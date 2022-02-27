« previous next »
.







Inter 0 - 2 Liverpool : Champions League, Last 16 - 1st Leg : Wednesday 16th February, 2022 - an 8pm kick off.


Inter XI: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Perisic, Dzeko, Lautaro.
Subs: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez, Ranocchia, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Sangalli, Carboni, Caicedo.

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Mane, Jota.
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Minamino, Diaz, Firmino, Origi.


'Matchday Live: Inter vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TntPDeRgjco
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-beat-inter-claim-advantage-champions-league-last-16-tie

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5869
LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/2122-7.html

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351555.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351814.0

'800 - @JamesMilner tonight made the 800th appearance of his senior club career (275 Liverpool, 203 Man. City, 136 Newcastle Utd, 126 Aston Villa, 54 Leeds Utd, 6 Swindon Town). Milner has averaged 40 games per season across his 20-season professional career. Enduring.' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1494070693356613637



Calhanoglu hits the crossbar for Inter on 16' - https://streamgg.com/v/620d5bd91dfa1

Inter player falling on Thiago's arm (looked bloody awkward and painful) - https://v.redd.it/urxk7ilx4di81

Konate on full sprint recovery run to cut out a cross on 35' - https://v.redd.it/6c3j1d0yeci81

Firmino goal on 75' - https://clips.clippit.tv/rqdyvm/720.mp4 & https://streamja.com/P55AG & https://streamgg.com/v/620d587fe8307

Salah goal on 83' - https://clips.clippit.tv/yxgprq/720.mp4 & https://streamgg.com/v/620d6e394adec & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/yxgprq

'Joel Matip bongo celebration with the boys' - https://v.redd.it/0t4zu7lw3ai81 & https://twitter.com/NoContextJMatip/status/1494068828225032196



van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XTNXs6K_XA & https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1494070512863137794

Robertson post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wZJtmrmVic & https://v.redd.it/iyy7zt6jz9i81 (2nd interview)

Thiago post match interview : https://v.redd.it/f0v138qp2ai81


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbTpfe6ijoQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Coxkpll8qME

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5PDOtM85b4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPpvJj_0WmY



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/su4me5/inter_vs_liverpool_champions_league_16feb2022

& https://ourmatch.me/16-02-2022-inter-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2022/02/16/video-inter-milan-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-16-february-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18453059/inter-vs-liverpool#media & www.yoursoccerdose.com/18453059-inter-vs-liverpool-champions-league/#3

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?380689-FUTBOL-UCL-21-22-R16-1st-Leg-Inter-Milan-vs-Liverpool-16-02-2022



'Inter vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QgiYjFn01b4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QgiYjFn01b4</a>



'Inter vs Liverpool' : 6 minute official highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M5oWmLu5q5M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M5oWmLu5q5M</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



'Inter Milan 0 v 2 Liverpool - All The Goals - Last 16, 1st Leg - (5 Live) Radio Broadcast 16/02/2022' (8 minutes):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbVxGcLbY9o



Inside the San Siro:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fk1Jex1TUWw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fk1Jex1TUWw</a>



Match Reports:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60393296
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/16/internazionale-liverpool-champions-league-last-16-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/feb/16/klopp-flexes-liverpools-strength-in-depth-to-devour-aging-inter
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-inter-milan-final-score-result-champions-league-b2016740.html
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/liverpool-advantages-inter-milan-victory-23123016
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/inter-milan-liverpool-champions-league-26251620
www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12543734/inter-0-2-liverpool-roberto-firmino-and-mohamed-salahs-san-siro-goals-help-seize-control-of-champions-league-tie
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/02/inter-0-2-liverpool-firmino-and-salah-goals-give-reds-first-leg-advantage
https://www.anfield-online.co.uk/match-reports/champions-league/2022/inter-0-2-liverpool-reds-stun-the-san-siro
www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0272-14763403284c-f2bc5414ebc7-1000--report-inter-0-2-liverpool
www.inter.it/en/news/2022/02/16/inter-liverpool-report.html

'To beat both AC and Inter Milan in the San Siro in the Champions League within a couple months and it feels like no big deal is the greatest testimony to how far Klopp has taken Liverpool' - https://twitter.com/BrianReade/status/1494071374280904710



