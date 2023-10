Ive a Samsung S21 on an EE contract and am gonna be travelling for a bit in October and the destinations don't have a roaming plan so would be too expensive. Wondering if anyone has experience with any sims or esims (not used this before, but seems pretty widespread) on their main phone without having to take out their normal sim/use a burner? Is it easy enough to manage?



separate but sort of related, does anyone have any recommendations or general tips about some reliable and not too expensive providers of data sims? cheers in advance!