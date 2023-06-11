« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread  (Read 955039 times)

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12880 on: June 11, 2023, 03:11:45 pm »
Ive pushed my liver as far as its possible.

Not had a drink since Easter. Been in hospital 3 times since Easter with various liver issues.

Im out now for how long I dont know. I do know one thing. One more drink and Im dead
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,893
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12881 on: June 12, 2023, 09:41:17 am »
Quote from: Peabee on June 10, 2023, 07:36:57 am
Nice one for going years without a drink. I'm sure there's been plenty of temptation along the way.

Thanks Peabee. You know, people say that to me all the time. There seems to be a perception around sobriety where alcoholics are always battling temptation. Or that we're always "in recovery". In my experience, that turned out to not be the case at all. Obviously, in the early days, when I first started trying to get a handle on it, it felt like I was being tempted everywhere I turned. It also used to drive me mad when I'd sit in meetings listening to people talk about how they're 2 and 3 and 4 and 5+ years sober. I used to think "what the fuck is wrong with me? Why can't I just quit like they did?". I actually grew to hate the rooms for a while as I'd often leave feeling like some sort of intellectual degenerate fuck-up (more on that in a sec)

Thankfully I eventually found a sponsor who explained that AA (and recovery in general) is not about sitting in meetings exchanging war stories. He went to great lengths to explain that it's a program of recovery that requires steps to be "worked", and that if I wanted to be free of it then I'd better get going pronto. It was at that point I started "working" the program. When I did, I recovered. Not got into recovery". I recovered. Something which the literature promises will happen if you don't cut any corners, which I didn't

These days, thankfully, I don't feel any temptation anymore. Much like a war vet, I have no desire to get back in the trenches. My brain associates that with trauma now. You know I've often remarked in here that it wasn't willpower that was the difference between me and Carl. Nor am I any smarter than he was, or better equipped to deal with life than he was. In essence, me and him are/were pretty much 2 of a kind. The only reason I overcame the temptation (and ultimately survived) is I "worked" the program of recovery, which led me to being recovered

That's kind of why my relationship with AA is a love/hate one. The Program saved me, where as the fellowship almost killed me. There have been times since when I've seen faces from my first AA group and I've felt like walking up to them and asking "how come none of you c*nts explained to me that I needed to prioritise step work? Why the fuck did you all sit back and watch me walk in all beat up week after week? Why didn't any of you explain how this program actually works instead of telling me your boring fucking sob stories?"

And so, it's not that AA "doesn't work". It's just that the fellowship side of it has gradually morphed into a therapy room for cry arses, when its actual purpose (as intended during the formation of AA) was/is to serve as a forum for newcomers to ask questions and get advice about the program ( i.e. the "work" ). Long winded reply I know, but the word temptation is one that seriously used to drive me around the bend, when the unfortunate truth is it need not have done had someone just explained recovery to me from the get go. You know?  :-\

 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12882 on: June 12, 2023, 01:26:00 pm »
yeah, I see your point. But the first time I stopped using opiates, I did face "temptation", every time I was stressed or low etc, I'd think about using again, or when I bumped an old associate who still used. Then I relapsed. The second time I stopped using, since then I've not felt any desire to use. So, from your points, maybe the first time I wasn't recovered, but now I am.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,950
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12883 on: September 19, 2023, 11:25:31 am »
A family member of mine hit us with a shocker yesterday, going into rehab for a month. Couldn't believe the prices of the private facilities they are willing to pay, talking 5 figures for 1 month but I'm hoping it works wonders.

This person has absolutely everything going for them, amazing career, house car etc. Brilliant social life and everyone loves them. Behind all this they were in a personal hell.

Had a good open talk with them last night and it was amazing how many similarities we have, stuff I talked about here a couple of pages back, word for word it was the same. That feeling of wanting to throw it all away after just a few drinks. 
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,165
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12884 on: September 19, 2023, 11:40:51 am »
Quote from: damomad on September 19, 2023, 11:25:31 am
A family member of mine hit us with a shocker yesterday, going into rehab for a month. Couldn't believe the prices of the private facilities they are willing to pay, talking 5 figures for 1 month but I'm hoping it works wonders.

This person has absolutely everything going for them, amazing career, house car etc. Brilliant social life and everyone loves them. Behind all this they were in a personal hell.

Had a good open talk with them last night and it was amazing how many similarities we have, stuff I talked about here a couple of pages back, word for word it was the same. That feeling of wanting to throw it all away after just a few drinks. 

Alcoholism has no boundaries.    Ive sat next to professional footballers,  millionaires,  doctors, barristers all the way down the social scale to murders and the homeless
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,483
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12885 on: September 19, 2023, 12:39:59 pm »
Quote from: damomad on September 19, 2023, 11:25:31 am
... That feeling of wanting to throw it all away after just a few drinks.

I wish your family member well.

Your last line resonated with me. I never classed myself as alcoholic, but I used to heavily depend on drink in order to get out the house and be in any way social.

I'd get hammered though, and a good few times I'd say things to people in order to sabotage and destroy myself. Things it was very difficult to come back from. That feeling of actively wanting to self destruct and throw everything away was strong.

Very scary when I look back on it now.
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12886 on: Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm »
Good evening folks. I was in a love/hate relationship with drinks for 20-30 years.. it was livable but not sustainable; but after monumental fuck-ups; things had to change. 8 months now without a drink.. sure miss the good moments, but very happy to get rid of the dark times. big help to read the posts of billythekid in the process. thanks buddy
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,831
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12887 on: Today at 11:05:09 am »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm
Good evening folks. I was in a love/hate relationship with drinks for 20-30 years.. it was livable but not sustainable; but after monumental fuck-ups; things had to change. 8 months now without a drink.. sure miss the good moments, but very happy to get rid of the dark times. big help to read the posts of billythekid in the process. thanks buddy
Good lad.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12888 on: Today at 11:17:23 am »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm
Good evening folks. I was in a love/hate relationship with drinks for 20-30 years.. it was livable but not sustainable; but after monumental fuck-ups; things had to change. 8 months now without a drink.. sure miss the good moments, but very happy to get rid of the dark times. big help to read the posts of billythekid in the process. thanks buddy

Great stuff mate 👍
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Up
« previous next »
 