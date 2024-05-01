« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 623057 times)

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8440 on: May 1, 2024, 03:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May  1, 2024, 03:14:14 pm
They're pricks mate. The whole thing will likely cost more than it would save. Most of those forced into looking for work would soon be back out of work and so on. The sick are just another target to divide the country now they've squeezed as much as they can out of targeting immigrants.
It'll be the cause of an upsurge in suicides too.  They know it's a vote winner with the right wing, though, who enjoy punching down. It's all out of the fascist playbook. Scapegoat immigrants, the sick and the disabled and hold them up as the problem in order to rally the ignorant and the callous. It keeps working for them, so I can see why they persist with it.  :-\

I absolutely despise them.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8441 on: May 1, 2024, 05:21:19 pm »
Sick people, immigrants, young people and renters largely don't vote Tory, so they couldn't give a fuck - it's all about mollifying groups like The Taxpayer's Alliance and people that screech about benefits and young people all buying flat-screen TVs. I honestly think any politician responsible for benefits policy should have their wage cut to the maximum allowance for six months and see how they get on - no expense accounts, no paid-for accommodation.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8442 on: May 1, 2024, 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on May  1, 2024, 05:21:19 pm
Sick people, immigrants, young people and renters largely don't vote Tory, so they couldn't give a fuck - it's all about mollifying groups like The Taxpayer's Alliance and people that screech about benefits and young people all buying flat-screen TVs. I honestly think any politician responsible for benefits policy should have their wage cut to the maximum allowance for six months and see how they get on - no expense accounts, no paid-for accommodation.

no subsidised meals at Parliament too. Cod and chips £8. It's £17 in the nearest pub to me that serves it. I think they can order venison for less than £15 at Parliament too. It's £28 at the hotel round the corner from me.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8443 on: May 3, 2024, 06:08:36 pm »
Anyone struggling with the weather? It's really REALLY taking it's toll.  Made even worse by the fact that yesterday was really nice so managed to get out and do a bit in the garden.  Never ending grey shit weather really demotivates me in general.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8444 on: May 4, 2024, 09:55:37 am »
Quote from: peelyon on May  3, 2024, 06:08:36 pm
Anyone struggling with the weather? It's really REALLY taking it's toll.  Made even worse by the fact that yesterday was really nice so managed to get out and do a bit in the garden.  Never ending grey shit weather really demotivates me in general.

100%

when Mr Sun is shining and I'm absorbing some of him I am fantastic

Sat in the park the other day at 18 degrees and started a La's radio station

I'm stuck inside due to the wind, the wind is out of control most days.  Well, okay, I'm grieving, I can brave any weather, but I'd sure like that huge psychological boost of sunshine

I can cope with anything in the sunshine yknow
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8445 on: May 4, 2024, 01:10:51 pm »
It's the first time I've been aware of trees not being fully green in May. Some have busted out in the past week or so, but walking around the park this morning there are definitely some still holding out. It barely feels like spring, more like a never ending February.

Starting laughing to myself while out driving earlier. Bus load of tourists had pulled up for a pit stop at a garage, all wearing big coats and some woolly hats. They all looked so bloody miserable and cold. I did think to myself they were getting the proper local experience and I respected them for visiting when they could have booked flights to somewhere warm with their time off.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8446 on: May 10, 2024, 12:10:45 pm »
Didnt know where to post this but here seemed good, please advise if I need to move mods:

So today was a big day for me in terms of a long term battle with anxiety and occasional depression. After 12/13 years I posted to RAWK. I joined in 2011 full of piss and vinegar and the hope of being part of a community but my social anxiety quickly got the better of me. What if Im posting rubbish, what if Im wrong, what if a poster I like takes issue with something I say. I basically scared myself off and have lurked reading and enjoying for all these years. When I had my first severe depression bout one of my goals with my psychologist was to come back here and post again. In a way to put myself out there and take risks in a way I had previously avoided. Though in reality they arent really risks but rather irrational fears as (in my experience at least) anxiety and depression were based on. Ive been ok a few years now and have the ability to mitigate and control my anxiety but I still avoided posting here. Not sure why. Today I did and though a small thing it feels like a load off. It wasnt the most insightful or eloquent post but I made it and that felt great.

