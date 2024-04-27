I am off to Derbyshire in half an hour never been happier to go away.
Hope the weather is nice for you.
Summer was boss wern it .
Dont worry kesey, the moment I go back to work the summer will return.
It was like the middle of summer yesterday,more like the middle of November today.
Its beautiful up here, 19c clear skies and lots of sun.
Are you back in today ?
Tuesday. I'm only amazed its sunny today.
Fill ya ' flip flops .
Scorchio here after a gloomy start and I'm stuck in the kitchen all day.
And we're the opposite again today. 🙃Grey and gloomy here. You couldn't see the tops of the cathedrals or Radio City Tower earlier due to the low cloud base. Possible thunderstorms forecast for later on. As they say, a British summer is one nice day and a thunderstorm.
Been lovely here today, lay in the garden reading from about 9am, went for a walk to get my car back, went for a coffee - came out of the cafe and its gone cloudy and chilly
Today went from March to June to October in a single day.
It's like they are controlling the weather to suit an agenda or something.Shit. Wrong forum Soz.
Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that improves a clouds ability to produce rain or snow by introducing tiny ice nuclei into certain types of subfreezing clouds. These nuclei provide a base for snowflakes to form. After cloud seeding takes place, the newly formed snowflakes quickly grow and fall from the clouds back to the surface of the Earth, increasing snowpack and streamflow.
https://www.dri.edu/cloud-seeding-program/what-is-cloud-seeding/just do it away from sefton park and I'm happy
