Silver Machine - Hawkwind
"Welcome to the Machine" - Pink Floyd
Manna Machine-The Stranglers
Ice Machine - Depeche Mode
Cold As Ice - Foreigner
Baby, it's Cold Outside - Dean Martin
A Crow and a Baby - Human League.
There Goes My Baby - The Drifters
There Goes The Fear - Doves.
There Goes my First Love - The Drifters
And So It Goes - Billy Joel
Go Now-Bessie Banks
60 Minutes of Your Love - Homer Banks
2 Minutes To Midnight - Iron Maiden.
Midnight Mover - Accept
Midnight Summer Dream -The Stranglers
Dream A Little Dream Of Me - Mama Cass
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
Don't Worry Be Happy - Bob Marley
Happy Songs For Happy People - Mogwai.
