Where did you grow up? And at what age did you finally stop using the word?





I actually don't like the nickname 'Digger' because it is too close-sounding to the N word.

Never liked it. Yes, we may know the background. But to those who didn't, it sounded a bit off.



Holy smokes you were still innocently using the N word in the 90s. Ummm that doesnt sound normal to me as I think most UK households had wisened up a bit more in terms of political correctness by then. By the way Im not judging you or your family, Im just saying Im not surprised you got a bit slaughtered at the time despite your tender years. End of the day as long as your heart is clean then all you can say is that shit happens. There are certainly a lot of people out there that may say the politically correct stuff but with their deeds show they are actually bigoted, and vice versa.



to answer both here I grew up in Dublin. i stopped at 9 when given out too for using it which was about 1992.I would have a problem with the nickname digger but its after the character Digger Barnes in Dallas who had an uncanny ability to smell oil underground and knew where to dig. Dallas was absolutely huge in the 80s when Barnes came along so i associate it digger with that rather than what it rhymes with.no it isnt normal, i have a 2 year old son and he will be pulled up and told why its wrong should he make the same mistake. it was right that i got slaughtered as you put it but it was a lack of awareness rather than deliberate use but it never should have come to that.it certainly isn't something i'm proud of even though it was a lack of education and awareness