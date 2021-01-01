Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Hillsborough Memorial Board
»
Topic:
A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
Author
Topic: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words! (Read 643309 times)
JoeH
Slightly obsessed with things up the bum - thinks it's funny.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,779
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11600 on:
Today
at 02:54:00 pm »
.
Red4Life1978
Justice Rottweiler
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,753
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11601 on:
Today
at 03:00:32 pm »
.
"it was not a failure of the system in operation, but a failure of the Police to operate the system at all."
prusling
Boys Pen
Posts: 5
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11602 on:
Today
at 03:02:17 pm »
.
ACLE
RAWK Supporter
Kopite
Posts: 911
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11603 on:
Today
at 03:09:53 pm »
.
It's not where you've been, it's where we're going.
JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED but Justice is getting closer every day.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!
Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,560
blazed
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11604 on:
Today
at 03:26:20 pm »
.
Phuk yoo
SKITTLE
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,553
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11605 on:
Today
at 03:31:41 pm »
.
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
Alonso_The_Assassin
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,195
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11606 on:
Today
at 04:14:50 pm »
.
http://sun-13.com
https://twitter.com/psymonk
Earthbound64
Anny Roader
Posts: 288
At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11607 on:
Today
at 04:24:07 pm »
.
mikem
Boys Pen
Posts: 10
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11608 on:
Today
at 04:25:22 pm »
.
J-Mc-
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,393
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11609 on:
Today
at 04:28:00 pm »
.
Bluelagos
Twinned with Redouagadougou. ITFC Fan but LFC Legend.
Kopite
Posts: 940
Follow the town, up or down....ok, usually down
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11610 on:
Today
at 04:43:25 pm »
.
http://ahillsboroughsurvivor.blogspot.com/
Daniel Cabbaggio
Roughage
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,754
Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
Re: A silent thread to pay my respects to the 97! I have no words!
«
Reply #11611 on:
Today
at 04:56:30 pm »
.
YNWA
