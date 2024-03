We were lucky to salvage that point.



I think it's time to ditch the WB system. We're conceding far too many to say there is any kind of defensive advantage and neither are we using its width to put crosses into the box. So I really don't see what it provides that we are then making the most of.



I'd like to see it ditched in favour of finding out whether having an extra forward, and therefore an increase in a more recognised and typical final third presence, makes any difference to our goal threat. I really don't think we're a challenge for anybody with a decent defense, whether we have the ball or they do.



But unfortunately, I'm not sure we have the FBs to switch until Hinds returns.