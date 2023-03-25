.Manchester Cheats 4 - 1 Liverpool
: League Match 27
: Saturday 1st April, 2023 - a 12.30pm kick off
. MCFC XI:
Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Grealish, Alvarez.Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis
.Liverpool XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Gakpo, Salah, Jota.Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Arthur, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nunez, Firmino
Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistant Referees: Adrian Holmes and Simon Long. 4th Official: Graham Scott. VAR: John Brooks.
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLcH6E7pwdM
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-away-manchester-city-premier-league
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5911
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353939.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353955.0Goals & Match Action...
Gundogan hits the floor like he has been poleaxed, vs Fabinho, in the 1st minute - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642128602522083330
de Bruyne dives to get freekick vs Henderson on 14' - https://twitter.com/TomGooner49/status/1642131580612145152Salah goal
on 16' - https://dubz.co/video/3e78d4
& https://streamin.me/v/85256b5b
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642132658267344897
Linesman ignores Ake wrestling Salah, gives a throw-in to City; Salah then booked for dissent - https://twitter.com/benyrob12/status/1642133069833416704
Salah pass can't find Jota for a 1-on-1 with City goalkeeper on 26' - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642141652935483392?
Alvarez goal on 27' - https://dubz.co/video/b15388
& https://streamin.me/v/b6e86c67
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642135360212705280
Guardiola shithouse celebrating the goal in front of Tsimikas - https://v.redd.it/ne00xkv4r9ra1
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642142533294739459
Rodri on a yellow card, pulls back Gakpo on the counter, ref does not give the 2nd yellow - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642136844912455687
City fans with 'Always the Victim' chants on 35 mins after Rodri escapes 2nd yellow card - https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1642136275464384515
Trent vs Grealish accident - https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642137583013511171
& https://twitter.com/tulni/status/1642135036135632897
De Bruyne goal on 46' - https://dubz.co/video/25f399
& https://streamin.me/v/201a9d21
& https://twitter.com/AAudhli/status/1642146075292180485
Gundogan goal on 53' - https://dubz.co/video/5b1fbb
& https://streamin.me/v/5b6b2b70
& https://twitter.com/AAudhli/status/1642147387069067264
Alisson save from Grealish on 59' - https://streamsc.co/DF_TG2914
& https://twitter.com/TPLCSports/status/1642148045193109504
Grealish goal on 74' - https://dubz.co/video/e95118
& https://streamin.me/v/b87a2516
& https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1642152043665059841
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=uts0fn3zDQ4
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65149867
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mD-QWN64F4
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=2og4K5jYp-c
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkLjkt5M-ak
Match Highlights & Full Match Replays:
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/128jcfe/manchester_city_vs_liverpool_premier_league
& https://ourmatch.me/01-04-2023-manchester-city-vs-liverpool
& https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535367/manchester-city-vs-liverpool
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535367/manchester-city-vs-liverpool#media
& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/manchester-city-vs-liverpool-01-04-2023
'Manchester City vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnfpJspeDj4
'Manchester City vs Liverpool
'Manchester City vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-https://www.youtube.com/v/SIni-VIz1iQ
Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Saturday 1st April
MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1291k1h/bbc_match_of_the_day_01apr2023LFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTVInside Manchester City
:-
tba (likely Monday... if Liverpool win. If Liverpool lose there usually isn't an 'Inside X' program)
