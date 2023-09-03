« previous next »
Author Topic: Struggling with depression  (Read 562667 times)

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8160 on: September 3, 2023, 10:39:18 am »
Quote from: evie on September  2, 2023, 08:15:40 pm
Cheers Son of Spion. Ill definitely look into the holistic approach.
You're welcome, Evie.

When I talk of a holistic approach I just mean taking onboard and using anything that we find helpful to us personally. I noticed via dealing with my own issues that my answers don't necessarily resonate with others who have similar issues. We're all different and respond to different things. What helps you, might not help me, and vice versa.

No theraputic approach has ever been proven to be more effective than the rest. They are all only theories. I know people who have hated CBT and others who have thrived through it. It's horses for courses, as we say. We just have to see what does and doesn't help us personally. Use what helps. Lose what doesn't.

I've picked up all manner of stuff useful to me from different types of therapy, bits of information, parts of mental health training I've done, experience, trial and error. Books, online stuff about different issues. So all I'm suggesting is taking whatever helps you from wherever you find it.

I see you might be changing your GP. You won't be the first to do so in order to get the support you feel you need. I hope things go well and you find what you're looking for. I used to have an amazingly supportive GP. Unfortunately for me she's now retired. GPs like that are priceless.

Take care, eh.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8161 on: September 3, 2023, 10:50:36 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2023, 10:19:18 am
It's interesting you mention grieving for a past life. This is something I noticed when counselling people....

Top post again SOS

The values thing can be hard to grasp so Ill give an example that may help others.

Id spent a large part of life working abroad, it had been my ambition since my teens.  I was waiting for lockdown to end to take up a job in Vietnam when I had my stroke that effectively ended my life

I was crying about it to my therapist.
I had already told her that as long as my Mam is alive I wont kill myself.

We quickly worked out that the positive of not being abroad is spending more time here.
She lives in my house now. previously she had only ever lived in rented accommodation and more importantly we go to a restaurant every Thursday. The silver lining to an awful cloud is something to

The value I gave to the therapist was looking after my family and she turned it round into taking the positives of being here with them; and Jurgens tricky reds of course.




 




Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8162 on: September 3, 2023, 11:01:16 am »
That's the thing with values, KJ. They cover everything we do. Your example is a massive one. A value employed in a truly life-changing situation.

Others can be simple, basic, yet life changing in their own small way. Something like just valuing and participating in connecting with nature, for example. I do that by taking walks on beaches or along the canal in the countryside. Sometimes fishing too. It helps clear my head and it feels good.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8163 on: September 3, 2023, 11:30:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2023, 10:19:18 am
If we spend a little time on this we can work out who and what we are based on the things and traits we value. Then, we set out to live by those values. Rather than waiting until things become easy (do they ever just become easy on their own?) we do what we value, even though it's not always easy. Values-based living is rewarding in itself. Your life becomes enriched by what you do.

All great stuff SoS as usual, just want to add how easy it is to slip into not doing this and waiting for a disaster to happen before changing anything.

Most people (myself included!) have an idea of how they should be living and what values they should be living by but they distract themselves until certain life events occur. Grin and bear it so to speak and then the world falls apart and you are forced to change what you have been doing.

Maybe this is something therapy or counselling could help an individual clarify their values and help them to gain clarity on how to start living by them before disaster strikes.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8164 on: September 3, 2023, 01:54:19 pm »
Quote from: damomad on September  3, 2023, 11:30:29 am
All great stuff SoS as usual, just want to add how easy it is to slip into not doing this and waiting for a disaster to happen before changing anything.

Most people (myself included!) have an idea of how they should be living and what values they should be living by but they distract themselves until certain life events occur. Grin and bear it so to speak and then the world falls apart and you are forced to change what you have been doing.

