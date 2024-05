Pogacar today lit up an otherwise boring stage. What a man



Yeah he is going to make the Giro very exciting. Hope he doesn't do what Contador did in 2015 and kept attacking on random stages when he didn't need to and ended up being tired at the Tour. Since Pog is trying the double hopefully his DS has a few words with him so he keeps something back for the Tour. Although doesn't really seem in his nature to ride conservatively