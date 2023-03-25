« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9921204 times)

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40720 on: March 25, 2023, 08:45:51 pm »

'The Most Smart & Creative Liverpool Plays' - from the quality George Films:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LBecqR_zmSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LBecqR_zmSM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/LBecqR_zmSM
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40721 on: March 28, 2023, 12:04:41 pm »

'Inside Anfield: Liverpool 2-0 Celtic | Behind the scenes with the Legends' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nKzPYoZWUkA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nKzPYoZWUkA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/nKzPYoZWUkA



'On the Road | Liverpool FC Legends v Celtic FC Legends' - from Celtic FC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p_2eNJhu4-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p_2eNJhu4-M</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/p_2eNJhu4-M
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40722 on: March 29, 2023, 04:33:22 pm »
Love this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zxia2Xxqo2g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zxia2Xxqo2g</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxia2Xxqo2g
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40723 on: March 30, 2023, 09:37:27 pm »

'LIVERPOOL'S GOALS SCORED AT MAN CITY | Sturridge screamer, Kuyt winner, 18/19 Team goal' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vBoQC6Q959A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vBoQC6Q959A</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vBoQC6Q959A
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40724 on: March 31, 2023, 01:35:02 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Man City vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hXxrNZ9BxYQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hXxrNZ9BxYQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hXxrNZ9BxYQ



'We WILL spend in summer! Thats what I can say. DEFINITELY!' | Klopp Embargo | Man City v Liverpool - 9 minute video, from Beanyman:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mb9tpW8hxXg

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40725 on: March 31, 2023, 05:39:55 pm »
'Anfield will do the rest...' Lallana and Milner on Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dX3SfIkj9cM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dX3SfIkj9cM</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dX3SfIkj9cM
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40726 on: April 1, 2023, 11:33:48 am »

^ really nice watch, that ;D
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40727 on: April 1, 2023, 11:34:23 am »
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40728 on: April 1, 2023, 11:36:40 am »
.



Manchester Cheats 4 - 1 Liverpool : League Match 27 : Saturday 1st April, 2023 - a 12.30pm kick off.


MCFC XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez.
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Gakpo, Salah, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Arthur, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez, Firmino.


Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistant Referees: Adrian Holmes and Simon Long. 4th Official: Graham Scott. VAR: John Brooks.


'Matchday Live: Manchester City vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLcH6E7pwdM
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-away-manchester-city-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5911

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353939.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353955.0



Goals & Match Action...

Gundogan hits the floor like he has been poleaxed, vs Fabinho, in the 1st minute - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642128602522083330

de Bruyne dives to get freekick vs Henderson on 14' - https://twitter.com/TomGooner49/status/1642131580612145152

Salah goal on 16' - https://dubz.co/video/3e78d4 & https://streamin.me/v/85256b5b & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642132658267344897

Linesman ignores Ake wrestling Salah, gives a throw-in to City; Salah then booked for dissent - https://twitter.com/benyrob12/status/1642133069833416704

Salah pass can't find Jota for a 1-on-1 with City goalkeeper on 26' - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642141652935483392?

Alvarez goal on 27' - https://dubz.co/video/b15388 & https://streamin.me/v/b6e86c67 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642135360212705280

Guardiola shithouse celebrating the goal in front of Tsimikas - https://v.redd.it/ne00xkv4r9ra1 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642142533294739459

Rodri on a yellow card, pulls back Gakpo on the counter, ref does not give the 2nd yellow - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642136844912455687

City fans with 'Always the Victim' chants on 35 mins after Rodri escapes 2nd yellow card - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1642136275464384515

Trent vs Grealish accident - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642137583013511171 & https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642135036135632897

De Bruyne goal on 46' - https://dubz.co/video/25f399 & https://streamin.me/v/201a9d21 & https://twitter.com/AAudhli/status/1642146075292180485

Gundogan goal on 53' - https://dubz.co/video/5b1fbb & https://streamin.me/v/5b6b2b70 & https://twitter.com/AAudhli/status/1642147387069067264

Alisson save from Grealish on 59' - https://streamsc.co/DF_TG2914 & https://twitter.com/TPLCSports/status/1642148045193109504

Grealish goal on 74' - https://dubz.co/video/e95118 & https://streamin.me/v/b87a2516 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642152043665059841



Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uts0fn3zDQ4 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65149867 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mD-QWN64F4

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=2og4K5jYp-c & www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkLjkt5M-ak & www.youtube.com/watch?v=zt9n9DtuJVU



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/128jcfe/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/01-04-2023-manchester-city-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535367/manchester-city-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535367/manchester-city-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/manchester-city-vs-liverpool-01-04-2023



'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnfpJspeDj4



'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SIni-VIz1iQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SIni-VIz1iQ</a>




Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 1st April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1291k1h/bbc_match_of_the_day_01apr2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Manchester City:-

tba (likely Monday... if Liverpool win. If Liverpool lose there usually isn't an 'Inside X' program)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40729 on: Yesterday at 02:59:18 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Chelsea vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0O_j59-O9uc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0O_j59-O9uc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0O_j59-O9uc



'Jurgen Klopp Embargo | Chelsea v Liverpool' - an 8 minute video from Beanyman (embargoed section) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=K68bvhVK-d8

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40730 on: Today at 01:12:16 am »

'LIVERPOOL'S GOALS SCORED AT CHELSEA | Henderson rocket, Trent set-piece, Sturridge stunner' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9jaUHk3bOrg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9jaUHk3bOrg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9jaUHk3bOrg
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more