Maybe this is something therapy or counselling could help an individual clarify their values and help them to gain clarity on how to start living by them before disaster strikes.
Yes, it's very easy to be reactive rather than proactive. We often tend to do do what's easiest, not what's best. Think the Pleasure Principle here. The instinctive drive we have to seek pleasure and avoid pain. We want what feels nice, not what feels uncomfortable. Unfortunately, personal growth tends to happen in the discomfort zone, not the comfort zone, so if we aren't prepared to accept some discomfort in the pursuit of our goals and fulfillment of our values, we can become stuck and stagnate.

The ironic thing being that the avoidance of present discomfort often results in much more pain further down the line. We can let things build up until we break down. Then, there is no choice other than to act.

For a lot of us, the discomfort of making valued change can feel bigger than the discomfort of stagnation. That's when we get stuck.

It can be difficult to drag ourselves out of the malaise, but it's worth it. We all have 24 hours in each day. We can choose who and what we want to be in those hours. That's something no one can take away from us. It's in our own hands. Easy? Of course not. Worth it? Most definitely.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8165 on: September 3, 2023, 03:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2023, 01:54:19 pm
Yes, it's very easy to be reactive rather than proactive. We often tend to do do what's easiest, not what's best. Think the Pleasure Principle here. The instinctive drive we have to seek pleasure and avoid pain. We want what feels nice, not what feels uncomfortable. Unfortunately, personal growth tends to happen in the discomfort zone, not the comfort zone, so if we aren't prepared to accept some discomfort in the pursuit of our goals and fulfillment of our values, we can become stuck and stagnate.

The ironic thing being that the avoidance of present discomfort often results in much more pain further down the line. We can let things build up until we break down. Then, there is no choice other than to act.

For a lot of us, the discomfort of making valued change can feel bigger than the discomfort of stagnation. That's when we get stuck.

It can be difficult to drag ourselves out of the malaise, but it's worth it. We all have 24 hours in each day. We can choose who and what we want to be in those hours. That's something no one can take away from us. It's in our own hands. Easy? Of course not. Worth it? Most definitely.
Some interesting posts in here recently, I know what people mean about life changes and how you can lose things, retiring, death of friends or family, moving house or area, changing jobs, all sorts of things mean your goalposts shift. All of them might be opportunities if you change your persective and how you view them, even when they don't work out or go badly. Even the really bad ones. The hard ones are those you cannot shut out of your head, even respite is not possible. That respite is your positive opportunity, without it, it's hard.
Displacement helps, that's an age old lesson. If you cannot shift your thinking at all (waking time) or you are in permament pain that's the real tough one but remember if change has caused your problems then change can help with them as well as long as you see how it can and don't despair that it can happen.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8166 on: September 3, 2023, 08:40:43 pm »
I've been reading this thread more recently and so much of it speaks to how I have felt, not just over the last 5-10 years but through my life.

One thing which I have noticed more (and can see the alignment of it with times of high stress/anxiety/depression) is that I am developing more and more of a temper and becoming far less careful with what is say - unfortunately this has started coming out at work at times. Now don't get me wrong, if someone has managed to give me an audit file with only half of the accounts data there I am within my rights to be unimpressed but I also need to be able to take a step back, breathe, and then deal with it rather than at times being a bit too direct.

The thing I get on myself with the most is that I know logically the steps to take, the methods to use, and the choices to make in order to be happier, healthier, more with it but it feels like a very slow burn and feels like I am losing the support structure around me.

Over the last 3 or 4 years I have lost a few very close friends to what amount to petty reasons - now most of these friends, if looked at objectively, were not great influences and it was always in the aftermath of them going through something huge, me providing a support structure, and then them finding a new relationship and no longer needing me so getting tossed aside a bit.

This has also coincided with me changing a lot in terms of no longer being a rigid with plans (I used to try and plan as far in advance as possible, would stick to an early to bed/ early to rise approach as best I could, even used to live quite a "quiet" or "simple" life in a way) but have fallen in with a "wilder" crowd and become far more up for a party and that.