Fan Content:-


'Liverpool CELEBRATE Memorable Champions League Win Over Inter Milan | FAN FOOTAGE' - 71 seconds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2rvPLOrF3Ac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2rvPLOrF3Ac</a>



'Liverpool Fans at San Siro | Champions League Match Inter Milan vs Liverpool 0 - 2' - 80 second clip:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mDIjYkfGr_Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mDIjYkfGr_Q</a>



'Liverpool Fans In The San Siro | Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool' - 2 minutes:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S_r2PWyKXck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S_r2PWyKXck</a>



'Inter Milan 0 Liverpool 2: Reaction | Talking Reds' - 25 minute video from TAW:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FwO0OsQk4xk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FwO0OsQk4xk</a>



'Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | The Final Whistle' - 15 minute video from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YWZRkVfjj_U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YWZRkVfjj_U</a>




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & Liverpool Women etc)





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0


.



Liverpool 3 - 1 Norwich City : League Match 25 : Saturday 19th February, 2022 - a 3pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Diaz, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Thiago, Minamino, Elliott, Origi.

Norwich XI: Gunn, Gibson, Williams, Aarons, Hanley, Normann, Gilmour, McLean, Rashica, Sargent, Pukki.
Subs: Kabak, Placheta, McGovern, Giannoulis, Byram, Zimmermann, Lees-Melou, Rowe, Dowell.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Norwich' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVBtnQKo4_o
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mane-salah-and-diaz-strike-comeback-win-over-norwich

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5844

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351827.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351838.0



Tsimikas chance on 5' - https://streamja.com/emERJ & https://juststream.live/TusslingEarlPedants

Salah skills and dribbling on 19' - https://v.redd.it/ajqq4gyo1wi81

Rashica goal for Norwich on 48' - https://streamgg.com/v/62110a685d8b9 & https://gfycat.com/blushinglastilladopsis

Mane goal on 64' - https://streamgg.com/v/621119404e5ac & https://streamja.com/KL5O3 & https://v.redd.it/gjid94asfti81

Salah goal on 67' - https://streamja.com/5Kqyq & https://streamja.com/n3zvM & https://juststream.live/EpistemicHydrideIdolatry

Salah's goal with Arabic Commentary - https://v.redd.it/cu5hnky9nti81 & https://twitter.com/Pura2demoCRAZY/status/1495081703161090050

'Every angle as Mo Salah hits 150 goals for Liverpool | Brilliant Alisson assist' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSoM-H0VdnY

Thiago pass to Salah on 71' - https://v.redd.it/sutqavo6rti81

Luis Diaz goal on 81' - https://streamgg.com/v/62111b55a37f0 & https://gfycat.com/viciousrichcheetah & https://twitter.com/Watch_LFC/status/1495075610162569224

Colombia ESPN commentary for Diaz' goal - https://v.redd.it/068pc5rn3wi81

'Luis Díaz's goal today was scored following a sequence of 34 passes' video - https://v.redd.it/4wye8ew2vui81



Salah post match interview (150 LFC goals) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqGM7Vakq0Q & www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC5XAy891Ic


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=A__y31fIycM & www.youtube.com/watch?v=NIlFM3JN0II

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qh7OD1krEBo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MmmeblXGsw



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/swbrne/liverpool_vs_norwich_city_premier_league_19feb2022

& https://ourmatch.me/19-02-2022-liverpool-vs-norwich-city & https://hdmatches.net/2022/02/19/video-liverpool-vs-norwich-city-highlights-full-match-19-february-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138847/liverpool-vs-norwich-city#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/02/liverpool-vs-norwich-city-premier-league-highlights.html



'Liverpool vs Norwich' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ibycIEGNiME" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ibycIEGNiME</a>



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.30pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 19th February MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/swnlvl/bbc_match_of_the_day_19feb2022

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5tiq1hydv6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5tiq1hydv6g</a>



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #39811 on: February 23, 2022, 05:46:09 pm »
.



Liverpool 6 - 0 Leeds Utd : League Match 26 : Wednesday 23rd February, 2022 - a 7.45pm kick off.


LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Jones, Fabinho, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Dallas, Firpo, Forshaw, Klich, James, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo.
Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Shackleton, Kenneh.


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Leeds Utd' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUDbD81a3zs
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-hit-leeds-six-close-gap-top-table

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5837

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351849.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351857.0



Salah goal (penalty) on 15' - https://streamgg.com/v/62168b4d6fb40 & https://v.redd.it/9vrm7gd62nj81 

Matip goal on 31' - https://streamgg.com/v/621692cf0af83 & https://v.redd.it/hcb9adba5nj81

'Every angle of Joel Matip's brilliant goal against Leeds United' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvb_u3TvJjQ

Salah goal (penalty) on 36' - https://streamgg.com/v/6216966d41c01 & https://v.redd.it/ihjqo83v5nj81 & https://streamgg.com/v/62169bb136a1f

Mane goal on 80' - https://streamgg.com/v/6216971e03a23 & https://streamja.com/KLV3y & https://goalbackup.xyz/mIdLQumB

Mane goal on 90' - https://streamgg.com/v/6216a783cd88e & https://twitter.com/BolaTameng/status/1496600674443808772

van Dijk goal on 90+3 - https://streamgg.com/v/6216a9a674a24 & https://streamja.com/9Ebm9 & https://twitter.com/3zlivehd/status/1496600939335241732



Matip post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KMZddJ9Bto & a 2nd interview here - https://v.redd.it/ml5ihbkc0oj81


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-RaG_ryvXQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=2r4ASk_lZ-w

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk9P0CVBF30 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yzDN9pAelE



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/szpv9r/liverpool_vs_leeds_united_premier_league_23feb2022

& https://ourmatch.me/23-02-2022-liverpool-vs-leeds-united & https://hdmatches.net/2022/02/23/video-liverpool-vs-leeds-united-highlights-full-match-23-february-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138982/liverpool-vs-leeds-united#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/02/liverpool-vs-leeds-united-premier-league-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?381090-FUTBOL-EPL-21-22-Matchday-19-Liverpool-vs-Leeds-United-23-02-2022



'Liverpool vs Leeds Utd' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FZx3mKic6lU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FZx3mKic6lU</a>



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pZdf0BjKLiE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pZdf0BjKLiE</a>



Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576




After 26 league matches played - approximately 2/3 of the way through the season....

.
Some 'build-up' content to the 2022 League Cup Final - on Sunday 27th February, with a 4.30pm kick off...






'All goals in the previous League Cup finals' (9 minute video):-

https://v.redd.it/lrgwypi0dtj81 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t0gafj/all_goals_in_the_league_cup_finals

^ all 'Liverpool Victories in League Cup Finals' content thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg16680176



'Liverpool's Top 10 League Cup final goals' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IC06You4ga0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IC06You4ga0</a>



'Trent & Robbo's Wembley Preview' (9 minute video):-

https://v.redd.it/sjre8y30duj81 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t0kpwo/trent_robbos_wembley_preview



'An interview with VVD' (3+ minutes):-

https://v.redd.it/g2kckdp4rzj81 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t15m42/an_interview_with_vvd



'League Cup final | Jurgen Klopp interview' (2+ minutes, from Sky):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=25LM2ifiDMQ



'An interview with Jürgen Klopp for the 2022 League Cup Final' (12 minutes):-

https://v.redd.it/cs6o54x7h5k81 or https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t1tlyk/an_interview_with_j%C3%BCrgen_klopp



'Inside Training' (25.02.22 - an 8 minute video):-

https://streamable.com/eu6rrb or https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t1b0kq/inside_training





'Liverpool - Road to Wembley 2022' - a 10 minute video by Anfield Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VZ1xt0ebSKY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VZ1xt0ebSKY</a>



'Liverpool : Road To Wembley 2021/22' - an 11 minute video by LFC Legend:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t66ZDERrAso" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t66ZDERrAso</a>



'Every League Cup goal on the Road to Wembley' - a 4 minute video by LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lRerkHid8B0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lRerkHid8B0</a>



'Watchalong | Every game from Liverpool's Road to Wembley in FULL' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BQ7sftCQHSI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BQ7sftCQHSI</a>





The Road To Wembley - 2021/22...

