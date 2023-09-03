« previous next »
Struggling with depression

Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
September 3, 2023, 10:39:18 am
Quote from: evie on September  2, 2023, 08:15:40 pm
Cheers Son of Spion. Ill definitely look into the holistic approach.
You're welcome, Evie.

When I talk of a holistic approach I just mean taking onboard and using anything that we find helpful to us personally. I noticed via dealing with my own issues that my answers don't necessarily resonate with others who have similar issues. We're all different and respond to different things. What helps you, might not help me, and vice versa.

No theraputic approach has ever been proven to be more effective than the rest. They are all only theories. I know people who have hated CBT and others who have thrived through it. It's horses for courses, as we say. We just have to see what does and doesn't help us personally. Use what helps. Lose what doesn't.

I've picked up all manner of stuff useful to me from different types of therapy, bits of information, parts of mental health training I've done, experience, trial and error. Books, online stuff about different issues. So all I'm suggesting is taking whatever helps you from wherever you find it.

I see you might be changing your GP. You won't be the first to do so in order to get the support you feel you need. I hope things go well and you find what you're looking for. I used to have an amazingly supportive GP. Unfortunately for me she's now retired. GPs like that are priceless.

Take care, eh.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Struggling with depression
September 3, 2023, 10:50:36 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2023, 10:19:18 am
It's interesting you mention grieving for a past life. This is something I noticed when counselling people....

Top post again SOS

The values thing can be hard to grasp so Ill give an example that may help others.

Id spent a large part of life working abroad, it had been my ambition since my teens.  I was waiting for lockdown to end to take up a job in Vietnam when I had my stroke that effectively ended my life

I was crying about it to my therapist.
I had already told her that as long as my Mam is alive I wont kill myself.

We quickly worked out that the positive of not being abroad is spending more time here.
She lives in my house now. previously she had only ever lived in rented accommodation and more importantly we go to a restaurant every Thursday. The silver lining to an awful cloud is something to

The value I gave to the therapist was looking after my family and she turned it round into taking the positives of being here with them; and Jurgens tricky reds of course.




 




Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
September 3, 2023, 11:01:16 am
That's the thing with values, KJ. They cover everything we do. Your example is a massive one. A value employed in a truly life-changing situation.

Others can be simple, basic, yet life changing in their own small way. Something like just valuing and participating in connecting with nature, for example. I do that by taking walks on beaches or along the canal in the countryside. Sometimes fishing too. It helps clear my head and it feels good.
damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
September 3, 2023, 11:30:29 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2023, 10:19:18 am
If we spend a little time on this we can work out who and what we are based on the things and traits we value. Then, we set out to live by those values. Rather than waiting until things become easy (do they ever just become easy on their own?) we do what we value, even though it's not always easy. Values-based living is rewarding in itself. Your life becomes enriched by what you do.

All great stuff SoS as usual, just want to add how easy it is to slip into not doing this and waiting for a disaster to happen before changing anything.

Most people (myself included!) have an idea of how they should be living and what values they should be living by but they distract themselves until certain life events occur. Grin and bear it so to speak and then the world falls apart and you are forced to change what you have been doing.

Maybe this is something therapy or counselling could help an individual clarify their values and help them to gain clarity on how to start living by them before disaster strikes.
Son of Spion

Re: Struggling with depression
September 3, 2023, 01:54:19 pm
Quote from: damomad on September  3, 2023, 11:30:29 am
All great stuff SoS as usual, just want to add how easy it is to slip into not doing this and waiting for a disaster to happen before changing anything.

Most people (myself included!) have an idea of how they should be living and what values they should be living by but they distract themselves until certain life events occur. Grin and bear it so to speak and then the world falls apart and you are forced to change what you have been doing.

Maybe this is something therapy or counselling could help an individual clarify their values and help them to gain clarity on how to start living by them before disaster strikes.
Yes, it's very easy to be reactive rather than proactive. We often tend to do do what's easiest, not what's best. Think the Pleasure Principle here. The instinctive drive we have to seek pleasure and avoid pain. We want what feels nice, not what feels uncomfortable. Unfortunately, personal growth tends to happen in the discomfort zone, not the comfort zone, so if we aren't prepared to accept some discomfort in the pursuit of our goals and fulfillment of our values, we can become stuck and stagnate.

The ironic thing being that the avoidance of present discomfort often results in much more pain further down the line. We can let things build up until we break down. Then, there is no choice other than to act.

For a lot of us, the discomfort of making valued change can feel bigger than the discomfort of stagnation. That's when we get stuck.

It can be difficult to drag ourselves out of the malaise, but it's worth it. We all have 24 hours in each day. We can choose who and what we want to be in those hours. That's something no one can take away from us. It's in our own hands. Easy? Of course not. Worth it? Most definitely.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Struggling with depression
September 3, 2023, 03:05:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2023, 01:54:19 pm
Yes, it's very easy to be reactive rather than proactive. We often tend to do do what's easiest, not what's best. Think the Pleasure Principle here. The instinctive drive we have to seek pleasure and avoid pain. We want what feels nice, not what feels uncomfortable. Unfortunately, personal growth tends to happen in the discomfort zone, not the comfort zone, so if we aren't prepared to accept some discomfort in the pursuit of our goals and fulfillment of our values, we can become stuck and stagnate.

The ironic thing being that the avoidance of present discomfort often results in much more pain further down the line. We can let things build up until we break down. Then, there is no choice other than to act.

For a lot of us, the discomfort of making valued change can feel bigger than the discomfort of stagnation. That's when we get stuck.

