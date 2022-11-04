.Spurs 1 - 2 Liverpool
: League Match 13
: Sunday 6th November, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off
. Spurs XI:
Lloris, Emerson, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kane.Subs: Sarr, Lucas Moura, Doherty, Skipp, Tanganga, Sánchez, Forster, Gil, Kulusevski
.LFC XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Nunez.Subs: Kelleher, Ramsay, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Carvalho.Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Lee Betts, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Darren England.'Matchday Live: Spurs vs Liverpool'
Trent cross-field pass on 6 mins - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1589296732717948934Salah goal
on 11 mins - https://dubz.co/v/00a1q6
& https://streamin.me/v/f9fa2d43
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1589297575395467265
Alisson saves Perisic shot onto the post on 15 mins - https://streamin.me/v/77cda42a
& https://т.website/s/soccer_mirror/6621/
Trent nudge into Sessegnon on 20 mins - https://twitter.com/fraadna/status/1589301222473097216Salah goal
on 39 mins - https://dubz.co/v/czsyf7
& https://streamin.me/v/ac1b483a
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1589304936252194817
Perisic hits the bar on 49 mins - https://streamin.me/v/da1d8ceb
& https://т.website/s/soccer_mirror/6638/
Agent Of Chaos sends Bissouma to the floor clutching fresh air on 62 mins - https://v.redd.it/xg46s0o6pdy91
Kane goal on 70 mins - https://dubz.co/v/czsyf7
& https://streamin.me/v/44022609
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1589316482286194689
Antonio Conte yellow card on 71 mins - https://dubz.co/v/kxvs22
& https://streamin.me/v/1107c172
Nunez hits the bar on 81 mins - https://streamin.me/v/cf5e2c70
Salah & Robertson post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6a0JhBtuqw
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgp1LH4zYz0
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=iB179AkDBeA
Robertson post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-D4mCsGAM8
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WJAhQYa7Ik
Thiago post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOQr2tUu6Bs
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGSeXwFDmLI
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOc4PTMT81c
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqkWWJoWQIs
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FLULb76pLk
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFh-DjRRpbs
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3ABtyyCojkMatch Highlights
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F4ipiVVq0y4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F4ipiVVq0y4</a>
