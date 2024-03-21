Thanks, guys. I'll bookmark those resources.I'm doing a bit better today. I was fortuitous enough to make contact with an aquaintence who is a good listener, and we had a catch up. It helped a lot. I had a lot more positive things going on in my life than I realised. It feels like when I hang out with my close friends I'm defaulting to habitual misery-guts, rather than sharing my positive experiences.This is clearly stuff I need to work on, so I'm definitely going to continue looking into counselling.