Now for the actual reason for this post: though none of you know me I have lurked on these boards for over a decade and feel like I know so many of you. The posts, the arguments, the jokes, the memes have all helped me immensely over the years to engage with Liverpool in a way that is difficult sometimes (I moved to Australia 15 years ago. I could name so many of you who have made subtle assistances in my mood, understanding of issue and events and mindfulness. Too many to thank individually so I will just say a large THANK YOU and hope you will forgive the impersonality of this.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8447 on: May 10, 2024, 12:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on May 10, 2024, 12:10:45 pm
Didnt know where to post this but here seemed good, please advise if I need to move mods:

So today was a big day for me in terms of a long term battle with anxiety and occasional depression. After 12/13 years I posted to RAWK. I joined in 2011 full of piss and vinegar and the hope of being part of a community but my social anxiety quickly got the better of me. What if Im posting rubbish, what if Im wrong, what if a poster I like takes issue with something I say. I basically scared myself off and have lurked reading and enjoying for all these years. When I had my first severe depression bout one of my goals with my psychologist was to come back here and post again. In a way to put myself out there and take risks in a way I had previously avoided. Though in reality they arent really risks but rather irrational fears as (in my experience at least) anxiety and depression were based on. Ive been ok a few years now and have the ability to mitigate and control my anxiety but I still avoided posting here. Not sure why. Today I did and though a small thing it feels like a load off. It wasnt the most insightful or eloquent post but I made it and that felt great.

Now for the actual reason for this post: though none of you know me I have lurked on these boards for over a decade and feel like I know so many of you. The posts, the arguments, the jokes, the memes have all helped me immensely over the years to engage with Liverpool in a way that is difficult sometimes (I moved to Australia 15 years ago. I could name so many of you who have made subtle assistances in my mood, understanding of issue and events and mindfulness. Too many to thank individually so I will just say a large THANK YOU and hope you will forgive the impersonality of this.

Welcome aboard, are you in the Oil industry by any chance (Perth)?
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8448 on: May 10, 2024, 02:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 10, 2024, 12:22:49 pm
Welcome aboard, are you in the Oil industry by any chance (Perth)?
Thanks mate. Actually in finance with one of the big banks. Risk ironically enough!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8449 on: May 10, 2024, 03:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on May 10, 2024, 12:10:45 pm
Didnt know where to post this but here seemed good, please advise if I need to move mods:

So today was a big day for me in terms of a long term battle with anxiety and occasional depression. After 12/13 years I posted to RAWK. I joined in 2011 full of piss and vinegar and the hope of being part of a community but my social anxiety quickly got the better of me. What if Im posting rubbish, what if Im wrong, what if a poster I like takes issue with something I say. I basically scared myself off and have lurked reading and enjoying for all these years. When I had my first severe depression bout one of my goals with my psychologist was to come back here and post again. In a way to put myself out there and take risks in a way I had previously avoided. Though in reality they arent really risks but rather irrational fears as (in my experience at least) anxiety and depression were based on. Ive been ok a few years now and have the ability to mitigate and control my anxiety but I still avoided posting here. Not sure why. Today I did and though a small thing it feels like a load off. It wasnt the most insightful or eloquent post but I made it and that felt great.

Now for the actual reason for this post: though none of you know me I have lurked on these boards for over a decade and feel like I know so many of you. The posts, the arguments, the jokes, the memes have all helped me immensely over the years to engage with Liverpool in a way that is difficult sometimes (I moved to Australia 15 years ago. I could name so many of you who have made subtle assistances in my mood, understanding of issue and events and mindfulness. Too many to thank individually so I will just say a large THANK YOU and hope you will forgive the impersonality of this.

Just wanted to say hello mate, nice to meet you. Am glad that you are posting. All the best :thumbup
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8450 on: May 10, 2024, 03:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on May 10, 2024, 12:10:45 pm
Didnt know where to post this but here seemed good, please advise if I need to move mods:

So today was a big day for me in terms of a long term battle with anxiety and occasional depression. After 12/13 years I posted to RAWK. I joined in 2011 full of piss and vinegar and the hope of being part of a community but my social anxiety quickly got the better of me. What if Im posting rubbish, what if Im wrong, what if a poster I like takes issue with something I say. I basically scared myself off and have lurked reading and enjoying for all these years. When I had my first severe depression bout one of my goals with my psychologist was to come back here and post again. In a way to put myself out there and take risks in a way I had previously avoided. Though in reality they arent really risks but rather irrational fears as (in my experience at least) anxiety and depression were based on. Ive been ok a few years now and have the ability to mitigate and control my anxiety but I still avoided posting here. Not sure why. Today I did and though a small thing it feels like a load off. It wasnt the most insightful or eloquent post but I made it and that felt great.

