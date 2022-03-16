.Arsenal 0 - 2 Liverpool
: League Match 29
: Wednesday 16th March, 2022 - an 8.15pm kick off
. Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale; Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette.Subs:
Leno, Holding, Tavares, Swanson, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah. LFC XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz.Subs:
Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Salah, Firmino.'Matchday Live: Arsenal vs Liverpool'
LFC matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB4G8P31_XE
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jota-and-firmino-strike-liverpool-narrow-gap-victory-arsenal
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5845
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351978.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351987.0
Martinelli great run on 39 mins - https://v.redd.it/mrfqdoqdctn81
Allison save to deny Odegaard on 51 mins - https://v.redd.it/opuz8pfrktn81Jota goal
on 54 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/njykh545
& https://streamin.me/v/12a49ff4
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1504208916732956672Firmino goal
on 62 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/mtvrj03v
& https://v.redd.it/t9wd8tlydtn81
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1504211173490765826
Robertson & Thiago post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVvlV2-SECk
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAyp2GeakNQ
Jota post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3J4QTAv_SY
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr77QCbR3QU
& 2nd interview: https://v.redd.it/08zy1thiztn81
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=se6lrLSp_2o
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6ku62c1sMo
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDs2KwogHjo
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCLOAbXqjq8
&
^ Klopp: 'If you want to be a striker for Liverpool you have to work your fucking socks off
Match Highlights
& Full Match Replays
https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/tfrua2/arsenal_vs_liverpool_premier_league_16mar2022
'Arsenal vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-
'3 minute highlights from Sky'
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CorrwN8cWDk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CorrwN8cWDk</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=CorrwN8cWDkLFC TV Channel
A 'mini-index
' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576