Just on this part its probably been the only slight negative about the Spring Classics and Giro so far, for me anyway. With Pog and MDVP being such heavy favourites going into all the major races they kind of lost the element of surprise a bit in that you know barring a crash or illness theyre almost guaranteed to win because of how dominant they are.



Yeah its both very cool watching during an era where we have a bunch of greats riding and doing it, hopefully, clean. But its also a little boring at times. Pogacar is so far ahead of almost everyone else on almost every terrain. It takes Jonas at a grand tour to compete with him. But Jonas is so far ahead of everyone in a grand tour that it takes Pogacar at his absolute peak to compete with Jonas. Then in the classics there are some that only MVDP can compete with Pogacar at but with those ones only Pogacar can compete with MVDP and if hes not there its almost a forebode conclusion that MVDP wins. I guess theres one or two classics that it takes an Evenpoel to have someone to compete with Pogacar although weve not seen that yet. They keep missing each other at LBL for example. You can probably add Wout Van Aert and Roglic into those who can compete but the cycling calendar is so big and crashes can so quickly knock you out of a race that it often feels like only one of the big 5 or whatever is at any one race. At least theres a bunch of high quality sprinters right now!