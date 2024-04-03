« previous next »
Pro Cycling 2023

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
April 3, 2024, 06:27:25 pm
Heavy crash for Roglic today in Basque Country. Not sure he should have been allowed to continue on....the concussion check protocol probably needs looking at in cycling....he looked really wobbly when he got to his feet and when he first started pedalling again. Also was pretty tore up....not sure he will be able to compete in the days ahead when Evenepoel and Vingegaard start attacking on the climbs.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
April 4, 2024, 08:49:26 am
Feels like a big year for Remco. Can he keep his level throughout a grand tour? Or is he doomed to catastrophic drop offs in basically every 3 week race he enters.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
April 4, 2024, 04:12:55 pm
Bad crash today in Itzulia. Reports it could be a broken collarbone for Remco...
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: Pro Cycling 2023
April 4, 2024, 04:26:09 pm
Roglic in team car as well. German media reported that both Roglic and Remco have broken collarbones. But again nothing confirmed. Vingo looked worst of the 3 as he was taken off to hospital in ambulance. Apparently all riders taken are conscious and talking so that is a small positive.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
April 4, 2024, 05:18:34 pm
Yeah that sucks. All 3 of them. Rubbish.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
April 4, 2024, 06:26:31 pm
Won't have to watch today's stage when I get back from the game... ;D ;)

Just kidding. Today was the only day I've tuned into this race live. Shit happens.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
April 5, 2024, 11:07:52 pm
Roglic is apparently OK - no broken bones. Vingegaard has a collapsed lung though. Should all be OK for Le Tour, one would have thought.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
April 6, 2024, 11:06:09 pm
Women's Paris-Roubaix was good. Let's see what tomorrow brings.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
April 7, 2024, 03:30:53 am
Quote from: De La Goal on April  5, 2024, 11:07:52 pm
Roglic is apparently OK - no broken bones. Vingegaard has a collapsed lung though. Should all be OK for Le Tour, one would have thought.
Lets hope so.....remember how undercooked Vingo was at the Tour last year after recovering from the broken wrist...the weeks off the bike will set back his training regime etc.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
April 7, 2024, 07:06:10 am
Jonas being undercooked may make the tour more interesting. Hes far too dominant over 3 weeks otherwise.

Looking forward to today, rubbish time for the Liverpool game though.
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 6, 2024, 04:42:38 pm
Pogacar today lit up an otherwise boring stage. What a man
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 6, 2024, 08:58:34 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May  6, 2024, 04:42:38 pm
Pogacar today lit up an otherwise boring stage. What a man
Yeah he is going to make the Giro very exciting. Hope he doesn't do what Contador did in 2015 and kept attacking on random stages when he didn't need to and ended up being tired at the Tour. Since Pog is trying the double hopefully his DS has a few words with him so he keeps something back for the Tour. Although doesn't really seem in his nature to ride conservatively
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 6, 2024, 09:12:23 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on May  6, 2024, 08:58:34 pm
Yeah he is going to make the Giro very exciting. Hope he doesn't do what Contador did in 2015 and kept attacking on random stages when he didn't need to and ended up being tired at the Tour. Since Pog is trying the double hopefully his DS has a few words with him so he keeps something back for the Tour. Although doesn't really seem in his nature to ride conservatively
I think he maybe wats to put it away early and use the rest of it as a training camp. The way he is riding though he's in danger of doing a Simon Yates.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 6, 2024, 09:16:00 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May  6, 2024, 09:12:23 pm
I think he maybe wats to put it away early and use the rest of it as a training camp. The way he is riding though he's in danger of doing a Simon Yates.
oh yeah totally forgot about the Simon Yates Giro.....he looked unbeatable and then he totally popped
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 6, 2024, 11:19:03 pm
Nice bit of respect for Wouter from Tim.




Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 7, 2024, 06:12:27 am
Pogacar is so incredibly entertaining. I caught the last 10 k yesterday and Pogacar turned what should have been a regulation sprint stage into a cracking finish. Shame he doesnt have any competition this year. Geraint is the only one with the pedigree but even at his best he wouldnt be beating Pogacar. Would have been great to have Roglic or Evenpoel here. They probably dont beat him either but at least in theory theyd have more of a chance (assuming they stayed upright and Evenpoel has grown into a 3 week guy).
« Last Edit: May 7, 2024, 06:14:32 am by Knight »
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 7, 2024, 04:00:36 pm
Very reminiscent of Kittel. 8)
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 7, 2024, 04:04:08 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on May  7, 2024, 04:00:36 pm
Very reminiscent of Kittel. 8)

Indeed! Lots of similarities; let's see how his career progresses.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 7, 2024, 04:34:10 pm
Giro highlights on TV anywhere?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 7, 2024, 05:48:11 pm
Quote from: S on May  7, 2024, 04:34:10 pm
Giro highlights on TV anywhere?
Can you access S4C? They have had live coverage and highlights in the last few years. I'm not sure if they are doing this Giro. If not,no. Today was a sprint stage. Here's a link to the full stage.

https://tiz-cycling.io/video_tag/grand-tour/

Here's the last 4 km. This is all you need, really.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RF1X7wH4WdQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RF1X7wH4WdQ</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 7, 2024, 05:53:27 pm
^^^