Now for the actual reason for this post: though none of you know me I have lurked on these boards for over a decade and feel like I know so many of you. The posts, the arguments, the jokes, the memes have all helped me immensely over the years to engage with Liverpool in a way that is difficult sometimes (I moved to Australia 15 years ago. I could name so many of you who have made subtle assistances in my mood, understanding of issue and events and mindfulness. Too many to thank individually so I will just say a large THANK YOU and hope you will forgive the impersonality of this.

Good to see you posting, we are all guilty of all of the above :) thats what makes this place what it is, we're all human at the end of the day but all share a love for the greatest football team ever!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8451 on: May 10, 2024, 04:55:24 pm »
Hi Swifty  :wave

If you've been reading this thread in the past you'll have probably seen that I've had extremely debilitating Social Anxiety Disorder since I was a child. It ruined my life, and I'm still picking up the pieces at the grand old age of 61.

It's good to see you posting. I can empathise with how difficult that can be though, especially initially. I lurked on a mental health forum for a long time before I plucked up the courage to actually post. I had the same fears you describe. To be honest, it was one of the best things I ever did. I learned to put an opinion over and converse with people. It also helped me learn how to type, to compose posts and even spell. I left school with nothing of note because I was so consumed with anxiety. They said I'd never amount to anything. I believed them too.

Anyway, learning how to be me online helped me immensely. Hopefully you stick around and it helps you too. I lurked a long time on RAWK before I posted here too. It's a different environment to mental health sites. I wasn't sure if I'd fit in at all. I gave it a go eventually, and I'm so glad I did. There's a lot of truly amazing people here.

Well done for posting. I know that it's a big step for you. Hopefully we see more of you too.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8452 on: May 11, 2024, 10:04:37 am »
Thanks guys. Appreciate the kind words. Reading this thread over the years definitely helps you know you are not alone!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8453 on: May 11, 2024, 06:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 10, 2024, 04:55:24 pm
I left school with nothing of note because I was so consumed with anxiety.
I've thought for a long time that there is a massive gap in the education system - personal development training. I worked for a company that provided a lot of it because they recognised that when there were problems in the workplace they were often "people problems" rather than lack of competence in the job per se. There was one course called "Assertiveness at Work" that was game-changer for many including me. I just wish I could have done that course when I was a teenager and not in my late twenties because it would have enabled me to deal with so many situations better.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8454 on: May 11, 2024, 06:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on May 10, 2024, 12:10:45 pm
So today was a big day for me in terms of a long term battle with anxiety and occasional depression. After 12/13 years I posted to RAWK. I joined in 2011 full of piss and vinegar and the hope of being part of a community but my social anxiety quickly got the better of me. What if Im posting rubbish, what if Im wrong, what if a poster I like takes issue with something I say.
If you've got the wrong end of the stick or misunderstood something then it will come out in the course of discussion. Don't stress. We all do it occasionally - check out Jurgen asking journalists why they could all say "brainf*ck"" when he couldn't  ;D
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8455 on: May 11, 2024, 08:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on May 10, 2024, 12:10:45 pm
Didnt know where to post this but here seemed good, please advise if I need to move mods:

So today was a big day for me in terms of a long term battle with anxiety and occasional depression. After 12/13 years I posted to RAWK. I joined in 2011 full of piss and vinegar and the hope of being part of a community but my social anxiety quickly got the better of me. What if Im posting rubbish, what if Im wrong, what if a poster I like takes issue with something I say. I basically scared myself off and have lurked reading and enjoying for all these years. When I had my first severe depression bout one of my goals with my psychologist was to come back here and post again. In a way to put myself out there and take risks in a way I had previously avoided. Though in reality they arent really risks but rather irrational fears as (in my experience at least) anxiety and depression were based on. Ive been ok a few years now and have the ability to mitigate and control my anxiety but I still avoided posting here. Not sure why. Today I did and though a small thing it feels like a load off. It wasnt the most insightful or eloquent post but I made it and that felt great.

