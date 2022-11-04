« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 4, 2022, 04:09:07 pm

'Jürgen Klopp press conference LIVE | Tottenham vs Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/15DeV-63MNM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/15DeV-63MNM</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 6, 2022, 03:37:55 pm
.



Spurs 1 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 13 : Sunday 6th November, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off.


Spurs XI: Lloris, Emerson, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kane.
Subs: Sarr, Lucas Moura, Doherty, Skipp, Tanganga, Sánchez, Forster, Gil, Kulusevski.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Ramsay, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho.


Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Lee Betts, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Darren England.


'Matchday Live: Spurs vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qbDPLhEVms
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mohamed-salah-scores-twice-reds-win-tottenham

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5897

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353283.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353293.0



Goals & Match Action...

Trent cross-field pass on 6 mins - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1589296732717948934

Salah goal on 11 mins - https://dubz.co/v/00a1q6 & https://streamin.me/v/f9fa2d43 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1589297575395467265

Alisson saves Perisic shot onto the post on 15 mins - https://streamin.me/v/77cda42a & https://т.website/s/soccer_mirror/6621/

Trent nudge into Sessegnon on 20 mins - https://twitter.com/fraadna/status/1589301222473097216

Salah goal on 39 mins - https://dubz.co/v/czsyf7 & https://streamin.me/v/ac1b483a & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1589304936252194817

Perisic hits the bar on 49 mins - https://streamin.me/v/da1d8ceb & https://т.website/s/soccer_mirror/6638/

Agent Of Chaos sends Bissouma to the floor clutching fresh air on 62 mins - https://v.redd.it/xg46s0o6pdy91

Kane goal on 70 mins - https://dubz.co/v/czsyf7 & https://streamin.me/v/44022609 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1589316482286194689

Antonio Conte yellow card on 71 mins - https://dubz.co/v/kxvs22 & https://streamin.me/v/1107c172

Nunez hits the bar on 81 mins - https://streamin.me/v/cf5e2c70



Salah & Robertson post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6a0JhBtuqw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgp1LH4zYz0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=iB179AkDBeA

Robertson post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-D4mCsGAM8 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WJAhQYa7Ik

Thiago post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOQr2tUu6Bs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGSeXwFDmLI


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOc4PTMT81c & www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqkWWJoWQIs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FLULb76pLk

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFh-DjRRpbs & www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3ABtyyCojk



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ynulvk/tottenham_hotspur_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/06-11-2022-tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool & www.yoursoccerdose.com/matches/18535138/tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18535138/tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool#media & https://footyfull.com/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur-vs-liverpool-06-11-2022



'Spurs vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=xn8qS1DSP8Y



'Spurs vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

www.youtube.com/v/S_aq_bty2dQ



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Sunday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Sunday 6th November MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/yo708j/bbc_match_of_the_day_2_06nov2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Spurs:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F4ipiVVq0y4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F4ipiVVq0y4</a>




Liverpool 2022/23 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
November 6, 2022, 10:33:10 pm

'EVERY ANGLE as Mo Salah finishes boss team move at Spurs' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k_jBJTmcrUo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k_jBJTmcrUo</a>
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 12:36:33 pm
.


RAWK's 'Champions League - Last 16 Draw - Monday 7 November 11:00 GMT' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353238.0



The last time we faced Real Madrid in the Last 16 of the Champions League:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17859071#msg17859071

^ with videos covering both legs of the tie...
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Yesterday at 06:18:02 pm

'FSG To Put Liverpool Up For Sale? | Talking Reds LIVE' - a 25 minute video, from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CpHV1Sv2ABw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CpHV1Sv2ABw</a>


^ RAWK discussion on it here (in the 'FSG discussion thread') - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353230.msg18580009#msg18580009
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:40:01 pm

'Lazar Marković amazing shot vs Sunderland' - from the 2014/15 season:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GHiXFk9zY0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GHiXFk9zY0k</a>


^ Mirror match report: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/sunderland-0-1-liverpool-lazar-markovics-4952735

Grauniad minute-by-minute match blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2015/jan/10/sunderland-liverpool-premier-league-live


Markovic' winning goal from earlier in the match: www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/goal-of-the-day-lazar-markovi%C4%87-v-sunderland/10155063623772573
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:44:59 pm

'Suarez's Amazing Strike vs Arsenal' - from the 2013/14 season; Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FmgeAHVu8aw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FmgeAHVu8aw</a>


RAWK Match threads: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311805.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=311911.0

LFCHistory.net Match Info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5405


5 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CrfQtnTuF1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CrfQtnTuF1I</a>

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Today at 01:46:43 pm

'Press Conference: Liverpool's League Cup preview | Derby County' - from LFC; with Pep Lijnders:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6Mm4MWgnx8g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6Mm4MWgnx8g</a>
