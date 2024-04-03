get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down
Roglic is apparently OK - no broken bones. Vingegaard has a collapsed lung though. Should all be OK for Le Tour, one would have thought.
Pogacar today lit up an otherwise boring stage. What a man
Yeah he is going to make the Giro very exciting. Hope he doesn't do what Contador did in 2015 and kept attacking on random stages when he didn't need to and ended up being tired at the Tour. Since Pog is trying the double hopefully his DS has a few words with him so he keeps something back for the Tour. Although doesn't really seem in his nature to ride conservatively
I think he maybe wats to put it away early and use the rest of it as a training camp. The way he is riding though he's in danger of doing a Simon Yates.
Very reminiscent of Kittel.
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.
Giro highlights on TV anywhere?
Would have been great to have Roglic or Evenpoel here. They probably dont beat him either but at least in theory theyd have more of a chance
Just on this part its probably been the only slight negative about the Spring Classics and Giro so far, for me anyway. With Pog and MDVP being such heavy favourites going into all the major races they kind of lost the element of surprise a bit in that you know barring a crash or illness theyre almost guaranteed to win because of how dominant they are.
This has been a very good week so far. Drama on every stage
That was unexpectedly exciting! Of course, the usual stunning scenery that the Giro always serves up, but the racing was a lot of fun today too.
Why not? He rides with the elan of the greats of yesteryear, so why not try something like this. I think Stelvio is after the final rest day, yeah? If so... After the ITT there's another MTF, up to Prati Di Tivo. This will be the moment we find out who has and hasn't got the form to win the rave overall.
Wow that is a tough stage profile and that final climb of 14.6KM with 7-12% gradients will be a brute. Definitely shake things up along with the ITT. What is it with them putting a sprint point half way up a climb?