Now for the actual reason for this post: though none of you know me I have lurked on these boards for over a decade and feel like I know so many of you. The posts, the arguments, the jokes, the memes have all helped me immensely over the years to engage with Liverpool in a way that is difficult sometimes (I moved to Australia 15 years ago. I could name so many of you who have made subtle assistances in my mood, understanding of issue and events and mindfulness. Too many to thank individually so I will just say a large THANK YOU and hope you will forgive the impersonality of this.

Mate, how could you read some of the shite posted on here over the last 13 years and still be concerned that you might not be up to scratch? ;D

Well done for overcoming your anxiety and get stuck in, from what I see of your posts you are an articulate and well informed guy.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8456 on: May 11, 2024, 08:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on May 10, 2024, 12:10:45 pm
Didnt know where to post this but here seemed good, please advise if I need to move mods:

So today was a big day for me in terms of a long term battle with anxiety and occasional depression. After 12/13 years I posted to RAWK. I joined in 2011 full of piss and vinegar and the hope of being part of a community but my social anxiety quickly got the better of me. What if Im posting rubbish, what if Im wrong, what if a poster I like takes issue with something I say. I basically scared myself off and have lurked reading and enjoying for all these years. When I had my first severe depression bout one of my goals with my psychologist was to come back here and post again. In a way to put myself out there and take risks in a way I had previously avoided. Though in reality they arent really risks but rather irrational fears as (in my experience at least) anxiety and depression were based on. Ive been ok a few years now and have the ability to mitigate and control my anxiety but I still avoided posting here. Not sure why. Today I did and though a small thing it feels like a load off. It wasnt the most insightful or eloquent post but I made it and that felt great.

Now for the actual reason for this post: though none of you know me I have lurked on these boards for over a decade and feel like I know so many of you. The posts, the arguments, the jokes, the memes have all helped me immensely over the years to engage with Liverpool in a way that is difficult sometimes (I moved to Australia 15 years ago. I could name so many of you who have made subtle assistances in my mood, understanding of issue and events and mindfulness. Too many to thank individually so I will just say a large THANK YOU and hope you will forgive the impersonality of this.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8457 on: Yesterday at 10:09:01 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on May 11, 2024, 06:49:57 pm
I've thought for a long time that there is a massive gap in the education system - personal development training. I worked for a company that provided a lot of it because they recognised that when there were problems in the workplace they were often "people problems" rather than lack of competence in the job per se. There was one course called "Assertiveness at Work" that was game-changer for many including me. I just wish I could have done that course when I was a teenager and not in my late twenties because it would have enabled me to deal with so many situations better.
Very much agree with this. I think there is also a gap for life skills in education. Things to prepare you for leaving education like job search, interview skills or how to manage your finances/budget.

More to your point though anything that deals with emotional or mental health and upkeep like mindfulness should also have a place in current times.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8458 on: Yesterday at 10:09:38 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on May 11, 2024, 08:01:39 pm
Mate, how could you read some of the shite posted on here over the last 13 years and still be concerned that you might not be up to scratch? ;D

Well done for overcoming your anxiety and get stuck in, from what I see of your posts you are an articulate and well informed guy.

;D
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8459 on: Yesterday at 10:19:47 am »
Quote from: Swift417 on May 10, 2024, 12:10:45 pm
Didnt know where to post this but here seemed good, please advise if I need to move mods:

So today was a big day for me in terms of a long term battle with anxiety and occasional depression. After 12/13 years I posted to RAWK. I joined in 2011 full of piss and vinegar and the hope of being part of a community but my social anxiety quickly got the better of me. What if Im posting rubbish, what if Im wrong, what if a poster I like takes issue with something I say. I basically scared myself off and have lurked reading and enjoying for all these years. When I had my first severe depression bout one of my goals with my psychologist was to come back here and post again. In a way to put myself out there and take risks in a way I had previously avoided. Though in reality they arent really risks but rather irrational fears as (in my experience at least) anxiety and depression were based on. Ive been ok a few years now and have the ability to mitigate and control my anxiety but I still avoided posting here. Not sure why. Today I did and though a small thing it feels like a load off. It wasnt the most insightful or eloquent post but I made it and that felt great.

