Did the tour with the family the day after the Legends match. Does feel every different to the old guided tour but I guess the sheer size of the Main stand plus the visitor numbers makes it impossible to give everyone a guided tour. That said, think it worked very well, and the free audio (plus video) guide was a nice touch (many places charge extra for that). There are tour guides stationed around the floors to help and give a couple of anecdotes.



Being able to move at your own pace is a big plus, especially with kids wanting pics etc. Pics with the cutouts is a nice touch for kids as well.



Would've liked to see an expanded Museum, it does feel like we've outgrown it a little even if the title tribute is good and the European Cup display is much better.