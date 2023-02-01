« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1011 1012 1013 1014 1015 [1016]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 9863481 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40600 on: February 1, 2023, 04:16:54 pm »

Probably worth a mention that the official Liverpool twitter platform is now doing an '#OnThisDay' goals video every day...

https://twitter.com/LFC


Today's is Torres' goals vs Chelsea from 2009: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1620781513942900740 - good to see some older match footage in high quality for a change ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40601 on: February 2, 2023, 12:36:23 pm »

'Never Done Supporting | Nike Football X Liverpool FC' - a 15 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K18FE240bn0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K18FE240bn0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=K18FE240bn0
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,108
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40602 on: February 2, 2023, 03:44:01 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February  1, 2023, 04:16:54 pm

...Today's is Torres' goals vs Chelsea from 2009: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1620781513942900740 - ....

Cheers for the link. Confused me though because some time around then I went to a 2-0 home v Chelsea and Torres got both, BUT it wasn't this. A year or two later I guess.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40603 on: February 2, 2023, 04:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on February  2, 2023, 03:44:01 pm
Cheers for the link. Confused me though because some time around then I went to a 2-0 home v Chelsea and Torres got both, BUT it wasn't this. A year or two later I guess.

2010 maybe, mate?

Torres also bagged a couple here vs Chelsea at Anfield: www.facebook.com/premierleague/videos/on-this-day-liverpool-2-0-chelsea-2010/408557010052250

^ www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5231


It seemed we played them a lot between 2005-2010; both in Europe and in the domestic cups - on top of the league matches  ;D

PSV and Marseille too in Europe - we seemed to get them quite a bit back then? (though could be my memory playing tricks!)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40604 on: February 2, 2023, 04:27:33 pm »

Possibly the best ever 'Fields of Anfield Road' (CL Last 16 match, 2nd leg vs Benfica in 2006 - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4987 - we'd lost the 1st leg 1-0) ...?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/haOjrqNhR6w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/haOjrqNhR6w</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=haOjrqNhR6w
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,108
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40605 on: February 2, 2023, 05:38:11 pm »
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40606 on: February 3, 2023, 12:04:20 pm »

'Jürgen Klopp's pre-match press conference | Wolves vs Liverpool' from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-jYgLfFrurU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-jYgLfFrurU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jYgLfFrurU



'Klopp on Liverpool's Champions League squad - and is FFP dead?' - 9 minute embargoed section of Klopp's press conference vs Wolves, from This Is Anfield:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYHdPIITrRc

« Last Edit: February 3, 2023, 11:32:44 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40607 on: February 3, 2023, 11:37:42 pm »

'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Ep. 15: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool 1967, Football League 66/67' - a 7 minute video from the superb Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hI3HS77hHOw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hI3HS77hHOw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/hI3HS77hHOw


LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/394
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40608 on: February 4, 2023, 02:15:28 pm »
.



Wolves 3 - 0 Liverpool : League Match 20 : Saturday 4th February, 2023 - a 3pm kick off.


Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang.
Subs: Bentley, Collins, Jimenez, Podence, Jonny, Moutinho, A. Traore, Hodge, Bueno.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho.


'Matchday Live: Brighton vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=elXC76epwKA
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-beaten-away-wolves-premier-league & www.flashscore.co.uk/match/QZLrMVSH/#/match-summary

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5904

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353675.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353682.0



Goals & Match Action...

Matip own goal for Wolves on 6 mins - https://dubz.co/c/dssn49 & https://streamin.me/v/e9eae611 & https://twitter.com/Footyhub01/status/1621888578757267459

10 minutes in and Wolves fans giving it the 'Sign On' and poverty songs - https://twitter.com/IanDoyleSport/status/1621888231695437831

Dawson goal on 12 mins - https://dubz.co/c/0x1m6n & https://streamin.me/v/3563c914 & https://twitter.com/Footyhub01/status/1621889810926297088

Neves goal on 71 mins - https://dubz.co/c/96rjvn & https://streamin.me/v/91b8c0ca & https://twitter.com/BabbleSportsFC/status/1621909700563406848



Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJgh3zFafTM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0YO8gOXRqc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=eggSHx4kAZY

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WWrClezsEk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vVjmYrKhsc & www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQT4sTFa-Ug



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/10ti5yq/wolverhampton_wanderers_vs_liverpool_premier

& https://ourmatch.me/04-02-2023-wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-liverpool & https://yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535190/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535190/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-liverpool-04-02-2023



'Wolves vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCUbcOY84Kc



'Wolves vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BouVD-1CRY8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BouVD-1CRY8</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 4th February MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/10tvg69/bbc_match_of_the_day_04feb2023

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Wolves:-

tba (likely Monday / Tuesday... if Liverpool win. If Liverpool lose there usually isn't an 'Inside X' program)




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

« Last Edit: February 5, 2023, 11:57:08 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,492
  • BoRac
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40609 on: February 4, 2023, 06:29:56 pm »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,762
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40610 on: February 4, 2023, 06:30:31 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on February  4, 2023, 06:29:56 pm
Who was the journalist whose question Jurgen refused to answer?

Pearce. He really doesn't like him. Rightfully so.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40611 on: February 6, 2023, 09:10:50 pm »

'Manchester United v Liverpool 03/08/1983' - a 1 minute video from the superb Dave Waller:-

'Brief footage from BBC NI of Manchester United v Liverpool in a testimonial match for Billy Drennan at Windsor Park in Belfast in August 1983'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tldAxLK5FsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tldAxLK5FsE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tldAxLK5FsE


LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/8136
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40612 on: Today at 11:09:41 am »

'We Are Liverpool Podcast : Episode 4 - Rylee Foster | 'I wasn't going to let a car accident define me'' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m9ACX5Isny8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m9ACX5Isny8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/m9ACX5Isny8
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40613 on: Today at 11:11:07 am »

'Jürgen Klopp press conference | Liverpool vs Everton' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9Lu-3SHsDVI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9Lu-3SHsDVI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9Lu-3SHsDVI
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,140
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #40614 on: Today at 09:36:46 pm »

'MERSEYSIDE DERBY GOALS AT ANFIELD | Origi 90+6', Gerrard Screamers, Salah Puskas Winner' - an 8 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o2DQT7ao9vo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o2DQT7ao9vo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/o2DQT7ao9vo
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 1011 1012 1013 1014 1015 [1016]   Go Up
« previous next »
 