Now for the actual reason for this post: though none of you know me I have lurked on these boards for over a decade and feel like I know so many of you. The posts, the arguments, the jokes, the memes have all helped me immensely over the years to engage with Liverpool in a way that is difficult sometimes (I moved to Australia 15 years ago. I could name so many of you who have made subtle assistances in my mood, understanding of issue and events and mindfulness. Too many to thank individually so I will just say a large THANK YOU and hope you will forgive the impersonality of this.

Welcome Swifty and what an insightful post this was. Give yourself a pat on the back for taking the decision to engage and I hope should you struggle in the future that you won't hesitate to post on here. For all the arguments Rawk is a family,somewhere that you can discuss your problems with others.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8460 on: Yesterday at 01:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on May 10, 2024, 12:10:45 pm
Didnt know where to post this but here seemed good, please advise if I need to move mods:

So today was a big day for me in terms of a long term battle with anxiety and occasional depression. After 12/13 years I posted to RAWK. I joined in 2011 full of piss and vinegar and the hope of being part of a community but my social anxiety quickly got the better of me. What if Im posting rubbish, what if Im wrong, what if a poster I like takes issue with something I say. I basically scared myself off and have lurked reading and enjoying for all these years. When I had my first severe depression bout one of my goals with my psychologist was to come back here and post again. In a way to put myself out there and take risks in a way I had previously avoided. Though in reality they arent really risks but rather irrational fears as (in my experience at least) anxiety and depression were based on. Ive been ok a few years now and have the ability to mitigate and control my anxiety but I still avoided posting here. Not sure why. Today I did and though a small thing it feels like a load off. It wasnt the most insightful or eloquent post but I made it and that felt great.

Now for the actual reason for this post: though none of you know me I have lurked on these boards for over a decade and feel like I know so many of you. The posts, the arguments, the jokes, the memes have all helped me immensely over the years to engage with Liverpool in a way that is difficult sometimes (I moved to Australia 15 years ago. I could name so many of you who have made subtle assistances in my mood, understanding of issue and events and mindfulness. Too many to thank individually so I will just say a large THANK YOU and hope you will forgive the impersonality of this.

Welcome Swift. I hope you continue to post in RAWK. Have you seen some of the shite that gets posted in here... you're obviously a thoughtful person. I understand how you feel re social anxiety. I'm like that moreso outside in the world as I can be blunt or make deadpan jokes that get taken the wrong way.

I've bared my soul in this thread and had only support.

Well done on overcoming your anxiety. That's a big step.


Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8461 on: Yesterday at 02:14:05 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on May 11, 2024, 06:49:57 pm
I've thought for a long time that there is a massive gap in the education system - personal development training. I worked for a company that provided a lot of it because they recognised that when there were problems in the workplace they were often "people problems" rather than lack of competence in the job per se. There was one course called "Assertiveness at Work" that was game-changer for many including me. I just wish I could have done that course when I was a teenager and not in my late twenties because it would have enabled me to deal with so many situations better.
I agree with this. It would benefit people and their eventual employers.

I was a rather strange case to be fair. There's always been a nature/nurture argument when it comes to how we develop. I believe both can play a part. For me, I feel I was born anxious. I mean cripplingly anxious too. Reflecting back over many years I've often wondered if it was because my Mum had a traumatic time whilst carrying me. Not the pregnancy itself, but external, life situation factors. I've seen studies suggesting a possible link between stress in the pregnant mother releasing huge amounts of cortisol / stress hormones etc into the bloodstream, and the baby coming into its life with anxiety.

It's the only thing I can think of to explain how I've never known a time in my life without debilitating levels of anxiety. I basically didn't do school because just surviving another day was my goal every morning. I mean how do you learn anything when feeling that way? Also, I never made future plans because I always felt I was at the brink of suicide all the time. I've always had a hand on the handle of that door. I've opened it a few times too, but not quite walked through it. As you can see, because I'm still posting. 😃

Unfortunately, my childhood and adolescence was traumatic too. So, a double whammy. Nature and nurture.  ::)

As the years have rolled on I had to do all my own personal development stuff. Of course, it's only something we can do ourselves anyway, but I mean I had to seek and source it myself rather than stuff like that being offered by professionals. I basically went out and sourced PD books, self-help books, relaxation/meditation tapes. Then I bought therapy books. Eventually I trained and qualified in counselling, which is three years of personal development in itself. So, a long road, and a road that has no end anyway. Thing is though, most of us don't even know how to start getting on that road in the first place. That's where your post comes in, I think. That gap in the education system you mentioned.

