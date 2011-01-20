« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 75398 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,998
  • The first five yards........
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 03:43:41 pm »
Oh, I'd go further than that. Some of the Far Left approve of Assad, enjoyed the Taliban beating America and Britain, think of Iran as a friend. They are motivated primarily by anti-Americanism. This is surely well known.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline RedGuy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm »
Let's not beat around the bush. Europeans hate Jews, always have, always will. My grandfather who survived the holocaust always said Europeans are born with it in their blood, but I never believed him until this past month. Now that there are a shit ton of Muslims living in Europe, it's even worse for Jews.
That's why no one in the west cares about Muslim on Muslim violence, it's quite clear.  :)
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,809
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 03:59:40 pm »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,902
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 04:01:54 pm »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,039
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 04:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:59:40 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:01:54 pm
so I take it you guys are just baiting then? Honestly, what's the point? Just gonna get this board closed down
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,809
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 04:14:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:10:11 pm
so I take it you guys are just baiting then? Honestly, what's the point? Just gonna get this board closed down


 :o

Mine was signifying that the blue touchpaper had been lit (by a whiny, generalising, inflammatory post), nothing more.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 04:14:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:10:11 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:01:54 pm
so I take it you guys are just baiting then? Honestly, what's the point? Just gonna get this board closed down

I dont think the blame lies with these two

Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,998
  • The first five yards........
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 04:18:26 pm »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,039
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:14:03 pm
Mine was signifying that the blue touchpaper had been lit (by a whiny, generalising, inflammatory post), nothing more.
yeah, you're not goading or baiting at all here are you..

what a charming way to describe someone discussing their concerns about antisemitism - shocked to see it from you in particular, shocked

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:14:16 pm
I dont think the blame lies with these two
the delight on Nobby's part to be able to say something so snide, while hiding it behind his 'who me' act, couldn't have been more palpable mate.

and yeah, Red-Soldier wasn't the cause - just revelling in it afterwards.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:21:57 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 04:27:00 pm »
Now weve cleared RS - I dont think Nobby was being snide either
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,809
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 04:28:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:19:46 pm
yeah, you're not goading or baiting at all here are you..

what a charming way to describe someone discussing their concerns about antisemitism - shocked to see it from you in particular, shocked
the delight on Nobby's part to be able to say something so snide, while hiding it behind his 'who me' act, couldn't have been more palpable mate.

and yeah, Red-Soldier wasn't the cause - just revelling in it afterwards.


Yawn

It was everything I described, particularly generalising ("Europeans hate Jews, always have, always will") and inflammatory.

If such a sweeping generalisation was made relating to any other group, your supercilious self would be the first to call foul for ridiculous generalising.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 04:32:17 pm »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,039
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 04:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:28:32 pm

Yawn

It was everything I described, particularly generalising ("Europeans hate Jews, always have, always will") and inflammatory.

If such a sweeping generalisation was made relating to any other group, your supercilious self would be the first to call foul for ridiculous generalising.


your posts to me here a few years ago were outright honest and direct that you can't bring yourself to care about antisemitism when you're confronted with it. You don't need to inflict those views on us again now, the point was taken

Can you just do us the favour of leaving this thread to be used to discuss Afghanistan, instead of seemingly campaigning to get it locked?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 