Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 335955 times)

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7320 on: April 27, 2024, 01:30:37 pm »
I am off to Derbyshire in half an hour never been happier to go away.  :wave
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7321 on: April 27, 2024, 01:43:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April 27, 2024, 01:30:37 pm
I am off to Derbyshire in half an hour never been happier to go away.  :wave

Hope the weather is nice for you.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7322 on: April 27, 2024, 02:02:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 27, 2024, 01:43:51 pm
Hope the weather is nice for you.

Thanks Rob, looking forward to some rolling hills. 😊
Offline ShrewKop

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7323 on: April 27, 2024, 09:28:41 pm »
https://youtu.be/y7mPHFcxkjg?si=jUJU9LXgi65TSy1Q

I used to live in Nebraska, and my wifes family still live there.

The two main cities, Lincoln and Omaha, got hit by dozens of tornadoes yesterday. Neighborhoods have been flattened.

The videos that have been captured just show how incredibly powerful weather can be.

I could not imagine starting my Friday out, and by mid afternoon, your property is just gone.
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7324 on: April 29, 2024, 09:58:07 pm »
It's been raining for twelve hours.
Offline kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7325 on: May 4, 2024, 03:12:38 pm »
Summer was boss wern it .
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7326 on: May 4, 2024, 04:08:34 pm »
Best one ever
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7327 on: May 4, 2024, 04:15:32 pm »
Whether the weather be fine,
Or whether the weather be not,
Whether the weather be cold,
Or whether the weather be hot,
We'll weather the weather
 Whatever the weather,
Whether we like it or not!
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7328 on: May 4, 2024, 04:24:41 pm »
Quote from: kesey on May  4, 2024, 03:12:38 pm
Summer was boss wern it .

Dont worry kesey, the moment I go back to work the summer will return.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7329 on: May 5, 2024, 08:02:29 am »
Been up since half 5, lovely spring morning. M61 at the M6 junction had that lovely low level mist, now at Blackpool airport, its a lovely day for flying, no wind, high clouds and sun shining, perfect for the lad doing a couple of hours of circuits.
Offline kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7330 on: May 5, 2024, 09:57:07 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May  4, 2024, 04:24:41 pm
Dont worry kesey, the moment I go back to work the summer will return.

Are you back in today ?
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7331 on: May 5, 2024, 12:25:02 pm »
It was like the middle of summer yesterday,more like the middle of November today.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7332 on: May 5, 2024, 12:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on May  5, 2024, 12:25:02 pm
It was like the middle of summer yesterday,more like the middle of November today.

Its beautiful up here, 19c clear skies and lots of sun.
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7333 on: May 5, 2024, 12:40:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2024, 12:32:06 pm
Its beautiful up here, 19c clear skies and lots of sun.

It's just started pissing down here.

For a change like.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7334 on: May 5, 2024, 01:06:10 pm »
Quote from: kesey on May  5, 2024, 09:57:07 am
Are you back in today ?

Tuesday. I'm only amazed its sunny today.  :D
Offline kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7335 on: May 5, 2024, 01:17:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May  5, 2024, 01:06:10 pm
Tuesday. I'm only amazed its sunny today.  :D

Fill ya ' flip flops  .  :wave
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7336 on: May 5, 2024, 01:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on May  5, 2024, 12:25:02 pm
It was like the middle of summer yesterday,more like the middle of November today.
It's the opposite way around up here. It was chilly and grey yesterday. 19°c with sunshine and passing clouds today. There's even people having picnics in the park.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7337 on: May 5, 2024, 01:47:03 pm »
Quote from: kesey on May  5, 2024, 01:17:28 pm
Fill ya ' flip flops  .  :wave

 ;D  :wave
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7338 on: May 6, 2024, 11:30:03 am »
Scorchio here after a gloomy start and I'm stuck in the kitchen all day.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7339 on: May 6, 2024, 12:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on May  6, 2024, 11:30:03 am
Scorchio here after a gloomy start and I'm stuck in the kitchen all day.
And we're the opposite again today. 🙃

Grey and gloomy here. You couldn't see the tops of the cathedrals or Radio City Tower earlier due to the low cloud base. Possible thunderstorms forecast for later on.

As they say, a British summer is one nice day and a thunderstorm.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7340 on: May 6, 2024, 01:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  6, 2024, 12:02:01 pm
And we're the opposite again today. 🙃

Grey and gloomy here. You couldn't see the tops of the cathedrals or Radio City Tower earlier due to the low cloud base. Possible thunderstorms forecast for later on.

As they say, a British summer is one nice day and a thunderstorm.

Been lovely here today, lay in the garden reading from about 9am, went for a walk to get my car back, went for a coffee - came out of the cafe and its gone cloudy and chilly :butt
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7341 on: May 6, 2024, 06:16:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  6, 2024, 01:20:04 pm
Been lovely here today, lay in the garden reading from about 9am, went for a walk to get my car back, went for a coffee - came out of the cafe and its gone cloudy and chilly :butt
It brightened up eventually so we took the dog out. Put a hammock up in the park. It turned cloudy and cold so we came back indoors.  :-\
Offline Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7342 on: May 6, 2024, 07:37:54 pm »
Today went from March to June to October in a single day. ;D
Offline kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7343 on: May 6, 2024, 10:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May  6, 2024, 07:37:54 pm
Today went from March to June to October in a single day. ;D

It's like they are controlling the weather to suit an agenda or something.

Shit.   Wrong forum Soz.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7344 on: Yesterday at 11:46:18 am »
Quote from: kesey on May  6, 2024, 10:08:09 pm
It's like they are controlling the weather to suit an agenda or something.

Shit.   Wrong forum Soz.

https://www.dri.edu/cloud-seeding-program/what-is-cloud-seeding/

Quote
Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that improves a clouds ability to produce rain or snow by introducing tiny ice nuclei into certain types of subfreezing clouds. These nuclei provide a base for snowflakes to form. After cloud seeding takes place, the newly formed snowflakes quickly grow and fall from the clouds back to the surface of the Earth, increasing snowpack and streamflow. 

just do it away from sefton park and I'm happy
Offline kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7345 on: Yesterday at 06:57:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:46:18 am
https://www.dri.edu/cloud-seeding-program/what-is-cloud-seeding/

just do it away from sefton park and I'm happy

It's happening and a bit more sinister than cloud seeding too. We don't want to derail this thread though Tonela as we'll get into trouble. Ps. You live about 200 yards from us .   :wave
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7346 on: Today at 08:16:35 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on May  6, 2024, 07:37:54 pm
Today went from March to June to October in a single day. ;D

We've had two days like this now,it was freezing by 7 o'clock last night.

Thick mist here this morning.
