I've been reading this thread more recently and so much of it speaks to how I have felt, not just over the last 5-10 years but through my life.



One thing which I have noticed more (and can see the alignment of it with times of high stress/anxiety/depression) is that I am developing more and more of a temper and becoming far less careful with what is say - unfortunately this has started coming out at work at times. Now don't get me wrong, if someone has managed to give me an audit file with only half of the accounts data there I am within my rights to be unimpressed but I also need to be able to take a step back, breathe, and then deal with it rather than at times being a bit too direct.



The thing I get on myself with the most is that I know logically the steps to take, the methods to use, and the choices to make in order to be happier, healthier, more with it but it feels like a very slow burn and feels like I am losing the support structure around me.



Over the last 3 or 4 years I have lost a few very close friends to what amount to petty reasons - now most of these friends, if looked at objectively, were not great influences and it was always in the aftermath of them going through something huge, me providing a support structure, and then them finding a new relationship and no longer needing me so getting tossed aside a bit.



This has also coincided with me changing a lot in terms of no longer being a rigid with plans (I used to try and plan as far in advance as possible, would stick to an early to bed/ early to rise approach as best I could, even used to live quite a "quiet" or "simple" life in a way) but have fallen in with a "wilder" crowd and become far more up for a party and that.



Not sure to an extent what I am trying to say here other than to get this off my chest in a way and kind of own the problems that I have created.



Reading (I think) Kenny's comments about almost living with grief for a life once lived - looking back I can see so many times where I should have been happier with my life and how things were but always demanded more, always wasn't good enough, always someone doing better than me who I have to compete with.



I find it really hard to connect with people outside of professional context (that I do find easier because of the common purpose) especially due to struggling to "read the room" at times or pick up on social cues added to having a nagging voice in my head from when I was young which due to bullying (physical and mental) and there being times of my parents comparing me to friends and peers which created a "you are not good enough for anyone" mentality and so I feel the need to almost put on a character to entertain.



Really need to focus on kind of finding myself again, deciding who I want to be, and taking positive steps towards that as recently things like suicidal ideation have been creeping in (how easy would it be to jump in front of a train for example but would never do it as I keep thinking about the people who would see it and how it'd impact them) .



The one big thing I have tried to do is use my experiences with suicide attempts and depression in general to help others by at my old firm creating a mental health committee and sharing my experiences and at my current firm joining the D&I committee and similarly getting involved in sharing my story, trying to help others etc

All a bit rambling really but any advice would be greatly appreciated.