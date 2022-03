.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Chelsea (Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties)

Liverpool show support for Ukraine

Liverpool win 11 - 10 on penalties

The full penalty shootout

Liverpool trophy lift

(includes Milner singing and smiling! )

Inside Wembley

League Cup Final 2022: Behind The Scenes

Match Reports

: Sunday 27th February, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off.Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah. (Thiago was injured in the pre-match warm-up; replaced by Keita)Alisson, Tsimikas, Konate, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Origi.Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.Kepa, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner.Referee: Stuart Atwell, Assistant Referees: Dan Cook & Daniel Robathan, Fourth Official: Andrew Madley, VAR: Darren England.'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Chelsea' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuI3636naWw LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-beat-chelsea-penalties-win-carabao-cup LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5872 RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351864.0 RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351884.0 RAWK Extra-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351886.0 RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351882.0 :-Fans sing YNWA during a minute's applause in solidarity for the people of Ukraine : https://twitter.com/samcunningham/status/1497972372447453186 Liverpool Fans Sing You’ll Never Walk Alone - Ukraine Wembley Tribute : www.youtube.com/watch?v=aR9n5GAxgSw Both teams show support for Ukraine pre-match : https://twitter.com/toff_t_/status/1498197129197723651 A moment to stand in solidarity with Ukraine : https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1497974756120817664 Liverpool fans with a flag in Ukraine colours saying you'll never walk alone : https://twitter.com/Richard12545678/status/1497972864850477058 Liverpool YNWA Ukraine banner : https://twitter.com/deonseptember/status/1498212230495678464 More Ukraine flags in the Liverpool end : https://twitter.com/jamesbenge/status/1497962100802535427 More Ukraine banners in the Liverpool end : https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1498048656557195268 Numerous Ukraine flags in the Liverpool end : https://twitter.com/JDNalton/status/1497972263181860866 Anfield adorned in Ukraine flag as Liverpool play the Final : https://twitter.com/Kop__News/status/1497857108385091588 Liverpool, St George's Hall on 27.02.2022 : https://imgur.com/gallery/Lrvee9W :-Kelleher save from Pulisic on 6 mins - https://streamable.com/9avf8n Edouard Mendy double save from Keita and Mane on 30 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/4xavwy2g https://ziscore.com/Daniel Sturridge/Mount shoots wide on 45 mins - https://streamff.com/v/91b3a6 Mount hits the post on 49 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/53rfghdb Keita challenge with Chalobah on 60 mins - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/t2tw7d/keita_challenge_on_chalobah_no_red_card/ Salah dinked chance cleared by Silva off the line on 64 mins - https://streamff.com/v/0520a2 Matip disallowed goal on 67 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/j2gy517m Liverpool attacking goalmouth scramble on 85 mins - https://streamff.com/v/b85646 Kelleher save vs Lukaku on 90+5 mins - https://streamff.com/v/c4eb60 Lukaku disallowed goal on 98 mins (VAR) - https://streamgg.com/v/fxp0598m Havertz and Alexander-Arnold incident on 105 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/z853ba6q Havertz disallowed goal (offside) on 110 mins - https://streamff.com/v/df670f Trent, Elliott & Milner not having any Chelsea antics in extra-time - https://v.redd.it/001x265vvik81 Penalties it is...Match & Penalty Shootout Info: www.flashscore.co.uk/match/nykmEn2c/#match-summary/match-summary (17 minutes) - www.dailymotion.com/video/x88cgsq Video of Chelsea GK Kepa missed penalty : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498019934529589259 ^ all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for the above gif.:-Liverpool fans at Camp and Furnace celebrate : https://twitter.com/LivEchonews/status/1498032554426916874 Liverpool fans at Camp and Furnace sing YNWA : https://twitter.com/Charl_hadfield/status/1498019257237524482 Fans at Taggy's bar celebrate : https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1498020769732993033 Fan Park Footage of Liverpool Fans Celebrating the League Cup Final win over Chelsea! : www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9LCxBs1ZxE Fans in the Friend in Hand pub (London) watching the pens : https://v.redd.it/3xk10r24nfk81 Irish Liverpool fans post match YNWA in the Clonsilla Inn, Dublin : https://v.redd.it/k7vszwe6xlk81 Melbourne, Australia celebrations for the League Cup Final : https://v.redd.it/dg8kusfkrfk81 Liverpool fans at the Crown Casino, Perth, Australia : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qmja_vYpRRU Celebrations at The Madison in Downtown Toronto : https://v.redd.it/zhu7zk7nxgk81 Atlanta Reds, LFC Atlanta Official