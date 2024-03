Lundgaard did better than I thought she'd do. But she doesn't yet have the ability to receive the ball under pressure and start a transition forward like Fuka does.



Nagano has a hamstring issue. It was scanned yesterday. I've not seen an update. But Beard said he was hoping the scan would be clear - as opposed to saying something that implied he knew for sure that bad news was coming. Hopefully it's nothing serious.She has been overplayed if we compare her to many others in the squad. Beard has been heavily rotating in pretty much every outfield position except hers. She starts almost every game and it's rare for her to be subbed off. Probably because we have no natural/readymade back-up. We can put that on the shopping list for the summer.Also on the list: clinical goal scorers. It must be 10 years since I was able to feel like we had some of those.