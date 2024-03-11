« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)  (Read 592890 times)

Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Leicester - 09/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5160 on: March 11, 2024, 02:35:59 pm »
Seems like we might be on the move again: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-women-could-new-home-28795223

Quote
Liverpool are considering a new home for their women's team next season - with a move to St Helens among a number of options on the table.

The Reds have played their home games at Prenton Park, the stadium of League Two side Tranmere Rovers, since 2018. However, with the current deal between the two clubs set to expire this summer, the ECHO understands a move away from Birkenhead is a possibility.

While talks have taken place over continuing at Tranmere, Liverpool have visited several other sites with St Helens Rugby Football Club's Totally Wicked Stadium believed to be a strong alternative.

This will be our fourth home since the WSL era began. Fifth if we count that brief stint at Walton Hall Park after being kicked out of Widnes. It really isn't helping us grow attendances. Every time we move, we essentially have to start over. And every time we move, it gets us no closer to actually being in Liverpool.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 07/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5161 on: March 13, 2024, 12:51:39 am »
Michael Edwards power covers our Women's teams too apprently.  :D
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 07/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5162 on: March 13, 2024, 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 13, 2024, 12:51:39 am
Michael Edwards power covers our Women's teams too apprently.  :D
I would say the off-field restructuring/development of the women's team of late hasn't been too shabby at all. We've already got the club's CEO having direct input, the club's director of comms is doing the day-to-day. I'm sure Mike Gordon is also on the board for the women's team in addition Hogan and Black. I can't imagine adding Edwards to whatever extent will do any harm at all.

It will be interesting to see if the multi-club model extends to the women's team as well. That's starting to creep in now. I read somewhere that Linda Henry is an investor in the new Boston team that's going into the NWSL for 2026 (as well as the WNBA). I also read that some branch of FSG has ties to the LPGA.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Leicester - 09/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5163 on: March 13, 2024, 05:18:56 pm »
Quote from: kellan on March 11, 2024, 02:35:59 pm
Seems like we might be on the move again: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-women-could-new-home-28795223

This will be our fourth home since the WSL era began. Fifth if we count that brief stint at Walton Hall Park after being kicked out of Widnes. It really isn't helping us grow attendances. Every time we move, we essentially have to start over. And every time we move, it gets us no closer to actually being in Liverpool.

Is there not any derelict bit of land in/close to the city.looks like there are on google maps, they can slap up a little 5,000 seat stadium.
Quote from: kellan on March 13, 2024, 04:06:22 pm
                                                                                         
I would say the off-field restructuring/development of the women's team of late hasn't been too shabby at all. We've already got the club's CEO having direct input, the club's director of comms is doing the day-to-day. I'm sure Mike Gordon is also on the board for the women's team in addition Hogan and Black. I can't imagine adding Edwards to whatever extent will do any harm at all.

It will be interesting to see if the multi-club model extends to the women's team as well. That's starting to creep in now. I read somewhere that Linda Henry is an investor in the new Boston team that's going into the NWSL for 2026 (as well as the WNBA). I also read that some branch of FSG has ties to the LPGA.
 
Yep she's an investor in the Boston NWSL team,but not one of the 4 originals.They're being sued to stop the stadium redevelopment.Two teams no home then!
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 17/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5164 on: March 17, 2024, 08:02:09 am »
Liverpool vs West Ham - WSL - GW16 - 12:00 UK - Prenton Park - [FA Player]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal
Everton 1-2 Aston Villa
Manchester United vs Bristol City - 12:00 [FA Player]
Brighton vs Manchester City - 12:30 [BBC Two]
Spurs vs Leicester - 14:00 [FA Player]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 17/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5165 on: March 17, 2024, 01:34:32 pm »

Liverpool [1] - 0 West Ham; Kiernan on 41' - ? (seems the Barclays WSL twitter account aren't showing all the goals anymore? :( )

Liverpool [2] - 0 West Ham; Kearns on 50' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1769353710675578950

Liverpool [3] - 0 West Ham; Haug on 73' - https://twitter.com/BarclaysWSL/status/1769359998407090596

Liverpool 3 - [1] West Ham; Ueki on 87' - ?


3-1; full-time.

