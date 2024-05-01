Find this very interesting SoS. My step daughter is 7 and has so much anxiety that its crippling at times. I was lucky in that mine developed in my mid 20s as Id basically built a damn from my early years that just started coming down so would never have thought a child her age could suffer so. I can recognise some of the same aspects I have like ocd and some social anxiety but she has a lot more going on so I feel like I can only get understand and help in part.



We have her in with a great paychologist and her school are great but we have been waiting for a paediatrician for about a year now. Good chance there is adhd and maybe dislexia as well which just compounds things for her but if we can get diagnoses we can then look at better tailored strategies to help. There was definitely stress for her mum during pregnancy and for her early life and her dad is quite intermittent when he sees her which I think affected her for a long time. As of about 3 months ago she asked to call me dad and I think this has helped her with stability. Definitely seen the nature and nurture affect her though and hope we can help her to avoid those darker places you can get to! As you say though it can be a day by day thing!



It's interesting hearing how different people's anxieties develop and when. Because I never knew a time in my life without being deeply affected by it I couldn't understand how other people could do the normal things they did in life. It all felt way beyond me. I genuinely felt like an alien dropped off on the wrong planet.With Social Anxiety as a disorder, most people tend to develop it in adolescence. We all have social anxieties. They are quite normal. But I'm talking about it at the level of a disorder that debilitates normal functioning. But anyway, when we develop fears and phobias a little later on in our lives we can at least identify where they originated. We have some experience or other that triggered it. But if you basically come into the world already consumed with anxiety, you have no reference point. You have nothing to look back on as a trigger. It can leave you feeling rather bewildered. How can you address the triggers if you don't even know what they are?It's good that your step-daughter seems to be getting the help and support she needs. Back when I was child there was nothing. Our GP told my parents that I was simply neurotic. I was wrote off as sullen, with a cavalier attitude as well as being deeply antisocial in my school days. No one understood me, and I couldn't understand myself or my life either. I'd walk straight out of high school and spend my days in the local cemetery or getting harassed by paedophiles down at the Pier Head in Liverpool. It was very seedy down there back then. It was more bearable to me than school, though.Treatment as the years went by was patchy. A psychologist at Walton Hospital told me "well, we all feel like that, don't we?" When I was trying to convey my inner turmoil. It was totally invalidating. I'd also been hospitalized in my later teens but would not stay. I told them I'd escape if they forced me. The mental health team tried to pursuade me, but I was having none of it. It was release me into the care of my parents or section me. They let me out. Bizarre looking back now though, because how they didn't twig it was Social Phobia (as it was called then) is beyond me. I constantly told them I couldn't stay because I couldn't be around other people on the ward. I did get antidepressants prescribed, but they were brutal. They knocked me out. I was falling asleep all the time. I just couldn't stay awake.These days support is much better, even if mental health services are creaking under the strain. Compared to my early years, the support today is on another planet. Hopefully it helps your step-daughter. I'm sure it will as time goes by. If I presented today at 7 years old I'd probably be diagnosed with a number of issues, but they could all be treated. When I actually was 7, though, there was nothing but invalidation. Thankfully things have changed so much now.It beggars belief today, but back then I used to take broken bottles and razor blades to my body and slice myself open. I self-harmed a lot. All the symptoms of serious psychological problems were there, but no one connected the dots and intervened. Again, that's so different from how it is today. I'd not change the past if I could though. That experience has helped me understand others who self-harm and be able to help and support them.People's first reaction to a self-harmer is to tell them to stop. Thing is though, it may be the only coping strategy they know, so telling them to quit their only current coping mechanism is actually invalidating and counter productive. It can worsen things rather than help. For me, tearing my skin was like releasing a valve on a pressure cooker. The blood represented the pain leaving my body. It was cathartic. Of course, I've learned other, more adaptive coping strategies now. That's the way to deal with it. Address the triggering issues and also cultivate more productive coping strategies to replace those more physically damaging ones.You mentioned Mindfulness earlier. That's helped me a lot. I use it in the way it's used in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. Dr. Russ Harris uses ACT in a way I enjoy, and incorporates Mindfulness. He was originally from Liverpool, but lives and practices in Australia now.Right, I've gone on rather a lot there. Hopefully there's something in there that resonates with someone out there in the ether. If so, it was worth droning on.The take home message for me is that you can change your life and come to do something productive with it regardless of what you came from. There's hope for us all if we stick in there. Also, all experience is valuable. Not just the good stuff. We often learn more from our traumas than we do from our happy times. There are always lessons to learn from our experiences, and those lessons can serve us well as we progress through our lives. Embrace it all, and use it all to better ourselves.Ok, I'll shut my beak now. I wish you all the very best. I also wish your step-daughter all the very best in her life too. I'm sure she'll come to deal with things and do well in life.