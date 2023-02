Cheers for the link. Confused me though because some time around then I went to a 2-0 home v Chelsea and Torres got both, BUT it wasn't this. A year or two later I guess.



2010 maybe, mate?Torres also bagged a couple here vs Chelsea at Anfield: www.facebook.com/premierleague/videos/on-this-day-liverpool-2-0-chelsea-2010/408557010052250 It seemed we played them a lot between 2005-2010; both in Europe and in the domestic cups - on top of the league matchesPSV and Marseille too in Europe - we seemed to get them quite a bit back then? (though could be my memory playing tricks!)