Hi all, just wanted to ask some advice.I listed my PS4 on eBay ( http://ebay.us/1eyxmA?cmpnId=5338273189 ) on Sunday as well as my old hi-fi ( http://ebay.us/dkkbCK?cmpnId=5338273189 ) and a Bluetooth adapter ( http://ebay.us/B7HbQZ?cmpnId=5338273189 ).I'm getting a little twitchy because the hi-fi and adapter have had a load of views and have lots of people watching, but the PS4's still only on 18 views with 2 watchers (and no bids).Can anyone see anything wrong with the listing, or is it just because eBay is flush with PS4s and the other two items are a bit more niche?Any help would be much appreciated!