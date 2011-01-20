I haven't went through all the absolute nonsense he has come off with to find an interesting point he has made in fairness, so can't agree or disagree with that.
He is stating as a matter of fact that he was driven out of Celtic because he is black, and telling Celtic fans they wouldn't like Henrik Larsson if he was shit or played for Rangers as some fucked up way of backing up his point. It's bizarre.
Twitter is not great for these kind of discussions, as unconventional thoughts require some precise communications and some depth
This is probably the wrong thread to discuss these issues as well, we should probably use the discrimination thread..
He accepts he wasn't doing a a good job and him being sacked was reasonable, but that the same unconscious bias that hinders black managers from getting jobs in the first place, leads them to getting fired earlier than would be the case, when the going gets tough. I think his point stands to reason, people don't see black people as managers, so they are essentially hired on probation. Due in part to the medium, he is being shouted down a bit by one liners. He probably shouldn't use himself as a case study, as that can seem self serving.
The point about Larsson is Celtic fans saying we can't have any conscious or unconscious bias as we cheered for Larsson, Barnes is toying with that sentiment