Norwich : 3 - 0 : away : 3rd Round : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17959729#msg17959729

Preston : 2 - 0 : away : 4th Round : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18010628#msg18010628

Leicester : 3 - 3 (5-4 pens) : home : 5th Round : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18091236#msg18091236

Arsenal : 0 - 0 : home : Semi-Final, 1st leg : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18122474#msg18122474

Arsenal : 2 - 0 : away : Semi-Final, 2nd leg : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18135489#msg18135489



A general 'EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22' football thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349130.0

'Were drinking in Wembley' (where to drink or meet up on the day of the Final) thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351847.0

'Abramovicz, Chelsea and Sunday' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351867.0

'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' info post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg18193150#msg18193150

RAWK Pre-Match Thread - 'Liverpool v Chelsea, League Cup Final, 27 February 2022' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351864.0





'Liverpool v Chelsea | League Cup FINAL | Uncensored Match Build Up' - a 71 minute video from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mzEcOJE2aAM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mzEcOJE2aAM</a>



'Liverpool v Chelsea - League Cup Final: TAW Live Preview' - a 32 minute video from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/APaBnXNNuVg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/APaBnXNNuVg</a>



'Liverpool v Chelsea - League Cup Final | The Preview Show' - a 5 minute video from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCNmEVNlfEI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCNmEVNlfEI</a>







'Liverpool's pre-League Cup final press conference | vs Chelsea' - a 16 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LPporGDy78g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LPporGDy78g</a>



'Jordan Henderson's pre-League Cup final press conference | Chelsea' - a 10 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cI026lUOF5Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cI026lUOF5Y</a>

.
Liverpool 0 - 0 Chelsea (Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties) : 2022 League Cup Final : Sunday 27th February, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off.





LFC XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah.  (Thiago was injured in the pre-match warm-up; replaced by Keita)
Subs: Alisson, Tsimikas, Konate, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Origi.

Che XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.
Subs: Kepa, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner.

Referee: Stuart Atwell, Assistant Referees: Dan Cook & Daniel Robathan, Fourth Official: Andrew Madley, VAR: Darren England.


www.efl.com/carabao-cup : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_EFL_Cup : www.youtube.com/thefootballleague/videos


'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Chelsea' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuI3636naWw
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-beat-chelsea-penalties-win-carabao-cup

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5872

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351864.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351884.0
RAWK Extra-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351886.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351882.0




Liverpool show support for Ukraine:-

Fans sing YNWA during a minute's applause in solidarity for the people of Ukraine : https://twitter.com/samcunningham/status/1497972372447453186

Liverpool Fans Sing Youll Never Walk Alone - Ukraine Wembley Tribute : www.youtube.com/watch?v=aR9n5GAxgSw

Both teams show support for Ukraine pre-match : https://twitter.com/toff_t_/status/1498197129197723651

A moment to stand in solidarity with Ukraine : https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1497974756120817664

Liverpool fans with a flag in Ukraine colours saying you'll never walk alone : https://twitter.com/Richard12545678/status/1497972864850477058

Liverpool YNWA Ukraine banner : https://twitter.com/deonseptember/status/1498212230495678464

More Ukraine flags in the Liverpool end : https://twitter.com/jamesbenge/status/1497962100802535427

More Ukraine banners in the Liverpool end : https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1498048656557195268

Numerous Ukraine flags in the Liverpool end : https://twitter.com/JDNalton/status/1497972263181860866

Anfield adorned in Ukraine flag as Liverpool play the Final : https://twitter.com/Kop__News/status/1497857108385091588

Liverpool, St George's Hall on 27.02.2022 : https://imgur.com/gallery/Lrvee9W





Match Video Snippets:-

Kelleher save from Pulisic on 6 mins - https://streamable.com/9avf8n & https://juststream.live/CandlesticksSudsSpearheads

Edouard Mendy double save from Keita and Mane on 30 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/4xavwy2g & https://ziscore.com/Daniel Sturridge/

Mount shoots wide on 45 mins - https://streamff.com/v/91b3a6 & https://v.redd.it/c3exvd9btek81

