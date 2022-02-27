.Liverpool 0 - 0 Chelsea (Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties)
: 2022 League Cup Final
: Sunday 27th February, 2022 - a 4.30pm kick off
. LFC XI:
Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah. (Thiago was injured in the pre-match warm-up; replaced by Keita)Subs:
Alisson, Tsimikas, Konate, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Origi.Che XI:
Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.Subs:
Kepa, James, Sarr, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Werner.Referee: Stuart Atwell, Assistant Referees: Dan Cook & Daniel Robathan, Fourth Official: Andrew Madley, VAR: Darren England.www.efl.com/carabao-cup
: https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_EFL_Cup
: www.youtube.com/thefootballleague/videos'Matchday Live: Liverpool vs Chelsea'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuI3636naWw
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-beat-chelsea-penalties-win-carabao-cup
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5872
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351864.0
RAWK Half-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351884.0
RAWK Extra-Time thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351886.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351882.0Liverpool show support for Ukraine
:-
Fans sing YNWA during a minute's applause in solidarity for the people of Ukraine : https://twitter.com/samcunningham/status/1497972372447453186
Liverpool Fans Sing Youll Never Walk Alone - Ukraine Wembley Tribute : www.youtube.com/watch?v=aR9n5GAxgSw
Both teams show support for Ukraine pre-match : https://twitter.com/toff_t_/status/1498197129197723651
A moment to stand in solidarity with Ukraine : https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1497974756120817664
Liverpool fans with a flag in Ukraine colours saying you'll never walk alone : https://twitter.com/Richard12545678/status/1497972864850477058
Liverpool YNWA Ukraine banner : https://twitter.com/deonseptember/status/1498212230495678464
More Ukraine flags in the Liverpool end : https://twitter.com/jamesbenge/status/1497962100802535427
More Ukraine banners in the Liverpool end : https://twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/status/1498048656557195268
Numerous Ukraine flags in the Liverpool end : https://twitter.com/JDNalton/status/1497972263181860866
Anfield adorned in Ukraine flag as Liverpool play the Final : https://twitter.com/Kop__News/status/1497857108385091588
Liverpool, St George's Hall on 27.02.2022 : https://imgur.com/gallery/Lrvee9WMatch Video Snippets
:-
Kelleher save from Pulisic on 6 mins - https://streamable.com/9avf8n
& https://juststream.live/CandlesticksSudsSpearheads
Edouard Mendy double save from Keita and Mane on 30 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/4xavwy2g
& https://ziscore.com/Daniel
Sturridge/
Mount shoots wide on 45 mins - https://streamff.com/v/91b3a6
& https://v.redd.it/c3exvd9btek81
Mount hits the post on 49 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/53rfghdb
& https://v.redd.it/c3dx3ch8wek81
Keita challenge with Chalobah on 60 mins - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/t2tw7d/keita_challenge_on_chalobah_no_red_card/
Salah dinked chance cleared by Silva off the line on 64 mins - https://streamff.com/v/0520a2
& https://v.redd.it/9fr4wiuzyek81
Matip disallowed goal on 67 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/j2gy517m
& https://streamff.com/v/a6996b
& https://v.redd.it/qtdkc46qzek81
& https://streamgg.com/v/yccajf2n
Liverpool attacking goalmouth scramble on 85 mins - https://streamff.com/v/b85646
& https://v.redd.it/wcyztmw83fk81
Kelleher save vs Lukaku on 90+5 mins - https://streamff.com/v/c4eb60
& https://v.redd.it/rdglkxsk4fk810 - 0; after 90 minutes.
