Author Topic: Struggling with depression

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8360 on: March 21, 2024, 02:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 21, 2024, 08:36:34 am
I'm on Merseyside. I've tried it all virtually. Talk Liverpool is garbage, and I don't feel comfortable with the Samaritans.

When I said therapy, I probably just want counselling. Therapy requires you to think a lot, and my brain is tired. I just want to talk to someone. I don't/can't burden my friends with it, and I don't want to be constantly reliving it either. I'm of the belief that talking about your shit constantly tends to keep you mired in it, rather than being able to look for a way out.


https://seansplace.org.uk/


or if things get really bad


https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/


I'm assuming you are male, for women there are other options
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8361 on: March 21, 2024, 06:59:39 pm »
I'd just like to add that Sean's Place is a pretty good resource. I've not had any dealings with them myself but I know someone who goes there regularly and finds it really helpful. Counselling/therapy is on offer there too.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8362 on: March 21, 2024, 09:41:10 pm »
Thanks, guys. I'll bookmark those resources. :thumbup

I'm doing a bit better today. I was fortuitous enough to make contact with an aquaintence who is a good listener, and we had a catch up. It helped a lot. I had a lot more positive things going on in my life than I realised. It feels like when I hang out with my close friends I'm defaulting to habitual misery-guts, rather than sharing my positive experiences.

This is clearly stuff I need to work on, so I'm definitely going to continue looking into counselling.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8363 on: March 25, 2024, 08:04:22 pm »
My father passed away at 4am last night

It's still very raw

Though I have been out to see friends, and ignored alcohol - I'm still not drinking; 7 months, suppose this is as big a test as there ever can be
Offline John C

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8364 on: March 25, 2024, 08:08:07 pm »
Condolences Tone, that's really sad for you mate.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8365 on: March 25, 2024, 08:14:38 pm »
Oh no, Tone. I'm so sorry. That's terrible news. 😢

Sincere condolences.
Offline reddebs

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8366 on: March 25, 2024, 08:15:48 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 25, 2024, 08:04:22 pm
My father passed away at 4am last night

It's still very raw

Though I have been out to see friends, and ignored alcohol - I'm still not drinking; 7 months, suppose this is as big a test as there ever can be

Ah Tone that's sad to read mate but console yourself that he's pain free now 💔
Offline damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8367 on: March 25, 2024, 08:21:43 pm »
Sorry for your loss Tone. There will be tough times ahead of you but you'll get through it a day at a time. Try and add to the 7 months if you can but go easy on yourself. Take care YNWA.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8368 on: March 25, 2024, 08:24:17 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 25, 2024, 08:04:22 pm
My father passed away at 4am last night

It's still very raw

Though I have been out to see friends, and ignored alcohol - I'm still not drinking; 7 months, suppose this is as big a test as there ever can be

Really sorry to hear that mate

Take care yourself
Offline ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8369 on: March 25, 2024, 08:24:22 pm »
Thank you all
Offline spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8370 on: March 25, 2024, 08:30:25 pm »
Sorry to hear the news Tone     Nothing prepares you for it
Offline Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8371 on: March 25, 2024, 09:53:42 pm »
Really sorry to hear this Tone. Nothing really prepared you for it.

Thinking of you mate.
Offline Liverbird88

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8372 on: March 26, 2024, 12:04:06 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 25, 2024, 08:04:22 pm
My father passed away at 4am last night

It's still very raw

Though I have been out to see friends, and ignored alcohol - I'm still not drinking; 7 months, suppose this is as big a test as there ever can be
Sorry for your loss
Offline Liverbird88

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8373 on: March 26, 2024, 12:07:27 am »
Quote from: kesey on January 20, 2024, 11:52:00 pm
Don't know where to start with this one .. ah the beginning !

I found out this morning that a lad I knew from my local committed suicide last week and threw himself under a train.. He was a window cleaner around smithdown and penny lane ways and about 50 . He always was chirpy and chatty to all and I last seen him just after Chrimbo . If I would have anyone on a list to do such a thing he'd be down by the bottom of it . He leaves his wife and his seven year old Son which saddens me even more . He use to take his lad the match and camping in Wales and when I seen them together in the park it always brought a smile to my face . He left a note for his loved ones . What is getting me at the minute is what were his last thoughts and someone most probably his wife telling their Son. This one is off it's cake and it just goes to prove that when we all look in from the outside to someones life we haven't got any insight whatsover as to what is going on.  It saddens me !  If any of youse reading this feel at the tipping point of it all then please speak about it and tell people.