Not sure to an extent what I am trying to say here other than to get this off my chest in a way and kind of own the problems that I have created.

Reading (I think) Kenny's comments about almost living with grief for a life once lived - looking back I can see so many times where I should have been happier with my life and how things were but always demanded more, always wasn't good enough, always someone doing better than me who I have to compete with.

I find it really hard to connect with people outside of professional context (that I do find easier because of the common purpose) especially due to struggling to "read the room" at times or pick up on social cues added to having a nagging voice in my head from when I was young which due to bullying (physical and mental) and there being times of my parents comparing me to friends and peers which created a "you are not good enough for anyone" mentality and so I feel the need to almost put on a character to entertain.

Really need to focus on kind of finding myself again, deciding who I want to be, and taking positive steps towards that as recently things like suicidal ideation have been creeping in (how easy would it be to jump in front of a train for example but would never do it as I keep thinking about the people who would see it and how it'd impact them) .

The one big thing I have tried to do is use my experiences with suicide attempts and depression in general to help others by at my old firm creating a mental health committee and sharing my experiences and at my current firm joining the D&I committee and similarly getting involved in sharing my story, trying to help others etc
All a bit rambling really but any advice would be greatly appreciated.
Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8167 on: September 4, 2023, 09:31:51 am »
You really find out who your real friends are when your struggling with depression

No one!
« Reply #8168 on: September 4, 2023, 08:52:19 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  3, 2023, 08:40:43 pm


If you work in audit, it goes without saying its a high stress environment. If you are at the stage of reviewing files, you are clearly a skilled accountant (from one to another ;)). Bit of perspective needed to stop being so hard on yourself, youve grafted hard and are more successful compared to most.

Maybe to destress you need plenty of things to do outside of work so as not to keep you so focused on one area. If you have some sort of career issue, youll also have other things to fall back on.

Same goes for the support structure, if friendships are breaking down (which is part of adulthood unfortunately) it may take a bit of extra effort nurturing worthwhile relationships and finding the people who share the same values as you. Only you know if the partying and current friend group is detrimental to anything else you are trying to achieve but you are who you surround yourself with.

The always wanting more and not being happier with past achievements, I think you are wired the way you are in some ways and its not going to change. Hopefully not a silly example but I was walking around the park earlier, sun shining down through the trees, first time it hasnt rained in forever. Every day for the past month Ive been wishing for a bit of sunlight, thinking that would make everything better and Id be ecstatic. The whole time I was thinking why cant I enjoy this more than I am? All these other thoughts going through my head of what may or may not happen tomorrow, not one thought about the sun.

Its a simple example but I find I tend to be a terrible judge of thinking what will make me happy. Sometimes its the journey to that thing, the anticipation that keeps me going, that I get my kicks out of. When its achieved, Im already thinking whats next? That tends to go for life and football seasons!

Good on you for introducing the committee at work, I find the more you explain and try and articulate problems the clearer they become for yourself and you may get some insightful perspectives from others.
« Reply #8169 on: September 7, 2023, 01:53:31 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  3, 2023, 08:40:43 pm

Its really commendable what youve done setting up a mental health committee at work. I wish the firms I worked for in the past had such a committee. Youre an absolute star for doing that.

Re the suicide ideation, Im in a similar position. I can be walking to the supermarket, then Ill look at the size and speed of a truck passing me, and wonder whether stepping in front of it would be a quick way to go.
Its scary, I agree, but its good to talk about it. Ive fought against suicidal thoughts for years. If you ever need to chat, drop me a PM.

Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8170 on: September 7, 2023, 11:14:06 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  3, 2023, 08:40:43 pm
I've been reading this thread more recently and so much of it speaks to how I have felt, not just over the last 5-10 years but through my life.

One thing which I have noticed more (and can see the alignment of it with times of high stress/anxiety/depression) is that I am developing more and more of a temper and becoming far less careful with what is say - unfortunately this has started coming out at work at times. Now don't get me wrong, if someone has managed to give me an audit file with only half of the accounts data there I am within my rights to be unimpressed but I also need to be able to take a step back, breathe, and then deal with it rather than at times being a bit too direct.