Lukaku disallowed goal on 98 mins (VAR) - https://streamgg.com/v/fxp0598m
& https://v.redd.it/0c1e62647fk81
Havertz and Alexander-Arnold incident on 105 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/z853ba6q
& https://v.redd.it/4qwvaynm8fk81
Havertz disallowed goal (offside) on 110 mins - https://streamff.com/v/df670f
& https://juststream.live/HikedMysticismBeanstalks
Trent, Elliott & Milner not having any Chelsea antics in extra-time - https://v.redd.it/001x265vvik81
& https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t39isr/boring_james_milner0 - 0; after extra-time.Penalties it is...Liverpool win 11 - 10 on penalties
; https://streamgg.com/v/2hqbf07x https://v.redd.it/8d1se5azffk81
& https://streamff.com/v/62ce51
& https://streamable.com/lr3knzMatch & Penalty Shootout Info: www.flashscore.co.uk/match/nykmEn2c/#match-summary/match-summary2+ minute video from LFC showing all the penalties
: https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498062890611343363The full penalty shootout (17 minutes)
- www.dailymotion.com/video/x88cgsq
Video of Chelsea GK Kepa missed penalty : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498019934529589259
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dmRoWq4-Mo
^ all credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for the above gif.Videos of Liverpool fans watching the match in pubs and bars etc
:-
Liverpool fans at Camp and Furnace celebrate : https://twitter.com/LivEchonews/status/1498032554426916874
Liverpool fans at Camp and Furnace sing YNWA : https://twitter.com/Charl_hadfield/status/1498019257237524482
Fans at Taggy's bar celebrate : https://twitter.com/RadioCityNews/status/1498020769732993033
Fan Park Footage of Liverpool Fans Celebrating the League Cup Final win over Chelsea! : www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9LCxBs1ZxE
Fans in the Friend in Hand pub (London) watching the pens : https://v.redd.it/3xk10r24nfk81
& https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t2wlm1/friend_in_hand_pub_in_london
Irish Liverpool fans post match YNWA in the Clonsilla Inn, Dublin : https://v.redd.it/k7vszwe6xlk81
Melbourne, Australia celebrations for the League Cup Final : https://v.redd.it/dg8kusfkrfk81
Liverpool fans at the Crown Casino, Perth, Australia : www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qmja_vYpRRU
Celebrations at The Madison in Downtown Toronto : https://v.redd.it/zhu7zk7nxgk81
Atlanta Reds, LFC Atlanta Official Supporters Club enjoying the game : https://v.redd.it/clnyems6dmk81
Brooklyn enjoying the first of 4 : https://v.redd.it/6x5va507fgk81
OLSC Las Vegas loses their Shite!!! : https://twitter.com/MightyQuinn801/status/1498068728461676547
Liverpool NYC 11st Street Bar : https://v.redd.it/wysntul54gk81Videos of Liverpool fans watching the match in the ground etc
:-
Liverpool fans giving their clear view on the government at Wembley yesterday : https://twitter.com/mikegoulden/status/1498273987666890753
'CRAZY FAN CELEBRATIONS AFTER KEPA PENALTY MISS | Liverpool fans react to moment Liverpool won' : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkEyXnUVhcM
'I was filming what I thought was just the Liverpool fans for the final pen and then I noticed Kepas pen fly into the fans':-https://twitter.com/willbrazier/status/1498020754792886272
A Liverpool fan caught Kepas penalty and took the ball home : https://twitter.com/PurelyFootball/status/1498251966220222464
Liverpool fans celebrate the Kepa's penalty miss and the win : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498191240176697346
Scenes : https://v.redd.it/h3ynciz8smk81
Liverpool fans celebrate the moment the League Cup was won #shorts : www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yjKTTC4ksM
Convinced the Wembley DJ was a closet Liverpool fan
: https://twitter.com/gemma_smith21/status/1498103961521426434
Linda Pizzuti short video on the day and also the penalties : www.instagram.com/p/CaftjH4vHcR
Liverpool fans singing "One Kiss" following their win : https://twitter.com/LipaToday/status/1498075472961236995
Post-Match YNWA : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498020998440005634
Liverpool players post match celebrations with the fans : https://v.redd.it/nx2eg0cdifk81
& https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t2w08s/the_team_dancing
Kostas repeat celebrations with the trophy and fans - https://twitter.com/lfcmumble/status/1498064329492643844
Minamino getting a deeply deserved loud cheer lifting the trophy for the fans - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498064148051095553
van Dijk with the trophy and his MOTM trophy : https://twitter.com/fcDavee/status/1498030945366167553
Chelsea collect their runners-up medals (video)
