biggest obstacle - expense and who foots the bill. Whatever 'shared stadium' might be settled on, it's hard to imagine Everton will financially contribute to its building.

Thanks very much for taking the time for that detailed response.. perhaps like Man U we can look for levelling up money. If we could get Goodison then that may help with fair play for Everton they have no money but they do have land.

Seems like we have a window of opportunity and I hope we take it. I have spent a bit of time at the City Campus for work and their facilities are great. Its good we have secured Melwood but we need a home if we are serious and Merseyside doesnt get left behind for womens football.
« Last Edit: March 30, 2024, 05:14:00 pm by Redbonnie »
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5186 on: March 30, 2024, 07:51:15 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 30, 2024, 03:09:06 pm
The gap is what it is. The club are safely a women's Super League club now. They have the facilities and the base to be a safe womens super League club for the foreseeable future which is a great thing considering where we were 2-3 years ago.

But the idea of challenging that top 4 is going to take major investment and a change in the sustainability aspect. I don't think anyone sees that coming and I don't think it's a bad thing.

Was roughly the score I expected.
To be honest the gulf in quality between the top 3 and the rest of the league is enormous, so if we lose by 3 goals that not great but acceptable to me. Lose by 4 or more and I'm annoyed. Beat one of the top teams and I'm overjoyed.

None of this will change until more fans come to the matches. If we were pulling 10-15 thousand each weekend we'd soon start looking to invest. Fact is we seem to be getting what looks like about 2-4 thousand per game, so can't afford the quality of players that the big 3 teams tend to buy.

I think the next thing we require is a huge amount of marketing, make it attractive to come to the games. Kill the unfounded myth that women's football is not great to watch. Then let the team grow.
« Last Edit: March 30, 2024, 07:54:41 pm by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5187 on: March 31, 2024, 09:42:26 am »
Quote from: LeoT on March 30, 2024, 07:51:15 pm
Was roughly the score I expected.
To be honest the gulf in quality between the top 3 and the rest of the league is enormous, so if we lose by 3 goals that not great but acceptable to me. Lose by 4 or more and I'm annoyed. Beat one of the top teams and I'm overjoyed.

None of this will change until more fans come to the matches. If we were pulling 10-15 thousand each weekend we'd soon start looking to invest. Fact is we seem to be getting what looks like about 2-4 thousand per game, so can't afford the quality of players that the big 3 teams tend to buy.

I think the next thing we require is a huge amount of marketing, make it attractive to come to the games. Kill the unfounded myth that women's football is not great to watch. Then let the team grow.
I wouldn't say we've entered the days of transfer fees or bust in regard to achieving on-pitch progress/success. The majority of transfers are still free, end of contract affairs, and plenty of top quality players still move clubs for naught. We're naturally an attractive prospect over much of the competition, and when you factor in our table position, we will surely become a considered option for players who are perhaps sitting on a shelf above the one we're 'shopping' from. I would say money comes into the equation in the form of wages. If we're running the self-sustaining model (and the last set of accounts I saw said we are) then we miss out on quality free agents not because we can't drop half a mil fees like some, but rather because we can't pay the salaries available at clubs who do drop half a mil fees.

Unfortunately, there is no quick revenue boost - not unless you're Arsenal and have found yourselves with a really quite fortuitous but totally freak fan base that has developed overnight (for the wrong reasons, I should add, but that's a whole different subject deserving of a completely separate discussion).

Everybody else has to make their books healthier the hard slog way. On-pitch success is probably the easiest route towards generating revenue boosts season on season. But already, transfer fees are beginning to eclipse prize pots. Winning the WSL gets you 500k. Chelsea just paid 425k for Mayra Ramirez. Give it another window's worth of inflation and not even becoming WSL champions will allow you to buy a top forward. Two forwards have just moved to the US on fees of 580k and 680k. We would have to do a clean sweep of every trophy if we wanted to shop in this sphere, and then we would still need salary costs on top.

I'm not sure that even getting 10-15k through the gate every week would close the financial gap for us, though it would undoubtedly help significantly.

I expect our future is one of concentrating on wages instead of fees, offering good money to top players who are moving as free agents. Which is not to say we won't pay a fee now and then. I just think (or at least I hope) we will stay out of the pissing contest while it remains the case that quality does still switch clubs for no fee at all. It will for sure reduce the pool of players we could sign, but it could mean the caliber of signing ultimately ends up being better than if we were splitting our transfer budget between both fee & wages.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol - 20/04 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5188 on: April 20, 2024, 08:20:35 am »
Bristol City vs Liverpool - WSL - GW19 - 12:30 UK - Ashton Gate - [FA Player]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa
Brighton 1-2 Everton
21/04 - Manchester United vs Tottenham - 12:00 [FA Player]
21/04 - Arsenal vs Leicester - 14:00 [FA Player]
21/04 - Manchester City vs West Ham - 14:15 [BBC iPlayer]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,973
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol - 20/04 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5189 on: April 20, 2024, 12:30:43 pm »

a few non-FAPlayer streams (for anyone outside the UK / doesn't use a VPN)...

https://1.dlhd.sx/stream/stream-105.php
https://reddit8.sportshub.stream/event/br%D1%96st%D0%BEl_%D1%81%D1%96ty_w_l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_w_200618807 (2 links)
https://vipleague.im/football/bristol-city-w-vs-liverpool-w-streaming-link-1

quality steep camera angle for any 'tactical overview' types ;D


Bristol 0 - [1] Liverpool; Marie Höbinger goal on 13' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1781651006276677790

0-1; full-time.