Supporters Club enjoying the game : https://v.redd.it/clnyems6dmk81 Brooklyn enjoying the first of 4 : https://v.redd.it/6x5va507fgk81 OLSC Las Vegas loses their Shite!!! : https://twitter.com/MightyQuinn801/status/1498068728461676547 Liverpool NYC 11st Street Bar : https://v.redd.it/wysntul54gk81 :-Liverpool fans giving their clear view on the government at Wembley yesterday : https://twitter.com/mikegoulden/status/1498273987666890753 'CRAZY FAN CELEBRATIONS AFTER KEPA PENALTY MISS | Liverpool fans react to moment Liverpool won' : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkEyXnUVhcM 'I was filming what I thought was just the Liverpool fans for the final pen and then I noticed Kepa’s pen fly into the fans':-A Liverpool fan caught Kepa’s penalty and took the ball home : https://twitter.com/PurelyFootball/status/1498251966220222464 Liverpool fans celebrate the Kepa's penalty miss and the win : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498191240176697346 Scenes : https://v.redd.it/h3ynciz8smk81 Liverpool fans celebrate the moment the League Cup was won #shorts : www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yjKTTC4ksM Convinced the Wembley DJ was a closet Liverpool fanLinda Pizzuti short video on the day and also the penalties : www.instagram.com/p/CaftjH4vHcR Liverpool fans singing "One Kiss" following their win : https://twitter.com/LipaToday/status/1498075472961236995 Post-Match YNWA : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498020998440005634 Liverpool players post match celebrations with the fans : https://v.redd.it/nx2eg0cdifk81 Kostas repeat celebrations with the trophy and fans - https://twitter.com/lfcmumble/status/1498064329492643844 Minamino getting a deeply deserved loud cheer lifting the trophy for the fans - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498064148051095553 van Dijk with the trophy and his MOTM trophy : https://twitter.com/fcDavee/status/1498030945366167553 Chelsea collect their runners-up medals (video) : https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498019818993242113 (video) : https://streamable.com/w1ev10 Players go up the steps to pick up the medals & trophy : https://v.redd.it/z3umt8akkhk81 Video of Klopp dancing with the trophy : https://imgur.com/a/35jDyiF A young boy joined the Liverpool squad for their League Cup trophy lift : https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498032368178839555 '"Best experience of my life" - Meet the young Liverpool fan who lifted the League Cup' : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRwYBb05sUA ' (3 minute video):-' (70 second clip):-:-Liverpool players celebrating & singing in the dressing room post match : https://v.redd.it/f9easp4rufk81 Post match dressing room dancing from GK Adrian's instagram account : https://www.reddit.com/link/t33o6d/video/jk3uw3knbhk81/player 3+ minutes of players celebrating in the changing room : www.youtube.com/watch?v=_adW-Ggy6nU more video footage of the players celebrating'Your #CaraboCupFinal Man of the Match!' - presented with trophies in changing room : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498292402049589250 'The team behind the team' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498311616424816646 Sir King Kenny Dalglish and Jürgen Klopp post match : https://v.redd.it/scjv1tnayfk81 Kelleher post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcBSHvEn-kA https://v.redd.it/pdajl48qegk81 (LFC Interview)van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5gYyju2x04 Henderson post match interview : https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1498030975737028611 Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIhLJr8M6_E Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-m_uWnVT5Y ' : 4 minute official highlights from LFC:-' : 6 minute official highlights from the Sky:-' : 3 minute official highlights from the EFL:-There is afor the League Cup Final on Sunday, from 9pm to 10pm, on thechannel ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quest_(British_TV_channel )): TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv Sky 'pundits' arguing (having a 'heated debate') over the penalties:-Jordan Henderson is the first ever Liverpool captain to lift the: 🏆 Champions League, 🏆 Premier League/First Division, 🏆 UEFA Super Cup, 🏆 Club World Cup, 🏆 League Cup. Captain fantastic. - https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1498030357769342979 '𝟗 x 🏆' (with 1 minute video of the various 'Walls' being updated to reflect the 9th League Cup win) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498324295847665667 :-' - a 9 minute video from The EFL:-RAWK's general '' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349130.0 :-:-' - 5 minute video from The Anfield Wrap:-':-' - 15 minute video from The Redmen TV:-' - 4 minute video from The RedMen TV:-' - 17 minute video from Maych TV:-' - 17 minute video from The RedMen TV:-Liverpoolinformation (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results Liverpool matches being shownLiverpool matches being shown(+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the '' thread)Liverpool matches being shown www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)A '' for the RAWK '' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576