It's ok filling people's heads with facts and showing them how to do jobs. But there are other important aspects to development too.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8462 on: Yesterday at 04:10:29 pm »
Lost my nan this week. She was well into her 80's, lived a great life, surrounding by love and family. Can't argue with the innings although it got rough towards the end with dementia.

A while back I was regularly practicing some meditation techniques for anxiety. One of the exercises was to imagine a place you feel happy and safe. If you can get there it's your best chance at calming yourself. Everytime I used to imagine a nice spring day, sitting in my nans front garden. It was warm, the grass freshly cut and all the flowers were radiant. In the middle of the countryside and not a soul around other than the cows in the field across the way resting up.

Yesterday I happened to take a moment to myself before her funeral, walking across that garden. It was as it was in those meditation exercises, also a warm spring day, only I was bawling my eyes out thinking about the end of something important. I know I'll be fine in a few days and you can't get through life without grieving but I wish there were more people like my nan and everyone got to experience the love and goodness she put out into the world.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8463 on: Yesterday at 05:01:25 pm »
^
I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of your lovely Nan.

She sounds like she was a wonderful lady. May she rest in peace. ♥️
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8464 on: Today at 08:42:02 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 01:28:06 pm
Welcome Swift. I hope you continue to post in RAWK. Have you seen some of the shite that gets posted in here... you're obviously a thoughtful person. I understand how you feel re social anxiety. I'm like that moreso outside in the world as I can be blunt or make deadpan jokes that get taken the wrong way.

I've bared my soul in this thread and had only support.

Well done on overcoming your anxiety. That's a big step.
Oh man I understand that. Im based in Australia and most of my humour gets missed by those that dont know me. Irony and deadpan get taken the wrong way all the time over here.

Thanks for the kind words though and to Jill as well :-)
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8465 on: Today at 08:52:47 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:14:05 pm
I agree with this. It would benefit people and their eventual employers.

I was a rather strange case to be fair. There's always been a nature/nurture argument when it comes to how we develop. I believe both can play a part. For me, I feel I was born anxious. I mean cripplingly anxious too. Reflecting back over many years I've often wondered if it was because my Mum had a traumatic time whilst carrying me. Not the pregnancy itself, but external, life situation factors. I've seen studies suggesting a possible link between stress in the pregnant mother releasing huge amounts of cortisol / stress hormones etc into the bloodstream, and the baby coming into its life with anxiety.

It's the only thing I can think of to explain how I've never known a time in my life without debilitating levels of anxiety. I basically didn't do school because just surviving another day was my goal every morning. I mean how do you learn anything when feeling that way? Also, I never made future plans because I always felt I was at the brink of suicide all the time. I've always had a hand on the handle of that door. I've opened it a few times too, but not quite walked through it. As you can see, because I'm still posting. 😃

Unfortunately, my childhood and adolescence was traumatic too. So, a double whammy. Nature and nurture.  ::)

As the years have rolled on I had to do all my own personal development stuff. Of course, it's only something we can do ourselves anyway, but I mean I had to seek and source it myself rather than stuff like that being offered by professionals. I basically went out and sourced PD books, self-help books, relaxation/meditation tapes. Then I bought therapy books. Eventually I trained and qualified in counselling, which is three years of personal development in itself. So, a long road, and a road that has no end anyway. Thing is though, most of us don't even know how to start getting on that road in the first place. That's where your post comes in, I think. That gap in the education system you mentioned.

It's ok filling people's heads with facts and showing them how to do jobs. But there are other important aspects to development too.
Find this very interesting SoS. My step daughter is 7 and has so much anxiety that its crippling at times. I was lucky in that mine developed in my mid 20s as Id basically built a damn from my early years that just started coming down so would never have thought a child her age could suffer so. I can recognise some of the same aspects I have like ocd and some social anxiety but she has a lot more going on so I feel like I can only get understand and help in part.

