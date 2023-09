To be fair, there are more differences between the 14 and 15 than there were for the 13 and 14. Probably not enough to upgrade if you have the 14 though. I normally only upgrade every two or three years and that won’t be changing regardless of how much I like the titanium on the Pro.



It's three years usually for me, the issue I have is that my 12 pro is in incredibly good nick and I wasn't even considering replacing it until the 15 pro appeared on my screen yesterday. Looked up trade in and it's £300, which isn't terrible. I don't know why I'm trying to justify it when I know it's pure consumerism but I also want a new Mac (which is more pressing than a phone but not immediately) so fml it's gonna be expensive.