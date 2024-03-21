« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Black Bull Nova

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8360 on: March 21, 2024, 02:38:27 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on March 21, 2024, 08:36:34 am
I'm on Merseyside. I've tried it all virtually. Talk Liverpool is garbage, and I don't feel comfortable with the Samaritans.

When I said therapy, I probably just want counselling. Therapy requires you to think a lot, and my brain is tired. I just want to talk to someone. I don't/can't burden my friends with it, and I don't want to be constantly reliving it either. I'm of the belief that talking about your shit constantly tends to keep you mired in it, rather than being able to look for a way out.


https://seansplace.org.uk/


or if things get really bad


https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/


I'm assuming you are male, for women there are other options
Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8361 on: March 21, 2024, 06:59:39 pm
^
I'd just like to add that Sean's Place is a pretty good resource. I've not had any dealings with them myself but I know someone who goes there regularly and finds it really helpful. Counselling/therapy is on offer there too.
Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8362 on: March 21, 2024, 09:41:10 pm
Thanks, guys. I'll bookmark those resources. :thumbup

I'm doing a bit better today. I was fortuitous enough to make contact with an aquaintence who is a good listener, and we had a catch up. It helped a lot. I had a lot more positive things going on in my life than I realised. It feels like when I hang out with my close friends I'm defaulting to habitual misery-guts, rather than sharing my positive experiences.

This is clearly stuff I need to work on, so I'm definitely going to continue looking into counselling.
ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 08:04:22 pm
My father passed away at 4am last night

It's still very raw

Though I have been out to see friends, and ignored alcohol - I'm still not drinking; 7 months, suppose this is as big a test as there ever can be
John C

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 08:08:07 pm
Condolences Tone, that's really sad for you mate.
Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8365 on: Yesterday at 08:14:38 pm
Oh no, Tone. I'm so sorry. That's terrible news. 😢

Sincere condolences.
reddebs

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8366 on: Yesterday at 08:15:48 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:04:22 pm
My father passed away at 4am last night

It's still very raw

Though I have been out to see friends, and ignored alcohol - I'm still not drinking; 7 months, suppose this is as big a test as there ever can be

Ah Tone that's sad to read mate but console yourself that he's pain free now 💔
damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8367 on: Yesterday at 08:21:43 pm
Sorry for your loss Tone. There will be tough times ahead of you but you'll get through it a day at a time. Try and add to the 7 months if you can but go easy on yourself. Take care YNWA.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8368 on: Yesterday at 08:24:17 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:04:22 pm
My father passed away at 4am last night

It's still very raw

Though I have been out to see friends, and ignored alcohol - I'm still not drinking; 7 months, suppose this is as big a test as there ever can be

Really sorry to hear that mate

Take care yourself
ToneLa

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8369 on: Yesterday at 08:24:22 pm
Thank you all
x
spen71

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8370 on: Yesterday at 08:30:25 pm
Sorry to hear the news Tone     Nothing prepares you for it
Red Beret

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8371 on: Yesterday at 09:53:42 pm
Really sorry to hear this Tone. Nothing really prepared you for it.

Thinking of you mate.
Liverbird88

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8372 on: Today at 12:04:06 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:04:22 pm
My father passed away at 4am last night

It's still very raw

Though I have been out to see friends, and ignored alcohol - I'm still not drinking; 7 months, suppose this is as big a test as there ever can be
Sorry for your loss
Liverbird88

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8373 on: Today at 12:07:27 am
Quote from: kesey on January 20, 2024, 11:52:00 pm
Don't know where to start with this one .. ah the beginning !

I found out this morning that a lad I knew from my local committed suicide last week and threw himself under a train.. He was a window cleaner around smithdown and penny lane ways and about 50 . He always was chirpy and chatty to all and I last seen him just after Chrimbo . If I would have anyone on a list to do such a thing he'd be down by the bottom of it . He leaves his wife and his seven year old Son which saddens me even more . He use to take his lad the match and camping in Wales and when I seen them together in the park it always brought a smile to my face . He left a note for his loved ones . What is getting me at the minute is what were his last thoughts and someone most probably his wife telling their Son. This one is off it's cake and it just goes to prove that when we all look in from the outside to someones life we haven't got any insight whatsover as to what is going on.  It saddens me !  If any of youse reading this feel at the tipping point of it all then please speak about it and tell people.

Knew him too. He had 4 kids. Awful tragedy.
Liverbird88

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8374 on: Today at 12:15:15 am
I thought that I would mention whilst Im in this thread. I recently started a mental health forum. ATM its not very busy as I only opened it last week. I wanted to do a forum for people to come and talk about their struggles. Having had a load of mental health issues in the past and present, I know what its like.

Anyhow link to my forum is in my signature.

Sorry mods if this isnt allowed, just thought it might help some people.

Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
Reply #8375 on: Today at 12:24:53 am
Good luck with the forum, Liverbird.  :)