Watching that again. What a dominant ride from the winner. Like I said, Kittel at his best was that good.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
May 7, 2024, 08:39:11 pm
Yeah was so strong.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 05:49:44 am
Quote from: Knight on May  7, 2024, 06:12:27 am
Would have been great to have Roglic or Evenpoel here. They probably dont beat him either but at least in theory theyd have more of a chance

Just on this part its probably been the only slight negative about the Spring Classics and Giro so far, for me anyway. With Pog and MDVP being such heavy favourites going into all the major races they kind of lost the element of surprise a bit in that you know barring a crash or illness theyre almost guaranteed to win because of how dominant they are.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 06:26:11 am
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 05:49:44 am
Just on this part its probably been the only slight negative about the Spring Classics and Giro so far, for me anyway. With Pog and MDVP being such heavy favourites going into all the major races they kind of lost the element of surprise a bit in that you know barring a crash or illness theyre almost guaranteed to win because of how dominant they are.

Yeah its both very cool watching during an era where we have a bunch of greats riding and doing it, hopefully, clean. But its also a little boring at times. Pogacar is so far ahead of almost everyone else on almost every terrain. It takes Jonas at a grand tour to compete with him. But Jonas is so far ahead of everyone in a grand tour that it takes Pogacar at his absolute peak to compete with Jonas. Then in the classics there are some that only MVDP can compete with Pogacar at but with those ones only Pogacar can compete with MVDP and if hes not there its almost a forebode conclusion that MVDP wins. I guess theres one or two classics that it takes an Evenpoel to have someone to compete with Pogacar although weve not seen that yet. They keep missing each other at LBL for example. You can probably add Wout Van Aert and Roglic into those who can compete but the cycling calendar is so big and crashes can so quickly knock you out of a race that it often feels like only one of the big 5 or whatever is at any one race. At least theres a bunch of high quality sprinters right now!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:36:40 am by Knight »
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 11:21:09 am
Tro Bro Leon. Raced over the Breton ribinou.

https://tiz-cycling.io/video/tro-bro-leon-2024-full-race/
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 11:38:12 am
Stage finish in Lucca today. Last time the race finished here was the infamous Giro that was won by Moser, with the aid of "shenanigans" from the race organisers.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 04:14:00 pm
What a great stage!
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 04:29:32 pm
This has been a very good week so far. Drama on every stage
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 04:29:37 pm
That was unexpectedly exciting! Of course, the usual stunning scenery that the Giro always serves up, but the racing was a lot of fun today too.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 04:51:18 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 04:29:32 pm
This has been a very good week so far. Drama on every stage
Quote from: steampie on Yesterday at 04:29:37 pm
That was unexpectedly exciting! Of course, the usual stunning scenery that the Giro always serves up, but the racing was a lot of fun today too.
This has been a great start to the race. Makes up for the paucity on show at the last two Giri. The transition/sprint stages have been really good.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 05:07:26 pm
Anyone else look at the stelvio stage and think, fuck, pogacar might want to be first man over the top. Cause absolute havoc for the day
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 05:39:17 pm
Why not? He rides with the elan of the greats of yesteryear, so why not try something like this. I think Stelvio is after the final rest day, yeah? If so...

 After the ITT there's another MTF, up to Prati Di Tivo. This will be the moment we find out who has and hasn't got the form to win the rave overall.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 05:39:17 pm
Why not? He rides with the elan of the greats of yesteryear, so why not try something like this. I think Stelvio is after the final rest day, yeah? If so...

 After the ITT there's another MTF, up to Prati Di Tivo. This will be the moment we find out who has and hasn't got the form to win the rave overall.




Wow that is a tough stage profile and that final climb of 14.6KM with 7-12% gradients will be a brute. Definitely shake things up along with the ITT. What is it with them putting a sprint point half way up a climb?
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 07:09:33 pm
Quote from: San Diego Red on Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm
Wow that is a tough stage profile and that final climb of 14.6KM with 7-12% gradients will be a brute. Definitely shake things up along with the ITT. What is it with them putting a sprint point half way up a climb?
Vicious bastards! Making the sprinters work for it. ;D

Before the weekend there's tomorrow to deal with. A lumpy day with Sterrato to deal with. As the race comes to the finish there's a vicious looking climb with a 20% section in it.This after a leg sapping 175 km. A good day for the break, or at the least a reduced bunch coming to the line.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Yesterday at 07:39:02 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bf15EqR7wrU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bf15EqR7wrU</a>
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 09:59:21 am
It's nice during today's stage weather wise. Pity, rain makes the sterrato much more interesting. Remember that stage at the 10 race?



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
Today at 10:43:08 am
There'll be GC gaps today. There might have been anyway but Pogacar's presence makes it inevitable I reckon.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30437 on: Today at 11:24:38 am »
13 Years ago today. Time flies. RIP.



Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30438 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm »
That played out pretty much as expected. Another good stage.
Re: Pro Cycling 2023
« Reply #30439 on: Today at 04:15:46 pm »
Bit odd pogacar didnt attack there for the stage win. Was within reach youd have thought
