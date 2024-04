Haven't they just outspent everyone though? Man City on a much smaller scale



They have, their wages would be high in League One, let alone League Two, James Maclean is on a 'Championship' level salary. They're allowed to spend 55% of revenue and their revenue dwarfed any other side in League 2. Eventually they'll get to a level where financially they're on an even keel with the rest of the league they're in, likely to be the Championship, it's difficult to see them getting bigger than that, although Reynolds and Mcelhenney seem very good at marketing and have turned Wrexham into a brand so it's not inconceivable that a lot more money gets pumped in via endorsements and stuff.My guess would be they get to the Championship where they stagnate.