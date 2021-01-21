« previous next »
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,354
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #920 on: January 21, 2021, 01:18:37 pm »
Quote from: irc65 on January 16, 2021, 05:11:52 pm
Have been enjoying Come On Up to the House, a compilation of Tom Waits covers by female artists. It's a really great album. The hipsters tend to prefer Tom's shouty, bluesy Beefheart tunes, but I prefer the ballads, and there are some great reinterpretations of some of them on this record. All 12 songs are great. Are they better than the originals? I would say, yes, some of them are. Corrine Baily Rae's version of Jersey Girl for example.
https://youtu.be/1g3uV42m0ZA

It's a very listenable album but Tom Waits is such a unique/distinctive artist that I think it's nigh on impossible to improve on the originals ....for me, the only exception to this is The Ramones cover of I Dont Wanna Grow Up...which brims with their trademark brattish energy.....agree with you on the ballad point though - followed his whole career but nothing beats the brokenhearted barfly of his Asylum albums
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline irc65

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #921 on: January 22, 2021, 09:13:33 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on January 21, 2021, 01:18:37 pm
It's a very listenable album but Tom Waits is such a unique/distinctive artist that I think it's nigh on impossible to improve on the originals ....for me, the only exception to this is The Ramones cover of I Dont Wanna Grow Up...which brims with their trademark brattish energy.....agree with you on the ballad point though - followed his whole career but nothing beats the brokenhearted barfly of his Asylum albums
I know what you mean about his uniqueness and agree that Ramones cover is great - it sounds almost like he wrote it for them. I love the stripped back minimal arrangements of the songs on this album, and the female voices take some of the songs in slightly different directions. As you say, very listenable. I have taken to listening to music to help me fall asleep during the lockdown and this is a great record for drifting off too.

Some of his later albums are ace, but I also tend to prefer the early Asylum ones. Heart of Saturday Night is my favourite. There are some fantastic ballads on the later albums too though: Johnsburg Illinois, Georgia Lee, Fannin Street being three examples.

One of the best songwriters of the 20th century in my opinion.
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,354
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #922 on: January 22, 2021, 10:54:06 am »
Quote from: irc65 on January 22, 2021, 09:13:33 am
I know what you mean about his uniqueness and agree that Ramones cover is great - it sounds almost like he wrote it for them. I love the stripped back minimal arrangements of the songs on this album, and the female voices take some of the songs in slightly different directions. As you say, very listenable. I have taken to listening to music to help me fall asleep during the lockdown and this is a great record for drifting off too.

Some of his later albums are ace, but I also tend to prefer the early Asylum ones. Heart of Saturday Night is my favourite. There are some fantastic ballads on the later albums too though: Johnsburg Illinois, Georgia Lee, Fannin Street being three examples.

One of the best songwriters of the 20th century in my opinion.

Spot on, Heart of Saturday Night hasn't just managed to age well, it's actually improved with the passing years - the title track, Drunk On The Moon, Please Call Me Baby..all gems...possibly my favourite TW album along with Nighthawks At The Diner and Swordfishtrombones....an exceptional songwriter - with the best example of this for me being Kentucky Avenue on the Blue Valentine album...starts off as a colourful reminiscence and builds to an extraordinarily moving lament/tribute to a childhood friend....a remarkable song from a remarkable artist
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,723
  • BAGs
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #923 on: February 5, 2021, 11:48:02 pm »
Not better than the beautiful Little Dragon original, but right up there.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WoT8sYBorsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WoT8sYBorsQ</a>
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #924 on: February 8, 2021, 09:21:36 am »
Hard to beat the original as it's a personal favourite, but I just stumbled over Frightened Rabbit doing The Waterboys "The Whole of the Moon"

It was a sad day when Scott Hutchison shuffled off this mortal coil at far too young an age. Maybe he only ever saw the 'rain dirty valleys'.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vvEkgywRCLE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vvEkgywRCLE</a>
[/quote]

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,034
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #925 on: February 8, 2021, 10:30:15 am »
Didn't even know this was a cover until I heard the original on The Serpent last night

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2CQLAhNlbfQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2CQLAhNlbfQ</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8wTxjJrn2g4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8wTxjJrn2g4</a>
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,302
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #926 on: February 8, 2021, 10:45:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  8, 2021, 10:30:15 am
Didn't even know this was a cover until I heard the original on The Serpent last night

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2CQLAhNlbfQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2CQLAhNlbfQ</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8wTxjJrn2g4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8wTxjJrn2g4</a>

I think Youre twisting my melons man was added in by the Mondays!

I knew it was a cover, but dont think Id heard it before.
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #927 on: February 8, 2021, 01:18:36 pm »
sorry mr bragg but...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vnzpg5GgQCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vnzpg5GgQCo</a>
I neither know nor care

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #928 on: February 8, 2021, 04:50:13 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on February  8, 2021, 01:18:36 pm
sorry mr bragg but...



I don't think he'd disagree. When Kirsty wanted to record the song, she thought it was too short, so Billy wrote an extra verse for her. Since her tragic death, he always sings that verse when he plays it live and dedicates it to her.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,302
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #929 on: February 8, 2021, 05:16:15 pm »
Just listened to that original version of Step On again, really like it!
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #930 on: February 8, 2021, 05:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on February  8, 2021, 04:50:13 pm
I don't think he'd disagree. When Kirsty wanted to record the song, she thought it was too short, so Billy wrote an extra verse for her. Since her tragic death, he always sings that verse when he plays it live and dedicates it to her.

din't know that thanks mate  :wave

my favourite lyrics were always

I saw two shooting stars last night
I wished on them, but they were only satellites
It's wrong to wish on space hardware
I wish, I wish, I wish you'd care

brilliant

I neither know nor care

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,034
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #931 on: February 9, 2021, 12:04:00 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February  8, 2021, 05:16:15 pm
Just listened to that original version of Step On again, really like it!

It is good isn't it
Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #932 on: February 16, 2021, 11:40:10 pm »
It's a tough job to improve on Dylan but I think this Mandolin Orange cover of 'Boots Of Spanish Leather' pulls it off...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOHkyZ62jjQ

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,666
  • Truthiness
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #933 on: February 17, 2021, 10:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on February 16, 2021, 11:40:10 pm
It's a tough job to improve on Dylan but I think this Mandolin Orange cover of 'Boots Of Spanish Leather' pulls it off...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOHkyZ62jjQ



That's fantastic, thanks for posting. It works really well as a country duet.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,600
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #934 on: February 19, 2021, 03:04:38 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j0ndCqEc6K0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j0ndCqEc6K0</a>
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
Re: Cover Versions that are better than the Originals
« Reply #935 on: Today at 09:03:00 pm »
No idea how to embed video, but Postmodern Jukeboxs version of Feel It Still is bloody fantastic.