Match Reports: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68526413 & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/kiernan-kearns-and-roman-haug-strike-wsl-victory-over-west-ham

Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 17/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5166 on: March 17, 2024, 01:43:28 pm »
SRH makes it three. And it wasn't with her head  ;D
Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 17/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5167 on: March 18, 2024, 03:42:45 pm »

'Liverpool score three to DISMANTLE West Ham 🔥 | Liverpool 3-1 West Ham | WSL Highlights' - 3 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xufx_mTzEos" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xufx_mTzEos</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xufx_mTzEos
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs West Ham - 17/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5168 on: March 18, 2024, 04:37:34 pm »
I was going to make this post about just us and United but then I saw the table and thought bugger it, add Arsenal as well because them dropping points this weekend means we're six off a CL spot.

Remaining fixtures:

Arsenal - 34pts +17 - Villa (A), Bristol (H), Leicester (H), Everton (A), City (A), Brighton (H)
United  - 28pts +15 - City (A), Everton (H), Spurs (H), Leicester (A), Liverpool (A), Chelsea (H)
Lpool    - 28pts +4 -  Everton (A), City (H), Bristol (A), Chelsea (H), United (H), Leicester (A)

Not saying I think we will actually get 3rd (Arsenal's fixtures are considerably easier, on paper), but it's quite something that we can even theorise it after just three transfer windows of being back in the WSL.

I do think we can get 4th, however. It's about as straightforward a shootout as you're ever likely to see - of the six remaining fixtures for us and United, four of them are against the same teams and one of them is us playing each other. The only difference is they will play Spurs while we play an already doomed Bristol. I think that difference is in our favour. And if home/away is a real factor in things, I would say we maybe edge that too because all three of our matches against City, United and Chelsea are at home.

But first up... Goodison.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5169 on: March 24, 2024, 08:42:56 am »
Everton vs Liverpool - WSL - GW17 - 13:00 UK - Goodison Park - [FA Player]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United
Bristol City vs Tottenham - 14:00 [FA Player]
Leicester vs Brighton - 15:00 [FA Player]
West Ham vs Chelsea - 16:30 [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]
Aston Villa vs Arsenal - 18:45 [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

Re: Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5170 on: March 24, 2024, 01:02:47 pm »

Big test today - and should be a decent game too...


0-0; full-time. That was a tough watch (probably the international break hasn't helped my enjoyment of live footy of late, and the pitch was dry & slow :)).

match report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-women-move-fourth-wsl-after-goalless-merseyside-derby & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68650210

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5171 on: March 24, 2024, 04:38:05 pm »
Shocking performance, none of our players played well.

Had a chance to go 3 points above ManU with some tough games ahead of us, but every single player lost their head with the occasion and bottled it.

Good thing I didn't travel all the way from London to watch that. Would have been even more furious.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5172 on: March 24, 2024, 05:23:46 pm »
United's loss yesterday and our draw today now puts us above them in 4th.

I don't say this as a jokey laugh, but as a serious statement on our season: I have absolutely no clue how we have managed this table position. I haven't counted, but I reckon I've come away from watching our games perplexed that we're sitting where we are more times than I've come away thinking "I've just seen a performance that confirms we are the team that our table position says". It's such a strange feeling. I can only conclude it's all the result of our defence being solid enough and seven other teams in the league being as equally toothless as we are.

We have a great foundation to build on in the summer. But I do think the table is lying a little bit and there is more work needs to be done than appears.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5173 on: March 24, 2024, 07:04:41 pm »
Has there ever been a good Women's Merseyside Derby? Absolute dross games doesn't matter home or away.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5174 on: March 24, 2024, 08:43:53 pm »
Quote from: The WASP on March 24, 2024, 07:04:41 pm
Has there ever been a good Women's Merseyside Derby? Absolute dross games doesn't matter home or away.
Not for many years. The ones prior to our respective relegations were a lot of fun. Felt like real derbies, too. Something just isn't the same now and I can't put my finger on why.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5175 on: March 26, 2024, 09:54:32 am »
Quote from: kellan on March 24, 2024, 05:23:46 pm
I don't say this as a jokey laugh, but as a serious statement on our season: I have absolutely no clue how we have managed this table position. I haven't counted, but I reckon I've come away from watching our games perplexed that we're sitting where we are more times than I've come away thinking "I've just seen a performance that confirms we are the team that our table position says". It's such a strange feeling. I can only conclude it's all the result of our defence being solid enough and seven other teams in the league being as equally toothless as we are.