It can be difficult to drag ourselves out of the malaise, but it's worth it. We all have 24 hours in each day. We can choose who and what we want to be in those hours. That's something no one can take away from us. It's in our own hands. Easy? Of course not. Worth it? Most definitely.
Some interesting posts in here recently, I know what people mean about life changes and how you can lose things, retiring, death of friends or family, moving house or area, changing jobs, all sorts of things mean your goalposts shift. All of them might be opportunities if you change your persective and how you view them, even when they don't work out or go badly. Even the really bad ones. The hard ones are those you cannot shut out of your head, even respite is not possible. That respite is your positive opportunity, without it, it's hard.
Displacement helps, that's an age old lesson. If you cannot shift your thinking at all (waking time) or you are in permament pain that's the real tough one but remember if change has caused your problems then change can help with them as well as long as you see how it can and don't despair that it can happen.
ianburns252

Re: Struggling with depression
September 3, 2023, 08:40:43 pm
I've been reading this thread more recently and so much of it speaks to how I have felt, not just over the last 5-10 years but through my life.

One thing which I have noticed more (and can see the alignment of it with times of high stress/anxiety/depression) is that I am developing more and more of a temper and becoming far less careful with what is say - unfortunately this has started coming out at work at times. Now don't get me wrong, if someone has managed to give me an audit file with only half of the accounts data there I am within my rights to be unimpressed but I also need to be able to take a step back, breathe, and then deal with it rather than at times being a bit too direct.

The thing I get on myself with the most is that I know logically the steps to take, the methods to use, and the choices to make in order to be happier, healthier, more with it but it feels like a very slow burn and feels like I am losing the support structure around me.

Over the last 3 or 4 years I have lost a few very close friends to what amount to petty reasons - now most of these friends, if looked at objectively, were not great influences and it was always in the aftermath of them going through something huge, me providing a support structure, and then them finding a new relationship and no longer needing me so getting tossed aside a bit.

This has also coincided with me changing a lot in terms of no longer being a rigid with plans (I used to try and plan as far in advance as possible, would stick to an early to bed/ early to rise approach as best I could, even used to live quite a "quiet" or "simple" life in a way) but have fallen in with a "wilder" crowd and become far more up for a party and that.

Not sure to an extent what I am trying to say here other than to get this off my chest in a way and kind of own the problems that I have created.

Reading (I think) Kenny's comments about almost living with grief for a life once lived - looking back I can see so many times where I should have been happier with my life and how things were but always demanded more, always wasn't good enough, always someone doing better than me who I have to compete with.

I find it really hard to connect with people outside of professional context (that I do find easier because of the common purpose) especially due to struggling to "read the room" at times or pick up on social cues added to having a nagging voice in my head from when I was young which due to bullying (physical and mental) and there being times of my parents comparing me to friends and peers which created a "you are not good enough for anyone" mentality and so I feel the need to almost put on a character to entertain.

Really need to focus on kind of finding myself again, deciding who I want to be, and taking positive steps towards that as recently things like suicidal ideation have been creeping in (how easy would it be to jump in front of a train for example but would never do it as I keep thinking about the people who would see it and how it'd impact them) .

The one big thing I have tried to do is use my experiences with suicide attempts and depression in general to help others by at my old firm creating a mental health committee and sharing my experiences and at my current firm joining the D&I committee and similarly getting involved in sharing my story, trying to help others etc
All a bit rambling really but any advice would be greatly appreciated.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Struggling with depression
September 4, 2023, 09:31:51 am
You really find out who your real friends are when your struggling with depression

No one!
damomad

Re: Struggling with depression
September 4, 2023, 08:52:19 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  3, 2023, 08:40:43 pm


If you work in audit, it goes without saying its a high stress environment. If you are at the stage of reviewing files, you are clearly a skilled accountant (from one to another ;)). Bit of perspective needed to stop being so hard on yourself, youve grafted hard and are more successful compared to most.

Maybe to destress you need plenty of things to do outside of work so as not to keep you so focused on one area. If you have some sort of career issue, youll also have other things to fall back on.

Same goes for the support structure, if friendships are breaking down (which is part of adulthood unfortunately) it may take a bit of extra effort nurturing worthwhile relationships and finding the people who share the same values as you. Only you know if the partying and current friend group is detrimental to anything else you are trying to achieve but you are who you surround yourself with.

The always wanting more and not being happier with past achievements, I think you are wired the way you are in some ways and its not going to change. Hopefully not a silly example but I was walking around the park earlier, sun shining down through the trees, first time it hasnt rained in forever. Every day for the past month Ive been wishing for a bit of sunlight, thinking that would make everything better and Id be ecstatic. The whole time I was thinking why cant I enjoy this more than I am? All these other thoughts going through my head of what may or may not happen tomorrow, not one thought about the sun.

Its a simple example but I find I tend to be a terrible judge of thinking what will make me happy. Sometimes its the journey to that thing, the anticipation that keeps me going, that I get my kicks out of. When its achieved, Im already thinking whats next? That tends to go for life and football seasons!

Good on you for introducing the committee at work, I find the more you explain and try and articulate problems the clearer they become for yourself and you may get some insightful perspectives from others.
Peabee

Re: Struggling with depression
Today at 01:53:31 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on September  3, 2023, 08:40:43 pm

Its really commendable what youve done setting up a mental health committee at work. I wish the firms I worked for in the past had such a committee. Youre an absolute star for doing that.

Re the suicide ideation, Im in a similar position. I can be walking to the supermarket, then Ill look at the size and speed of a truck passing me, and wonder whether stepping in front of it would be a quick way to go.
Its scary, I agree, but its good to talk about it. Ive fought against suicidal thoughts for years. If you ever need to chat, drop me a PM.

