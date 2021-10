I deactivated mine cos just cant be doing with it. Nob heads wanna be ur 'friend' that youve not seen in ages and wanna talk. Its like if 'I wanna talk to you I would have stayed in touch!' Bit of a stalkers paradise too if u ask me.

To the 96 that passed away at Hillsborough on that fatefull day. Now looking down with smiles so proud, you sing with us as we sing aloud. You held us, guide us, get us through, I know Istanbul was down to you. And though the future is unknown, one things for sure... You'll Never Walk Alone.