The thing I get on myself with the most is that I know logically the steps to take, the methods to use, and the choices to make in order to be happier, healthier, more with it but it feels like a very slow burn and feels like I am losing the support structure around me.

Over the last 3 or 4 years I have lost a few very close friends to what amount to petty reasons - now most of these friends, if looked at objectively, were not great influences and it was always in the aftermath of them going through something huge, me providing a support structure, and then them finding a new relationship and no longer needing me so getting tossed aside a bit.

This has also coincided with me changing a lot in terms of no longer being a rigid with plans (I used to try and plan as far in advance as possible, would stick to an early to bed/ early to rise approach as best I could, even used to live quite a "quiet" or "simple" life in a way) but have fallen in with a "wilder" crowd and become far more up for a party and that.

Not sure to an extent what I am trying to say here other than to get this off my chest in a way and kind of own the problems that I have created.

Reading (I think) Kenny's comments about almost living with grief for a life once lived - looking back I can see so many times where I should have been happier with my life and how things were but always demanded more, always wasn't good enough, always someone doing better than me who I have to compete with.

I find it really hard to connect with people outside of professional context (that I do find easier because of the common purpose) especially due to struggling to "read the room" at times or pick up on social cues added to having a nagging voice in my head from when I was young which due to bullying (physical and mental) and there being times of my parents comparing me to friends and peers which created a "you are not good enough for anyone" mentality and so I feel the need to almost put on a character to entertain.

Really need to focus on kind of finding myself again, deciding who I want to be, and taking positive steps towards that as recently things like suicidal ideation have been creeping in (how easy would it be to jump in front of a train for example but would never do it as I keep thinking about the people who would see it and how it'd impact them) .

The one big thing I have tried to do is use my experiences with suicide attempts and depression in general to help others by at my old firm creating a mental health committee and sharing my experiences and at my current firm joining the D&I committee and similarly getting involved in sharing my story, trying to help others etc
All a bit rambling really but any advice would be greatly appreciated.

There's an awful lot in your post to pick over but, essentially, you've answered your own question with the bit in bold. Our lives and our minds are crammed with so much clutter, so stripping things back to basics often helps. We all have a life situation to deal with. The questions are, given my life circumstances, who am I? How do I want to be? What do I believe in? What do I value? What is working for me and what isn't?

When we look at those basics and come up with our answers we automatically come up with a path to travel. A path we value travelling too.

Regarding the suicidal thoughts. To a degree some are actually quite normal. I often look at the white lines on the road when I'm driving and become acutely aware that if I just turn my wheel to the right and cross them I could have a head-on and all my problems would be over. Same with standing in tall buildings. But these aren't the same as genuinely suicidal periods I've had in my life.

Sometimes our minds just need the security of knowing we have an escape route, even if we would never seriously consider using it. That can feel like a claw-back of some power and control at a time we maybe feel vulnerable.

I can empathise with how negative comparison when young can impact. I grew up being negatively compared with my Dad's mates sons, who were 'always doing better than I was', or so I was told. No matter what I did in my young life, my Nan would compare negatively with other people she knew of a similar age. Later, when I was an outreach care worker looking after the elderly and/or the disabled, she'd go on how I should have been a white collar worker instead, sat in an office.

So yes, I grew up with my confidence and self esteem in minus figures, spending a lifetime trying to recover and feel ok in my own skin. I'm getting on for 61 now, and have only realised in recent years that I'm finally ok with who I am.

The world tells us who and what we should be. Peers tell us who we should be. Advertisers tell us who we should be. Parents tell us. Local culture tells us. We are bombarded with a billion mixed, confusing and contradictory messages, so it's no wonder we can get lost in it all. That's why we have to do exactly what you said yourself there, in bold. That's what clears the clutter and opens up our path.