Mount hits the post on 49 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/53rfghdb & https://v.redd.it/c3dx3ch8wek81

Keita challenge with Chalobah on 60 mins - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/t2tw7d/keita_challenge_on_chalobah_no_red_card/

Salah dinked chance cleared by Silva off the line on 64 mins - https://streamff.com/v/0520a2 & https://v.redd.it/9fr4wiuzyek81

Matip disallowed goal on 67 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/j2gy517m & https://streamff.com/v/a6996b & https://v.redd.it/qtdkc46qzek81 & https://streamgg.com/v/yccajf2n

Liverpool attacking goalmouth scramble on 85 mins - https://streamff.com/v/b85646 & https://v.redd.it/wcyztmw83fk81

Kelleher save vs Lukaku on 90+5 mins - https://streamff.com/v/c4eb60 & https://v.redd.it/rdglkxsk4fk81

0 - 0; after 90 minutes.

Lukaku disallowed goal on 98 mins (VAR) - https://streamgg.com/v/fxp0598m & https://v.redd.it/0c1e62647fk81

Havertz and Alexander-Arnold incident on 105 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/z853ba6q & https://v.redd.it/4qwvaynm8fk81

Havertz disallowed goal (offside) on 110 mins - https://streamff.com/v/df670f & https://juststream.live/HikedMysticismBeanstalks

Trent, Elliott & Milner not having any Chelsea antics in extra-time - https://v.redd.it/001x265vvik81 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t39isr/boring_james_milner

0 - 0; after extra-time.


Penalties it is...

Liverpool win 11 - 10 on penalties; https://streamgg.com/v/2hqbf07x https://v.redd.it/8d1se5azffk81 & https://streamff.com/v/62ce51 & https://streamable.com/lr3knz

Match & Penalty Shootout Info: www.flashscore.co.uk/match/nykmEn2c/#match-summary/match-summary


2+ minute video from LFC showing all the penalties : https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498062890611343363

The full penalty shootout (17 minutes) - www.dailymotion.com/video/x88cgsq

Video of Chelsea GK Kepa missed penalty : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498019934529589259 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dmRoWq4-Mo




^ all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for the above gif.

















Videos of Liverpool fans watching the match in pubs and bars etc:-

Liverpool fans at Camp and Furnace celebrate : https://twitter.com/LivEchonews/status/1498032554426916874

Liverpool fans at Camp and Furnace sing YNWA : https://twitter.com/Charl_hadfield/status/1498019257237524482

Fans at Taggy's bar celebrate : https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1498020769732993033

Fan Park Footage of Liverpool Fans Celebrating the League Cup Final win over Chelsea! : www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9LCxBs1ZxE

Fans in the Friend in Hand pub (London) watching the pens : https://v.redd.it/3xk10r24nfk81 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t2wlm1/friend_in_hand_pub_in_london

Irish Liverpool fans post match YNWA in the Clonsilla Inn, Dublin : https://v.redd.it/k7vszwe6xlk81

Melbourne, Australia celebrations for the League Cup Final : https://v.redd.it/dg8kusfkrfk81

Liverpool fans at the Crown Casino, Perth, Australia : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qmja_vYpRRU

Celebrations at The Madison in Downtown Toronto : https://v.redd.it/zhu7zk7nxgk81

Atlanta Reds, LFC Atlanta Official Supporters Club enjoying the game : https://v.redd.it/clnyems6dmk81

Brooklyn enjoying the first of 4 : https://v.redd.it/6x5va507fgk81

OLSC Las Vegas loses their Shite!!! : https://twitter.com/MightyQuinn801/status/1498068728461676547

Liverpool NYC 11st Street Bar : https://v.redd.it/wysntul54gk81




Videos of Liverpool fans watching the match in the ground etc:-

Liverpool fans giving their clear view on the government at Wembley yesterday : https://twitter.com/mikegoulden/status/1498273987666890753

'CRAZY FAN CELEBRATIONS AFTER KEPA PENALTY MISS | Liverpool fans react to moment Liverpool won' : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkEyXnUVhcM

