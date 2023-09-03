I've been reading this thread more recently and so much of it speaks to how I have felt, not just over the last 5-10 years but through my life.



One thing which I have noticed more (and can see the alignment of it with times of high stress/anxiety/depression) is that I am developing more and more of a temper and becoming far less careful with what is say - unfortunately this has started coming out at work at times. Now don't get me wrong, if someone has managed to give me an audit file with only half of the accounts data there I am within my rights to be unimpressed but I also need to be able to take a step back, breathe, and then deal with it rather than at times being a bit too direct.



The thing I get on myself with the most is that I know logically the steps to take, the methods to use, and the choices to make in order to be happier, healthier, more with it but it feels like a very slow burn and feels like I am losing the support structure around me.



Over the last 3 or 4 years I have lost a few very close friends to what amount to petty reasons - now most of these friends, if looked at objectively, were not great influences and it was always in the aftermath of them going through something huge, me providing a support structure, and then them finding a new relationship and no longer needing me so getting tossed aside a bit.



This has also coincided with me changing a lot in terms of no longer being a rigid with plans (I used to try and plan as far in advance as possible, would stick to an early to bed/ early to rise approach as best I could, even used to live quite a "quiet" or "simple" life in a way) but have fallen in with a "wilder" crowd and become far more up for a party and that.



Not sure to an extent what I am trying to say here other than to get this off my chest in a way and kind of own the problems that I have created.



Reading (I think) Kenny's comments about almost living with grief for a life once lived - looking back I can see so many times where I should have been happier with my life and how things were but always demanded more, always wasn't good enough, always someone doing better than me who I have to compete with.



I find it really hard to connect with people outside of professional context (that I do find easier because of the common purpose) especially due to struggling to "read the room" at times or pick up on social cues added to having a nagging voice in my head from when I was young which due to bullying (physical and mental) and there being times of my parents comparing me to friends and peers which created a "you are not good enough for anyone" mentality and so I feel the need to almost put on a character to entertain.



Really need to focus on kind of finding myself again, deciding who I want to be, and taking positive steps towards that as recently things like suicidal ideation have been creeping in (how easy would it be to jump in front of a train for example but would never do it as I keep thinking about the people who would see it and how it'd impact them) .



The one big thing I have tried to do is use my experiences with suicide attempts and depression in general to help others by at my old firm creating a mental health committee and sharing my experiences and at my current firm joining the D&I committee and similarly getting involved in sharing my story, trying to help others etc

All a bit rambling really but any advice would be greatly appreciated.



There's an awful lot in your post to pick over but, essentially, you've answered your own question with the bit in bold. Our lives and our minds are crammed with so much clutter, so stripping things back to basics often helps. We all have a life situation to deal with. The questions are, given my life circumstances, who am I? How do I want to be? What do I believe in? What do I value? What is working for me and what isn't?When we look at those basics and come up with our answers we automatically come up with a path to travel. A path we value travelling too.Regarding the suicidal thoughts. To a degree some are actually quite normal. I often look at the white lines on the road when I'm driving and become acutely aware that if I just turn my wheel to the right and cross them I could have a head-on and all my problems would be over. Same with standing in tall buildings. But these aren't the same as genuinely suicidal periods I've had in my life.Sometimes our minds just need the security of knowing we have an escape route, even if we would never seriously consider using it. That can feel like a claw-back of some power and control at a time we maybe feel vulnerable.I can empathise with how negative comparison when young can impact. I grew up being negatively compared with my Dad's mates sons, who were 'always doing better than I was', or so I was told. No matter what I did in my young life, my Nan would compare negatively with other people she knew of a similar age. Later, when I was an outreach care worker looking after the elderly and/or the disabled, she'd go on how I should have been a white collar worker instead, sat in an office.So yes, I grew up with my confidence and self esteem in minus figures, spending a lifetime trying to recover and feel ok in my own skin. I'm getting on for 61 now, and have only realised in recent years that I'm finally ok with who I am.The world tells us who and what we should be. Peers tell us who we should be. Advertisers tell us who we should be. Parents tell us. Local culture tells us. We are bombarded with a billion mixed, confusing and contradictory messages, so it's no wonder we can get lost in it all. That's why we have to do exactly what you said yourself there, in bold. That's what clears the clutter and opens up our path.Like you, I never felt good enough. Thing is though, everyone's expectations differ. We can never please everyone. Force yourselves to be the 'perfect' a partner might like and you might be your mates 'dickhead'. Force yourself to be the 'perfect' your employers might want and you could become the dad his kids and partner never sees and end up with a broken relationship.In short, we can't please everyone and we can't be perfect. All we can do is find ourselves and be that. Those who don't like it, don't matter. Those who like you will be liking the real you. A lot of wheat can be sorted from the chaff in our lives then.Support around us? Well support is a fantastic thing. I encourage anyone to access support that is available. But, and I've considered this long and very hard over the years, ultimately I believe we can only rely on ourselves. When push comes to shove, it's only us that can really make the necessary changes and do the work. Any help we get along the way is most welcome, but the absolute bottom line is the only person we can 100% rely on is ourselves.Sudden Death Draft Loser made a post a few replies up about how you really find out who your friends are when you are depressed, then suggested "no one." To be honest, that sounds negative and defeatist, but I also get it 100% too.My partner is also a counsellor. One of my best friends is a life coach. Those I've kept in my life are good, caring and supportive people. Thing is though, when I'm in a depression and riddled with anxiety, I feel completely alone. I realised that even with all that around me, I needed to do it myself. That's no bad thing either. They're still supportive, but I do my own heavy lifting so as not to over burden them. Let's face it, they have their own lives and their own issues to negotiate through too. Learning to do it myself and to rely on myself as much as possible has actually been self validating and boosted my confidence and self belief.Even when you are counselling someone, you aren't doing their work for them. You are helping them find ways of doing it for themselves. It sort of works on the principle that if you give a person a fish you feed them for a day. But if you teach them how to fish, they feed themselves for life.So, ultimately, we have to do it ourselves. Of course, take support if and when it's there, but don't rely on others to pull us through.Helping others through your own experience is a wonderful thing you are doing.Fantastic. * Doffs hat*