« Last Edit: April 20, 2024, 02:29:22 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol - 20/04 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5190 on: April 22, 2024, 11:41:24 am »
I was unable to make it to the Bristol match, I bought the match tickets and train tickets, but something came up so I couldn't go.
I've watched the 1st half on TV, was not all that impressive to be honest, gave the ball away too many times.

But really glad we won for 3 reasons;
 - Looking at the remaining fixtures, its not going to be easy to get many more points.
 - ManU dropped points, but mathematically Spurs could still catch us.
 - Its another nail in Bristol City's coffin, I (quite selfishly) want the London teams to stay up so I can go to more matches next season.

I guess the other good news is it looks like Crystal Palace are promoted (unless there is a 22 goal swing in their final match).
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,973
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol - 20/04 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5191 on: April 22, 2024, 08:25:56 pm »

'Marie Höbinger First Time Finish! | Bristol City 0-1 Liverpool FC Women | Highlights' - 2 minute video, from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o3A-8zU4elQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o3A-8zU4elQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/o3A-8zU4elQ
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (away vs Bristol - 20/04 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5192 on: April 23, 2024, 11:09:37 am »
Quote from: LeoT on April 22, 2024, 11:41:24 am
- Its another nail in Bristol City's coffin
I still can't believe we only managed a draw at home against them. Fair enough, they were probably riding a bit of a confidence wave after beating West Ham and getting a point from Everton in the month before playing us, but still.
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Chelsea - 01/05 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5193 on: Today at 02:43:21 pm »
Not really looking forward to tonight's game to be honest.

Chelsea will probably be like a wounded animal after their Champions League defeat (I was kinda hoping for that game to have gone to Extra time to knacker Chelsea out a bit).

If we could somehow snatch a draw, that would be a fantastic result. Would make life hard for the teams around us (ManU & Spurs), but would be a big chunk out of Chelsea's race for the title (of the top 3, I dislike Chelsea most).
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Chelsea - 01/05 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5194 on: Today at 04:36:39 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on Today at 02:43:21 pm
If we could somehow snatch a draw, that would be a fantastic result. Would make life hard for the teams around us (ManU & Spurs), but would be a big chunk out of Chelsea's race for the title (of the top 3, I dislike Chelsea most).
I'd actually rather Chelsea won the title over City. Which is not me saying I prefer one over the other as clubs, I can't stand either. But Chelsea have won the last four titles, so another wouldn't exactly register in the minds of many, plus City winning it instead would put them level on two titles with us.

No idea which Chelsea turn up tonight. Beaten by Arsenal in the league cup, beaten by United in the FA Cup. They fluffed their lines when the pressure got turned up for those occasions, they did so again vs Barcelona despite taking the first leg. It's not beyond the realm that they blow the league as well now falling behind on games played has taken them out of 1st. If they are off the boil tonight, we can bag points. Problem is, I'm also not sure which version of us turns up either.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,973
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Chelsea - 01/05 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5195 on: Today at 07:04:53 pm »
.
7pm kick off...

Liverpool XI: Micah, Koivisto, Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Hinds, Nagano, Holland, Hobinger, Enderby, Roman Haug.
Subs: Spencer, Matthews, Bo Kearns, Kiernan, Lawley, Daniels, Chadwick, Leath.

Chelsea XI: Hampton, Lawrence, Bright, Carter, Charles, Cuthbert, Nusken, Rytting Kaneryd, Kirby, Beever-Jones, Macario.
Subs: Musovic, Cox, Ingle, Reiten, Perisset, Mjelde, Hamano, Buchanan, Bjorn.



The official FA Player stream: (free and good quality; though a sign-up is required) - https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all

The match is also live on UK TV, on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Showcase - www.live-footballontv.com/live-womens-football-on-tv.html

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4931420/liverpool-vs-chelsea-fc

Goals and incident videos usually get posted up here a few minutes after occurring - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL


Streams:

https://1.dlhd.sx/stream/stream-9.php & https://1.dlhd.sx/stream/stream-35.php & https://1.dlhd.sx/stream/stream-809.php & https://1.dlhd.sx/stream/stream-410.php
https://vipleague.im/football/liverpool-w-vs-chelsea-w-streaming-link-1 -caution; contains Johnathan Pearce on commentary!
https://live.sport365.stream/01-may-2024/soccer/liverpool-w-chelsea-w (multiple links)
https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_w_%D1%81h%D0%B5ls%D0%B5%D0%B0_w_202851243 (multiple links)

« Last Edit: Today at 07:15:57 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Chelsea - 01/05 - 19:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5196 on: Today at 07:10:21 pm »
Game is on Paramount plus in The States. Not much atmosphere! even the coms dude sounds like he wants a snooze.1-0 cfc while i was typing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 