Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #120 on: November 10, 2023, 07:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  5, 2023, 10:13:51 pm
That's a shame. As 18 yard line said, the guides have always been excellent whenever I've gone on the tour. Genuine knowledge and a love for all things LFC.
the first tour I did was fantastic, loved the interaction with the guide, loved the stories about Shanks and why the old home dressing room was as it was.

The self-guided tour whilst OK and did allow you to go more at your own pace lacked a bit for me, the personal touch. We went the Tuesday after the August bank holiday in 2022, don't think there were any games on the day

It is what it is though and it's good to know there is still the chance of a guided tour. Personally I'd pay extra for a guided tour
Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #121 on: November 29, 2023, 08:59:12 pm »
Going Friday with my son which will be his first time and mine in about 20 years. Can't wait. Can we take photos on our phones or restricted to paying for a photo?
Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #122 on: November 29, 2023, 11:07:50 pm »
As far as I remember the only restrictions on taking your own photos are when trophies are on show. Optional extra charge to have a photo taken by a tour photographer.
Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #123 on: November 30, 2023, 09:32:49 am »
Cool, thanks
Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #124 on: November 30, 2023, 03:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  8, 2023, 06:38:40 pm
This might be useful.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/06/every-liverpool-fc-mural-and-where-to-find-them-in-the-city/

I believe there is a new book out called 'The Art of LFC' which is said to feature the murals and also many of our banners. I've not seen the book myself yet, so can't vouch for how helpful that may be to you. I'll have a look at it in town tomorrow if I see it.

I am very surprised that Diaz have one and Mane does not.

That's a fair point. Mane absolutely should have one.
Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #125 on: January 22, 2024, 07:00:43 pm »
Hi,

If I went in a stadium tour ay 10am would I make a 2.30pm flight from liverpool?
Id like to be at airport for 1pm latest. How long does the tour last?
Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #126 on: January 22, 2024, 07:08:38 pm »
Quote from: pguyo on January 22, 2024, 07:00:43 pm
Hi,

If I went in a stadium tour ay 10am would I make a 2.30pm flight from liverpool?
Id like to be at airport for 1pm latest. How long does the tour last?
It's self guided so it's hard to say exactly as it would depend how many other people are doing it at some of the pinch points were you might have to wait to enter certain areas. Plus obviously how much of the audio visual guide you have. I'd probably say you'd need 2 hours minimum to enjoy it. There's also the museum which you'd get access to as well.
Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #127 on: January 22, 2024, 07:43:09 pm »
Quote from: John_P on January 22, 2024, 07:08:38 pm
It's self guided so it's hard to say exactly as it would depend how many other people are doing it at some of the pinch points were you might have to wait to enter certain areas. Plus obviously how much of the audio visual guide you have. I'd probably say you'd need 2 hours minimum to enjoy it. There's also the museum which you'd get access to as well.

Thanks for that. Much appreciated. Its probably something I dont want to rush. I did the tour 15 yrs ago and bringing my daughter for her first time. Might push the flight out and do a walkaround the murals also with her.
Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #128 on: March 28, 2024, 08:40:45 pm »
Heading to the Brighton game and Liverpool for the weekend with the wife and kids, first time back at Anfield since Brendan Rodgers first game! (thanks kids and mortgage  ;D ) We are going to do the tour all being well on the Monday, cant wait!
« Reply #129 on: April 3, 2024, 11:00:34 am »
I did it in November and ours was guided - I don't remember picking it specifically as an option so it may be the luck of the draw?

Really enjoyed the museum as well, slightly morbid but made me wish my dad was still alive as he would have been to Anfield and seen some of those players I was too young to remember. There's also a bit of memorabilia at the Museum of Liverpool (which is absolutely worth it to anyone visiting the city who hasn't been).
Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #130 on: April 11, 2024, 10:13:31 am »
Did the tour last Friday as part of a few days hosting a student group (definitely wouldn't recommend herding sixteen students through a football stadium on Friday afternoon when you've got a bus waiting and are on a tight schedule!). I'd done it with my two pre-teen cousins a few years ago and thought the self-guided arrangement was decent - to an extent, I could manage their pace and the photo-opportunities, etc. Felt a little different as part of a larger group though, and that it would have been a much better experience if we'd progressed through as a group - there's probably quite a lot of the handheld AV stuff that could have been skipped in favour of in-person commentary, with signposting just to some key moments (pre-match YNWA for example).
Re: The Stadium Tour
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:02:10 am »
Did the tour with the family the day after the Legends match. Does feel every different to the old guided tour but I guess the sheer size of the Main stand plus the visitor numbers makes it impossible to give everyone a guided tour. That said, think it worked very well, and the free audio (plus video) guide was a nice touch (many places charge extra for that). There are tour guides stationed around the floors to help and give a couple of anecdotes.

Being able to move at your own pace is a big plus, especially with kids wanting pics etc. Pics with the cutouts is a nice touch for kids as well.

Would've liked to see an expanded Museum, it does feel like we've outgrown it a little even if the title tribute is good and the European Cup display is much better.