We have a great foundation to build on in the summer. But I do think the table is lying a little bit and there is more work needs to be done than appears.

The stats back that up - LFCW have scored 25 goals from 18.9 xG. That's not unusual in women's football, nine of the 12 teams have scored more than expected (poor goalkeepers?) but it does mean results are more likely to deviate from performance.

Expected points suggests LFCW have won nine points more than they've deserved, though applying the same logic across the WSL would only move them down from fourth to fifth. They're probably best of the rest behind the big three and United, and the margins have gone in their favour to take them above the latter.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5176 on: March 26, 2024, 02:01:40 pm »
I do wonder also sometimes how we're 4th. The football we play isn't great and often struggle to break down teams. Think if Holland doesn't play we really miss her.

We also seem to go missing in a bigger pressure game. Derby games, Leicester in the cup as prime examples. Then sometimes we manage to get a big win, Arsenal and Utd away this season. Utd game 2nd half was one of our best 45 mins this season.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Goodison vs Everton - 24/03 - 13:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5177 on: March 27, 2024, 05:09:37 pm »
Quote from: jediwarrior on March 26, 2024, 02:01:40 pm
I do wonder also sometimes how we're 4th. The football we play isn't great and often struggle to break down teams. Think if Holland doesn't play we really miss her.

We also seem to go missing in a bigger pressure game. Derby games, Leicester in the cup as prime examples. Then sometimes we manage to get a big win, Arsenal and Utd away this season. Utd game 2nd half was one of our best 45 mins this season.
Contrast the Arsenal and United performances with the ones against City and Chelsea. Then compare our matches against United and Chelsea and City this season vs last. You're spot on that we do have it in us to scalp these big team. But we also sometimes go home with our tales between our legs. We're very evidently not there yet, otherwise we would be beating them all in the same season. And neither can we claim to have sussed out any particular team, beating them consistently. But overall, we're in a positive position.

We just need to continue increasing the quality level of the squad, to better equip us for being able to go toe-to-toe on very meeting with the top sides. Set our future recruitment strategy around wanting to match the squads of those above us, and you would think that addressing our issues with performances in the big pressure games should really take care of itself as a natural knock-on. Quality players are big game players, after all.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs City - 30/03 - 12:30 ko) (*)
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 09:04:06 am »
Liverpool vs Manchester City - WSL - GW18 - 12:30 UK - Prenton Park - [SKY SPORTS/Local Broadcaster]

liverpoolfc.com match centre

Team
XI:
subs:

Other Fixtures
30/03 - Aston Villa vs Leicester - 12:30 [FA Player]
31/03 - Manchester United vs Everton - 12:00 [FA Player]
31/03 - West Ham vs Brighton - 15:00 [FA Player]

[FA Player] - https://faplayer.thefa.com or app - free to view but registration required. ALL matches are live steamed but are restricted subject to local broadcast deals. Check the FAQs for details of broadcast deals in your country OR use a VPN set to a country without a broadcast deal (France) to access all streams. Alternate streams likely available in the usual places.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (home vs Leicester - 09/03 - 12:00 ko) (*)
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 10:09:29 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 13, 2024, 05:18:56 pm

Is there not any derelict bit of land in/close to the city.looks like there are on google maps, they can slap up a little 5,000 seat stadium.   
Yep she's an investor in the Boston NWSL team,but not one of the 4 originals.They're being sued to stop the stadium redevelopment.Two teams no home then!

Perhaps this is the time for Liverpool and Everton to work together and have a joint Merseyside women's stadium to give girls football a chance to really launch in this city.

The old Goodison site would have been ideal but I understand there are plans for housing. Is the EFC ground at Walton park capable of development if invested in?  A womens stadium in the Walton/Anfield area would help fill the gap in revenue for business with EFC gone, and reds might visit Anfield shop etc when in the area. I dont know if that might be a problem /clash with reds home games though in terms of traffic etc.

Look at the crowds Arsenal are getting and this city is football mad. With the price and availability of the mens game I could see a local stadium attracting big numbers for both reds and blues.

Anyone got any thoughts?  we cant be playing in St Helens and Tranmere etc.