Like you, I never felt good enough. Thing is though, everyone's expectations differ. We can never please everyone. Force yourselves to be the 'perfect' a partner might like and you might be your mates 'dickhead'. Force yourself to be the 'perfect' your employers might want and you could become the dad his kids and partner never sees and end up with a broken relationship.

In short, we can't please everyone and we can't be perfect. All we can do is find ourselves and be that. Those who don't like it, don't matter. Those who like you will be liking the real you. A lot of wheat can be sorted from the chaff in our lives then.

Support around us? Well support is a fantastic thing. I encourage anyone to access support that is available. But, and I've considered this long and very hard over the years, ultimately I believe we can only rely on ourselves. When push comes to shove, it's only us that can really make the necessary changes and do the work. Any help we get along the way is most welcome, but the absolute bottom line is the only person we can 100% rely on is ourselves.

Sudden Death Draft Loser made a post a few replies up about how you really find out who your friends are when you are depressed, then suggested "no one." To be honest, that sounds negative and defeatist, but I also get it 100% too.

My partner is also a counsellor. One of my best friends is a life coach. Those I've kept in my life are good, caring and supportive people. Thing is though, when I'm in a depression and riddled with anxiety, I feel completely alone. I realised that even with all that around me, I needed to do it myself. That's no bad thing either. They're still supportive, but I do my own heavy lifting so as not to over burden them. Let's face it, they have their own lives and their own issues to negotiate through too. Learning to do it myself and to rely on myself as much as possible has actually been self validating and boosted my confidence and self belief.

Even when you are counselling someone, you aren't doing their work for them. You are helping them find ways of doing it for themselves. It sort of works on the principle that if you give a person a fish you feed them for a day. But if you teach them how to fish, they feed themselves for life.

So, ultimately, we have to do it ourselves. Of course, take support if and when it's there, but don't rely on others to pull us through.

Helping others through your own experience is a wonderful thing you are doing.

Fantastic. * Doffs hat*





Re: Struggling with depression
« Reply #8171 on: September 7, 2023, 06:30:50 pm »
Really appreciate what all 3 of you say and threads like this where you can speak without judgement are a great way to put things into a tangible form which tends to help to process it.

The point by Damomad about the way friendships change and tend to slip away is entirely logical and I think is right - I guess for me, because I have struggled a lot to build friendships when I was younger I have taken those formed as an adult to mean that much more to me so when they do expire for whatever reason it hits a bit harder; for example I pretty much uprooted and significantly reduced contact with and eventually stopped near all contact with people I knew at school when I went off to uni - not by design but I was determined to go all in on making the most of the experience but they all stayed very close to Crosby and kept anchored to that same "school vibe" so it never really hurt as much.

It almost feels good, Peabee, to hear you say that about it not being uncommon - that sounds horrible when I write it that I am taking comfort in your discomfort but it knowing that it is more normal than I think it is which helps me process it better.

Spion - the work you put into this thread, and in your job, is unbelievable and it is clear the difference it makes to so many. I think you are right than no amount of counselling can overcome a mind determined not to work on things themselves. I've often likened it to get a PT - if you want to train your body you get a PT/coach and you have to give everything to it to ensure results. Well this is just fitness training for your mind - making it stronger, more resilient, able to "lift" more and a good counsellor can help with that but only if you put the effort back in.

Support comes in many different forms too I guess - like I miss being in relationships and having that immediate level of it but nowhere near as much as I miss the support of my old 11s team which amounted to "Ian we've got training in half an hour, get a fucking move on" as it was their way of saying to come and do something I enjoy so would break me out of a funk that they didn't even have to know I was in. Being the organiser in the squad also allowed me to focus my mental energy on planning and getting stuff in the diary which mean I was always looking forward to something.

