Mine was signifying that the blue touchpaper had been lit (by a whiny, generalising, inflammatory post), nothing more.

I dont think the blame lies with these two

yeah, you're not goading or baiting at all here are you..what a charming way to describe someone discussing their concerns about antisemitism - shocked to see it from you in particular, shockedthe delight on Nobby's part to be able to say something so snide, while hiding it behind his 'who me' act, couldn't have been more palpable mate.and yeah, Red-Soldier wasn't the cause - just revelling in it afterwards.