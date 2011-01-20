« previous next »
Author Topic: John Barnes

Offline Jon2lfc

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #520 on: March 6, 2020, 09:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on March  6, 2020, 09:00:02 am
well said

what makes me shudder is even in early 90s i remember growing up thinking the n word was the proper term for a black person. I would openly use it like saying someone from Liverpool is scouse, thats what i thought it was supposed to be like, didnt realize how offensive it was

when i was about 9 i got in a lot of trouble with folks for calling a relative of mine the n word, i actually couldnt understand why people were going nuts at me, i genuinely thought it was ok

i think things have come a long way but more is needed, in 2020 there shouldnt be a need to still have to drive home anti racism as things like footballers walking off the pitch because of monkey chants should be in the long distant past. It never should have happened to begin with.
Where did you grow up? And at what age did you finally stop using the word?


I actually don't like the nickname 'Digger' because it is too close-sounding to the N word.
Never liked it. Yes, we may know the background. But to those who didn't, it sounded a bit off.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #521 on: March 8, 2020, 12:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March  6, 2020, 09:54:42 pm
Where did you grow up? And at what age did you finally stop using the word?


I actually don't like the nickname 'Digger' because it is too close-sounding to the N word.
Never liked it. Yes, we may know the background. But to those who didn't, it sounded a bit off.

I agree with the Digger observation. I never use the nickname and people should stop using it. Its just too close to the N word in how it sounds.
Re: John Barnes
« Reply #522 on: March 8, 2020, 12:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on March  6, 2020, 09:00:02 am
well said

what makes me shudder is even in early 90s i remember growing up thinking the n word was the proper term for a black person. I would openly use it like saying someone from Liverpool is scouse, thats what i thought it was supposed to be like, didnt realize how offensive it was

when i was about 9 i got in a lot of trouble with folks for calling a relative of mine the n word, i actually couldnt understand why people were going nuts at me, i genuinely thought it was ok

i think things have come a long way but more is needed, in 2020 there shouldnt be a need to still have to drive home anti racism as things like footballers walking off the pitch because of monkey chants should be in the long distant past. It never should have happened to begin with.

Holy smokes you were still innocently using the N word in the 90s. Ummm that doesnt sound normal to me as I think most UK households had wisened up a bit more in terms of political correctness by then. By the way Im not judging you or your family, Im just saying Im not surprised you got a bit slaughtered at the time despite your tender years. End of the day as long as your heart is clean then all you can say is that shit happens. There are certainly a lot of people out there that may say the politically correct stuff but with their deeds show they are actually bigoted, and vice versa.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #523 on: March 9, 2020, 08:38:46 am »
Quote from: Robinred on March  5, 2020, 12:36:13 am
Digger argued coherently, passionately and convincingly that its too restrictive to view the subject through the prism of professional sport, and (my word not his) actually counterproductive. Racism in sport, argued Barnes, is merely a reflection of racism in society, and that should be our focus.

I am new to the world of podcasts and I listened to it on my drive back yesterday. I loved what he had to say about this issue.

There were a couple of things that made me think about what his point was. Maybe someone here could explain?!?

1. He said that players of colour back in the 70s and 80s had to be exceptionally good to get to playing professional football. But now they are playing in the lower divisions.

2. When talking about racism in the inner cities, he said something like "By removing racism in football, you remove racism from only football." But he also said something about the society like "of which football is a part of".

I didnt quite understand what his rationale were behind these two statements.
Offline paulrazor

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #524 on: March 9, 2020, 08:45:19 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on March  6, 2020, 09:54:42 pm
Where did you grow up? And at what age did you finally stop using the word?


I actually don't like the nickname 'Digger' because it is too close-sounding to the N word.
Never liked it. Yes, we may know the background. But to those who didn't, it sounded a bit off.

to answer both here I grew up in Dublin. i stopped at 9 when given out too for using it which was about 1992.

I would have a problem with the nickname digger but its after the character Digger Barnes in Dallas who had an uncanny ability to smell oil underground and knew where to dig. Dallas was absolutely huge in the 80s when Barnes came along so i associate it digger with that rather than what it rhymes with.