'I was filming what I thought was just the Liverpool fans for the final pen and then I noticed Kepas pen fly into the fans':-

https://twitter.com/willbrazier/status/1498020754792886272

A Liverpool fan caught Kepas penalty and took the ball home : https://twitter.com/PurelyFootball/status/1498251966220222464

Liverpool fans celebrate the Kepa's penalty miss and the win : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498191240176697346

Scenes : https://v.redd.it/h3ynciz8smk81

Liverpool fans celebrate the moment the League Cup was won #shorts : www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yjKTTC4ksM

Convinced the Wembley DJ was a closet Liverpool fan :) : https://twitter.com/gemma_smith21/status/1498103961521426434

Linda Pizzuti short video on the day and also the penalties : www.instagram.com/p/CaftjH4vHcR

Liverpool fans singing "One Kiss" following their win : https://twitter.com/LipaToday/status/1498075472961236995













Post-Match YNWA : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498020998440005634

Liverpool players post match celebrations with the fans : https://v.redd.it/nx2eg0cdifk81 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t2w08s/the_team_dancing

Kostas repeat celebrations with the trophy and fans -  https://twitter.com/lfcmumble/status/1498064329492643844 ;D

Minamino getting a deeply deserved loud cheer lifting the trophy for the fans - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498064148051095553

van Dijk with the trophy and his MOTM trophy : https://twitter.com/fcDavee/status/1498030945366167553




Chelsea collect their runners-up medals (video) : https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498019818993242113

Liverpool trophy lift (video) : https://streamable.com/w1ev10 & https://v.redd.it/97z6tedxjfk81 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498020639051067397

Players go up the steps to pick up the medals & trophy : https://v.redd.it/z3umt8akkhk81 & https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t34qpd/the_excitement_and_happiness

Video of Klopp dancing with the trophy : https://imgur.com/a/35jDyiF & https://v.redd.it/bf0s35szjfk81

A young boy joined the Liverpool squad for their League Cup trophy lift : https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498032368178839555

'"Best experience of my life" - Meet the young Liverpool fan who lifted the League Cup' : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRwYBb05sUA




'Liverpool lift the 2021/22 League Cup trophy' (3 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BTfLMVZ4yYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BTfLMVZ4yYk</a>



'Exclusive footage of Liverpool lifting the trophy at Wembley' (70 second clip):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2GP8reshvAY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2GP8reshvAY</a>




All credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for this quality gif:-






Liverpool players celebrating & singing in the dressing room post match : https://v.redd.it/f9easp4rufk81 & https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498031124811026435

Post match dressing room dancing from GK Adrian's instagram account : https://www.reddit.com/link/t33o6d/video/jk3uw3knbhk81/player

3+ minutes of players celebrating in the changing room : www.youtube.com/watch?v=_adW-Ggy6nU & www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPuQmazKHx8

more video footage of the players celebrating (includes Milner singing and smiling! ;D) : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go9ISeXTDtA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZwSwwRnfD4

'Your #CaraboCupFinal Man of the Match!' - presented with trophies in changing room : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498292402049589250

'The team behind the team' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498311616424816646

Sir King Kenny Dalglish and Jürgen Klopp post match : https://v.redd.it/scjv1tnayfk81 & https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498034074526658570















Kelleher post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcBSHvEn-kA & www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TFMjMsjCW0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNVfwSOLoUk & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498026504147591174 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqIE_InBoGw & https://v.redd.it/pdajl48qegk81 (LFC Interview)

van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5gYyju2x04 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=oddC-Hqm2fw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=4f2AMtHkNsU

Henderson post match interview : https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1498030975737028611 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMdVgEMZP2I


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIhLJr8M6_E & https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1498024990222041089 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHdI3AIuCWc & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498025452073541638 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPSTR8413_s & www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YwrJjsFoFo

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-m_uWnVT5Y & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNiK-TZ-rRQ & www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2c-l1F2cHU




Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/t2rnch/chelsea_vs_liverpool_carabao_cup_27feb2022

& https://ourmatch.me/27-02-2022-chelsea-vs-liverpool & https://hdmatches.net/2022/02/27/video-chelsea-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-27-february-2022

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18471702/chelsea-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/02/chelsea-vs-liverpool-efl-cup-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?381326-EFL-Cup-Final-21-22-Chelsea-vs-Liverpool-27-02-2022

