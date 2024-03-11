I was going to make this post about just us and United but then I saw the table and thought bugger it, add Arsenal as well because them dropping points this weekend means we're six off a CL spot.



Remaining fixtures:



Arsenal - 34pts +17 - Villa (A), Bristol (H), Leicester (H), Everton (A), City (A), Brighton (H)

United - 28pts +15 - City (A), Everton (H), Spurs (H), Leicester (A), Liverpool (A), Chelsea (H)

Lpool - 28pts +4 - Everton (A), City (H), Bristol (A), Chelsea (H), United (H), Leicester (A)



Not saying I think we will actually get 3rd (Arsenal's fixtures are considerably easier, on paper), but it's quite something that we can even theorise it after just three transfer windows of being back in the WSL.



I do think we can get 4th, however. It's about as straightforward a shootout as you're ever likely to see - of the six remaining fixtures for us and United, four of them are against the same teams and one of them is us playing each other. The only difference is they will play Spurs while we play an already doomed Bristol. I think that difference is in our favour. And if home/away is a real factor in things, I would say we maybe edge that too because all three of our matches against City, United and Chelsea are at home.



But first up... Goodison.