Quote from: Keith Lard on March  8, 2020, 12:39:52 pm
Holy smokes you were still innocently using the N word in the 90s. Ummm that doesnt sound normal to me as I think most UK households had wisened up a bit more in terms of political correctness by then. By the way Im not judging you or your family, Im just saying Im not surprised you got a bit slaughtered at the time despite your tender years. End of the day as long as your heart is clean then all you can say is that shit happens. There are certainly a lot of people out there that may say the politically correct stuff but with their deeds show they are actually bigoted, and vice versa.
no it isnt normal, i have a 2 year old son and he will be pulled up and told why its wrong should he make the same mistake. it was right that i got slaughtered as you put it but it was a lack of awareness rather than deliberate use but it never should have come to that.

it certainly isn't something i'm proud of even though it was a lack of education and awareness

Offline FlashGordon

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #525 on: March 9, 2020, 01:42:28 pm »
That's all very fair as a 9 year old in Ireland in 1992 I can't imagine you had much experience of people from different races/religions.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #526 on: March 10, 2020, 12:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on March  9, 2020, 08:45:19 am
to answer both here I grew up in Dublin. i stopped at 9 when given out too for using it which was about 1992.

I would have a problem with the nickname digger but its after the character Digger Barnes in Dallas who had an uncanny ability to smell oil underground and knew where to dig. Dallas was absolutely huge in the 80s when Barnes came along so i associate it digger with that rather than what it rhymes with.
 no it isnt normal, i have a 2 year old son and he will be pulled up and told why its wrong should he make the same mistake. it was right that i got slaughtered as you put it but it was a lack of awareness rather than deliberate use but it never should have come to that.

it certainly isn't something i'm proud of even though it was a lack of education and awareness



Fair enough man. What else to say - we all make mistakes. Difference between you and many others is you are aware of them and choose to positively grow from them. Many could take a leaf out of your book in that sense
Offline paulrazor

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #527 on: March 10, 2020, 02:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on March 10, 2020, 12:18:49 pm
Fair enough man. What else to say - we all make mistakes. Difference between you and many others is you are aware of them and choose to positively grow from them. Many could take a leaf out of your book in that sense
thanks, very nice of you  :wave
Offline markmywords

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #528 on: March 19, 2020, 04:06:17 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on March  9, 2020, 08:38:46 am
I am new to the world of podcasts and I listened to it on my drive back yesterday. I loved what he had to say about this issue.

There were a couple of things that made me think about what his point was. Maybe someone here could explain?!?

1. He said that players of colour back in the 70s and 80s had to be exceptionally good to get to playing professional football. But now they are playing in the lower divisions.


My guess is that this is an indication of how opportunity for black players is greater now than it was then.  Essentially an average black player would struggle to get a game in the lower leagues in the 80's, in his view.

Quote
2. When talking about racism in the inner cities, he said something like "By removing racism in football, you remove racism from only football." But he also said something about the society like "of which football is a part of".



His overall point, is that football is like a window into what society thinks. Removing racism from football stadiums, is therefore only shutting the curtains so you can't see the problem.  So therefore attention should go to changing negative racial stereotypes, rather than just  banning football fans only
Offline sinnermichael

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #529 on: April 12, 2020, 07:32:35 pm »
On "Who Wants To Be a Millionaire" on ITV in a bit.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #530 on: April 12, 2020, 08:36:42 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 12, 2020, 07:32:35 pm
On "Who Wants To Be a Millionaire" on ITV in a bit.

Stitched up by the Manc audience when well placed!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #531 on: June 11, 2020, 02:13:40 pm »
Been having an absolute nightmare on Twitter the last couple of days. Someone should tell him to reign it in a bit as he isn't covering himself in glory.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #532 on: June 11, 2020, 02:44:09 pm »
Yeah, its pretty painful reading him argue the toss with every single person, regarding football/his coaching ability I hasten to add. Just turn the phone off.
Offline markmywords

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #533 on: June 11, 2020, 07:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 11, 2020, 02:13:40 pm
Been having an absolute nightmare on Twitter the last couple of days. Someone should tell him to reign it in a bit as he isn't covering himself in glory.

I think he makes an interesting point about black managers, one I hadn't seriously considered
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #534 on: June 11, 2020, 08:46:36 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on June 11, 2020, 07:14:06 pm
I
I think he makes an interesting point about black managers, one I hadn't seriously considered

I haven't went through all the absolute nonsense he has come off with to find an interesting point he has made in fairness, so can't agree or disagree with that.
He is stating as a matter of fact that he was driven out of Celtic because he is black, and telling Celtic fans they wouldn't like Henrik Larsson if he was shit or played for Rangers as some fucked up way of backing up his point. It's bizarre. 
Offline markmywords

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #535 on: June 11, 2020, 10:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 11, 2020, 08:46:36 pm
I haven't went through all the absolute nonsense he has come off with to find an interesting point he has made in fairness, so can't agree or disagree with that.
He is stating as a matter of fact that he was driven out of Celtic because he is black, and telling Celtic fans they wouldn't like Henrik Larsson if he was shit or played for Rangers as some fucked up way of backing up his point. It's bizarre. 