Knew him too. He had 4 kids. Awful tragedy.
Offline Liverbird88

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8374 on: March 26, 2024, 12:15:15 am »
I thought that I would mention whilst Im in this thread. I recently started a mental health forum. ATM its not very busy as I only opened it last week. I wanted to do a forum for people to come and talk about their struggles. Having had a load of mental health issues in the past and present, I know what its like.

Anyhow link to my forum is in my signature.

Sorry mods if this isnt allowed, just thought it might help some people.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8375 on: March 26, 2024, 12:24:53 am »
Good luck with the forum, Liverbird.  :)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8376 on: March 26, 2024, 12:58:34 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 25, 2024, 08:04:22 pm
My father passed away at 4am last night

It's still very raw

Though I have been out to see friends, and ignored alcohol - I'm still not drinking; 7 months, suppose this is as big a test as there ever can be
Sorry for your loss, it's something that only happens once in your life so don't underestimate the impact. It is a cliche, but time is a healer although I doubt you will feel that for quite some time and it's not a straight line. Don't feel guilty when one day in 6/12/18 months or whatever and you don't think about it. I found I was OK with the things I expected or anticipated, sort of mentally prepared, it was the things I stumbled across or remembered by chance that got to me.
Anyway, good luck, he'll always be there in one sense, inside you.
Offline Liverbird88

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8377 on: March 26, 2024, 10:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 26, 2024, 12:24:53 am
Good luck with the forum, Liverbird.  :)


Thank you  :)
Offline jason42

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8378 on: Yesterday at 12:10:50 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 25, 2024, 08:24:22 pm
Thank you all
x

So sorry for your loss Tone.

Offline RedSince86

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8379 on: Yesterday at 12:31:18 am »
Sorry for your loss.

RIP.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8380 on: Yesterday at 10:43:26 am »
I dont think I will ever fully understand this fucking thing.

Am about to go to my dear old mums funeral and all I can think of is myself and how I wish I could stay at home.

I've been a bit numb since she passed, although she was very old and frail so it wasnt a surprise but then again I was numb before she went.

I honestly thought I was going to punch someone at work last week. I seem to have lost any patience for idiocy.
Ended up having a bit of a breakdown whilst doing a first aid course. Got a nice hug from the lovely lady running it, which is the nicest thing that's happened to me in years.

I cannot wait till I put my key in the door later today and can shut the world out again and be on my own.

Sorry for rambling, just wanted to write something to see if it helps. One day I hope to be able to laugh a bit and get some sleep, you never know.

Hope all involved in this thread are doing okay. Take care.

Offline John C

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8381 on: Yesterday at 11:07:20 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:43:26 am
I dont think I will ever fully understand this fucking thing.

Am about to go to my dear old mums funeral and all I can think of is myself and how I wish I could stay at home.
You shouldn't necessarily regard it as depression mate, if you've had a bereavement you must let the grieving process take place, however long it takes. Even if you have underlying depression symptoms, differentiate between the two and give yourself a break.
Let yourself grieve.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8382 on: Yesterday at 11:36:39 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:43:26 am
I dont think I will ever fully understand this fucking thing.

Am about to go to my dear old mums funeral ...
Thinking of you here, mate. I hope you get through it ok.

Regarding grief itself, I agree with John. Just let it flow and take its course. If writing stuff out on here helps that flow, then do it. You'll come out the other side at some point.

Take care of yourself. You have friends here. ♥️
Online fridgepants

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8383 on: Yesterday at 03:18:09 pm »
I had a bit of a weird situation a couple of years ago where I got some very bad news about a friend of mine - I don't want to go into too many details as it's not my story to tell, and I don't know if it would be triggering to explain it really, but basically they're now in prison and I'm unlikely to see them again, and I guess once you're in prison (the sentencing has not yet taken place) you aren't quite the same person anyway. It took me quite a while, given the circumstances, to realise that I was struggling with it because I was experiencing grief, even though the person wasn't dead. I had the initial shock, and then a period of adjustment, and then suddenly I'd find myself getting angry or upset and not really understanding why - I got contacted by the police about it a few months afterwards, asking me a couple of questions about something they found, and learned something that I didn't know, and it really threw me for a loop - I was off work sick because all the guilt and sadness hit me again, and I didn't know how to explain it to people because it was such a weird set of circumstances. Other people who knew them refuse to talk about it entirely, or feel sort of cheated because they feel they didn't really actually know the person if the person could do that, if you know what I mean? I had a bunch of stuff going on personally around the same time and feel like I'm still untangling it all sometimes.