: https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498019818993242113Liverpool trophy lift (video)
: https://streamable.com/w1ev10
& https://v.redd.it/97z6tedxjfk81
& https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498020639051067397
Players go up the steps to pick up the medals & trophy : https://v.redd.it/z3umt8akkhk81
& https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/t34qpd/the_excitement_and_happiness
Video of Klopp dancing with the trophy : https://imgur.com/a/35jDyiF
& https://v.redd.it/bf0s35szjfk81
A young boy joined the Liverpool squad for their League Cup trophy lift : https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498032368178839555
'"Best experience of my life" - Meet the young Liverpool fan who lifted the League Cup' : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRwYBb05sUA
'Liverpool lift the 2021/22 League Cup trophy
' (3 minute video)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BTfLMVZ4yYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BTfLMVZ4yYk</a>
'Exclusive footage of Liverpool lifting the trophy at Wembley
' (70 second clip)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2GP8reshvAY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2GP8reshvAY</a>All credit and kudos to Caramac on TLW for this quality gif
:-
Liverpool players celebrating & singing in the dressing room post match : https://v.redd.it/f9easp4rufk81
& https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498031124811026435
Post match dressing room dancing from GK Adrian's instagram account : https://www.reddit.com/link/t33o6d/video/jk3uw3knbhk81/player
3+ minutes of players celebrating in the changing room : www.youtube.com/watch?v=_adW-Ggy6nU
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPuQmazKHx8
more video footage of the players celebrating (includes Milner singing and smiling! )
: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go9ISeXTDtA
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZwSwwRnfD4
'Your #CaraboCupFinal Man of the Match!' - presented with trophies in changing room : https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498292402049589250
'The team behind the team' - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498311616424816646
Sir King Kenny Dalglish and Jürgen Klopp post match : https://v.redd.it/scjv1tnayfk81
& https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1498034074526658570
Kelleher post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcBSHvEn-kA
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TFMjMsjCW0
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNVfwSOLoUk
& https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498026504147591174
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqIE_InBoGw
& https://v.redd.it/pdajl48qegk81 (LFC Interview)
van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5gYyju2x04
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=oddC-Hqm2fw
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=4f2AMtHkNsU
Henderson post match interview : https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1498030975737028611
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMdVgEMZP2I
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIhLJr8M6_E
& https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1498024990222041089
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHdI3AIuCWc
& https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498025452073541638
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPSTR8413_s
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YwrJjsFoFo
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-m_uWnVT5Y
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNiK-TZ-rRQ
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2c-l1F2cHUMatch Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/t2rnch/chelsea_vs_liverpool_carabao_cup_27feb2022
& https://ourmatch.me/27-02-2022-chelsea-vs-liverpool
& https://hdmatches.net/2022/02/27/video-chelsea-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-27-february-2022
& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18471702/chelsea-vs-liverpool#media
& www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/02/chelsea-vs-liverpool-efl-cup-highlights.html
& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?381326-EFL-Cup-Final-21-22-Chelsea-vs-Liverpool-27-02-2022
& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?381349-FUTBOL-EFL-Cup-21-22-Final-Chelsea-FC-vs-Liverpool-FC-27-01-202234 minute match highlights
: www.bilibili.com/video/BV1bu411D77B
'Liverpool vs Chelsea
' : 4 minute official highlights from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DWU4FYgGOaI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DWU4FYgGOaI</a>