We have her in with a great paychologist and her school are great but we have been waiting for a paediatrician for about a year now. Good chance there is adhd and maybe dislexia as well which just compounds things for her but if we can get diagnoses we can then  look at better tailored strategies to help. There was definitely stress for her mum during pregnancy and for her early life and her dad is quite intermittent when he sees her which I think affected her for a long time. As of about 3 months ago she asked to call me dad and I think this has helped her with stability. Definitely seen the nature and nurture affect her though and hope we can help her to avoid those darker places you can get to! As you say though it can be a day by day thing!
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8466 on: Today at 08:53:12 am »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 04:10:29 pm
Lost my nan this week. She was well into her 80's, lived a great life, surrounding by love and family. Can't argue with the innings although it got rough towards the end with dementia.

A while back I was regularly practicing some meditation techniques for anxiety. One of the exercises was to imagine a place you feel happy and safe. If you can get there it's your best chance at calming yourself. Everytime I used to imagine a nice spring day, sitting in my nans front garden. It was warm, the grass freshly cut and all the flowers were radiant. In the middle of the countryside and not a soul around other than the cows in the field across the way resting up.

Yesterday I happened to take a moment to myself before her funeral, walking across that garden. It was as it was in those meditation exercises, also a warm spring day, only I was bawling my eyes out thinking about the end of something important. I know I'll be fine in a few days and you can't get through life without grieving but I wish there were more people like my nan and everyone got to experience the love and goodness she put out into the world.
Sorry for you loss.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8467 on: Today at 09:01:12 am »
Quote from: Swift417 on May 11, 2024, 10:04:37 am
Thanks guys. Appreciate the kind words. Reading this thread over the years definitely helps you know you are not alone!

The number of posts I've written out and then deleted are probably higher than my actual number of posts.  Even now I tend to doubt my "value" of contributing to a thread or topic. 

I read a lot more than I post because of it as well.  Glad to see you posting! 
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8468 on: Today at 09:36:34 am »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 09:01:12 am
The number of posts I've written out and then deleted are probably higher than my actual number of posts.  Even now I tend to doubt my "value" of contributing to a thread or topic. 

I read a lot more than I post because of it as well.  Glad to see you posting! 

I tend to look 4 or 5 posts ahead. So before I contribute, I'm aware that I may get into a back and forth that I really don't have the energy for, or potentially might even ruin my day/evening. I definitely try to limit posting before bed, because there's a risk I'll keep checking the phone and get fucked off and not sleep. Probably a bit too sensitive but it's how I take things.

This has happened in Whatsapp groups as well. I have friends who will debate to the end of the earth and it's absolutely draining.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8469 on: Today at 12:45:50 pm »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 09:01:12 am
The number of posts I've written out and then deleted are probably higher than my actual number of posts.  Even now I tend to doubt my "value" of contributing to a thread or topic. 

I read a lot more than I post because of it as well.  Glad to see you posting!

I wouldnt worry about posting as most of us just post the first load of bollicks that come into our head.

For an example see Capon.  ;D
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8470 on: Today at 03:24:58 pm »
I realise that I'm depressed before I actually feel it, if you see what I mean, by the way I'm picking fights with idiots on Twitter. Sometimes until MrF comes through and says '*why* do you keep arguing with racists??"
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8471 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Swift417 on Today at 08:52:47 am
Find this very interesting SoS. My step daughter is 7 and has so much anxiety that its crippling at times. I was lucky in that mine developed in my mid 20s as Id basically built a damn from my early years that just started coming down so would never have thought a child her age could suffer so. I can recognise some of the same aspects I have like ocd and some social anxiety but she has a lot more going on so I feel like I can only get understand and help in part.

We have her in with a great paychologist and her school are great but we have been waiting for a paediatrician for about a year now. Good chance there is adhd and maybe dislexia as well which just compounds things for her but if we can get diagnoses we can then  look at better tailored strategies to help. There was definitely stress for her mum during pregnancy and for her early life and her dad is quite intermittent when he sees her which I think affected her for a long time. As of about 3 months ago she asked to call me dad and I think this has helped her with stability. Definitely seen the nature and nurture affect her though and hope we can help her to avoid those darker places you can get to! As you say though it can be a day by day thing!
It's interesting hearing how different people's anxieties develop and when. Because I never knew a time in my life without being deeply affected by it I couldn't understand how other people could do the normal things they did in life. It all felt way beyond me. I genuinely felt like an alien dropped off on the wrong planet.