Anyway, not sure what I'm trying to say but I get what you mean about feeling these weird bouts of anger and tears that don;t feel like they make sense. I was meant to be doing my sister's wedding photos the week after, and I ended up phoning my mum just to explain what had happened if she was wondering why I was a bit quiet, and ended up getting really upset and then embarrassed I was getting upset because realistically what good does that do? But you'd be surprised how understanding people can be, and also who. I've lost a parent too and grief comes in fits and starts - you think when you're younger that you'll spend a month sobbing, when really there's numbness, dealing with the admin surrounding a death, dropping old medications off to the chemist and wondering why this feels so mundane, hoping nobody does *that smile* at you when you return to work.....and then six months later you're on a bus and catch the smell of someone else's perfume, or you're in the supermarket and they play a particular song on the in-store radio and you start crying like it's just happened.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8384 on: Yesterday at 04:50:48 pm »
Interesting read there, fridge.

Many people seem to think that grief is only something you feel when someone dies, but it's not. We often grieve heavily for a lost relationship. I recall a few break-ups I've had that were very much like grieving a death of a loved one. Only difference being that every time I saw them locally again it felt like I was seeing their ghost.

You had a friend. You had a perception of who and what they were. That was then snatched away. Losing that can leave a person grieving for what and who they thought they had in their lives.

Many people grieve over other loses such as a job, their health, some males grieve losing their hair too, because it badly affects their sense of self. It's all quiet normal, although often distressing too.

As far as dealing with it goes, I find it best not to fight it. It will run its course if allowed to. It's a bit like how you can't stand in front of a wave on the beach and fight it, because it will always win. But you can surf it, though. Jump on, go with it and let it dissipate.

You've done nothing wrong. Circumstances outside of your control have turned a part of your world upside down. Confusion, bewilderment and many other feelings are natural given the circumstances. You'll work through it. Just give yourself time and remember that this is normal.
Online fridgepants

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8385 on: Yesterday at 05:01:05 pm »
I'm at an age now where myself and many of my friends are dealing with aging parents, especially memory loss/Alzheimer's, and until it happens you don't appreciate how much grief is tied up in that. There's a radio advert at the moment with a man talking about how his mum died before she actually finally died, and I suppose that's it, isn't it? And as you say, something like hair loss might seem trivial to those who haven't gone through it or haven't felt it really affect how they feel about themselves.

At the same time, when experiencing depression in the past I've found myself thinking 'well, it's not like X has happened or you're going through Y, is it?' We're a lot harsher on ourselves than anyone else a lot of the time.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8386 on: Yesterday at 05:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:50:48 pm
Interesting read there, fridge.

Many people seem to think that grief is only something you feel when someone dies, but it's not. We often grieve heavily for a lost relationship.


Exactly, I expect a bit of (real) grief for some when Jurgen leaves, I remember 1974.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8387 on: Yesterday at 07:47:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:07:20 am
You shouldn't necessarily regard it as depression mate, if you've had a bereavement you must let the grieving process take place, however long it takes. Even if you have underlying depression symptoms, differentiate between the two and give yourself a break.
Let yourself grieve.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:36:39 am
Thinking of you here, mate. I hope you get through it ok.

Regarding grief itself, I agree with John. Just let it flow and take its course. If writing stuff out on here helps that flow, then do it. You'll come out the other side at some point.

Take care of yourself. You have friends here. ♥️

Thank you both. Am home now and have had as good a day as possible. I even learnt my grandad and grans names who died during the war. I knew nothing about them as my mum never said much. Her three siblings all got put into separate homes and she lost contact with her two sisters who got sent to Australia. What a different world it was then. Can you imagine that now? I've always liked to think I'm related to Kylie as we were born in the same week.