'Liverpool vs Chelsea
' : 6 minute official highlights from the Sky:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N-xh3JQphic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N-xh3JQphic</a>
'Liverpool vs Chelsea
' : 3 minute official highlights from the EFL:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RN-2hzUna_o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RN-2hzUna_o</a>
There is a match highlights program
for the League Cup Final on Sunday, from 9pm to 10pm, on the Quest TV
channel (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quest_(British_TV_channel
))Quest TV Highlights show
: www.soccercatch.com/shows/464721398/carabao-cup-on-quest
& https://streamlare.com/v/KGQ7ZnvARXPldVxpLFC TV Channel
: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTV
Sky 'pundits' arguing (having a 'heated debate')
over the penalties:-https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498030684232994823
& https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1498029782084239361
Jordan Henderson is the first ever Liverpool captain to lift the: 🏆 Champions League, 🏆 Premier League/First Division, 🏆 UEFA Super Cup, 🏆 Club World Cup, 🏆 League Cup. Captain fantastic. - https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1498030357769342979
'𝟗 x 🏆' (with 1 minute video of the various 'Walls' being updated to reflect the 9th League Cup win)
- https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1498324295847665667Inside Wembley
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qCQFyGenSGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qCQFyGenSGU</a>
'League Cup Final 2022: Behind The Scenes
' - a 9 minute video from The EFL:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ys49W6kZ8_E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ys49W6kZ8_E</a>
RAWK's general 'EFL / Carabao / League Cup News & Match Thread 2021-22
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349130.0Match Reports
:-www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60450274www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/27/chelsea-liverpool-carabao-cup-final-match-reportwww.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/feb/27/caoimhin-kelleher-keeps-his-cool-to-justify-jurgen-klopps-faithwww.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-chelsea-result-carabao-cup-final-2022-b2024523.htmlwww.thisisanfield.com/2022/02/chelsea-0-0-liverpool-10-11-pens-reds-win-the-league-cupwww.anfield-online.co.uk/lfc-live/2022/live-league-cup-final-liverpool-v-chelseawww.skysports.com/football/chelsea-vs-liverpool/report/462566www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/02/27/chelsea-vs-liverpool-live-score-carabao-cup-final-2022-latestwww.espn.co.uk/football/report?gameId=628732www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/chelsea/league-cup/result/result-chelsea-0-0-liverpool-10-11-on-pens-highlights-man-of-the-match-stats_479359.htmlhttps://footballleagueworld.co.uk/liverpool-win-the-efl-cup-11-10-on-penalties-v-chelsea-flw-reports-from-wembleywww.eurosport.co.uk/football/league-cup/2021-2022/live-chelsea-liverpool_mtc1277429/live.shtmlwww.efl.com/news/2022/february/liverpool-win-the-carabao-cup-2022Fan Content
:-
'Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0 (11-10 Pens) - League Cup Final | Post-Match Pint | First Five
' - 5 minute video from The Anfield Wrap:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y6V-QhLlf7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y6V-QhLlf7M</a>
'Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0 (11-10) League Cup Final | The Anfield Wrap
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/unqKfKt-7oM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/unqKfKt-7oM</a>
'Liverpool Lift The League Cup! | The Final Whistle Live Special
' - 15 minute video from The Redmen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/URC_jmJaSbo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/URC_jmJaSbo</a>
'THEY BROUGHT KEPA ON TO LOSE! LIVERPOOL WIN League Cup | WEMBLEY REACTION
' - 4 minute video from The RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_fSZVEW3jsE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_fSZVEW3jsE</a>
'KEPA MISSES, LIVERPOOL WIN THE EFL CUP! LIVERPOOL V CHELSEA League Cup FINAL | MATCH VLOG
' - 17 minute video from Maych TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D-gQm0KXCPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D-gQm0KXCPU</a>
'Liverpool 0-0 (11-10p) Chelsea | League Cup FINAL | LFC FAN REACTIONS
' - 17 minute video from The RedMen TV:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d8AhkEexIhc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d8AhkEexIhc</a>