Twitter is not great for these kind of discussions, as unconventional thoughts require some precise communications and some depth

This is probably the wrong thread to discuss these issues as well, we should probably use the discrimination thread..

He accepts he wasn't doing a a good job and him being sacked was reasonable, but that the same unconscious bias that hinders black managers from getting jobs in the first place, leads them to getting fired earlier than would be the case, when the going gets tough.  I think his point stands to reason, people don't see black people as managers, so they are essentially hired on probation. Due in part to the medium, he is being shouted down a bit by one liners.  He probably shouldn't use himself as a case study, as that can seem self serving.

The point about Larsson is Celtic fans saying we can't have any conscious or unconscious bias as we cheered for Larsson, Barnes is toying with that sentiment

Offline TepidT2O

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #536 on: June 11, 2020, 11:00:25 pm »
John Barnes offers an unusual insight

He was brought up in a predominantly Black Country, and was a member of a relatively affluent upper middle class family there.

His insight is not the typical insight of a black player/coach. 

But then maybe hes just  the product of what happens when black people dont grow up being an underclass?
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #537 on: June 12, 2020, 01:04:13 am »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 11, 2020, 11:00:25 pm
John Barnes offers an unusual insight

He was brought up in a predominantly Black Country, and was a member of a relatively affluent upper middle class family there.

His insight is not the typical insight of a black player/coach. 

But then maybe hes just  the product of what happens when black people dont grow up being an underclass?

the reactions to some of the things hes come out with is a result of what happens when you put different groups of people into certain boxes and expect them to all think the same because they fit that group, when in reality your economic circumstances growing up are likely a bigger factor in how you see the world
Offline norecat

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #538 on: June 12, 2020, 12:48:27 pm »
Barnes is not making an either coherent or convincing argument re his time at Celtic. Both Mowbray and Macari were sacked within twelve months. They were, like Barnes sacked based on their work at the club. The chief barometer of work is results. Barnes forgets gets that he got a job at Celtic without any previous management experience as Dalglish did at Liverpool or Gerrard at Rangers.
Listening to a Celtic podcast he is doing and he constantly interrupts the host. Very annoying.

The point is if a manager gets results whether black white pink they will succeed at a club. Barnes is talking nonsense. Only Chris Hughton has made a fist of being a top manager. Its down to ability not ethnicity as to whether a manager does well. Basically Barnes is talking nonsense and it actually doesnt help the cause of would be black managers for one to spout nonsense and not have the tolerance to listen.

Along with Kenny he is my favourite player in terms of pure natural ability. A genius
Offline Peabee

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #539 on: July 9, 2020, 05:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June 11, 2020, 11:00:25 pm
John Barnes offers an unusual insight

He was brought up in a predominantly Black Country, and was a member of a relatively affluent upper middle class family there.

His insight is not the typical insight of a black player/coach. 

But then maybe hes just  the product of what happens when black people dont grow up being an underclass?

This is similar to what Howard Gayle said about Barnes and how his upbringing differed from Gayles. Gayle talked about how he (Gayle) was brought up in Norris Green, predominately a white area and experienced racism every day.


Offline King Kennys Pumas

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #540 on: July 21, 2020, 06:20:35 pm »
Offline oojason

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #541 on: July 22, 2020, 06:44:14 pm »
Offline Statto Red

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #542 on: July 22, 2020, 06:47:10 pm »
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #543 on: July 22, 2020, 06:50:26 pm »
What a guy
Offline Elliemental

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #544 on: July 23, 2020, 01:45:28 am »
Quote from: oojason on July 22, 2020, 06:44:14 pm
https://twitter.com/robertmarawa/status/1285983047792435200



Seeing Barnes look so happy more than compensates for the ugly blue ribbons still attached to that beautiful piece of silverware.
Offline rob1966

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #545 on: July 23, 2020, 10:18:37 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 22, 2020, 06:47:10 pm
Get those ribbons off that trophy

Glad they left them on. That way one of our staff got to cut them up, roll them into a ball and lash them the bin. I'd have dropped them first and stamped on then, before spitting on them.
Offline paulrazor

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #546 on: July 23, 2020, 10:35:24 am »
has he trimmed down a bit? he didnt look as big last night
Offline rob1966

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #547 on: July 23, 2020, 02:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on July 23, 2020, 10:35:24 am
has he trimmed down a bit? he didnt look as big last night

He needed to.
Offline planet-terror

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #548 on: February 21, 2021, 12:13:17 am »
Absolute dogshit tonight. Embarrassing










Offline Jon2lfc

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #549 on: April 21, 2021, 02:52:38 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-56829809

Nail on head

John Barnes cuts through all the smoke and says it like it is.