Made the decision recently to leave London and move back up north which I think is going to help - I've loved the time I've spent down here, it has been class for the career, had some great experiences, met some cool people, but it isn't home. Was always part of my career/life map to go and take London on but I'm fortunate to be able to have my cake and eat it in a way as my firm operates a work from anyway at anytime policy (which I seem to take to mean work from my desk all the time) so going to try just travelling down for a couple of days every fortnight and making the most of being up nearer to family and friends to get back on an even keel
« Reply #8172 on: Yesterday at 07:03:52 pm »
Jim has posted this on Linkedin and is happy for it to be shared:-



Growing up as I did in the 1970s, I've fond memories of the popular TV show M*A*S*H, about a US Army field hospital during the Korean War  what today you might call a "dramedy". It had many hilarious, bitter/sweet moments and heaps of pathos. The theme tune, some might recall, was a song  "Suicide is painless." Today marks the 20th anniversary of the World Health Organization's 'World Suicide Prevention Day': I promise anyone reading that suicide is far from painless!

Some might say, "At least it ends the pain of the person committing it!", a sentiment roundly rejected by my transpersonal psychotherapist who coached me through the grief of my father's suicide 2 years ago. So there's a metaphysical argument that suicide isn't a solution for anyone's pain.

When I sought out the Buddhist viewpoint on this topic, I was assured there's no karmic retribution for the soul, rather there are lessons on all sides to be learnt when someone exercises choice over the destiny of their physical form. I can get on board with that.

However, what's proven hardest to deal with in 2 years is the idea that, far from answering all the questions, suicide actually creates more questions than it answers  not least when, 20 years ago, my stepbrother Richie also hanged himself. To this day nobody seems to know why!

At least with my father, I can more or less accurately speculate over why, in the wider sense. Even then, questions still arise, e.g., "Why then? Why in that way? Why there?"

My mother called suicide, "the ultimate f*ck you, because it has no response". I understand why she says that, yet part of me believes this partly due to the hurt she saw caused by Richie's decision, but also because she could see how hurt I was by my father's  so she's protecting those she loves.

What I can do is empathise with someone suffering that much that they think it's the only logical route to take. I try to understand the depth of pain when they're in that state of mind. I've been there too, albeit for different reasons  I just never followed through with it.

Maybe I'm stubborn, tenacious, or (as my half-sister says) "resourceful". I'd like to think that part of the reason I've never succumbed to those thoughts is because I've an amazing network of friends whom I know will offer support, love, compassion, reality-checks, toughness if needed. Crucially, they'll listen and try to understand  so that's what I do to myself (and to anyone else I know is struggling).

On World Suicide Prevention Day, I know it takes courage to speak up, sure, yet you'll be surprised at how many people will be willing to listen to you share your pain and offer the compassion you might require to help you get back in touch with yourself and heal the wounds behind the emotions you feel.

Back to M*A*S*H. Suicide is painful. It brings on many changes. You can take or leave it if you please, but those left behind might have questions you can't answer 😢.

Talk. I'll listen.

Love & light 🤍
« Reply #8173 on: Yesterday at 08:55:09 pm »
Bless him 😥

Take care Jim sending you big love ❤️
« Reply #8174 on: Yesterday at 08:58:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:55:09 pm
Bless him 😥

Take care Jim sending you big love ❤️
Yeah.
Take care Jimbo  :wave
« Reply #8175 on: Yesterday at 09:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2023, 10:19:18 am
It's interesting you mention grieving for a past life. This is something I noticed when counselling people over time. So many issues people have can be traced back to grief and loss. It comes up time and again. Thing is, when we think of grief we automatically think of bereavement, but the reality is that we grieve over many other things too.

I actually used to avoid working with bereavement because it triggered so much inside me. But as I counselled people with other presenting issues it became clear that grief and loss were front and centre there too, despite there being no bereavement. In short, you simply have to work with grief and loss. It cannot be avoided.

Examples can be loss of health. As I know you are fully aware yourself, a change in health status can change your life permanently. A person's world and how they experience that world can change overnight. This can lead to grieving for the old, now lost world you had, whilst trying to come to terms with your new reality.