With Social Anxiety as a disorder, most people tend to develop it in adolescence. We all have social anxieties. They are quite normal. But I'm talking about it at the level of a disorder that debilitates normal functioning. But anyway, when we develop fears and phobias a little later on in our lives we can at least identify where they originated. We have some experience or other that triggered it. But if you basically come into the world already consumed with anxiety, you have no reference point. You have nothing to look back on as a trigger. It can leave you feeling rather bewildered. How can you address the triggers if you don't even know what they are?

It's good that your step-daughter seems to be getting the help and support she needs. Back when I was child there was nothing. Our GP told my parents that I was simply neurotic. I was wrote off as sullen, with a cavalier attitude as well as being deeply antisocial in my school days. No one understood me, and I couldn't understand myself or my life either. I'd walk straight out of high school and spend my days in the local cemetery or getting harassed by paedophiles down at the Pier Head in Liverpool. It was very seedy down there back then. It was more bearable to me than school, though.

Treatment as the years went by was patchy. A psychologist at Walton Hospital told me "well, we all feel like that, don't we?" When I was trying to convey my inner turmoil. It was totally invalidating. I'd also been hospitalized in my later teens but would not stay. I told them I'd escape if they forced me. The mental health team tried to pursuade me, but I was having none of it. It was release me into the care of my parents or section me. They let me out. Bizarre looking back now though, because how they didn't twig it was Social Phobia (as it was called then) is beyond me. I constantly told them I couldn't stay because I couldn't be around other people on the ward. I did get antidepressants prescribed, but they were brutal. They knocked me out. I was falling asleep all the time. I just couldn't stay awake.

These days support is much better, even if mental health services are creaking under the strain. Compared to my early years, the support today is on another planet. Hopefully it helps your step-daughter. I'm sure it will as time goes by. If I presented today at 7 years old I'd probably be diagnosed with a number of issues, but they could all be treated. When I actually was 7, though, there was nothing but invalidation. Thankfully things have changed so much now.

It beggars belief today, but back then I used to take broken bottles and razor blades to my body and slice myself open. I self-harmed a lot. All the symptoms of serious psychological problems were there, but no one connected the dots and intervened. Again, that's so different from how it is today. I'd not change the past if I could though. That experience has helped me understand others who self-harm and be able to help and support them.

People's first reaction to a self-harmer is to tell them to stop. Thing is though, it may be the only coping strategy they know, so telling them to quit their only current coping mechanism is actually invalidating and counter productive. It can worsen things rather than help. For me, tearing my skin was like releasing a valve on a pressure cooker. The blood represented the pain leaving my body. It was cathartic. Of course, I've learned other, more adaptive coping strategies now. That's the way to deal with it. Address the triggering issues and also cultivate more productive coping strategies to replace those more physically damaging ones.

You mentioned Mindfulness earlier. That's helped me a lot. I use it in the way it's used in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. Dr. Russ Harris uses ACT in a way I enjoy, and incorporates Mindfulness. He was originally from Liverpool, but lives and practices in Australia now.

Right, I've gone on rather a lot there. Hopefully there's something in there that resonates with someone out there in the ether. If so, it was worth droning on.  :)

The take home message for me is that you can change your life and come to do something productive with it regardless of what you came from. There's hope for us all if we stick in there. Also, all experience is valuable. Not just the good stuff. We often learn more from our traumas than we do from our happy times. There are always lessons to learn from our experiences, and those lessons can serve us well as we progress through our lives. Embrace it all, and use it all to better ourselves.

Ok, I'll shut my beak now. I wish you all the very best. I also wish your step-daughter all the very best in her life too. I'm sure she'll come to deal with things and do well in life.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8472 on: Today at 07:18:14 pm »
Once again SoS talks a barrel full of sense.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8473 on: Today at 07:26:14 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:18:14 pm
Once again SoS talks a barrel full of sense.
You spelt bollocks wrong. 😃

 ;)