Excellent summary on the Super League v Other Powerbrokers.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #550 on: April 22, 2021, 03:26:21 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on April 21, 2021, 02:52:38 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-56829809

Nail on head

John Barnes cuts through all the smoke and says it like it is.

Excellent summary on the Super League v Other Powerbrokers.
Yep. As usual, John nails it.

It's all about who is in the position to exploit the resource. Sky, the PL and UEFA are in that position at the moment and want to remain so.

I've said the same a number of times. The fans are just seen as an exploitable resource. The battle has been between those jockying for power so it's they who are doing the exploiting and extracting the wealth.

Offline Raaphael

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #551 on: April 22, 2021, 10:09:56 am »
A true Liverpool legend who has not sold out.
Offline rojo para la vida

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #552 on: June 9, 2021, 09:52:57 am »
I'm prejudiced in that John Barnes is my favourite all time player but a friend has just sent me an impressively thought provoking and articulate article that's been published in today's Telegraph. I'm left thinking that there should be a role for JB in public life.
Offline Wilmo

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #553 on: June 9, 2021, 07:11:32 pm »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on June  9, 2021, 09:52:57 am
I'm prejudiced in that John Barnes is my favourite all time player but a friend has just sent me an impressively thought provoking and articulate article that's been published in today's Telegraph. I'm left thinking that there should be a role for JB in public life.

Amazing and eloquent man, I never saw him play live but he's still one of my favourite ever players.
Offline Knight

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #554 on: June 9, 2021, 07:22:18 pm »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on June  9, 2021, 09:52:57 am
I'm prejudiced in that John Barnes is my favourite all time player but a friend has just sent me an impressively thought provoking and articulate article that's been published in today's Telegraph. I'm left thinking that there should be a role for JB in public life.

I've been really, really impressed by everything I've ever heard him say. I'm too young to remember him in his pomp and initially didn't believe my Dad when he told me he used to be a flying winger but I'm really grateful I got to see him play before he retired. And I'd love to see him have a more prominent role in public life/ football/ whatever.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #555 on: June 10, 2021, 07:38:46 pm »
One thing I've never understood is why the media talk about John's rapping on the World in Motion track as being 'suspect' or 'poor' etc.
Firstly, he's not a rapper - he's a pro footy player.
And secondly, it wasn't bad at all.
How else is he supposed to rap those very simple lines?
Like Chuck D - aggressively?
Like Eminem - continuous flow?
Like someone reciting poetry?

Nothing wrong with his rapping.

Now, the 'rapping' of the other LFC players on the 'Anfield Rap' track - that's a different story haha
Offline Sangria

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #556 on: June 10, 2021, 10:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on June 10, 2021, 07:38:46 pm
One thing I've never understood is why the media talk about John's rapping on the World in Motion track as being 'suspect' or 'poor' etc.
Firstly, he's not a rapper - he's a pro footy player.
And secondly, it wasn't bad at all.
How else is he supposed to rap those very simple lines?
Like Chuck D - aggressively?
Like Eminem - continuous flow?
Like someone reciting poetry?

Nothing wrong with his rapping.

Now, the 'rapping' of the other LFC players on the 'Anfield Rap' track - that's a different story haha

I've never heard anyone disparage his rapping in World in Motion. Even non-Liverpool-supporting friends think highly of his bit in that song.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #557 on: June 10, 2021, 10:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on June 10, 2021, 10:00:53 pm
I've never heard anyone disparage his rapping in World in Motion. Even non-Liverpool-supporting friends think highly of his bit in that song.
I've never heard it either face to face.
I mentioned the media.
I was reminded cos I read it again on the BBC website just today.
You hear and read it in the media.

People on the street are sound.
Online hide5seek

Re: John Barnes
« Reply #558 on: Today at 11:08:56 am »
Said he wouldn't take the knee. Gone down in my estimation. Taking the knee is only part of anti-racism. His conservatism is sticking out a mile.