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?381349-FUTBOL-EFL-Cup-21-22-Final-Chelsea-FC-vs-Liverpool-FC-27-01-2022

34 minute match highlights : www.bilibili.com/video/BV1bu411D77B




'Liverpool vs Chelsea' : 4 minute official highlights from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DWU4FYgGOaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DWU4FYgGOaI</a>



'Liverpool vs Chelsea' : 6 minute official highlights from the Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N-xh3JQphic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N-xh3JQphic</a>



'Liverpool vs Chelsea' : 3 minute official highlights from the EFL:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RN-2hzUna_o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RN-2hzUna_o</a>




There is a match highlights program for the League Cup Final on Sunday, from 9pm to 10pm, on the Quest TV channel (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quest_(British_TV_channel))

Quest TV Highlights show : www.soccercatch.com/shows/464721398/carabao-cup-on-quest & https://streamlare.com/v/KGQ7ZnvARXPldVxp


LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV




Sky 'pundits' arguing (having a 'heated debate') over the penalties:-

https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498030684232994823 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498029782084239361


Jordan Henderson is the first ever Liverpool captain to lift the: 🏆 Champions League, 🏆 Premier League/First Division, 🏆 UEFA Super Cup, 🏆 Club World Cup, 🏆 League Cup. Captain fantastic. - https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1498030357769342979


'𝟗 x 🏆' (with 1 minute video of the various 'Walls' being updated to reflect the 9th League Cup win) - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498324295847665667




Inside Wembley:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qCQFyGenSGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qCQFyGenSGU</a>



'League Cup Final 2022: Behind The Scenes' - a 9 minute video from The EFL:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ys49W6kZ8_E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ys49W6kZ8_E</a>




RAWK's general 'EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349130.0




Match Reports:-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60450274
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/27/chelsea-liverpool-carabao-cup-final-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/feb/27/caoimhin-kelleher-keeps-his-cool-to-justify-jurgen-klopps-faith
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-chelsea-result-carabao-cup-final-2022-b2024523.html
www.thisisanfield.com/2022/02/chelsea-0-0-liverpool-10-11-pens-reds-win-the-league-cup
www.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2022/live-league-cup-final-liverpool-v-chelsea
www.skysports.com/football/chelsea-vs-liverpool/report/462566
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/02/27/chelsea-vs-liverpool-live-score-carabao-cup-final-2022-latest
www.espn.co.uk/football/report?gameId=628732
www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/chelsea/league-cup/result/result-chelsea-0-0-liverpool-10-11-on-pens-highlights-man-of-the-match-stats_479359.html
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/liverpool-win-the-efl-cup-11-10-on-penalties-v-chelsea-flw-reports-from-wembley
www.eurosport.co.uk/football/league-cup/2021-2022/live-chelsea-liverpool_mtc1277429/live.shtml
www.efl.com/news/2022/february/liverpool-win-the-carabao-cup-2022




Fan Content:-


'Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0 (11-10 Pens) - League Cup Final | Post-Match Pint | First Five' - 5 minute video from The Anfield Wrap:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y6V-QhLlf7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y6V-QhLlf7M</a>



'Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0 (11-10) League Cup Final | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/unqKfKt-7oM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/unqKfKt-7oM</a>



'Liverpool Lift The League Cup! | The Final Whistle Live Special' - 15 minute video from The Redmen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/URC_jmJaSbo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/URC_jmJaSbo</a>



'THEY BROUGHT KEPA ON TO LOSE! LIVERPOOL WIN League Cup | WEMBLEY REACTION' - 4 minute video from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_fSZVEW3jsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_fSZVEW3jsE</a>



'KEPA MISSES, LIVERPOOL WIN THE EFL CUP! LIVERPOOL V CHELSEA League Cup FINAL | MATCH VLOG' - 17 minute video from Maych TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D-gQm0KXCPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D-gQm0KXCPU</a>



'Liverpool 0-0 (11-10p) Chelsea | League Cup FINAL | LFC FAN REACTIONS' - 17 minute video from The RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d8AhkEexIhc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d8AhkEexIhc</a>




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

.



.



.







.



