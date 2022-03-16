« previous next »
'Top 10: Liverpool's best Premier League goals at Arsenal | Mane, Salah & a 30 yard screamer' - 4 minute video by LFC (posted in April 2021):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PXwGAyEGIag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PXwGAyEGIag</a>
.
.



Arsenal 0 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 29 : Wednesday 16th March, 2022 - an 8.15pm kick off.


Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette.
Subs: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Swanson, Lokonga, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah. 

LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Salah, Firmino.


'Matchday Live: Arsenal vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB4G8P31_XE
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jota-and-firmino-strike-liverpool-narrow-gap-victory-arsenal

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5845

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351978.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351987.0



Martinelli great run on 39 mins - https://v.redd.it/mrfqdoqdctn81

Allison save to deny Odegaard on 51 mins - https://v.redd.it/opuz8pfrktn81

Jota goal on 54 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/njykh545 & https://streamin.me/v/12a49ff4 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1504208916732956672

Firmino goal on 62 mins - https://streamgg.com/v/mtvrj03v & https://v.redd.it/t9wd8tlydtn81 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1504211173490765826



Robertson & Thiago post match interview: www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVvlV2-SECk & www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAyp2GeakNQ

Jota post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3J4QTAv_SY & www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr77QCbR3QU & 2nd interview: https://v.redd.it/08zy1thiztn81


Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=se6lrLSp_2o & www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6ku62c1sMo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDs2KwogHjo

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCLOAbXqjq8 &

^ Klopp: 'If you want to be a striker for Liverpool you have to work your fucking socks off' ;D



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/tfrua2/arsenal_vs_liverpool_premier_league_16mar2022

& https://ourmatch.me/16-03-2022-arsenal-vs-liverpool & www.yoursoccerdose.com/18138852-arsenal-vs-liverpool-premier-league/#3

& https://soccercatch.com/matches/18138852/arsenal-vs-liverpool#media & www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/03/arsenal-vs-liverpool-premier-league-highlights.html

& http://forum.rojadirecta.es/showthread.php?382339-FUTBOL-EPL-21-22-Matchday-27-Arsenal-FC-vs-Liverpool-FC-16-03-2022



'Arsenal vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

tba



'3 minute highlights from Sly - no joy, enthusiasm, excitement or professionalism in the comms from Tyler & Neville':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CorrwN8cWDk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CorrwN8cWDk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=CorrwN8cWDk




LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Arsenal:-

tba (likely Friday or Saturday)




Liverpool 2021/22 Fixtures & Results information (from LFC.com) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 academy, EFL Trophy, & LFC Women etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576




^ nice one Jason, those two goals were top class.