The reason I posted something was I couldn't quite get my head around feeling selfish because I have depression. Today has fuck all to do with me but my anxiety and thoughts were making things worse.

As it happens my two dear young nieces told me I'm the best Uncle ever and for that I am very, very happy.

Bless them and bless you all.


Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8388 on: Yesterday at 08:16:21 pm »
I'm glad you got through it. It must have been pretty tough.

As a fellow anxiety sufferer who's had a lot of experience of depression too, I do get what you are saying about feeling selfish. I've been the same many times. Days/occasions that were never about me at all saw me making it all about me in my head. Anxiety does that to people. It can take over and overwhelm. Even now, at every funeral I attend, at every occasion I go to, I have to remind myself that's it's not about me. Of course, I already know that, but my anxiety tells me otherwise.

Anyway, look after yourself, eh. Maybe go and put a Kylie record on and raise a glass to your Mum.

Best uncle ever? Your nieces know a good'un when they see one. Take care. ♥️
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8389 on: Yesterday at 08:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:47:58 pm
Thank you both. Am home now and have had as good a day as possible. I even learnt my grandad and grans names who died during the war. I knew nothing about them as my mum never said much. Her three siblings all got put into separate homes and she lost contact with her two sisters who got sent to Australia. What a different world it was then. Can you imagine that now? I've always liked to think I'm related to Kylie as we were born in the same week.

The reason I posted something was I couldn't quite get my head around feeling selfish because I have depression. Today has fuck all to do with me but my anxiety and thoughts were making things worse.

As it happens my two dear young nieces told me I'm the best Uncle ever and for that I am very, very happy.

Bless them and bless you all.

Really pleased you got through it.

Your brain isnt functioning well, thats not selfish, its just the reality
If a person in a wheelchair couldn't get up the stairs you wouldn't call them selfish.



Offline damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8390 on: Yesterday at 09:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:47:58 pm
Thank you both. Am home now and have had as good a day as possible. I even learnt my grandad and grans names who died during the war. I knew nothing about them as my mum never said much. Her three siblings all got put into separate homes and she lost contact with her two sisters who got sent to Australia. What a different world it was then. Can you imagine that now? I've always liked to think I'm related to Kylie as we were born in the same week.

The reason I posted something was I couldn't quite get my head around feeling selfish because I have depression. Today has fuck all to do with me but my anxiety and thoughts were making things worse.

As it happens my two dear young nieces told me I'm the best Uncle ever and for that I am very, very happy.

Bless them and bless you all.

Can't be many tougher days for someone to get through, you done well. And if your nieces are saying that it might explain why it's been so difficult for you to get the head around, good people care a lot.
Offline jason42

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8391 on: Yesterday at 11:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:47:58 pm
Thank you both. Am home now and have had as good a day as possible. I even learnt my grandad and grans names who died during the war. I knew nothing about them as my mum never said much. Her three siblings all got put into separate homes and she lost contact with her two sisters who got sent to Australia. What a different world it was then. Can you imagine that now? I've always liked to think I'm related to Kylie as we were born in the same week.

The reason I posted something was I couldn't quite get my head around feeling selfish because I have depression. Today has fuck all to do with me but my anxiety and thoughts were making things worse.

As it happens my two dear young nieces told me I'm the best Uncle ever and for that I am very, very happy.

Bless them and bless you all.




Losing your mum at any age is never easy. You have to grieve for her.

When I lost my mum, it was horrible and I was terribly depressed about it but it was my 1 year old daughter who helped get me through it.

Use your nieces as a reason to get out of the house - go see them or take them out.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8392 on: Today at 07:27:18 am »
Thank you all. Am having today off as well, dont have to go back till Wednesday next.

Think I might buy myself an Easter egg.

Take care, everyone.
Online fridgepants

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8393 on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
I hope you have as nice a weekend as you can possibly have. (And you don't get such a glowing review from nieces without doing something right in life!)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8394 on: Today at 12:26:26 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Today at 12:17:37 pm
I hope you have as nice a weekend as you can possibly have. (And you don't get such a glowing review from nieces without doing something right in life!)
Well, he might have slipped them an early Easter egg each, in order to encourage such a glowing report. 😃


 ;)

Have as relaxing a weekend as you can, Nitramdorf. Take care of yourself.