For others it can be the loss of a relationship. We invest so much of ourselves in our relationships, and if that relationship breaks down it can be like losing half of who we are. We might grieve that loss for a long time.

Jobs/careers can almost define some people. They put everything into them and much of their confidence and self esteem is wrapped up in them. But what happens if suddenly made redundant or the business fails? Their whole sense of self might collapse. So, again, the issue comes down to loss.

Some males even grieve the loss of their hair. Others, their sex drive, as do some females. Parents might also grieve the perceived loss of their children as they grow up and move out of the family home. Grief and loss is everywhere, unfortunately.

Regarding values, my personal favourite therapy is centered on values-based living. Thing is, when we are down and depressed we often focus on what we can't do rather than what we can do. We can also stop doing the things that actually enrich our lives.

Our values are a good place to start when we look to claw our lives back. It can be as simple as grabbing a pen and paper then listing the things we care about in life. What do we value doing? How do we value being? If we find ourselves drawing a blank, look at what we like and respect in others. Look for positive traits to adopt.

If we spend a little time on this we can work out who and what we are based on the things and traits we value. Then, we set out to live by those values. Rather than waiting until things become easy (do they ever just become easy on their own?) we do what we value, even though it's not always easy. Values-based living is rewarding in itself. Your life becomes enriched by what you do.

Values cover anything and everything that matters to you. Big things, small things. It doesn't matter. It's just about working out where you stand on aspects of your life, then putting focus on the things that enrich your life and move you forward.






Reminds me of Mike Tyson's autobiography. I'm paraphrasing here, but he wrote that when he was younger that he thought life was about acquiring things - titles, money etc. But that he then realised its about loss and how we manage that. Whatever people think of him as a person, it is a cracking read.
« Reply #8176 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:03:52 pm
Jim has posted

Thanks for sharing John
Glad hes ok
« Reply #8177 on: Yesterday at 10:24:05 pm »
I was only wondering how Jim was doing yesterday. Hopefully we see him back on here if/when he's ready.

All the best, Jim.  :wave
« Reply #8178 on: Yesterday at 10:28:03 pm »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 09:30:13 pm

Reminds me of Mike Tyson's autobiography. I'm paraphrasing here, but he wrote that when he was younger that he thought life was about acquiring things - titles, money etc. But that he then realised its about loss and how we manage that. Whatever people think of him as a person, it is a cracking read.
I've not read his book, but he's definitely correct in what he says there.

« Reply #8179 on: Today at 12:35:22 am »
Agree with every word, suicide can leave a legacy that goes through generations. I think male suicide is particulary different, partly because it is more common but also it often happens without warning, not as a call for help but a private, lonely decision taken without warning or explanation. I saw this explained (to a degree anyway) by a psychologist who suggested that males often see 'violence' as a solution to problems, violence to the self ends whatever challenges or pain or trap someone is in. Threats of suicide are more common in females but actual suicides are more common in males. I know that is a generalisation (I have a female suicide in my family) but it does demonstrate that men often just go straight there without seeking help. Pride, shame, loneliness, despair....there's something in the male psyche that misses out on any call for help and leaves behind others who have no explanation.

Even when men talk I don't think they fully express their feelings and often not even those they regard as their best friends can be of use (possibly they are too close).
Anyway
I posted this earlier

James's Place (Liverpool and London) although I am aware the Liverpool service is not restricted to the city itself.
free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men in Liverpool & London

https://www.jamesplace.org.uk/


teams work 9:30am-5:30pm Monday-Friday (exc. Bank Holidays).                                  

James Place Liverpool:

liverpool@jamesplace.org.uk

0151 303 5757


50 Catharine St, Liverpool L8 7NG
James Place London:



london@jamesplace.org.uk
20 Bunhill Row, London EC1Y 8LP


020 3488 8404
