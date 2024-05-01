I've thought for a long time that there is a massive gap in the education system - personal development training. I worked for a company that provided a lot of it because they recognised that when there were problems in the workplace they were often "people problems" rather than lack of competence in the job per se. There was one course called "Assertiveness at Work" that was game-changer for many including me. I just wish I could have done that course when I was a teenager and not in my late twenties because it would have enabled me to deal with so many situations better.



I agree with this. It would benefit people and their eventual employers.I was a rather strange case to be fair. There's always been a nature/nurture argument when it comes to how we develop. I believe both can play a part. For me, I feel I was born anxious. I mean cripplingly anxious too. Reflecting back over many years I've often wondered if it was because my Mum had a traumatic time whilst carrying me. Not the pregnancy itself, but external, life situation factors. I've seen studies suggesting a possible link between stress in the pregnant mother releasing huge amounts of cortisol / stress hormones etc into the bloodstream, and the baby coming into its life with anxiety.It's the only thing I can think of to explain how I've never known a time in my life without debilitating levels of anxiety. I basically didn't do school because just surviving another day was my goal every morning. I mean how do you learn anything when feeling that way? Also, I never made future plans because I always felt I was at the brink of suicide all the time. I've always had a hand on the handle of that door. I've opened it a few times too, but not quite walked through it. As you can see, because I'm still posting. 😃Unfortunately, my childhood and adolescence was traumatic too. So, a double whammy. Nature and nurture.As the years have rolled on I had to do all my own personal development stuff. Of course, it's only something we can do ourselves anyway, but I mean I had to seek and source it myself rather than stuff like that being offered by professionals. I basically went out and sourced PD books, self-help books, relaxation/meditation tapes. Then I bought therapy books. Eventually I trained and qualified in counselling, which is three years of personal development in itself. So, a long road, and a road that has no end anyway. Thing is though, most of us don't even know how to start getting on that road in the first place. That's where your post comes in, I think. That gap in the education system you mentioned.It's ok filling people's heads with facts and showing them how to do jobs. But there are other important aspects to development too.